Boss Thinks His Ex-Employee Is “Extorting” His Employees By Charging The Company For “Occasional 20-Minute Calls” To Answer Their Questions After Quitting
32points
People, Work3 hours ago

Boss Thinks His Ex-Employee Is “Extorting” His Employees By Charging The Company For “Occasional 20-Minute Calls” To Answer Their Questions After Quitting

Liucija Adomaite and
Mindaugas Balčiauskas

Recently, a person took their story to the Antiwork community on Reddit to remind everyone that you don’t owe your boss. “I got a new job a couple months ago after staying at my old one for way, way too long,” the author explained in a post that amassed 5.5k upvotes.

But since the Redditor was “the only one who knew about tons of our IT infrastructure, and I anticipated that I was going to get tons of texts and phone calls from former coworkers,” they came up with an idea. Let’s just say that the boss didn’t quite like it, to say the least.

Turns out that on their way out, the Redditor signed a formal contracting agreement to handle any questions from their now-former coworkers.

This former employee signs a contract to charge the company for helping their ex-coworkers with questions, totally enrages their boss

Image credits: Masson-Simon (not the actual photo)

Image credits: voronaman111 (not the actual photo)

Image credits: antiworkthrowaway234

This is how people reacted to this story

Others shared their own experiences about consulting their former companies

Liucija Adomaite
Liucija Adomaite
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Liucija Adomaite is a creative mind with years of experience in copywriting. She has a dynamic set of experiences from advertising, academia, and journalism. This time, she has set out on a journey to investigate the ways in which we communicate ideas on a large scale. Her current mission is to find a magic formula for how to make ideas, news, and other such things spread like a virus.

Mindaugas Balčiauskas
Mindaugas Balčiauskas
Author, BoredPanda staff

Photo editor at Bored Panda. Mindaugas has worked as a freelance photographer mainly doing events, product photography and has a recurring passion for macro photography.

