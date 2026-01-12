“Trying Too Hard”: Yungblud Reveals Consequences Of Stripping Down On Yacht After Viral Stunt

ADVERTISEMENT

On Thursday (January 8), English singer Dominic Harrison, better known by his stage name Yungblud, went viral after he was photographed partying without clothes on a yacht in Sydney, Australia.

The photos received mixed reactions online and resulted in the 28-year-old getting at least one angry phone call. Three days later, Yungblud took to social media and revealed the aftermath of his romp in Sydney Harbour.

Highlights English singer Yungblud addressed the fallout from his viral yacht stunt in Sydney, revealing his mother’s reaction.

The singer defended the stripped-down moment as harmless fun despite netizens sharing mixed reactions.

Yungblud’s Sydney concert drew 12,000 fans as the singer returned to the stage after canceling most of his shows for late 2025.

The singer admitted that after the photos went viral, he received a call from his mother, who was shocked by his very public stunt.

“All right, Sydney, f**king hell,” he reacted.

Yungblud revealed his mother’s reaction to his viral Sydney yacht bash pictures

Yungblud shirtless playing electric guitar on stage with microphone nearby, spotlight highlighting his performance.

Image credits: yungblud/TikTok

On Sunday (January 11), Yungblud shared the consequences of his yacht party, where he was snapped stripped bare, laughing with friends, and taking a skinny dip. The pictures from the bash, which also included Australian socialite Dina Broadhurst, came to his mother’s attention.

Yungblud smiling shirtless indoors, revealing consequences of stripping down on yacht after viral stunt.

Image credits: yungblud/TikTok

On his Instagram Stories, the singer revealed that his mother, Samantha Harrison, called him to express her shock over the situation that unfolded just days after the 28-year-old had arrived in Australia for the Down Under leg of his Idols world tour.

Yungblud reacting shirtless indoors, discussing consequences of stripping down on yacht after viral stunt.

Image credits: yungblud/TikTok

He shared, “What a morning I have had, I’ve had me mum on the phone,” he started.

“YOUR PE*IS IS IN TMZ!” Yungblud said of his mother’s reaction.

A comment by Sandy Marae discussing the shock factor and relevance in the context of trying too hard by Yungblud.

Yungblud discussing the consequences of stripping down on a yacht after a viral stunt and trying too hard.

Although no pictures of the singer’s private parts were circulated online, the stunt received mixed reactions, with some comments praising the singer while others found his look “weird” and “gross.”

In the same clip, Yungblud defended his decision to strip down bare, arguing that he was just having some “f**king clean fun.”

Yungblud’s Sydney concert garnered rave reviews from the singer’s fans

Yungblud standing n**e on yacht holding a bottle, revealing consequences of stripping down after viral stunt on water.

Image credits: Splash News

Amidst the online debate about his birthday suit photos, the singer kicked off the Australia leg of his world tour with a live concert on Saturday (January 11) at the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney.

Later, Yungblud shared pictures from the night on his Instagram account, revealing nearly 12,000 people were in attendance to watch him perform.

Yungblud stripping down on yacht, drinking from green bottle, showing tattoos, with water sparkling in the background.

Image credits: yungblud/Instagram

“Just insane. What a way to start the year,” he captioned the post.

Several fans who attended the concert commented on his post, showering the singer with love and positive reactions.

Text post by Laina Zanni saying "I feel like hes trying way to hard" relating to Yungblud's viral yacht stunt consequences.

Comment by Sylvia Hidalgo discussing trying too hard and referencing a viral stunt involving Yungblud on a yacht.

“Best concert of my life and I’ve been to many!” one person wrote.

Another fan said, “Just insane. But not surprising. You made this all happen.”

“An absolutely amazing show! My daughters’ first gigs, and they loved it!” a third person commented.

Yungblud returned to the stage after canceling most of his shows from last year

Yungblud shirtless on yacht railing, showing tattoos and wearing shorts during a sunny day near water and boats.

Image credits: yungblud/Instagram

The concert marked Yungblud’s return to live performances following the cancellation of the remainder of his appearances for 2025, after doctors advised him to take a break.

In November 2025, the artist, who released his fourth studio album titled Idols, in June, announced on Instagram that he was canceling several shows scheduled for Philadelphia, Cleveland, Washington, D.C., and Mexico City.

Yungblud posing by the beach at sunset, showing tattoos and wearing a sleeveless black top in casual setting.

Image credits: yungblud/Instagram

“I don’t want to do any lasting damage to myself. We are on a journey that I want to last forever,” he said.

Earlier in July, Yungblud had similarly canceled two intimate performances at the Liverpool Dome after advice from his doctors. The singer revealed that he was still receiving treatment for tonsillitis and needed additional time off.

“I’m ready to rock, but my body is letting me down this week. I hate being in bed. It terrifies me,” he shared.

This week, Jacaranda Records, which had organized the Liverpool shows, shared that the intimate shows had been rescheduled and would now take place on April 12, 2026, at M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool.

Meanwhile, the singer’s Australian tour will continue for the rest of the month, with performances scheduled to take place in Melbourne, Adelaide, Brisbane, and Northbridge.

“Why, buddy, why?” Netizens had mixed feelings about Yungblud’s Sydney yacht stunt

Comment praising Yungblud for doing whatever he wants, referencing the Aussie way, in a social media post.

Comment on social media post reading He had a better weekend then me lucky bugger in black text on white background.

Comment by Kerri Ryan saying Just a delightful human loving life on a social media post with reactions visible.

Comment by Mary Kyrillidis recalling partying and having fun at age 27, relating to consequences of Yungblud's viral yacht stunt.

Comment by Julie Turner discussing other rock stars going naked in Sydney, related to Yungblud's viral yacht stunt.

User comment defending Yungblud’s viral yacht stunt, mentioning consequences of trying too hard and stripping down.

Fan comment defending Yungblud after viral yacht stunt, discussing consequences of stripping down and having a laugh.

Comment mentioning skinny dipping and enjoying life, related to Yungblud trying too hard after yacht stunt.

Comment text from Tina Marie Grimes approving a young person's lifestyle, reflecting on youth and time passing fast.

Comment text on a white background saying who cares he's having fun leave him alone about Yungblud's viral yacht stunt.

Comment text on a white background about a shark and a viral stunt involving stripping down on a yacht by Yungblud.

Yungblud on a yacht during a viral stunt, revealing the consequences of stripping down while trying too hard.

Yungblud on a yacht revealing consequences after stripping down during a viral stunt, capturing moments of trying too hard.

Text screenshot showing a comment by Ruth A Spedding saying "Why buddy why."

Yungblud on yacht, reflecting on consequences of stripping down after viral stunt, showing a candid moment by the sea

Yungblud on a yacht, discussing consequences of stripping down after a viral stunt in a casual setting.