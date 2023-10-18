“You Can Be Whatever You Want”: 54 Lies Humans Are Constantly Told
We were all taught as children that honesty is the best policy. Sometimes the truth hurts, but lying is much more harmful. So we do our best to be upfront and honest with everyone we meet, occasionally bending the truth to spare someone’s feelings. Until one day we realize just how many lies have been surrounding us our entire lives…
From misleading statements companies tell to gain their customers' trust to propaganda governments spread to keep their citizens in line, Reddit users have recently been sharing some of the biggest lies that have been told in human history. So enjoy reading through this list, pandas, and be sure to upvote the lies you’ve heard far too many times!
"I acknowledge that I have read and agree to the above Terms and Conditions."
> …there's an invisible man living in the sky who watches everything you do, every minute of every day. And the invisible man has a special list of ten things he does not want you to do. And if you do any of these ten things, he has a special place, full of fire and smoke and burning and torture and anguish, where he will send you to live and suffer and burn and choke and scream and cry forever and ever 'til the end of time! But He loves you. He loves you, and He needs money! The late, the great George Carlin.
George Carlin was the reality check I needed at an impressionable age...
Vaccines cause autism. F**k those gullible idiots.
Anti-vax parents that refuse to immunise their children should be charged with murder if their child dies of a preventable disease - or if their child transmits a preventable disease to another who dies. No ifs and buts.
Tax cuts for the rich will benefit everyone.
Trickle down would work if the rich weren't so super absorbent that they suck.
You can be whatever you want to be when you grow up.
Yes, I know several nepo kids that truly believed they had what it takes to manage companies ... as they ran well established and highly profitable family businesses into the ground. Taking countless jobs with them. Wasn't their fault of course - nothing ever is...
“The war won’t last long.”
America stands for freedom and liberty.
I don't think there is a decade in US history where there wasn't someone somewhere being cruelly oppressed by the US or by someone heavily supported (i.e. controlled) by the US.
Just ask Florida, where schoolchildren are now fighting for the freedom to...wait for it...READ.
Looks don’t matter.
"Your call is important to us."
"Your call is important to us, please hold for the next available representative. The current wait time is 1 hour". Call disconnects after 45 minutes. Immediately call back..."You call is....yadda yadda yadda...the current wait time is 3 hours."
God. Pick a religion, any religion.
Money won't make you happy.
Money won't make you happy but it makes it a hell of a lot easier to be happy
There are hot singles in my area dying to meet me.
"Yes, I will remember to cancel the subscription just before the free trial ends."
Just put a reminder in your phone when you sign up 😃
We are a family and care about our employees.
OH MY GOD!! my sister studied odontology, she had cancer revision during her fourth year and a teacher failed her because she would miss an exam. She failed that class. Because she needed to make sure she didn't have cancer again. Then on her graduation the teachers kept saying they loved everyone and that they were a big family.
Your baby is beautiful.
If you're a good person, good things will happen to you.
Your religion is the correct one. Lol the “main reason” why “most people” believe what they believe is because they were born into part of the world in which the religion is popular.
Superior races based on melanin content.
"It's noble to die for your country."
"Everything happens for a reason."
You don’t need a union. We will take care of you.
"You won't always have a calculator."
" If elected... "
That anyone can become rich in a society that is ruled by people who need poor laborers to keep the wheels of commerce grinding.
That's just capitalism, Baebee! 😎 Just keep telling yourself that you live in a meritocracy and get back to work!
Men are better than women.
Men and women are not equal in many places. But their rights should be equal and neither gender is inferior to the other in general. Both genders have what they are better at and what they are not as good at.
"The customer is always right." I want to know who came up with that. They are wrong.
the full saying is actually the customer is always right in matters of taste
"Push Flap to Open" on the Kraft Mac and Cheese box.
Weapons of Mass Destruction in Iraq: The claim that Iraq had weapons of mass destruction was used as a justification for the 2003 invasion by the U.S. and allied forces. This turned out to be false and had a profound impact on global politics and led to significant loss of life.
So how many of you americans really knew this? Or do you all choose to stuff your head in the sand. You are the worlds bully, not savior.
Youll get arthiritis by cracking your knuckles.
Not necessarily a lie, but people have the misconception that Europeans invented slavery in the 15th century.
Slavery is something that has existed across the world, for millenia.
And there were large scale slave trade networks established by other powers, such as the Trans Saharan slave trade established by the Islamic caliphate after their conquest of North Africa.
Whoever thinks that didn't have history classes? Everyone knows slavery was present in antiquity.
The Banks are too Big to fail.
This makes me sick. LET THEM FAIL. No business should be free from the consequences of their bad decisions and unethical treatment of employees and customers.
Diamonds are rare.
Fat makes you fat.
That we are free. We live on a paradise of a planet that is essentially a prison. Very few are actually free.
Go be free in the woods with nothing, or be enslaved by the comforts of society.
No strings attached.
Carrots make you see in the dark. i ate so much and turned orange for nothing.
this was world war 2 propaganda from the UK to cover for the fact we had Radar
"They are your enemy."
They, by being unlike you, are inferior.
"Capitalism isn't perfect, but it's the best system we've got." If that were true, how come we spend so much time worrying and paying people to [take out] and destabilize every democratically elected socialist government? The Military Industrial Complex is basically a money grab fueled by having to fight the right wing dictators we put into office, and making new weapons to compete with the ones that we sell to our enemies.
The problem is - people. Communism could be a brilliant system if it wasn't for people. Nasty, venal things.
If you work hard, you'll have a good happy life.
It's more about where you put the effort every day. You can put in half the effort of someone and end up 10x better than them.
Interview ends. "Thank u, we'll call u soon."
I hate that HR has so little respect for applicants who want to work for the company that they don't even send an automatic email: thanks, but no thanks.
I feel like the most recent one is this idea of “the American dream”, that anybody from the lowliest street sweeper can be a successful billionaire if they just work hard enough.
The older I get the more transparent that becomes as a veiled attempt to propagate capitalism by keeping the fast food workers and trash collectors of the population scurrying about working as hard as they can to serve the higher classes…It’s so obvious when you think about it for more than a few minutes, but it took me an embarrassingly long time to realise that the lucky few to have actually achieved this are the exceptions, not the rule.
Don't tax millionaires more, because I could be a millionaire tomorrow.
The serving sizes on bags of chips.
That there isn’t enough resources for everyone.
There AREN'T enough resources for everyone if everyone wants to live at the current level of 1st world wastefulness.
“The Native Americans worked with the early settlers to create Thanksgiving”
To live forever in complete happiness, all you have to do…
...is drugs. Lots and lots of mind-altering drugs until you lose grip of reality and turn your brain into mush and become a deliriously happy gibbering idiot. Then you can get a job in politics
That you have to do things. You don’t. We made the rules. They’re all made up. All the borders are just lines we scribbled on maps after fighting over it. All the laws are just things we kinda agreed sound good. You have choices about so many more things than you realize.
This sounds like something a bunch of violent murderers would tell each other.
"Please listen carefully as our menu options have recently changed."
This picture does not match the caption. This is for phone line menus.
"We're just doing this to keep you safe."
"I'm sorry to hear that."
I don't necessarily think this is a lie, I think it's more the person who's saying it. There are some genuinely compassionate people out there.
It takes 7 years to digest gum.
Santa Claus.
I’m from the government and I’m here to help you!
Jet fuel can melt steel beams.
Although it can weaken it enough that the 10+ floors above it can collapse
The biggest lie of all. "Russia is a threat to America". It's taken me a long time to realise that Russia was never a threat to America. Not militarily or through communism. During the cold war, Russia expected a US first strike with a 99% loss of the Russian military, hoping that the remaining 1% was enough for token retaliation. The US military frequently and flagrantly spin doctored the figures to grab more government funding.
The most frequent lie I tell is 'I'm fine'
It's ok to not be ok. Hugs 🫶🏼
Fake it til you make it.
Yeah, I've stopped saying that now though, funnily enough for a compelte stranger their reaction will be the same weather you say you feel garbage or fine, they never ask to actually know how you're doing, for example "Hey how are you?" "doing terrible" "oh no...anyway did you know-*starts talking about a topic*"
