“I Wake Up To A Missed Call, An Email, And 3 Texts”: Boss Refuses To Honor Time Off, So Employee Takes A Permanent Vacation
“I Wake Up To A Missed Call, An Email, And 3 Texts”: Boss Refuses To Honor Time Off, So Employee Takes A Permanent Vacation

You don’t know what you have ‘till it’s gone is an age-old cliche for a reason. However, this does not seem to stop manipulative people from slowly, but surely ruining things. An exploitative manager might try to wring every last cent out of a workforce, only to find that no one will work for them.

A man described a particularly annoying workplace, where his boss would see time off as more of a suggestion and regularly interrupt it with calls and requests to come in for work. So after his partner gave birth, OP asked for a few weeks of (unpaid) leave. Then the day after the birth, he woke up to a barrage of missed calls, texts, and an email. So OP decided that he needed a more permanent solution.

Leave, whether paid or unpaid, is a time when an employee should be free from constant communication with a manager

But an internet user had this precise problem when his boss would not stop asking him to come in

Readers wanted to know more and OP was kind enough to oblige

Others shared their own, similar stories and congratulated OP on this “permanent vacation”

