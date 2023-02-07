Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“I Enjoy What I Do But I Don’t Do It For Free”: Employee Refuses To Work 15 Minutes He Was Docked For Free, Other Workers Follow
"I Enjoy What I Do But I Don't Do It For Free": Employee Refuses To Work 15 Minutes He Was Docked For Free, Other Workers Follow

Recently, a Redditor who does construction shared an incident he had with the boss at a former job.

Since the workers started pretty early, it was just expected that from time to time they would be a little late. “Boss got tired of people walking in at 6:05 or 6:03 when we start at 6:00 (even though he was a few minutes late more consistently than any one of us were),” the author Righthandedranger wrote in a post that amassed 45.4k upvotes.

So the boss came up with an idea to dock 15 minutes from each of the workers’ time if they were not standing in front of him at 6 o’clock sharp. What he did not see was that this could not have ended well for him.

