If you’re an anime music fan, you know the feeling of anticipation that comes with starting a new episode. You press play, and all the epicness of the anime op hits you. For those unfamiliar with the term, an anime opening is a 90-second-long musical introduction that plays in the first minutes, performed by the best talents on the J-pop and J-rock scene. It’s a crucial moment, as it sets the tone for the episode with impressive vocals and action-packed frames, getting you in the right mindset to fully immerse yourself in the story.

As someone who has watched countless hours of these works of art, I can confidently say that anime songs are a huge part of what draws me in. Certain opening songs have stuck with me over the years, and I’m somehow still able to sing every word — or at least try to, as far as my non-existent Japanese language skills can take me. But that’s what makes a great anime theme: It’s not just a catchy tune but a powerful connection that draws you in and keeps you invested.

Unfortunately, not all anime intros are created equal. Some are sadly forgettable, while most are so good they become an integral part of the anime experience. Today’s post is a celebration of all the best anime openings the industry has blessed us with in its long history, the ones we absolutely cannot skip because their awesomeness keeps us hooked and singing. From rock ballads to pop anthems and everything in between, these songs from anime will lead you straight to YouTube to listen to them over and over again, forever stuck in your head and heart — and that’s not even counting all the amazing visuals!