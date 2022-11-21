“What's the best non-alcoholic way to make a party crazy and fun?” someone asked on Reddit , turning a thread into a noteworthy party planner you may find handy for the next occasion. Scroll down for the best responses below!

But let me tell you that there are many splendid ways to have a smashing party completely sober. We’re not just talking non-alcoholic beverages.

It’s no secret that for many people, a good, and I mean a really good party is sometimes accompanied by one glass too many. And the morning after will surely remind you that having fun and moderation should go hand in hand.

#1 Some of the best adult parties I've been to are kids parties after the kids fall asleep.



If you want to see adults playing like kids and laughing their asses off, rent a giant bouncy slide and one of those carnival games with the spinning ladder.

#2 Nerf guns

#3 Step 1: Find the crappiest, cheapest horror movie possible.



Step 2: Watch it for about 15 minutes then pause it



Step 3: List out all the characters you've seen and have everyone write down which characters they expect are going to die and in what order.



Step 4: Unpause the movie. The person with the most accurate predictions wins.



You'll get people shouting "GET HER" at the screen because they're banking on whatever person being killed off to win them the game. I did it with a friend while watching Thankskilling and it was glorious.

#4 Let a few piglets loose in the house.

#5 I invited a few couples over (some of them pretty religious and don’t drink) but we played adult mad libs. It was hilarious seeing them break out of their shells and just belly laugh at some of the things we all would come up with in that game.

#6 Themed! Whether it's themed food, costumes, decor... doing something out of the ordinary helps!



Edited to add: for those with friends unlikely to put the effort in - make a low effort option available (cheap masks, silly hats if costumes)

#7 A bag of bulk wigs. Just discretely place the bag of wigs on a couch or coffee table. Wait and watch.

#8 Games and good food.

#9 Do a murder mystery night.



Invite as many people as you know, get everyone all dressed in old garb, turn off the lights, murder Gary in the dark, then call the cops.

#10 Cards, board games, karaoke, games like Mario cart or vr games, building competition (jenga, dominoes, gingerbread houses, toothpicks and marshmallows), hot pot dinners, appetizer party, make your own pizza party, tie dye, costume party, gift competition, shrinkydinks, pictionary, marbles, Jack's, working out, games like mafia (among us, whose the killer, murderville), full virgin bar for fancy dyi sober drinks, book club, rage music with lights and glow sticks and streamers, dance party, guitar hero, yoga, cookie icing competition, your mom, mind puzzles (wooden puzzles, iron puzzles,ext.) Amauture stand up/campfire story sharing, jigsaws puzzles, and everything inbetween.

#11 Those trivia app games you can connect to your tv. Karaoke. Good snack, mock tails, and good friends

#12 The right type of people. People that can have fun without alcohol make alcohol free parties fun:)

#13 Music. Music gets me as high as booze.

#14 I can’t recommend the JackBox game series enough for this

#15 I went to this party with go-karts, and they made a whole racetrack with disco lights, music, and hay, and it was honestly the best party I ever went to.

#16 Generally speaking making yourself have a good time increases the energy in the atmosphere which causes everyone to have a good time.



I basically quit drinking a few years ago so when friends have get togethers I'm always sober, the last time I hung out with all my friends I went to the bathroom, and when I came out and I was walking back into the living room I heard a song playing that I like so I started singing it loudly just to amuse myself.



Came stomping out of the hallway into the living room head banging and singing the song, entire living room lit up with laughter and next thing I know I've got everybody standing up and dancing, bouncing around and head banging along with me.



That energy stayed for about 2 hours until people started leaving for the night, without exception every person that was there told me how much fun they had because of me the next time I saw them.



No real secret, you need to be comfortable with yourself and let your natural energy flow, the temperature in the room will raise with you when done naturally and not forced



This also works in bars, clubs, concerts, etc. Anywhere there should be high energy. I can't tell you how many dance floors were dead when we showed up that we were able to make explode with life, and I can't dance nor am comfortable dancing,. You don't need a skill set to jump up and down and clap your hands

#17 Cards and board games. The one time we were on a tea shop my cousin brought a game, I think it's called Resistance if I remember correctly. That's still one of my fondest memories ever and we stayed at that shop until it closed at midnight. It's so good we didn't noticed the time.

#18 Get a giant roll of blank paper, like the back of wrapping paper, and tape it to the back of the bathroom door. Hang a sharpie marker near it. Everybody who uses the bathroom gets to anonymously write graffiti. Make it themed, like it has to be poems, or for a good time call ___, or as a host, don't say a word and see what happens naturally. When I was in college, we did this and some comments turned out to be f-ing insanely hilarious.

#19 Before we got married, we found out my sister-in-law’s boyfriend had never heard Bohemian Rhapsody. At our wedding reception, every single guest circled around him and one other person who had never heard the song. The DJ played the song and we hard core belted that song directly at them. People naturally started singing melody and harmony and it was basically 80 people singing karaoke together. This is one of my favorite memories from that day. Granted, a tiny bit of alcohol had been consumed prior to this moment but it was an absolute blast for everyone.

#20 Buy a rhythm game and make people play it

#21 Some friends left some Post-it Notes and a pen in the bathroom and encouraged everyone to stick their 'hai-poos' (haikus) to the back of the door. Some of them were out-of-pocket funny, and people were coming out of the bathroom laughing.

#22 Bubbles. They're so fun, and I even want them at my wedding.

#23 Karaoke machine. Strip poker. Or you can even combine them for 'strip karaoke.

#24 I'm putting together a Halloween party this weekend with at least two dozen people coming over. This is the fourth year we've done it and it's always a rager, and probably still would be if there weren't drinks.



I clear out the entire garage. We put a few chairs out, but really only enough for the people who really need it. If people are standing, they're mingling around and making new friends. If they're sitting down, they're probably just going to be introverted and quiet.



The garage is also emptied out because we want people dancing later. We put in the sound bar that usually sits beneath the TV, because it gets loud enough for EDM music and such but isn't so loud that it will annoy the neighbors. We also put in a smoke machine, a blacklight, and a few laser machines. Turn out the regular lights and it might as well be a club in there.



We also have a few DJ's come mix music live. This year it's a good buddy of mine and myself doing a few hour's worth. Sometimes you put on chill stuff so people can talk, sometimes you play harder stuff so people jump around and dance. The real trick is because there's low lighting with just lasers and stuff, people's inhibitions just drop because they can be idiots and have fun without feeling like everyone's looking at them. One of the tricks I've discovered is finding house / wubz remixes of songs that people will already know. If you've got a crowd of thirtysomething's, put on a modern sounding remix of Britney or Get Low and people will lose their mind.



The real thing to think about is the social aspect of stuff. How do you make people come out of their shells and just stop caring that they might look stupid? Figure that out, and you have a fun party.

#25 Nerf gun war.



Im talking pillow forts. team captains. Strategy. Stealth.



The whole 9.

#26 Get some cheap pumpkins and let everybody chop them up with a sword. Super fun if you throw the pumpkin at them and they hit it with a sword midair. Did that at our pumpkin decorating party last weekend, it was a hit.

#27 **Change the lights.**



Nothing kills the party vibe like bright overhead lights. Turn down the lights, set up some string lights, get a disco ball, swap out the bulbs in your lamps with colored bulbs. Just do *something* so that your living room says "party" and not "living room".

#28 Hire a magician or a clown and add a pinata and a mariachi band. BEST PARTY EVER!!!!



Your friends will be talking about this for months!

#29 Bad movies.



Making fun of bad movies is always fun.*The Room*, *Red Sonja*, *Samurai Cop 2*.



We also love *Flash Gordon*, which is an absolute masterpiece and I will hear nothing to the contrary.

#30 I was once told the secret too a good party, is food, a spot for people to hang out and chat and something to do, like an activity.v

#31 Crowd control and group participation techniques can do the trick.



It is often how musicians interact with fans at concerts, the idea is to establish group mentality, groups behave and are influenced differently than individuals.



It is playing with fire to some degree, however, because such an event can take on it's own will and become difficult to direct. Ergo angry mobs can occur in such scenarios and they do at times.



But by focusing on group activities that people tend to enjoy you have many options.



Games like Twister are another option, but such things only work for small gatherings.

#32 Encourage instruments and have plenty of games. :)

#33 The Phonebook* Game: Put a phonebook on the floor, and two quarters, on opposite sides of the book, about a foot away. Now two players stand face to face on the book, and each one has to get one of the quarters without stepping off. Once everyone has a turn, add another book. Go until there's only one couple left. Oh, and you *cannot* get on the book with whoever you came to the party with. Super fun at Halloween parties, when everyone is in costume.



*Phonebook: In the olden days telephone service providers would print out a *complete* contact list for the whole town, bind it together in a thick book, and leave it on your doorstep. We called these *phonebooks...*

#34 dungeons and dragons

#35 Cards against humanity

#36 Air hockey

#37 Wii sports

#38 I went to a mid day work team building thing at an indoor go cart track.

Didn't want to go, had a strong dislike for most of the people involved.

My one buddy and I had a blast nudging people into the walls or spinning them out.

We got flagged a bunch and eventually pulled off the track.

Overall not a bad afternoon.

#39 Couch Co Op video games.