Boss Thinks His Ex-Employee Is “Extorting” His Employees By Charging The Company For “Occasional 20-Minute Calls” To Answer Their Questions After Quitting

Recently, a person took their story to the Antiwork community on Reddit to remind everyone that you don’t owe your boss. “I got a new job a couple months ago after staying at my old one for way, way too long,” the author explained in a post that amassed 5.5k upvotes.

But since the Redditor was “the only one who knew about tons of our IT infrastructure, and I anticipated that I was going to get tons of texts and phone calls from former coworkers,” they came up with an idea. Let’s just say that the boss didn’t quite like it, to say the least.

Turns out that on their way out, the Redditor signed a formal contracting agreement to handle any questions from their now-former coworkers.

This former employee signs a contract to charge the company for helping their ex-coworkers with questions, totally enrages their boss

Image credits: antiworkthrowaway234

This is how people reacted to this story

Others shared their own experiences about consulting their former companies