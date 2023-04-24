"What was the biggest lie you believed?" – a Redditor that goes by u/Fearless-surfur-ee recently took online to invite people to recount the biggest lies they have ever bought. The thread garnered nearly 21K upvotes, as well as 11.3K comments containing some witty, odd, and plain staggering answers.

It's no shocker that we live in a world where lying has become a fairly common occurrence; with time, we eventually learn to adapt and not fall for it, but sometimes, just sometimes, our naivety gets the best of us.

#1 That you need a license for children’s parties. That was the reason why I never had a party when I was little growing up. You need to get a license from the post office, but there’s only a certain amount of licenses available for that area.

Bored Panda also managed to get in touch with the author and posed him a couple of questions! Rishabh Yadav has been using Reddit for a little over a year, and when we asked him what the inspiration behind his post was, he replied: "I remember I was in my room wondering about my childhood; we used to believe many things that weren't true at all, so I thought why shouldn't I ask others." "Personally, the biggest lie I used to believe was that when people die, they become invisible," Rishabh said when we invited him to answer his own question. Last but not least, we wondered whether the man had anything further to say: "I would say people should spend time with family – you might feel so much better than before!" BP hopes that you've enjoyed this collection of not-so-white lies people believed. Let us know which lie raised your eyebrows the furthest! Also, don't hesitate to answer the question and leave your stories down in the comment section.

#2 When I was very young we had a pet hamster. He got out of his cage, so my dad put the cage in the basement thinking he might get hungry and get back in.



One morning I woke up and there was the hamster in his cage in the usual place. I asked my mom how they found him and she told me she opened the door to the cellar and there he was dragging his cage back upstairs.



It wasn't until I was a teenager and remembered the exchange that it occurred to me she obviously made that up.

#3 "The Tinder account was just a shared account for joking around with my friends. I never even logged in on my own".



It was in fact his account which he had been using during the last three months of our relationship. And yes, I knew how unbelievable that sounds but I refused to believe that the man I trusted so much would ever do this to me.

#4 That a full career and retirement from the US Navy would guarantee me free medical.

#5 Our family were poor and lived in a house where the ceiling plaster had bowed so much that it bowed down, bulging out.



My dad told me that there was a World War II bomb buried in the ceiling. Believed it for years, absolutely terrified the entire time.

#6 When I was like 16 I found out that one of my sisters wasn’t actually my sister. She was actually just best friends with my oldest sister growing up, and she lived with my family from when she was like 12 or 13 through 18 (she and my oldest sister are 15 years older than me). Unfortunately her parents wouldn’t sign her over for adoption and didn’t contribute anything for my mom raising her for 6 years.



Weirdest part is that my family is predominantly fair skinned, blonde with blue eyes, but the girl I thought was my sister was traditional mexican with darker skin, dark hair, and brown eyes. My mom was always very tan and had darker hair throughout my childhood so I thought that my other 2 sisters and myself were the odd ones out.

#7 On April Fools while I was getting ready for school on a cold winter day, my mom told me "School is cancelled! It's a snow day!"





I ran around for a good 2 minutes celebrating before she told me "April Fools!"





I've never felt so betrayed in my life.

#8 My mom told me when I was 5 and my favourite dog died that it doesn't matter that dogs die, because in 7 years they respawn.



So I was like "oh, fine, see you then bud, I will be older and we will play again".

#9 That my dad moved out and rented a room in the house of a female friend for tax reasons.

#10 Outside of dumb lies your parents tell you as kids, my friend who worked at a gas station with a big food station that has some ground beef items told me they use kangaroo meat for their ground beef because it was cheaper than cow.



I am gullible with my friends.

#11 That adults knew what they were doing.

#12 That acne would only be a problem when i was a teenager

#13 When I was a kid my cousin convinced me for like an hour that her mom had won the lottery. I can still feel the loss of millions of dollars two decades later and that s**t hurts bro. WHY JESSICA, WHY!

#14 That justice will always win.

#15 That my parents were married.



truth is my father was, just not to my mother

#16 I’ll fill up my car with gas before work tomorrow morning.

#17 "When I grow up, I'll always be able to do what I want, when I want" - oh my sweet summer child

#18 My dad got sick of having to listen to the kids shows I watched as a child, so he told me that the Power Rangers and Barney The Dinosaur died in the car crash with Princess Diana; so I couldn't watch them anymore. I didn't actually question it until I was quite old, embarrassingly.

#19 Parents love their children equally and unconditionally.

#20 Bullies get bored if you ignore them 🐂💩

#21 "My church isn't a cult."



It was a cult.

#22 If you simply put your head down, do what you're told, and work hard, things will work out

#23 That some day everyone meets their person and live and love together the rest of their lives. Never happens for some of us.

#24 The American dream.

#25 That carrots improved nightvision. Damn brits and trying to hide radar use.

#26 The microwave will explode if I put my face too close to it while it’s heating food.

#27 If you go to college you'll get a good job and have a nice house.

Lying 90s third grade teacher.

#28 That it's not what the outside. It's what's on the inside the counts.



No matter how you cut it pretty people get better chances in life. It doesn't matter what you do if you look like Quasimodo you can put in the most effort on a given task they would rather swing the credit to anyone else.

#29 I had dumped some gasoline in an Arizona tea bottle to get a fire started. My sister seen me pour it on fire and she freaked thinking Arizona ice tea was flammable. I went along with it saying "ya you didn't know that? That's why Its called Arizona because how hot it gets there."

She was 20 yrs old. Around 5 years later we are camping and she says who's got some Arizona I can use to start this campfire. I looked at ther and didn't understand. She explained I told her it's flammable. I had no recollection. She says she has been telling everyone for the last 5 years how bad it is for you and how flammable it is.

#30 That I won't have a calculator wherever I go. 😂😂😂 When I was in school, I used to believe that I needed to memorize all the math formulas and multiplication tables because I wouldn't have access to a calculator wherever I go. However, with the advancement of technology, I now carry a calculator with me all the time, in the form of a smartphone or a smartwatch. So, that belief turned out to be a big lie.

#31 "It will stay just between us"

#32 That America was family oriented, cared about its citizens and was everything I saw in movies growing up in the UK. Then I moved here. No healthcare. No guaranteed time off. Bankruptcy for cancer. Hatred for minority groups. I’ve never experienced such a culture shock. I asked for 5 weeks paid vacation when I arrived, which I got in England. I was literally laughed out of the interview. 22 years later things have not improved.

#33 Half Life 3 being released..... someday. *cries in never*

#34 I lived my entire life genuinely believing my childhood home was built by little people because the attic crawlspace is unbearably low. Turns out yeah they were a little below average height but not literal dwarves. Just about everyone I know has laughed at me. I really am a clown. Honk.

#35 I had a fraternity brother from NY come to university in Oklahoma. This was before the internet. We told him to be careful of rattlesnakes. We explained what they were. He did NOT believe. So, we took him to the library, pulled the encyclopedia, and showed him. He then asked… what else can kill you in this state.



Without missing a beat, one of our brothers said, “they probably won’t kill you, but you have to watch out for drop cats.” He then went on to tell him how this kind of cat (40 pounders on average) evolved to use the cat trait of landing on their feet to kill their prey. They would climb trees, hanging upside down, then drop, feet down onto their prey. Only defense? An open umbrella. This guy walked to and from every class, on sunny days, not a cloud in the sky, opening his umbrella as he walked under every tree on the campus. Lasted about three weeks.