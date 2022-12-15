The Northern Lights are a surreal sight to capture on camera. Few experiences can compare to watching the Northern Lights dance and illuminate the night sky with hypnotic motion and bright colors (especially for the first time).

In this new issue of Northern Lights Photographer of the Year, we present the finest 25 pictures of auroras taken all over the world to provide you with ideas for structuring and capturing your shots.

The competition was also featured on Bored Panda previously and you can find the winners for the years 2021 and 2020 by clicking here and here.

