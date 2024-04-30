“A Very Fair Request”: Blind Guy Under Fire For Refusing To Help GF Pay For Parking Spot

ADVERTISEMENT

Every relationship requires people to compromise. Whether it’s about which side up the toilet paper should be or what to eat for dinner, couples have to learn to adjust as they live together. When one person in the relationship is differently abled, their partner might need to compromise more.

But is that always fair? One couple got into an argument over parking costs. The girlfriend felt it was fair that the boyfriend should pitch in to cover half of the fee, even though he is legally blind. However, he didn’t feel it was fair and refused. At first, the woman backed down but later started doubting her reaction. She weighed the reasons she thought his pitching in would be fair and decided to double-check with the Internet.

Blind people experience the world differently, so their partners might need to compromise more often

Image credits: sedrik2007 / envatoelements (not the actual photo)

This girlfriend wanted her boyfriend to help cover parking costs, but he refused

Image credits: bilanol / envatoelements (not the actual photo)

Image credits: petruninsphotos / envatoelements (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Inside_Version4898

People said the girlfriend wasn’t the jerk here, and the couple needed to discuss the issue more