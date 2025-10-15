It might surprise you that identity fraud dates back to the 15th century, but we have Perkin Warbeck to thank for that. Best known as one of history’s first identity thieves, Warbeck claimed to be Richard, Duke of York, an heir to the English throne. He even went as far as recruiting an army of around 6,000 men to overthrow King Henry VII, but unfortunately, that didn’t go as planned. Initially, Warbeck was spared and kept under guard, but after two escape attempts, the King had no other choice but to end his life

