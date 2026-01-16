Billionaire Forced To Change The Name Of His Boat After People Realize What It Spells Backwards

ADVERTISEMENT

A decade-old yacht mishap has resurfaced online involving billionaire Larry Ellison, who was once forced to rename one of his luxury vessels after an awkward detail about its name came under the spotlight.

However, the name was called out when it was pointed out that the title, spelled backwards, reads as a vulgar antisemitic phrase.

Highlights Larry Ellison had to rename his 191-foot superyacht after realizing the Japanese name spelled a vulgar antisemitic phrase backward.

The internet has compared it to scripted mishaps from shows like Succession and Arrested Development.

The slip-up was particularly awkward given Ellison’s Jewish heritage and his significant financial and political support for Israel.

The blunder was first reported by Vulture and has since caught attention online with several users comparing the slip-up to a scene from the HBO show, Succession.

Larry Ellison once owned a 191-foot superyacht that was inspired by Japanese mythology

Portrait of a billionaire in a suit and red tie, related to a story about a boat name change after backward spelling was noticed.

Image credits: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

The Oracle co-founder had originally named the 191-foot superyacht, Izanami, a reference to a goddess from Japanese Shinto mythology.

In Shinto tradition, Izanami is the goddess of creation and d*ath.

However, sailors later pointed out that the name when spelled backwards, reads as “I’m a Na*i.”

The realization was particularly jarring given Ellison’s background. The 81-year-old is Jewish and has long-standing personal and political ties to Israel.

Billionaire speaking on stage in front of large Oracle logo, related to boat name change controversy.

Image credits: Kimberly White/Getty Images

Social media post showing a comment reacting humorously to a billionaire boat name controversy about backwards spelling.

Image credits: TatuadoToro

According to multiple reports, the billionaire quietly renamed the vessel as soon as the error was brought to his attention.

He subsequently changed the yacht’s name to “Ronin”, another Japanese term used to describe masterless Samurai, and eventually sold the boat to Venezuelan banker Victor Vargas sometime before 2013.

The internet compared the debacle to scenes in TV shows like Succession and Arrested Development

Luxury yacht docked at marina, highlighting the billionaire forced to change the name of his boat due to backward spelling.

Image credits: Marco Secchi/Getty Images

As the naming error dates back years, its reemergence has caught attention across social media platforms.

Many online users described it as the kind of mistake that feels fictional because of how avoidable it was.

“The sort of error that happens when no one around you is willing to double-check anything,” one wrote.

Screenshot of a tweet by Tyler Wake discussing a billionaire forced to change the name of his boat after people notice what it spells backwards.

Image credits: tyler_econ

Several compared it to moments from shows centered on wealthy families, including Succession and Arrested Development.

“That is such a classic billionaire blunder that it almost feels scripted by Jesse Armstrong,” one user wrote, referencing Succession’s creator.

Older man in a suit holding a cane, representing a billionaire forced to change the name of his boat after discovery.

Image credits: HBO

“It’s the perfect intersection of extreme wealth and a total lack of basic proofreading,” another added.

Others echoed the sentiment, with one comment reading, “This is straight out of Succession,” while one more quipped, “This sounds like something out of Arrested Development.”

The awkward mistake was amplified by Larry Ellison’s public ties to Israel

Three people standing indoors discussing a billionaire forced to change the name of his boat after backlash.

Image credits: HBO

Tweet discussing a billionaire forced to change the name of his boat after people realized what it spells backwards.

Image credits: RobPasbani

The gaffe drew even more heat because of Ellison’s visible support of Israel over the years.

In 2017, he made headlines for donating $16.6 million at a gala hosted by Friends of the Israel Defense Forces, a United States-based nonprofit organization, reportedly the largest single donation at the event.

Tweet by user doyle commenting on VEEP-level comedy in response to another user on social media platform.

Image credits: matthw_doyle

Man in a blue suit with a red tie standing near an Israeli flag, unrelated to billionaire boat name change story.

Image credits: Nathan Howard/Getty Images

Furthermore, he has maintained a close relationship with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who was photographed vacationing with his family in 2021 on Ellison-owned property in Hawaii.

At the time, Netanyahu was on trial for fraud, bribery, and breach of trust in three separate cases. He was accused of accepting lavish gifts in exchange of political favors and trading regulatory benefits for more positive media coverage of his and his family.

Ellison was reportedly a witness in those cases.

The yacht mishap resurfaced following renewed attention on the Ellison family

Aerial view of Lanai island owned by billionaire Larry Ellison with insets of him speaking and underwater divers.

Image credits: historyinmemes

Tweet by Daniel Galef discussing a billionaire forced to change the name of his boat after the backward spelling issue.

Image credits: DanielGalef

The story has gained new traction as the Ellisons’ family returns to the spotlight, largely due to recent shakeups in Hollywood’s power structure.

In August 2025, Larry’s son, David Ellison, became CEO and chairman of Paramount Skydance following the merger of Skydance Media with Paramount.

The attention on the family intensified after Warner Bros. Discovery’s $83 billion Netflix deal sparked shareholder backlash and a rival bid from Paramount Skydance.

Billionaire speaking at podium with presidential seal while another man listens during formal event indoors

Image credits: Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

David challenged the board, filing a lawsuit to force financial transparency and proposing a $30-per-share cash offer on January 12.

As Paramount threatened a board takeover and asset breakup, the situation escalated with people calling them “greedy.”

“This family is probably Hollywood’s worst villain right now. You thought the other greedy CEOs were awful? Well, the Ellisons just gave them a run for their money,” wrote one user.

“He didn’t know that before naming the yacht Izanami?” questioned one user

Screenshot of a tweet mentioning Larry Ellison flunked palindrome trivia, relating to billionaire boat name change story.

Image credits: doranmaul

Tweet by Herbert Yang questioning the yacht name Izanami, highlighting a billionaire forced to change boat name after backward spelling issue.

Image credits: herbertyang

Tweet by Sarah Cone replying to Rob Pasbani questioning why something was not included in a post about a billionaire's boat name.

Image credits: sarah_cone

A Twitter user replying with a correction suggesting the phrase figured out in a social media conversation.

Image credits: themiddlerage42

Tweet showing user sarcastically commenting on a billionaire forced to change the name of his boat after realizing what it spells backwards.

Image credits: notpea3

Tweet discussing a billionaire forced to change the name of his boat after people realize what it spells backwards.

Image credits: boggledmine

Tweet on a social media platform showing a user replying with the comment What a moron.

Image credits: sagecutter

Screenshot of a tweet discussing a billionaire forced to change the name of his boat after people realized what it spells backwards.

Image credits: cosmoksmom

Tweet from user Flandan replying to RobPasbani, referencing arrested development in a casual social media post.

Image credits: Flandan

Social media comment reacting to a billionaire forced to change the name of his boat after it spelled something backwards.

Image credits: duru_tobe

Social media post discussing a billionaire forced to change the name of his boat after spelling issues noticed backwards.

Image credits: notseelen

Screenshot of a tweet replying with the word palindromatic discussing a boat name spelled backwards issue.

Image credits: drchrisisfree

Tweet criticizing a billionaire for naming a boat without realizing what it spells backwards, sparking online reactions.

Image credits: HvicF

Screenshot of a tweet reacting to a billionaire forced to change the name of his boat due to backward spelling controversy.

Image credits: Songydang

Tweet from user A Player Character replying about bad luck related to billionaire’s boat name change after backward spelling found.

Image credits: SheikhWeight

