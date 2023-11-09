ADVERTISEMENT

Being generous is always a good thing to be. Unless you’re forced to be generous in a place where you didn’t plan to.

Like TikTok user @chefboyardarius, who was pressured into participating in a pay-it-forward chain. And even though usually he doesn’t participate in things like that, this time he felt generous. Soon all of his generosity went out of the window when he heard that he needed to pay $45 for another customer’s order, while his was only $15.

At the end of last year, a TikTok user went viral after posting a video telling how they broke the pay-it-forward chain

Image credits: William F. Yurasko (not the actual photo)

“I just got home from work. It’s 8am. I stopped by Bojangles because I wanted a sausage egg and cheese biscuit or 3, because I got 3”

“As I’m pulling in this lady in this big Buick about runs me over trying to get in front of me in line. And I’m like, damn, big hungry, the food ain’t going nowhere, calm down. So you know, we were waiting in line, I ordered my food, I got to the window, right? The lady was like, the lady in front of you paid for your food.”

Image credits: chefboyardarius

“And I was like, well, thank you. The fact that she paid $15 for somebody else–that’s wild, because I didn’t want to pay for myself. But you know, I appreciate it”

“And so the lady was like, do you want to pay for the next car’s food? And I was looking at her like, what do you mean by that? Why would you ask me something like that? She was like, the person in front of her paid for her food. The person in front of that person had paid for their food so it was like a little paying forward. I don’t do that, usually, I’d be like, nah. God blessed me and if he wanted me to bless somebody else he would have told me but I hear nothing from you. But here I am feeling generous, saying yeah, how much is the next person’s order? You know, I got the money, I might as well spend it, you feel me?”

Image credits: Kampus Production (not the actual photo)

“She looked me dead in my face and said $45.38. She said pay for the next person’s food, but I didn’t sign up to feed the 5000, all right?”

“Who’s spending $45 at Bojangles? I ain’t trying to sound rude, but like I’m not doing that. I looked at her and I said I’m good. Thank you, though. Yeah, that’s the story of how I got some free food today. So you know, shout out to big hungry in front of me. Much respect, much respect. To the person behind me? I don’t know what to tell you.”

Image credits: chefboyardarius

The video’s author is the TikTok user @chefboyardarius, who is also known as Darius. He has over 300K followers and 9M likes on TikTok. Darius usually posts various videos about his life or things that are trending on the internet.

The video that we are talking about today about is one of those about his life. In it, he rants about how he was asked to participate in a pay-it-forward chain but refused because the price was too high. A pay-it-forward chain is an act of one customer in the drive-thru offering to pay for the person behind them. And this starts a chain of customers paying for each other.

Quite a lot of baristas and cashiers loathe this tradition. And they don’t like it because usually, they don’t get tipped for orders paid this way. And, well, when you work in the service industry, tips are important. And not only that, but initiating this chain only makes their job even more confusing.

Image credits: Sean-Franc Strang (not the actual photo)

Service industry workers are not the only ones who are not the biggest fans of pay-it-forward chains. Quite a lot of people do not like it either. The main reason why they don’t like it is because quite often it falls on them to pay for someone else’s order, which is way more expensive than theirs. And so, way more money than they intended to spend in that drive-thru. So, people feel like the pressure to do a “good deed” by paying for someone else’s expensive order is truly unfair.

The TikTok user did not give in to this pressure and did not pay for the people behind him. Paying $45 when his order was only $15 was too much for him. And some commenters agreed with his actions. They understood his reasoning and they shared they have either already done something like this in the past or would do it if they found themselves in this situation.

Others argued that he could have instead paid the full price, just having paid $10 or $15 as a good deed. Some even shared that they would have paid the full amount just not to be the one who interrupted the chain.

While some folks online understood where the TikToker was coming from, others claimed that he could have paid at least a part of the cost and not interrupted the chain

