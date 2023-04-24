70 Best Opening Scenes In Movies That Set The Tone Perfectly
The first few minutes of a film are the most important, so it’s not a wonder why the best opening scenes in movies are so famous. Like the best series and anime openings, they must present the story quickly. However, there are a lot of factors that go into the best opening scene in a movie. From the rhythm to the theme, the beginning of the movie can either worsen or improve the finished product.
It’s not a wonder why some of the best movies also have the most memorable opening scene. Since the films get watched a single time and rarely rewatched, the first scenes must capture the viewer as quickly as possible. For example, the opening of Inglourious Basterds, one of the most famous movie scenes, sets the tension for the rest of the story. After watching those first minutes, you see how brutal the villain is.
When it comes to the most iconic movie scenes that set the tone for the next hour or two, there are a few of them. An online user ah-screw-it raised a question on AskReddit that we all were asking — “What movie has the greatest opening of all time?” Upvote the openings that you think are brilliant. On the other hand, if you have your own favorite, share it in the comments below.
Kung Fu Panda
ValBravora048 said:
"Kung Fu Panda.
Legend tells of a legendary warrior whose kung-fu skills were the stuff of legend...
Years later and that still cracks me up. The first time I saw it I knew it was going to be a great movie. Beautifully animated and scored as well."
Inner-Nothing7779 replied:
"Jack Black did a fantastic job. All of them did. But his brand of humor just clinched it all together. The whole series is fantastic."
The Matrix
Wilma_Tonguefit said:
"Screenwriter guy: We're gonna start the movie with some cops trying to arrest this lady Trinity and she's gonna kick all their butts.
Producer guy: How is she gonna do that?
Screenwriter guy: In such a way that movies are gonna try to imitate for a full decade."
Somebodys replied:
"For as much credit as The Matrix gets for being a great film, I don't think it gets nearly enough credit for how much it completely revolutionized cinema."
Up
ling-gwuh-fahyl said:
"Up.
If you've seen it, you know it's true."
Otherwise_Ad233 replied:
"Those 10 minutes are an award-winning film in itself. I've watched it dozens of times and still break down crying."
Scream
RavenGirls said:
"Scream 1996 - I was startled."
Cheese_booger replied:
"What really sold the opening at the time was the fact they really played up Drew Barrymore as starting in the film. So much so that she’s the main draw on the poster. The entire theater was shocked."
OstentatiousSock replied:
"Seriously, killing Drew Barrymore right at the start was so jarring. Really set the thrilling, terrifying mood."
Shrek
Kbell025 said:
"Classic intro."
Valleygirl1981 replied:
"Set the tone for the whole movie. They had me again at the eggs in the nest, "Uhg, here we go again.." BAM! Frying Pan!"
Baby Driver
cortesoft said:
"When the second scene started, I remember thinking “oh my god, is the whole thing going to be set to music like this?!”
That would have been pretty cool."
gregd303 replied:
"Probably one of the best film sequences ever synched to music... And an awesome track."
Thor: Ragnorok
UDontKnowMe__206 said:
"I know it’s not the opening, but the scene where Loki and Thor are standing in front of the destroyed nursing home cracks me up. (“I swear I left him right here!”). It’s the little stuff like Loki rolling his eyes but politely stepping out of the way for the selfie or when Dr. Strange snatches him and leaves the card, Thor pokes at it with his umbrella (Loki?? Loki??) Lmaooo I’ve seen that movie a dozen times and still notice something new when I watch it."
The Lion King
QuarantineTitans said:
"Using that opening as the movie's official trailer was absolutely brilliant. When that trailer dropped, it was an event. Every kid was counting down the days until when it came out, we all knew that movie was going to be life-changing."
Puzzleheaded_Pie_978 replied:
"I can hear it now and I haven’t watched it in a decade."
The Godfather
REAIMY said:
"The Godfather. That opening scene with Brando, the cat, and the music. Just perfection!"
Lallner replied:
"'I believe in America' - gives me chills every time I see it. That scene looks like an oil painting by the old masters. Did you know that cat was a stray that wandered onto the set and Brando took a liking to it? Also, Brando studied the Silver Back gorilla at the zoo to get the alpha male mannerisms. That's where he got the brushing his chin with the back of his hand."
Deadpool
Wall-E
OhiobornCAraised said:
"Wall-E.
The opening scene of Semi-Pro always leaves me laughing."
anna_or_elsa replied:
"The whole 1st half of Wall-E was lyrical dare I say magical.
The 2nd half (on Axiom) felt like it was made by someone else. Still good but lost some of the"heart" the first half had.
Note; looking at the Wikipedia article (I wasn't to see if anything accounted for that) I came across "Production designer Ralph Eggleston wanted the lighting of the first act on Earth to be romantic, and that of the second act on the Axiom to be cold and sterile". So that and a lot more dialog."
The Road To El Dorado
JamesScott1781 said:
"The Road to El Dorado.
It starts with an amazing song telling you where you're going, what it is, and why it's amazing. Beautiful colors and animation then fade from a golden, lively waterfall into a grayish, dulled water fountain and... Cortez."
Inglourious Basterds
"Au revoir Shoshana!"
The Dark Knight
feralgrandma said: "No no no I kill the bus driver. Bus driver? What bus driver?!" RandomTask100 replied: "My favorite of favorites! It's the perfect exposition for the "new" Joker: a daytime bank heist, he kills his entire crew, no cheesy background story, no super abilities, he's got a nasal voice, and Batman's sleeping at home... They coulda left Batman out of the movie and it still would've rocked with just Joker vs The Mafia."
Children Of Men
Ahhhsnowmen88 said:
"Children of Men's opening scene are definitely up there."
LARXXX replied:
"Children of Men is one of my absolute favorite films of all time."
Lord Of War
screamin_heathen said:
"That’s the one I was looking for. Awesome opening."
ignatious__reilly replied:
"Great answer. Not many people would remember the opening scene but it’s incredible."
The Prince Of Egypt
mentalillnessismagic said:
"I still listen to that soundtrack to this day. Gives me chills every time."
ialwaysplayhealer replied:
"Vastly underrated film. Don't ditch it just because you think it's religious - watch this movie."
Jaws
SuperstitiousPigeon5 said:
"JAWS.
When Crissy is pulled under the water, she wasn't prepared for how violent it was going to be, her screams are real and fear-based."
amerkanische_Frosch replied:
"Thai is an urban legend, I believe.
Like all films, the screams were added post-production and I believe the actress herself has debunked the story countless times."
Kill Bill: Volume 1
theonetruejohn said:
"Kill Bill. "Bill, it's your bab..." BANG! attention grabber."
Terminator 2
CatWithAHat_ said:
"I love Terminator 2's opener. I wasn't around when it was new and watched it with my dad, so I had no spoilers, and damn it is so good. Love it."
junedy replied:
"I would have loved to have seen that in the cinema!! What a twist!"
Reservoir Dogs
Fictomous said:
"Love the opening diner scene conversations into “little green bag” and the slow-mo walk."
BluePinkertonGreen replied:
"It’s so damn good. Tarantino’s whole dialog-heavy scenes were born here."
Saving Private Ryan
astragalblack said:
"Saving Private Ryan."
-neti-neti- replied:
"Saving Private Ryan lost the best picture at the academy to Shakespeare in Love. Think about that."
Goodfellas
geobass76 said:
"As far back as I remember, I always wanted to be a gangster."
wynnduffyisking replied:
"Man, I love that movie so much. RIP Liotta."
Indiana Jones And The Raiders Of The Lost Ark
canadianleroy said:
"Raiders of the Lost Ark!!
No contest. It’s movie magic defined."
114631 replied:
"And with such a young Alfred Molina!"
Office Space
theyusedthelamppost said:
"Office Space.
When he looks over and notices that the old man with the walker has gone further than he has in his car."
houston_veronica replied:
"Trying to "rap" all hardcore in his car, then getting scared and locking his doors when he thinks he is in danger, lol."
The Lord Of The Rings: The Fellowship Of The Ring
Balerion77said:
"This part lives rent-free in my head.
It immediately shows you what level these elves are on. Just shooting right past each other's heads without even flinching."
Arrival
VeganGermanVapor said:
"This opening has been one of the only times a movie made me actually cry, devastating and doubly so on a rewatch."
deernutz replied:
"The first time I watched Arrival in theaters, I was deeply moved, but also a little confused. But then it crept into my dreams, every. single. night. For a week, I’d wake up with that “post-emotional dream” lump in my throat.
When I went back to the theater, I was ugly crying within seconds. Knowing the end makes the beginning that much more poignant. Truly a remarkable, if devastating, the experience of cinema."
Drive
Top-Television3191 said:
"Drive. The music (Kavinsky - Nightcall) fits perfectly with the scenes and then the speedy getaway from the heist is great (Chromatics - Tick Of The Clock)."
Ascertained2 replied:
"It's amazing. Tells you so much about the character, the pan over his room showing his meticulous planning.
Also, he sees Irene leaving for work as he drops his stuff off at the new apartment and again when he comes back from his drive. Introduces us to Irene and also implies he drove for hours without beating you over the head with it. And that soundtrack.
Aw man, f**king love Drive. It was memed to oblivion when it came out but it is class."
Hunchback Of Notre Dame
tout-le-monster said:
"I get chills every single time. What a song."
Austin Powers The Spy Who Shagged Me
debbie_-downer said:
"I meant to say Goldmember, the one with tom cruise as Austin Powers and Danny DeVito as mini-me, thats the best., and... I will neva behave!"
Valerian And The City Of A Thousand Planets
lessmiserables said:
"Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets.
Amazing intro. A mediocre movie about two siblings who fall in love while Rhianna immediately disintegrates."
The Other Guys
TryHardKenichi said:
"The Other Guys. The opening scene was completely unexpected and I think the only other movie that made me laugh so hard was the "balls on drum set" in Step Brothers."
Computer-Blue replied:
"Never seen a theatre laugh so f**king hard, not even CLOSE."
The Silence Of The Lambs
Bafklant said:
"The Silence of the Lambs. It may not be a super engaging scene compared to some of the others listed here, but it conveys so much information and it does it subtly. You see Clarice running through the course completely alone and when she goes into the elevator, it’s clear she is an oddity in the otherwise completely male-dominated FBI. You also hear birds cawing at the beginning which goes along with Clarice’s last name (Starling). We get to see the news clippings of Buffalo Bill which introduces us to our antagonist without immediately showing him. The same can be said for Hannibal Lecter, who the characters extensively talk about before the audience is introduced to him. The transition from the talk with Jack Crawford to Frederick Chilton is also brilliant."
Fear And Loathing In Las Vegas
Chiron17 said:
"We were somewhere around Barstow on the edge of the desert when the drugs began to take hold. I remember saying something like "I feel a bit lightheaded; maybe you should drive..." And suddenly there was a terrible roar all around us and the sky was full of what looked like huge bats, all swooping and screeching and diving around the car, which was going about a hundred miles an hour with the top down to Las Vegas."
From Dusk Till Dawn
JupitersJunipers said:
"Easily one of my favorite movie scenes and Clooney's best role. I wish he'd play that character again somehow."
Bobyyyyyyyghyh replied:
"When I first saw it I actually got disappointed when the genre switched halfway through because I kinda was super invested in the plot, but then I got super invested in the second half too lol."
Gladiator
Kirbyr98 said:
"Gladiator. The efficiency of the Roman war machine."
Back To The Future
tjcollins05 said:
"I was always terrified to turn my amp up loud just in case this happened to me."
Fight Club
drewrykroeker said:
"Fight Club hooked me right off the bat and blew my mind the first time I saw it. Definitely in my top 5 movies of all time."
XeanAhmet replied:
"I've watched fight club at least 10 times and it's definitely my favorite movie. Also, even though I watch it that many times, I never get bored of watching it again. A complete masterpiece."
Star Trek: First Contact
"Starting at Earth, then panning out of the solar system, then the galaxy, then out to the edge of the universe, all while listening to older and older radio transmissions. Genius."
Super Troopers
jiggasaurus7 said:
"Do you boys like Mexico??!!"
UDontKnowMe__206 replied:
"Just going across the border for some French fries and gravy, sir. Poutine.
Canada, huh? Almost made it."
Top Gun
Heavykevy37 said:
"The opening of Top Gun was so good they used it again in Maverick."
drfsupercenter replied:
"Apparently, Kenny Loggins wanted to re-record the song for Maverick but Tom Cruise insisted they use the original.
Honestly one of the few times I think Tom Cruise made a rational and sane decision on a movie set."
Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace
SuzieQForever said:
"Star Wars. The music. Goosebumps every time."
boybrian replied:
"Absolutely. And before this, there were usually credits at the beginning. The way Star Wars began pulled you right into the story. Saw it when it first came out in theaters."
Watchmen
Gathose1 said:
"The Watchmen. Times they are a-changin'."
Double_Distribution8 replied:
"Ever notice how Nite Owl is punching out a mugger? At that moment he saves the lives of Bruce Wayne's parents, who are walking out of the theatre on the left. And so Bruce never becomes a "real life" Batman, and so Batman remains a fictional character in the Watchmen universe. You can also see Batman posters on the side of the building there."
Spaceballs
ThePhoenixBird2022 said:
"Spaceballs. Have to be old enough to get some of the references though."
m1v5s6c38 replied:
"I don’t know what to do! I can’t make decisions! I’m the president!"
Who Framed Roger Rabbit
Spongedanfozpants said:
"The transition from cartoon to the real-world cartoon kitchen was so well done."
robin_888 replied:
"As a kid, I thought this was a legit cartoon.
I wondered why I never saw any other episode."
2001: A Space Odyssey
Due_Custard5633 said:
"One of the most creative ways to open a film. No picture, just disconcerting music which really helps set the ambiance of the movie."
maifilm17 replied:
"Made me uneasy ngl, and that’s a compliment. Actually, the soundtrack in this film made me uneasy all throughout, so hypnotizing."
There Will Be Blood
benchmarkstatus said:
"Not sure if all time, but the There Will Be Blood opening is great."
_Elduder replied:
"Yea that first part of them working the rig is so good you can't even blink. Sets up the rest of the movie so well."
hajisaurus replied:
"This movie is my all-time favorite. Truly masterful work with no dialog at all."
Once Upon A Time In The West
giantvoice said:
"Nearly 12 minutes before the first words are spoken. Just awesome."
Monty Python And The Holy Grail
Sinistrina said:
"Yeah, that movie still holds the title of the funniest opening credits for me. Well, either that or Deadpool, but I think this one beats it."
Wrathwilde replied:
"I think Holy Grail held the title of funniest opening credits for decades, but I think, ultimately, Deadpool knocked it off its perch and currently holds the top spot."
The Departed
papawam said:
"'When facing a loaded gun, what's the difference?' Jack's eyebrows get me every time."
No Country For Old Men
UgliestDisability said:
"No Country for Old Men. Never turn your back on Anton Chigurh."
Monteze replied:
"God that movie is good. From start to end I just have a hard time picking it apart."
Star Trek
HolyRamenEmperor said:
"Came here for this. I've seen the whole movie two times but that opening 10 minutes probably eight or nine. There's so much action, drama, character development, and emotion packed into such a short time, including Chris Hemsworth's best performance."
arianjalali replied:
"Glad there are others who recognized what an awe-inspiring juggernaut of an opening this was..."
The Cabin In The Woods
ISniffButts50 said:
"Not the greatest of all time but an underrated one for sure: The Cabin in the Woods."
drewdog173 replied:
"That classic horror-film title card with them just tooling along in the golf cart talking about work s**t is so brilliantly done."
Tropic Thunder
mantz88 said:
"Tropic Thunder. The first time I watched that movie I was like wtf are these crazy movies in these previews? Then it finally registered what was happening."
Scott Pilgrim vs. The World
Nepp0 said:
"Scott Pilgrim.
The opening credits get me hyped as f**k!"
Mmeaux replied:
"The scene where he yeets out the window still makes me almost wet myself."
Pacific Rim
Accurate_Western_346 said:
"Pacific Rim puts a whole lot of information worth a prequel in less than 5 minutes."
DefinitelyABot475632 replied:
"And none of this “wait until the climactic moment 3/4th of the way through the movie to show the monster” nonsense, GdT wanted you to know what kind of f**king movie this is immediately."
The Goonies
ComradeCatDad said:
"The Goonies.
Fratelli’s prison break and car chase introduced all the characters and locations.
Plus the best character scene of Ma Fratelli eating a saltine cracker while driving in a high-speed cop chase. Classic."
Dazed And Confused
a_sensible_guy said:
"I always feel like the spiritual “beginning” of the movie is when the history teacher goes on a rant about “not celebrating the bicentennial brouh-hah-hah about a bunch of aristocratic white men who didn’t want to pay their taxes”, as Alice Cooper’s “Schools Out” starts playing. There might be more to this scene than is obvious…"
Shaun Of The Dead
DerpNinjaWarrior said:
"The first time I saw this, the opening was just kind of a bit confusing and slow. And the second time I saw it, I realized how brilliant it was, how it basically foreshadowed the entire movie somehow without giving anything away."
lyan-cat replied:
"It's brilliantly crafted, I love it."
Snatch
Low-Understanding699 said:
"Snatch: They show how all the characters are connected."
i_should_be_coding replied:
"To this day, when I pull up to the park and someone says I can't fit, I respond with "You could land a jumbo-f**king-jet in there"."
28 Weeks Later
ripper4444 said:
"I just explained this to someone the other day while talking about movies that make me unsettled. That open definitely does it."
Dawn Of The Dead
accidentalpaladin said:
"2004's Dawn of the Dead.
Pure horror cinema right there."
7milefish replied:
"'The Man comes around' might be my favorite song of all time. Whoever picked it for the opening sequence deserves a medal."
Monty Python's Life Of Brian
dismayhurta said:
"He’s not the Messiah. He’s a very naughty boy!!"
Apocalypse Now
Chiron17 said:
"Everyone gets everything he wants. I wanted a mission, and for my sins, they gave me one. Brought it up to me like room service. It was a real choice mission, and when it was over, I never wanted another."
Gangs Of New York
john_stuart_kill said:
"I could watch the opening scene of Gangs of New York on an endless loop…"
AdamBombKelley replied:
"That was pretty cool. I only saw the movie once a few years ago, but I remember that vividly. Starts out in the slum, and there are torches and hay and peasants in rags everywhere, and it looks like it takes place in medieval times, then they go outside and it's New York City.
Then the fight starts, and it's cheesy, bloodless, PG-13 action at first, but then it starts getting more brutal and gruesome."
Memento
xgorgeoustormx said:
"Such a great movie. Intentional removal of self-awareness and perpetuating an unachievable quest."
Princess Mononoke
GillianSeed85 said:
"Princess Mononoke, 1000% the only correct answer. The DRAMA, the MUSIC, the ACTION, the EMOTION."
deja_geek replied:
"Princess Mononoke holds such a special place for me. Got stoned for the first time while watching Mononoke for the first time. Spent a solid 15 minutes with my friends laughing our asses off at the "naked butt people"."
Lucky Number Slevin
The Blues Brothers
Ambitious-Event-5911 said:
"This should be a lot higher, especially since the boys were on a mission from God. Queue up Thin Lizzy. I stole the soundtrack on vinyl from the library in 1982."
Touch Of Evil
RubyOpal1022 said:
"This movie had everything... the opener was an epic, long, long single shot that hasn’t been duplicated. Pure genius. Also, a very controversial storyline... drugs, s*x, corruption... will the good guys come out on top? How could they?... with all the evil against them. Loved this movie with its modern, very dark storyline. God, what a movie!!!"