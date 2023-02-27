47 Anime Openings So Good You’ll Never, Ever Skip Them
If you’re an anime music fan, you know the feeling of anticipation that comes with starting a new episode. You press play, and all the epicness of the anime op hits you. For those unfamiliar with the term, an anime opening is a 90-second-long musical introduction that plays in the first minutes, performed by the best talents on the J-pop and J-rock scene. It’s a crucial moment, as it sets the tone for the episode with impressive vocals and action-packed frames, getting you in the right mindset to fully immerse yourself in the story.
As someone who has watched countless hours of these works of art, I can confidently say that anime songs are a huge part of what draws me in. Certain opening songs have stuck with me over the years, and I’m somehow still able to sing every word — or at least try to, as far as my non-existent Japanese language skills can take me. But that’s what makes a great anime theme: It’s not just a catchy tune but a powerful connection that draws you in and keeps you invested.
Unfortunately, not all anime intros are created equal. Some are sadly forgettable, while most are so good they become an integral part of the anime experience. Today’s post is a celebration of all the best anime openings the industry has blessed us with in its long history, the ones we absolutely cannot skip because their awesomeness keeps us hooked and singing. From rock ballads to pop anthems and everything in between, these songs from anime will lead you straight to YouTube to listen to them over and over again, forever stuck in your head and heart — and that’s not even counting all the amazing visuals!
Pokémon
“Pokémon theme” — Jason Paige
Also known as “Gotta catch ’em all!”, it’s the original theme song for the English adaptation and has become synonymous with the franchise since its release. This fast-paced song captured the excitement and adventure of Ash Ketchum’s journey, and while the series has had many intros over the years, nothing compares to this one!
Attack On Titan
“Guren no Yumiya / Feuerroter Pfeil und Bogen” — Linked Horizon
One does not simply skip the Attack on Titan opening — and if you do, you might want to rethink your life choices. Almost 10 years later, this jaw-dropping anime song is still as hype as it was back then, a small consolation after all the time spent waiting for the ending of Eren, Mikasa, and Armin’s epic anime saga.
Yu-Gi-Oh! (Battle City Arc)
“Shuffle” — Masami Okui
The opening theme for the Battle City and Virtual World arcs is the ultimate hype-builder. Its intense music and striking visuals leave a lasting impression. No wonder Battle City is regarded as one of the franchise’s greatest arcs.
Dragon Ball Z
“Cha-la head-cha-la” — Hironobu Kageyama
You can’t call yourself a fan of shounen anime and not know this song. It’s crazy to think that both the show and this legendary theme were released in 1989 when so many anime enthusiasts hadn’t even been born yet. And after all these years, they still hit everyone with a powerful wave of nostalgia, taking us back to the good old days.
One-Punch Man
“The Hero!!” – JAM Project
One-Punch Man’s opening theme is a true powerhouse, delivering an instant energy boost that gets you pumped up and ready for action. And with its unforgettable lyrics, it’s impossible not to sing along and immerse yourself in the world of Saitama and his epic battles.
Naruto (Season 2)
“Haruka Kanata” — Asian Kung-Fu Generation
Naruto’s second opening theme song became an instant classic among kids growing up in the 2000s, surpassing even the popularity of the first opening. This anime anthem perfectly captures the excitement and energy of the series and continues to resonate with fans today.
Attack On Titan (Season 2)
“Shinzou wo Sasageyo!” — Linked Horizon
If there was a country inhabited by anime fans only, this would probably be its national anthem. It’s powerful and fierce, with a dash of patriotism. It’s crazy considering that Attack on Titan’s world doesn’t exist, but we still feel a personal connection to its inhabitants. Strike the “Shinzou wo Sasageyo” pose and get ready to give your hearts, soldiers!
Samurai Champloo
“Battlecry” — Nujabes feat. Shing02
It’s 2023, but this opening immediately teleports us back to the early 2000s, the good old days when we’d watch Samurai Champloo on Adult Swim! “Battlecry” is an anime song like no other, composed by the late Nujabes and performed by Shing02, a prominent presence in the underground rap community.
Naruto: Shippuuden
“Blue Bird” — Ikimono-gakari
You may not speak Japanese, but we wouldn’t be surprised if you could sing all the lyrics by heart. “Blue Bird” is possibly one of the most well-known openings of Naruto Shippuden, and we’ll never get over the iconic high note while Naruto is falling from the sky.
Death Note
“the WORLD” — Nightmare
Death Note’s first opening puts the spotlight on Light and L, effectively setting the mood for the epic showdown between these two brilliant minds. Many wish they could go back in time to witness this masterpiece for the first time again, and we honestly can’t blame them.
Code Geass
“Colors” — Flow
A combination of psychedelic frames and war scenes, this mecha-filled intro gets us started on a legendary story of revolution. The visuals are among the best you could get from a 2006 anime, and I admit I first got into Code Geass because of the opening that randomly popped up in my recommended videos many years ago.
One Piece
“We Are!” — Hiroshi Kitadani
Get ready to set sail with One Piece’s most iconic opening! While the series has given us 24 different intros to enjoy, nothing quite compares to the first one. As you journey through the East Blue Saga with Luffy and his crew, you’ll be accompanied by a memorable tune that’s sure to get stuck in your head.
Fate/Zero
“Oath Sign” — LiSA
We once read a comment saying that if an opening is performed by LiSA, it’s guaranteed to be a masterpiece — and who are we to disagree? Her powerful vocals and dynamic energy have become a hallmark of many beloved anime series, including Fate/Zero, which gives us the chills and feels every time.
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba
“Gurenge” — LiSA
How far in art style and creativity anime has come! Demon Slayer’s first opening is by far one of the most well-put-together intros for an anime we’ve seen in years. And if you’re one of those lucky ones who have already finished the manga, this opening gets really nostalgic somehow.
Lucky Star
“Motteke! Sailor Fuku” — Aya Hirano, Emiri Kato, Kaori Fukuhara, Aya Endo
Lucky Star proves that anything is possible with an anime opening that’s all about praising a sailor school uniform. It’s undoubtedly one of the most weebish things to ever grace the anime world, but that hasn’t stopped it from gaining a massive following. So why not embrace your inner weeb and sing along?
The Promised Neverland
“Touch Off” — UVERworld
There are two things the Promised Neverland fandom unanimously agrees on — one, this masterpiece has been ruined by a lousy second season, and two, the first opening is a true gem. Despite the show’s decline, the intro remains a beloved part of the series that fans still listen to on repeat.
Dororo
“Kaen” — QUEEN BEE
The 2019 anime remake of the classic black and white version released in 1969, Dororo features the banger opening song “Kaen.” Despite its incredible quality, it’s often criminally underrated, to say the least.
Berserk
“Tell Me Why” — PENPALS
Despite Berserk’s grim and violent nature, its opening theme song has a surprisingly irresistible vibe. So, even if you’re not a fan of the anime, Berserk’s opening is worth a listen for its memorable and infectious rock sound.
Sailor Moon
“Moonlight Densetsu” — Dali and Misae Takamatsu
No matter how old this series is, you’re in time to join the massive Sailor Moon fandom and sing along to the iconic and romantic theme song that has captured hearts for decades. Regardless of whether you prefer the English dub or the original Japanese version, this majokko anime opening is always a delight to listen to.
Neon Genesis Evangelion
“The Cruel Angel’s Thesis” — Yoko Takahashi
With its thrilling mix of impressive vocals, religious symbols, and stunning visuals, Evangelion’s legendary opening song draws you into a story that has kept generations hooked since the ’90s. But don’t be fooled, as the series is a dark journey full of challenges and struggles.
Cowboy Bebop
“Tank!” — Seatbelts
Cowboy Bebop paved the way for space westerns with an opening theme so unique that it became immediately iconic. Its jazz tune will have you vibing and ready to blast off into a world of adventure with Spike and the Bebop crew!
Your Lie In April
“Hikaru Nara” — Goose House
If you’re among those who discovered this gem before it went viral on TikTok, then congratulations — you got slapped in the face by the pain and tears of Your Lie In April before many others. Get your heartstrings pulled by the stunning intro sequence of this beloved anime, especially if you already know what’s in store for the characters.
Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood
“Again” — YUI
Here we are with a personal favorite — the anime that made many other shows just… bland. Fullmetal Alchemist Brotherhood managed to make every opening unique but still able to represent the feeling of this anime so wonderfully. The visuals and hidden signs of the first opening, “Again,” set the stage for the tragic tale of the Elric brothers.
Tokyo Ghoul
“Unravel” — TK from Ling Toshite Sigure
Everyone knows “Unravel” belongs to Tokyo Ghoul, even if you haven’t watched a single episode — that’s just how epic this anime song is. It starts off with a peaceful atmosphere, quickly evolving into something much more powerful and sinister, foreshadowing the transformation of Kaneki into a half-ghoul.
Baccano!
“Gun’s & Roses” — Paradise Lunch
Experience the fast-paced excitement of Baccano! from the very first notes of its jazzy instrumental opening, performed by the all-female band Paradise Lunch. This swinging theme showcases the anime’s wild energy by introducing the main characters in perfect Baccano style!
Spice And Wolf
“Tabi no Tochuu” — Kiyoura Natsumi
The opening theme of Spice and Wolf is a masterpiece of harmony. Every element, from the music to the visuals and the vocals, blends seamlessly to create a hauntingly beautiful and soothing experience that made fans tear up.
Elfen Lied
“Lilium” — Kumiko Noma
Elfen Lied is the kind of anime that leaves you speechless for multiple reasons, and its opening follows suit. With its Latin lyrics and both biblical and artistic references, it serves as an important story element and a leitmotif of the series and the protagonist herself, Lucy.
Nichijou (My Ordinary Life)
“Hyadain no Kakakata Kataomoi-C” — Hyadain
If you’re a fan of cheerful and upbeat melodies, you will fall in love with Nichijou’s theme song. Fun fact: Despite sounding like a girl, the “female” voice for this opening actually belongs to a male singer with a high-pitched filter on his voice.
Bleach
“Asterisk” — Orange Range
Bleach has been a blessing for the shounen genre, and if you’re a fan, you’ll be familiar with the pure hype “Asterisk” got you feeling as soon as the show began. Orange Range hit the nail on the head with this opening track, setting the bar high for what would become a series of excellent anime songs!
Jojo's Bizarre Adventure
“Sono Chi No Sadame” — TOMMY
With so many options to choose from the many great JoJo’s openings, the original theme song still reigns supreme. It has no right to get you as hyped up as it does, but that’s the power of this hard-hitting tune.
Sword Art Online: Alicization - War Of Underworld
“Resolution” — Haruka Tomatsu
Out of all the epic Alicization openings, the last one takes the crown as the absolute best. With a rock-ish theme song and flashbacks to key moments in the series, the theme captures all the intensity of the ultimate battle for the Underworld.
Noragami
“Goya no Machiawase” — Hello Sleepwalkers
Noragami managed to impress the audience with two gorgeous openings, stunning showcases of both visual and musical artistry — but let’s stick to the one that started it all. With a film set as its backdrop, “Goya no Machiawase” introduces the show’s diverse cast of characters in a pretty unique way.
Ghost In The Shell: Stand Alone Complex
“Inner Universe” — Origa
It’s not an everyday thing to see a 3D anime opening, let alone a 3D anime opening with Russian lyrics! Still, Ghost In The Shell: Stand Alone Complex’s theme broke the mold with a unique intro that perfectly captures the dark tone of this cyberpunk anime.
Mirai Nikki (The Future Diary)
“Kuusou Mesorogiwi” — Yousei Teikoku
Insane, bloody, and absolutely gorgeous — Mirai Nikki’s opening is just like the anime’s female protagonist, Yuno Gasai, the pink-haired girl who single-handedly popularized the concept of “yandere.”
Higurashi No Naku Koro Ni (When They Cry)
“Higurashi no Naku Koro ni” — Eiko Shimamiya
No anime song marked the horror genre as Higurashi’s intro did. And if you’ve ever wondered about those haunting first words right at the beginning of the opening, it seems the sentence was created by playing the Japanese phrase “There’s no escape” in reverse. You know, just in case the show wasn’t creepy enough.
Death Parade
“Flyers” — BRADIO
Don’t be fooled by Death Parade’s opening song — it’s a scam in the best possible way! With its quirky, upbeat energy, you might expect a lighthearted comedy with a cast of lovable dorks, but this psychological thriller is anything but. From the first episode, Death Parade sets a dark and suspenseful mood, taking you on a rollercoaster ride through the depths of the human psyche.
Devilman Crybaby
“Man Human” — Denki Groove
With its edgy vibe, the Devilman Crybaby opening sets the tone for the show’s thrilling and emotional ride. It’s a pulsating beat with repetitive lyrics that creates an immersive, dark Sabbath party-like experience, similar to what Akira went through before transforming into Devilman.
Gurren Lagann
“Sorairo Days” — Shoko Nakagawa
From the very first notes of the opening theme song, you know you’re in for a wild ride with Simon and his crew. The energizing melody perfectly captures the spirit of the mecha anime masterpiece that is Tengen Toppa Gurren Lagann!
InuYasha
“Change The World” — V6
Even after 23 years, the impact of Inuyasha’s first opening still resonates with fans. Both the Japanese and English versions pack an emotional punch, introducing viewers to the world of feudal Japan and the unforgettable characters that inhabit it. For many, this was the show that started it all, igniting a lifelong love for anime.
Angel Beats!
“My Soul, Your Beats!” — Lia
Better grab some tissues, because Angel Beats’ theme never fails to make us emotional. We highly recommend you also check out the version that combines Lia and LiSA’s intro — their voices work incredibly well together, and you can easily find it with a quick search on YouTube.
Serial Experiments Lain
“Duvet” — Bôa
Travel back to the ’90s alternative music scene with the opening theme for Serial Experiments Lain. This all-English track, performed by the British indie band Bôa, perfectly captures the trippy and psychedelic atmosphere of the series with its memorable melody and relatable lyrics.
Deadman Wonderland
“One Reason” — DWB feat. fade
Deadman Wonderland is both a source of pain and pleasure for its fans. Wonder why? On the one hand, we’re left with an unfinished anime that never got the second season it deserved, leaving us with a sense of longing and unfulfilled potential. On the other hand, we’ve been gifted with a hypnotic rock opening that never fails to get our blood pumping and make us yearn for a reboot.
Gundam Wing
“Just Communication” — Two-Mix
When it comes to Gundam, music is just one of the many things it’s known for. “Just Communication” serves as the perfect opening for Gundam Wing, setting the tone for all the mysteries and storylines of a great series.
Gunslinger Girl
“The Light Before We Land” — The Delgados
Gunslinger Girl may not be the most uplifting anime out there, but “Light Before We Land” offers a glimmer of hope amidst the darkness. This nostalgic tune has a strangely comforting feel and will have you coming back for a listen or two in dear memory of this childhood show!
Dirty Pair
“Ru-Ru-Ru-Russian Roulette” — Nakahara Meiko
Get ready to be transported to a world of class and style with Dirty Pair’s catchy soundtrack! It’s the perfect combination of J-pop and city pop, creating a unique and unforgettable sound that sets it apart from the rest. With two strong female protagonists leading the charge, this show is an excellent example if you’d like to explore some anime from the ’80s.
Urusei Yatsura
“Lum no Love Song” — Yuko Matsutani
Let’s dive into the iconic anime theme “Lum no Love Song” from Urusei Yatsura! This classic tune is not just a beloved track, but a cultural phenomenon that has inspired various covers from artists in Japan and South Korea. Fans of the classic anime will be thrilled to know that the song has also made a comeback in the 2022 remake as part of its soundtrack.
Paradise Kiss
“Lonely in Gorgeous” — Tommy february6
We still fondly remember the good old days when Paradise Kiss aired and we all cried over its bittersweet ending. “Lonely in Gorgeous” has an aesthetic that is hard to find and match in the animation industry, and even years later, we still find ourselves listening to it on repeat.