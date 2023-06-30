Best Pyramid Construction Theory Ever (11 Pics)

A couple of years ago, while sitting around bored because of Covid, an idea about how to build the pyramids came into my head. I played with the idea for awhile by looking at engineering and construction issues, but was having trouble visualizing multiple spiraling sloped ramps integrated into the side of the pyramid. Then, last year, a friend showed me a free 3D computer model called Google Sketchup.

This was an opportunity to build a full size model from the ground up with each layer and angle to scale, and multiple ramps all the way to the top. Images of the model have been uploaded for everyone’s review and critique.

After the model was created, I sent emails to various colleges, programs, and professors across the US. No response. So, this year I wrote a short paper describing this theory and sent it out to various colleges, programs, professors, and Egyptologists. No response.

So here it is your turn. Does this theory answer every question raised about the construction of the pyramids, or is it garbage?

Completed pyramid with four initial ramps, then two, then one ramp up to the top

Beginning of one corner ramp with interior stones set back to allow ramp to be integrated into the structure

Four ramps starting at each corner up to layer 17

Four ramps up to layer 57 where some of the chambers are under construction

Four ramps up to layer 140 where two ramps stop and two ramps continue

Detail where two ramps end at layer 140, and the process of filling in the ramp stones begins from the top down

Two ramps continue up to layer 195 and one ramp continues up to the top

Detail of top layers with one ramp spiraling up

Placement of the cap stone and beginning the process of filling in the ramp and surface stones from the top down

Aerial view of all of the ramps

Beginning of one corner ramp with placement of surface stones on each layer

As each ramp is filled there will not be any obvious evidence that the ramp ever existed. No external materials are used during construction and the ramp slope can be adjusted at any time or location.