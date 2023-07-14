76 Incredible Historical Pictures, As Shared On This Popular Twitter Page
We might be fans of big and dusty books, but there's nothing quite like a high-quality photograph to capture the spirit of times past.
76 Incredible Historical Pictures
A Young Boy Playing The Banjo With His Dog, Circa Early 1900s
Best Friends Since Ww2
1967-2018 Same Bike, Same Couple
The @Besthistorical Twitter page is fairly new. It was founded just over a year ago, in May 2022. However, in that single year, the curators of the page have already carved out a snug niche for themselves and their growing community: 102.2k internet users follow the account on the social media network. The page posts lots of quality photos very consistently, so there are often fresh old pics to enjoy.
George Lucas Before Cgi, 1984
1944. Us Marine First Sergeant Neil Shober Shares A Banana With A Goat As He Keeps Cover In His Bunker During The Battle Of Saipan
A View Of Mt. Fuji From The Streets Of Fujinomiya, Japan
The project appeals to a very wide range of internet users. First of all, you’ve got your history buffs who probably enjoy many of these photos because they’re from a time period that they know plenty about, whether it’s the American Civil War or the Second World War. Next, you’ve got your photography fans—professional and amateur alike—who have an interest in seeing how the artistic medium developed as the decades and centuries rolled by.
Downtown Los Angeles Photographed In 1901, And Again In 2001, Exactly 100 Years Later
Aerial View Over Edinburgh , C . 1920 , By Alfred G. Buckham
A Motor Home In 1922
It’s not just history and photography lovers who enjoy powerful photographs from the past, though. You can also learn a lot about a particular time period’s fashion and architectural styles by analyzing the pictures. These photographs act as gateways that offer us glimpses into what life was actually like back then. Plenty of internet users also enjoy the photos shared by @Besthistorical for the simple reason that they look neat: they then reshare them and gain meme status as they go viral.
Coca-Cola Bottle, 1906
Delivering Ice During World War I From An Ice Wagon, 1918
The Interior Of The Orient Express , Built In 1883
Many of the photos that the Twitter page shares are, in fact, black-and-white images that have been colorized. You can colorize images either with the help of digital software or this can be done entirely by hand—that’s something that used to happen in the past, before the invention and rise of computers and software.
Chichén Itzá When It Was Discovered In 1892 vs. Present Day
A Man Recording A Cassette Tape At A Music Festival In Poland, 1980s
1947. Girl In Car, New York City, By Fred Stein
Meanwhile, the spread of AI also means that the process can be done quicker than ever before. Though there are fans of photography who love taking their time and embrace doing things more slowly. One of the pros of colorizing old photos from the past is that they come even more alive, as the colors add more depth.
News Paper Article From 1963
A Boy Stares At A TV Screen For The First Time In 1948
Detroit , Michigan In 1882 And 2017
Another upside of adding (at least some) colors to a traditional black-and-white photo is that this can make it far easier for the audience to connect with the time period. If they’re seeing the sights and people in color, as though they were there themselves, the past is going to resonate so much more powerfully. Imagine if you could add some sounds and even smells to that experience—you’d probably create a new generation of interactive photographers and history lovers.
Helmet With A Built - In Communication Device So That The Motorcycle Rider Can Talk With The Passenger In The Backseat , 1960s
French Mans Reactions To Tasting Coca Cola For The First Time, 1950
1954. Cats Catching Squirts Of Milk During Milking At A Dairy Farm. Photo By Nat Farbman
However, no amount of digital manipulation is going to turn a boring photo into an interesting one. If a pic is iconic, dynamic, and depicts an interesting event or people brimming with character, Photoshop can help amplify those effects. But if there’s nothing to polish, it’s best to save your colorizing skills for a series of pics that are truly worth the effort.
1957. Three Workers Having Breakfast In An Open Manhole, Berlin. Photo By Konrad Giehr
Father Faints When He Meets His Triplet Babies For The First Time In 1946. This Was Before Ultrasound Was Invented
The 12 Russian Snipers Responsible For The Deaths Of 775 German Soldiers During World War II, 1945
A huge upside of living in the present is that photography has become far more accessible: anyone who can afford even the cheapest flip phone or smartphone essentially has a camera in their pocket. In a sense, technological developments have democratized photography as an art form and a way to capture information: it used to be very expensive to practice the craft in the past.
Miners On An Aerial Tram Used To Descend Into The Kimberley Diamond Mines In South Africa, Ca 1885
1934. Acrobats Perform A Balancing Act On A Ledge Of The Empire State Building
Woman Cutting Her Birthday Cake In Iran 1973, 5 Years Before The Islamic Revolution
On the one hand, it’s fantastic that so many more people are taking pictures—it’s easy to get into photography as a hobby or professionally. On the other hand, with so much content being shared on social media, it becomes necessary to find ways to stand out from the crowd. For instance, by making sure that your photos are always of higher quality than your competition, or by focusing on more niche subjects. It also helps if you know how to promote yourself online, post new content regularly, and have a unique style that isn’t simply a copy of a copy of a copy…
Father , Son , Grandfather And Great Grandfather , New Guinea , 1970 , By Irving Penn
The Before And After Of The Excavation Of The Ancient Greek Stadium Of Magnesia Ad Maeandrum , Located In Modern Day Aydin , Turkey
Colorised Photograph Of The Art Deco Style "Mercury" Train, Originally Taken In Chicago, 1936
Which of these fantastic historical photos impressed you the most?
A Soldier Tests His Gas Mask While Peeling Onions. Camp Kearny, San Diego, USA, 1918. (World War One)
Anti Electricity Propaganda From 1900s
Photos Taken From The Same Location In The Arctic 100 Years Apart
A Boy Crossing A London Street With A Toy Double Decker, 1960s
Elephant's Mountain
"No Dog Biscuits To-Day" A Sad Dog With Its Owner In London, 1939
A Group Of People Pose For A Photo Whilst Wearing Face Masks During The Second Wave Of The Spanish Flu In California, 1918
Please Don't Kiss Me!" - Mom Asks Not To Kiss Her Baby To Avoid Catching The Flu In The 1930s
1914. Painters On The Brooklyn Bridge Suspender Cables, New York City. Photo By Eugene De Salignac
Eiffeltower Under Construction For The 1889 World Fair In Paris, France
Mount Fuji Seen From Adove
Manhattan In 1851 And Today
A Man Feeds Pete The Squirrel Outside The White House In 1922
A Young Woman Who Survived The Atomic Bombing Of Nagasaki , August 1945
Injured Dog In An Animal Ambulance Used During Wwii
Serving A Snack On Scandinavian Airlines Flight, 1969
1943 , UK . The Weekly Food Ration For Two People
Polish Resistance Veterans Of The Warsaw Uprising ( 1944 ) , Pictures Then And Now
Man Sits At The Same Spot His Grandfather Did In 1944 During Ww2 In Florence , Italy
Life In Chicago In The 1950s
Home Prices In 1950s
A Mom Uses A Trash Can To Contain Her Baby While She Crochets In The Park, 1969
The Opening Ceremony Of The 1980 Moscow Olympic Games
A California Teacher Teaches The Physics Of Surfing, 1970
1941 Packard 8 - Door Open Top Tour Bus
1895. Train Wreck At Montparnasse Station , Paris
1924. A Game Of Human Chess At Dvortsovaya Square In Leningrad ( Now Saint Petersburg ) , Ussr
1937. Pedestrians Swarm Across Golden Gate Bridge Immediately After Its Opening
Stonehenge : 1877 And 2019
