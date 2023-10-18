From misleading statements companies tell to gain their customers' trust to propaganda governments spread to keep their citizens in line, Reddit users have recently been sharing some of the biggest lies that have been told in human history. So enjoy reading through this list, pandas, and be sure to upvote the lies you’ve heard far too many times!

We were all taught as children that honesty is the best policy. Sometimes the truth hurts, but lying is much more harmful. So we do our best to be upfront and honest with everyone we meet, occasionally bending the truth to spare someone’s feelings. Until one day we realize just how many lies have been surrounding us our entire lives…

#1 "I acknowledge that I have read and agree to the above Terms and Conditions."

#2 > …there's an invisible man living in the sky who watches everything you do, every minute of every day. And the invisible man has a special list of ten things he does not want you to do. And if you do any of these ten things, he has a special place, full of fire and smoke and burning and torture and anguish, where he will send you to live and suffer and burn and choke and scream and cry forever and ever 'til the end of time! But He loves you. He loves you, and He needs money! The late, the great George Carlin.

#3 Vaccines cause autism. F**k those gullible idiots.

#4 Tax cuts for the rich will benefit everyone.

#5 You can be whatever you want to be when you grow up.

#6 “The war won’t last long.”

#7 America stands for freedom and liberty.



I don't think there is a decade in US history where there wasn't someone somewhere being cruelly oppressed by the US or by someone heavily supported (i.e. controlled) by the US.

#8 Looks don’t matter.

#9 "Your call is important to us."

#10 God. Pick a religion, any religion.

#11 Money won't make you happy.

#12 There are hot singles in my area dying to meet me.

#13 "Yes, I will remember to cancel the subscription just before the free trial ends."

#14 We are a family and care about our employees.

#15 Your baby is beautiful.

#16 If you're a good person, good things will happen to you.

#17 Your religion is the correct one. Lol the “main reason” why “most people” believe what they believe is because they were born into part of the world in which the religion is popular.

#18 Superior races based on melanin content.

#19 "It's noble to die for your country."

#20 "Everything happens for a reason."

#21 You don’t need a union. We will take care of you.

#22 "You won't always have a calculator."

#23 " If elected... "

#24 That anyone can become rich in a society that is ruled by people who need poor laborers to keep the wheels of commerce grinding.

#25 Men are better than women.

#26 "The customer is always right." I want to know who came up with that. They are wrong.

#27 "Push Flap to Open" on the Kraft Mac and Cheese box.

#28 Weapons of Mass Destruction in Iraq: The claim that Iraq had weapons of mass destruction was used as a justification for the 2003 invasion by the U.S. and allied forces. This turned out to be false and had a profound impact on global politics and led to significant loss of life.

#29 Youll get arthiritis by cracking your knuckles.

#30 Not necessarily a lie, but people have the misconception that Europeans invented slavery in the 15th century.



Slavery is something that has existed across the world, for millenia.



And there were large scale slave trade networks established by other powers, such as the Trans Saharan slave trade established by the Islamic caliphate after their conquest of North Africa.

#31 The Banks are too Big to fail.

#32 Diamonds are rare.

#33 Fat makes you fat.

#34 That we are free. We live on a paradise of a planet that is essentially a prison. Very few are actually free.

#35 No strings attached.

#36 Carrots make you see in the dark. i ate so much and turned orange for nothing.

#37 "They are your enemy."

#38 They, by being unlike you, are inferior.

#39 "Capitalism isn't perfect, but it's the best system we've got." If that were true, how come we spend so much time worrying and paying people to [take out] and destabilize every democratically elected socialist government? The Military Industrial Complex is basically a money grab fueled by having to fight the right wing dictators we put into office, and making new weapons to compete with the ones that we sell to our enemies.

#40 If you work hard, you'll have a good happy life.



It's more about where you put the effort every day. You can put in half the effort of someone and end up 10x better than them.

#41 Interview ends. "Thank u, we'll call u soon."

#42 I feel like the most recent one is this idea of “the American dream”, that anybody from the lowliest street sweeper can be a successful billionaire if they just work hard enough.



The older I get the more transparent that becomes as a veiled attempt to propagate capitalism by keeping the fast food workers and trash collectors of the population scurrying about working as hard as they can to serve the higher classes…It’s so obvious when you think about it for more than a few minutes, but it took me an embarrassingly long time to realise that the lucky few to have actually achieved this are the exceptions, not the rule.

#43 The serving sizes on bags of chips.

#44 That there isn’t enough resources for everyone.

#45 “The Native Americans worked with the early settlers to create Thanksgiving”

#46 To live forever in complete happiness, all you have to do…

#47 That you have to do things. You don’t. We made the rules. They’re all made up. All the borders are just lines we scribbled on maps after fighting over it. All the laws are just things we kinda agreed sound good. You have choices about so many more things than you realize.

#48 "Please listen carefully as our menu options have recently changed."

#49 "We're just doing this to keep you safe."

#50 "I'm sorry to hear that."

#51 It takes 7 years to digest gum.

#52 Santa Claus.

#53 I’m from the government and I’m here to help you!