Well, one netizen was curious to hear from Generation X, now that they are all firmly into adulthood, what activities, experiences, and things they discovered that they actually liked. So bookmark this article if you have skeptical children, otherwise, get comfortable as you scroll, be sure to upvote your favorite “things” and comment your thoughts below.

A horrible part of growing up that many people never talk about is the fact that you will, inevitably, discover that you actually like something you detested as a child, or even worse, that your parents are ultimately vindicated about some “absurd” opinion they held.

#1 The knew I fully settled into my forties when I was so excited about how well my steam mop cleaned my kitchen tile floor.

#2 I stayed home last night and did my laundry. If you told me 20 years ago that I would have been happy about staying home and doing laundry on a Saturday night, I would have looked at you like you had two heads.

#3 Just wait, you haven't felt the satisfaction or excitement at getting a *good* pair of socks for Christmas or your Birthday, yet. It's on par with a quality pillow or super soft bed sheets.

In a fun little factoid, sure to delight and amuse any gen-x history buff, the term generation x was actually coined by none other than famed Hungarian photographer Rober Capa, possibly best known for his work documenting the Spanish Civil War and the Second World War. His 1950 photo essay about the generation who had grown up during the war was titled “Generation X,” representing their alienation. While the term didn’t stick to this group in particular, the idea of a generation alienated from everything by the time they could read survived and was applied to the cohort that was born in the late 1970s to early 1980s.

#4 I found my favorite garbage bags at the store today. Bought all three packages they had because I’m bitter they were out the last couple times I was there. I had to use a different brand and that’s unacceptable.

#5 We’ll be picking crabapples soon. We make jelly.

#6 When I was a teenager, my parents were like “Get in the car. We’re going to Costco today” and I couldn’t think of anything more boring.

These days, I can’t think of a better way to spend Saturday.

The X, incidentally, represented a sort of unknown value, as one would see in a simple math problem. This was an interesting change in pace from the baby boomers and the greatest generation, whose names contained some more useful descriptors, which is potentially why, when it comes to generational discourse, Gen X remains the least talked about, compared to millennials and Gen Z.

#7 I’m about to head out front and wash my car before the sun goes down. I’m actually kind of excited about that fact TBH.

#8 I look forward to weekend trips to Home Depot.

#9 When you get all your errands/chores done during the week so you can spend the weekend doing jack s**t is what I live for. Great feeling.

Studies of Gen X behavior suggest that many of the “simple” pleasures are listed here due to this generation's appreciation for a work-life balance. While chores are obviously not the same as work, doing some daily tasks efficiently is its own reward, while some weekend shopping is a relaxing getaway, the ability to walk around, take one’s time and just enjoy not being on the clock.

#10 We deep cleaned the main floor of the house together yesterday. That was so exciting I went and started cleaning the basement while he did laundry and watched football.

Made spaghetti and went to bed at 8:15.

Day 2 of Wisconsin monsoon season, I’ll be in my sewing room ALL day.

#11 The unutterable joy of having all your errands line up to be on the same side of town

#12 I am shopping for a new raincoat to wear. The weather has been rainy this year and I have has the same coat since 2003.



Then I am going to wear it when I drive to a nice beach to meet my special friend, walk on it and then buy a cup of coffee.



Busy weekend plans :-) I also have my book club book as an audio book to listen to. Don't know when I will find the time.

This appreciation for the simple things in life might be the reason Gen X, at least in the US, reports a relatively high level of life satisfaction. They also tend to not care as much about what other people think of them, which probably allows them to openly admit that, for example, a trip to Home Depot is a good weekend activity. Unburdened by Boomer’s old-fashioned perspectives and Millenial’s and Zoomer's constant comparison to people online, Gen X appears content to just relax.

#13 Yep. I’ve got an excursion planned with a friend to go scope out a new grocery store that opened in my neighbourhood :-) apparently it’s really awesome! 😉

#14 When I bought a Dyson vacuum cleaner that picked up pet hair, I was in heaven. I lost it in the divorce, so I’m saving up for a new one. 😆

#15 You people are weird. I need to see what the colony of woodpeckers are up to.

So hopefully many of the concepts here serve as a reminder to not make far-reaching judgments as a child, who knows when cooking an entire meal with minimal clean-up requirements will spark joy. And on the flip side, it never hurts to remember that it’s possible to find satisfaction in smaller things in life if one is just willing to relax and enjoy.

#16 I have nothing to do today and this is THRILLING.

#17 One of the most exciting things I've experienced in the last year was getting a new shower for my home. It is like showering in a nice hotel now. Lol

#18 As I get older, I love to get up and put super early. Less of a crowd. Best pick of everything, and of course, home before 2:00 to relax.

#19 Yesterday I found out there is a discount Stoffers store about an hour away. I am tickled pink to go get discount lasagna next weekend.

#20 Going to Costco wit the masses on a weekend really is a risky venture. I’m suddenly at the age where I’d rather venture out after work so I don’t have to deal with so many people.

#21 My garden is all I did for the last 7 years after my midlife crisis was over and I was healed from my plastic surgery.

#22 My kids are grown. I'm done aldulting. I just smoked some weed and walked to the gym today. I did run the dishwasher though.

#23 On Fridays at the gas station by my work has fresh burritos. They don't have many and it's a personal victory if I get there in time to get one.

#24 I love finding new stuff to eat and drink, esp since it will add up. A single occasion of having a nice cup of coffee? Pretty good, sometimes great. Having that every day, and knowing it will continue? Just plain great.

#25 This morning's meeting: Did you do anything exciting this weekend?



Me: We shopped at a different grocery store.

#26 I just got excited over a charcuterie set my adult daughter gave me.

#27 My bf convinces me to leave the house by promising that I can browse appliances as long as I want. I usually have a 45 minute limit.

#28 Wow. There's so much more to life than consumption. Although I am very excited about my new to me chest freezer.

#29 Going to Target is a common date night event.

#30 And getting a Costco hot-dog and poutine at 14h30 on a weekend feels as rebellious as sneaking cookies for early “breakfast” as kids while watching Saturday morning cartoons.

#31 I’m looking forward to going to the international store and it’s always a party when I go. I get to buy cool stuff.

#32 Hey, I celebrated my daughter's hours-long softball practice being canceled by day drinking and food prepping for the week. It doesn’t take much for me to have a good time these days, and I like it.

#33 I was so excited to see Costco had grapefruit cups again I talked about it the whole way back in the car.

#34 Exciting weekend for my husband and me is piling into our car to hit a coffee shop. Then hit Wegmans for groceries and get coffee afterwards. And if we're still up for it...hit HMart so I can restock our pantry with international staples. And hit their coffee/bakery for another beverage and snack.



And mad props for the folks who brave Costco on the weekends. Went on a Saturday and that level of bedlam was a Pope of Nope card for me.

#35 Just picked up a case of Ensure. Gonna party hard, well until 8:30 anyways.