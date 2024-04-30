Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
"A Very Fair Request": Blind Guy Under Fire For Refusing To Help GF Pay For Parking Spot
Couples, Relationships

"A Very Fair Request": Blind Guy Under Fire For Refusing To Help GF Pay For Parking Spot

Every relationship requires people to compromise. Whether it’s about which side up the toilet paper should be or what to eat for dinner, couples have to learn to adjust as they live together. When one person in the relationship is differently abled, their partner might need to compromise more.

But is that always fair? One couple got into an argument over parking costs. The girlfriend felt it was fair that the boyfriend should pitch in to cover half of the fee, even though he is legally blind. However, he didn’t feel it was fair and refused. At first, the woman backed down but later started doubting her reaction. She weighed the reasons she thought his pitching in would be fair and decided to double-check with the Internet.

Blind people experience the world differently, so their partners might need to compromise more often

This girlfriend wanted her boyfriend to help cover parking costs, but he refused

Image credits: bilanol / envatoelements (not the actual photo)

Image credits: petruninsphotos / envatoelements (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Inside_Version4898

People said the girlfriend wasn’t the jerk here, and the couple needed to discuss the issue more

lisamai-wood avatar
Lee
Lee
Community Member
56 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

He sounds like a jerk. I'd ditch him and stay put

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
myronmog avatar
moggie63
moggie63
Community Member
42 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is easy. He doesn't feel as if he has any responsibility for the car so, when wants to go anywhere, charge him taxi rates. He's already decided that the move benefits him immensely and you're to go along with it even though you don't seem to be gaining anything from it. Your feelings are being ignored and it won't get any better. You know what to do.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
haoyun2001 avatar
María Hermida
María Hermida
Community Member
6 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Even if he doesn't drive, if he needs to be taken to places by car, or if "someone" needs a car for basic stuff that also benefits him, like going shopping for food, then he definitely must contribute to that expense. If he doesn't want to pay for parking the car because he doesn't drive, start charging him for taking him to places, and for going shopping, not only the petrol but also your time. He sounds like a jerk, though. Better alone than in bad company.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
