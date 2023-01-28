Woman Gets Angry At Partner Telling Her How To Handle Job Interviews About Her Own Career, And The Internet Can’t Help But Agree With Her

Job interviews are a necessary evil for anyone wanting to earn enough to afford both eggs AND housing in the present day. What a time to be alive indeed… However, interviews of this kind have always driven feelings of anxiety, discomfort, and utter sweat-inducing dread to some of us. Others, however, find pleasure in taking some of the control away from companies.

This is a story describing just that kind of person who interviews the interviewer, just to see whether the company is right for them. Sounds like an amazing thing, right? Welp, the person’s partner got concerned that their better half was out to ruin their reputation and further prospects with such acts of boldness.

Every job interview is different, though there are certain rules to follow. However, one concerned partner thought their girlfriend was breaking all of them

She tried to reassure them, but to no avail. They decided to ask the internet for help to help settle their dispute—who was in the wrong?

Although it feels as though any sort of job opportunity is a godsend in this day and age, being a little bit picky as to where you decide to spend your time and effort is an incredibly important aspect of employment.

Of course, if you’re in a dire situation, anything may fare better than nothing, as you can continue the search for better whilst still earning something, but this didn’t seem to be the case in the story we’re looking at today—the girlfriend had choices. And more importantly, many of us do as well.

The Meaning and Purpose at Work report, conducted by BetterUp, found that 9 out of 10 people are willing to earn less money to do more meaningful work. Furthermore, they learned that employees who find work highly meaningful are 69% less likely to plan on quitting their jobs within the next 6 months.

The old labor contract between employer and employee—the simple exchange of money for labor—has largely expired, and people want to spend their time earning enough for the expertise and effort they bring each and every day. Fact is, there are so many reasons to not just base your life on earning money from one singular job.

A guest on The Undercover Recruiter named the top 5: You will never earn enough, you’ll enter a spiral of debt, taxes will continuously take from your income, you’ll risk skill and development stagnation, and you’ll become a slave to the paycheck. Now, that doesn’t mean that every single one of us should open a business or delve into stocks, but rather, consider time as your main currency and know the reasons and potential costs for giving it away.

But what if you’re already in a job and you’re wondering if you’re just selling away your soul? Well, Kat Brancato notes the key signs that your work is not worth the money it’s paying. Your mental health and mindset are suffering, as the workload continuously increases, yet the pay doesn’t budge, and neither do the opportunities for further development. Toxic bosses are on the list, too!

In order to not fall into the trap of such a job, the girlfriend from the story above was just trying to see whether any of the red flags would show up during the interviews, and honestly, we could all learn something from her! Although the internet strongly voted on the partner being the jerk in the situation, they were at least quick to agree with that verdict, noting their own insecurities as the main reason for the couple’s arguments.

Welp, the internet didn’t have to ponder for long and confidently declared the partner to be in the wrong for their actions, telling them to let the girlfriend handle it all

The story does have a happy ending, as the partner came back to admit their wrongs and explain their thinking.