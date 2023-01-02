It's no secret that if it was up to the four-pawed, each would probably pick out a house with a whole dog park in the backyard. However, that's neither always feasible nor desired for city dwellers. Still, many want to experience the happiness that a pupper can bring to one's home. Thus, there's no need to give up on a dream of having a puppy if one lives in an apartment, as there are plenty of apartment dogs, both small and large dog breeds, that adapt well to city living.

However, when picking out the best apartment dogs, one must consider the pupper's size, level of activity, need for socialization, toileting options, and the "vocality," or how loud the doggo can get. While it's customary to think that only small dog breeds can thrive living in apartments, that's not always the case. There are, in fact, quite a few apartment dog breeds that are of larger sizes that don't mind living in smaller spaces.

To save you some internet digging, we scoured the best apartment dog breeds based on their origins and personality traits. Below, you'll find a list of the best dogs for apartments that don't mind the hustle and bustle of city life and adapt well to confined spaces. Do you agree with our selection? Know of any more of the best dog breeds for apartments that we forgot to include in the list? Let us know in the comments!