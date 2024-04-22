Well, folks on Reddit definitely thought about it when this interesting question was posted on r/AskReddit : "You get paired with 100 random humans, if you're better than all of them at something, you get 1 billion dollars. What are you choosing?" And so, they provided many intriguing answers. Today, we picked out the best ones for you to check out while you're deciding what your unbeatable skill would be.

Every one of us is very good at something, no matter if it's something basic or a very niche thing. But have you ever thought about what skill you would beat many other people at?

#1 Navigation with only a compass and a terrain map.

#2 Ice hockey. Most people don’t know how to skate let alone play the sport well.

#3 Talking Catalan. The odds of anyone in that group randomly being better than me at that are incredibly small.



Edit: Well, butter by back and call me a biscuit! Thanks for the karma fellow minority language speakers and other simpsthizers.

On this list, we can see things people consider themselves to be better at than, for example, 100 random people. These things range from kind of simple ones such as cooking, sports, or games to devastating ones like disappointing their parents or self-deprecation. Well, without going down that rabbit hole, let’s just say that some of these skills are way more handy in life than others. While some people just trust in their skill set enough to consider themselves better than many others, some other people might simply have a superiority complex. This complex is a belief that your abilities or accomplishments are dramatically better than other people’s. It might make a person condescending, smug, or simply mean. ADVERTISEMENT It can be caused by both low and high self-esteem, depending on the person and situation. When a person has low self-esteem, they try to hide it by exaggerating their accomplishments. On the other hand, when a person has high self-esteem, they might simply be overconfident in their achievements and abilities. Either way, both of the cases, in a way, form an unrealistic self-perception.

#4 Guess what brake pad belongs to a car, so many years working at a car repair shop have benefits.

#5 Time for my Tetris 99 skills to shine 😁.

#6 Solving a Rubik's cube quickly. I'm not that fast, but I reckon the odds are in my favour.

Fortunately, there are several things people can do if they feel themselves developing a superiority complex or are told they already have one: Making a list with actual accomplishments and abilities without any exaggeration;

Avoiding all-or-nothing thinking by trying to find balance in between;

Trying to feel happy for others without feeling bad about yourself;

Forgiving yourself for mistakes without beating yourself up. ADVERTISEMENT If these things sound easier said than done, it’s because they are. Building a realistic sense of self takes time and work, just as any other type of mental health work does. In fact, accomplishing this by yourself might not even be achievable for some, and help from a specialist, like a therapist, might be needed.

#7 Backing a semi truck into really tight spaces from the blindside. Very hard maneuver even for veterans but where I worked while back I did it daily. Odds are only a couple even have a cdl like me, and then I guarantee I can beat them at backing blindside.



Edit: thanks for all the upvotes I'm glad to see trucking being appreciated you guys rock ✌️.

#8 Touching the highest possible point on a wall without jumping. I’m 6’8” so pretty good odds I’m gonna come out on top.

#9 A pub quiz on the life and times of myself.

On the other side of the spectrum lies the inferiority complex. It’s when a person feels insecure and inadequate about their abilities, achievements, and daily life. Typically, they believe they're physically or mentally inferior to others, no matter if that’s actually true or not. ADVERTISEMENT This can lead a person to either (fully or partially) withdraw from interacting with others or overcompensate their self-esteem, which can sometimes lead to an already discussed superiority complex. Frequently, an inferiority complex develops due to some kind of trauma, typically during childhood or sometimes later in life. Some men are more susceptible to it when they are intimidated by other men, so they feel less than due to toxic masculinity.

#10 We're playing super smash bros melee.

#11 Acre history. Acre is a Brazilian state, the one which I was born and live on. The population is only 830 thousand people.



Hence there is only a very small chance of the random people to be from Acre and an even smaller one of them to know anything at all about it.



Of course I could end up being paired with some college professor which Acre is their specialty, and I would be f****d, but since it is random that would be very unlikely.

#12 Filleting salmonids. Its literally my job, and I've been doing it for twenty years. I don't mean to toot my own horn, but I'm pretty good at it, and like any craftsman, my skill has been honed through dint of sheer repetition. I have absolutely filleted hundreds of thousands of fish in my life, and even if you're pretty good, I'm willing to bet I'm better using metrics of speed, appearance, and % of wastage.

People from this list don't seem to suffer from an inferiority complex, do they? And about the superiority one, well, who's to say -- there might be some who exaggerated their abilities. But, hey, who's going to check? As far as we know, no one is planning to put a random group of 100 people in a room and test their skills, as was suggested in the original Reddit question. Do you have any skills you think you are better at than many others? Share them with us in the comments!

#13 Starcraft 2, my Diamond 1 rank is higher than any other person there.

#14 Disappointing my parents.

#15 Knowledge on Wisconsin license plate history. I'm autistic and Wisconsin license plates are my special interest, and there's so few people involved in the research of these plates that I *highly* doubt I'll not beat everyone in the group.

#16 Not bragging or anything, but I spent YEARS training to spit tooth paste directly into the sink hole with no splash back or paste getting on the rest of the sink bowl. Bullseye every time.

#17 Yeah bro they ain't beating me in a minecraft nodebuff/builduhc 1v1 on 1.7.10 on a practise server thats all im saying,



make it a 1000 people even.

#18 Self-deprication.



Although, I'd probably suck at that too.

#19 Emo song lyrics from 2003-2007. If anyone beats me, I’ll marry them.

#20 Chess. Even among chess players on lichess and [chess.com](http://chess.com) I am in the top 2-3%, so the odds that any of the 100 are better than me is fairly small. My luck, I'd get paired against Magnus...

#21 Physics.

#22 My mother and her friends invented a pig latin style coded language. Probably less than a dozen people have ever learned it, and most of them are in their 70s now, probably haven't thought of it in decades.



I like my odds at a Ybangie (I didn't name it! Lol) competition.

#23 Skeet shooting.

#24 Ultra running a 100k or 100 miler.

#25 Procrastination.

#26 Counting in binary really fast with my fingers



I discovered I could do this 3 years ago



It's like an involuntary tic now. It's so entertaining.

#27 I'd be confident that I'm better than them all at maintaining a consistent TTRPGs group for longer than all of them. I've been a DM for 24 years, I had one group for 13 years, and this group for 11. It's not always the same game/campaign, but we always meet up to play.

#28 First person shooter games, I'd even let them vote on which one.

#29 Astrophotography. I'm not even that good, but among 100 randomly chosen people, only a handful will even have a telescope (and that's probably generous). And among those, I'm probably the only one with a camera adapter.

#30 Putting a iv line in or restraining an aggressive dog.

#31 Taking standardized tests is pretty high on that list.



I'd also roll the dice on taekwondo forms.



In fact, I'd roll the dice on running role-playing games, too.

#32 Arbuscular mycorrhizal fungi taxonomy.

#33 Knowledge of ww1! I'm a tour guide in the area.

#34 Knowledge about jellyfishes, specifically of the class Cnidaria.

#35 Guess what number I’m thinking of. Best of 7 rounds.

#36 Properly operating a nuclear reactor.

#37 Pokemon trivia, 1/100 chance of getting a random geek but im all for it baby.

#38 Performing my obscure venezuelan town's accent.

#39 Climbing.

#40 Magic The Gathering. I'm pretty confident 😌.