41 Best Apartment Dogs That Adapt Well To City Living
It's no secret that if it was up to the four-pawed, each would probably pick out a house with a whole dog park in the backyard. However, that's neither always feasible nor desired for city dwellers. Still, many want to experience the happiness that a pupper can bring to one's home. Thus, there's no need to give up on a dream of having a puppy if one lives in an apartment, as there are plenty of apartment dogs, both small and large dog breeds, that adapt well to city living.
However, when picking out the best apartment dogs, one must consider the pupper's size, level of activity, need for socialization, toileting options, and the "vocality," or how loud the doggo can get. While it's customary to think that only small dog breeds can thrive living in apartments, that's not always the case. There are, in fact, quite a few apartment dog breeds that are of larger sizes that don't mind living in smaller spaces.
To save you some internet digging, we scoured the best apartment dog breeds based on their origins and personality traits. Below, you'll find a list of the best dogs for apartments that don't mind the hustle and bustle of city life and adapt well to confined spaces. Do you agree with our selection? Know of any more of the best dog breeds for apartments that we forgot to include in the list? Let us know in the comments!
This post may include affiliate links.
Scottish Terrier
When considering a dog breed for your family, keep in mind that Scottish terriers are excellent with children. These long-haired puppers make perfect playmates, but because they are relatively independent by nature, they won't grow envious if they aren't the center of attention all the time.
Barbet
The barbet is a happy, sociable, gorgeous pup breed that is also a natural swimmer. Apartment dwellers should anticipate a mix of relaxing and entertaining indoor puzzle activities. Also, the barbet will feel his best with multiple daily walks. The barbet might rank among the top dog breeds for flats due to their calm temperaments.
I'm over here very confused as why they included an exceedingly rare French water dog as one of the "best dogs for apartment living". You'd be hard-pressed to find a Barbet breeder XD
Cardigan Welsh Corgi
Because they are so vigilant, corgis make good tenants in an apartment with windows so they can observe the world outside. As tiny and cuddly as they are, they thrive in small spaces and do best with an owner who can take them on long walks and live close to a dog park.
Whomever wrote these "facts".... "they thrive in small spaces" precludes "long walks" and "lives close to a dog park".
Cocker Spaniel
The cocker spaniel is a loyal, caring, and kind dog who enjoys pleasing his owners. Due to their petite size, they make perfect apartment dogs to reside with kids, other pets, or the elderly. When excited, they do like to “talk.” However, who doesn’t?
Shiba Inu
The Shiba Inu is a lovely family dog with a vibrant personality that tends to form strong bonds with its owners. They can make excellent apartment pups if they are thoroughly socialized and trained. Bold and fiery, this breed tends to be wary of strangers and enjoys a good chase, so make sure you have a strong leash!
Miniature Schnauzer
A mini schnauzer is the right pup if you want an incredibly devoted pet who gets along with everyone. They adore being your tiny shadow and following you about. They are spirited, courageous, excellent watchdogs, fun, and exceptionally intelligent. However, they require routine cutting or clipping to prevent their coats from tangling!
Cavalier King Charles Spaniels
This tiny dog breed embodies the best of both worlds as an affectionate lapdog and an athletic friend. Besides, its adaptable nature makes it a fantastic choice for households with young children or other pets.
An incredibly inbred dog breed with tons of hereditary and congenital health issues. Do not recommend :(
Basset Fauve De Bretagne
The basset is a good apartment dog regardless of the size or kind of your household, provided that none suffer from allergies. It is a fantastic companion dog since it is upbeat, intelligent, and eager to please.
Another incredibly rare breed. Where is the author pulling these random rare breeds from? XD
Manchester Terrier
The Manchester terrier is a highly perceptive and clever breed that adapts well to apartment living. They are perfect for even the smallest living spaces due to their tiny size. However, Manchester terriers require frequent owner’s presence at home; if left alone, they can become destructive and bark nonstop.
Schipperke
The Schipperke, often known as the "little black devil," is a curious, active, and very vocal dog. They like being with their owners and require constant activity to keep them busy to avoid disruptive behavior like excessive barking, chewing, and digging. If your apartment building has strict noise regulations, you might want to consider another breed!
Toy Fox Terrier
A loyal and affectionate dog breed, the toy fox terrier, is always eager to entertain its owners. This species is ideal if you want someone to cuddle while binge-watching Netflix. A house-trained dog is an excellent apartment dog, and the toy fox terrier is a great learner.
Biewer Terrier
This petite English breed is ideal for apartments. They are renowned for having goofy, upbeat dispositions and adapting well to new environments, which is perfect if you move apartments periodically. However, they are quite athletic little critters who are always ready for a stroll or a long walk, so they will require being walked regularly.
Cairn Terrier
You'll adulate the Cairn terrier if you're looking for a new best pal to accommodate in your flat. They are curious, intrepid tiny beings with bold personalities. Give your lapdog a good snuggle while you're not busy playing with them since they thrive when given regular human contact.
Miniature Poodle
Poodles are excellent apartment pets since they are very intelligent and easy to train, especially the miniature kind because of their small size. Also, their curly coats don’t shed much, which is an advantage, although frequent brushing is necessary to avoid matting.
American Eskimo Dog
An Eskie’s temperament requires that they reside indoors together with people. Thus, the fact that this breed cannot live in a backyard is promising for apartment dwellers. American Eskimo dogs are very clever, excel in family activities, and get along well with children.
Where the heck are they getting these facts? "This breed cannot live in a backyard"? Why? Will it melt in direct sunlight? This is a ridiculous and untrue "fact" XD Eskies are a Spitz breed, which means they are a hardy working breed. They're sled/pulling dogs. They are entirely suited to live outdoors OR indoors.
Dachshunds
Dachshunds make the ideal pets for apartments. These cute puppies are active and adapt very well to several daily walks. Dachshunds also make excellent guard dogs. They are bright and devoted, but they may also be autonomous, so you don’t need to watch over them all day.
French Bulldog
The easygoing, laid-back nature of the French bulldog makes it the kind of apartment dog breed that is entirely down for both chilling on the couch and going for a quick stroll. They don't bark much, so your neighbors will appreciate it too.
Pekingese
Your neighbors will like the calm nature of these lovely fluffballs because they are relatively quiet. Weighing less than 15 pounds, they are incredibly affectionate dogs. Still, they also don't mind spending time at home alone because of their independent nature. They form intense bonds with their preferred people and make the most devoted chums.
Basenji
Basenji are excellent companions, fitness allies, and watchdogs who will keep you bright-eyed and bushy-tailed. However, when they are pups, they enjoy chewing, so be careful not to leave anything they could find appealing on the floor!
Mastiff
If you are not exactly a fan of toy-size companions, consider having a Mastiff. Since they are gentle giants with calm temperaments, they are a good choice for apartment dwellers who prefer larger dog breeds. They are also very devoted and protective. These mighty yet gentle canines won't mind residing in an apartment as long as you take them for a daily walk.
Ah yes. The 100+ lb molosser dog is an excellent choice for apartments. /s
Havanese
These pooches, the only breed of dog indigenous to Cuba, are highly renowned for their playful nature and extroverted, gregarious personalities. Havanese are well-suited to apartment living and have no trouble adjusting to city life.
Beagle
Due to its social pack mentality, the beagle is a total people pooch that is excellent for families and will be content wherever its owner is. This lovable dog breed is playful, simple to groom, and always upbeat. Yet, due to its high spirits, curiosity, and intelligence, it needs a lot of engagement and active playing.
Great Dane
Interestingly, Great Danes make perfect apartment dogs despite their relatively big size. You won't likely have to worry about them running around and causing mischief in your apartment because they are laid-back and chill dogs. Also, they are relaxed with children!
Once again, anyone who has owned a 100+-lb dog, no matter how laid-back and chill they are, has had many objects knocked over and broken by said dog XD They're so large that even their wagging tails will knock lamps and vases off of end tables. We had a Dane when I was a kid, and she was a great dog, but I would never recommend one for an apartment. That is unfair to such a huge dog.
Lhasa Apso
These long-haired pint-size pooches are regarded as “easy keepers,” friendly, and nice companions. They enjoy meeting new people and going on walks. However, because they were developed to be guard dogs, they may also be aloof, headstrong, and have a loud, sharp bark.
Maltese
This wee housedog is a fluffy breed from Europe. They do well in a variety of environments, including apartments. Also, having one by your side, you will never feel lonely because they are known for being very devoted to their owners. The Maltese are gentle, loving, and vivacious family dogs.
Pomeranian
Cute wee dog breeds like the Pomeranian are much more than fluffy little critters. This breed is a devoted family buddy who likes taking long walks, socializing, and visiting new places. They frequently enjoy playing about and being the center of attention. For families, they can be wonderful pets, but perhaps not for those with little children.
I had a Pomeranian when I was a kid. They are a Spitz breed in origin, a pulling/sled-dog breed. My Pom still had the sled dog instincts despite being tiny. I harnessed her to my red wagon, and she happily would pull it around the neighborhood. I never put anything in the wagon because she was too small to pull anything heavy, though XD
American Hairless Terrier
Do you want a watchful dog to share your flat with while living solo? Despite its teeny size, the American hairless terrier is a fierce guard dog who may serve as your personal watchdog. They are also a hypoallergenic breed of dog, which is fantastic if you share your home with someone with allergies.
Note - hairless dogs are NOT hypoallergenic. They still produce dander, oils, and saliva, which are what normally trigger allergies in people who are allergic to dogs. NO dog is completely hypoallergenic.
Bichon Frise
The natures of bichons are energetic and happy-go-lucky, and their gorgeous coats are hypoallergenic. This adorable dog breed is also great with children and even with other dogs, which is terrific news if you also have another furry fellow residing in your apartment!
Affenpinscher
An affenpinscher can be the breed of apartment-sized dog for you if you prefer miniature dogs. You won't get tired of being around them because they are brimming with personality and are perfect for small spaces. With their childlike mannerisms, they never fail to make their owners laugh. The French frequently refer to this breed as "mustached little devils."
Japanese Chin
The Japanese Chin is the perfect wee dog for apartment living if you seek a furry friend to go on walks with. This lapdog breed has a long silky coat and a perky plumed tail and typically weighs no more than 12 lbs. The Japanese Chin is noted for being patient, devoted, and loving.
Chihuahua
Due to their petite size, this dog breed is ideal for apartment living. In contrast to their diminutive size, they possess charisma and self-assurance, which makes them a fantastic choice for city people. However, know that most Chihuahuas will be loud and yappy, liking to be heard!
Australian Terrier
The Australian terrier is the perfect pup for a lively, high-energetic household. This adorable pupper is happiest when living with a family. It’s a very active dog breed, so exercise with your Aussie terrier numerous times every day, and never, ever let them get bored. Unless you don’t mind a few tears in your soft furnishings.
Coton De Tulear
This little dog breed is most suitable for retirees, empty-nesters, or remote workers. The Coton De Tulear will keep you company and never let you feel lonely. He enjoys going on walks, and playing games indoors can easily meet his demand for exercise for the day.
Miniature Pinscher
These dogs are their own three-ring circus because they are brazen, inquisitive, and impulsive. They have been dubbed the "king of toys," a label that is especially appropriate given their king complexes and love of toys. This little breed of dog won't take over your apartment as long as you have the traits of a capable pack leader and provide the proper training and care.
Shih Tzu
Shih Tzus are arguably some of the greatest dog breeds for apartments because of their size, temperament, and sociability. This little pupper will always join you on the couch for cuddles, whether you live in the city or the suburbs. Also, don't worry if you have small children or other animals. Instead, you might have to watch over the kids to treat the doggo well!
Silky Terrier
For the right owner, wee dog breeds like the silky terrier may bring a lot of joy and affection. Spending the entire day in your company will make your silky terrier the happiest. Despite his small stature, he makes an excellent watchdog because he immediately alerts you if anything or anyone strange approaches his territory.
Chinese Crested
This apartment dog breed has two variations: hairless and powderpuff. The skin of the hairless variety is smooth, with tufts of hair on the head, tail, and ankles. In contrast, the powderpuff type has a full coat of straight, silky hair. These apartment-friendly dogs are intelligent, playful, and incredibly affectionate, regardless of the kind. Whether at home or on the go, they absolutely adore being close to their owner.
Greyhounds
Although you might not think a breed like this would do well in an apartment, they actually do. These gentle giants make a fantastic breed of dog for apartments. In fact, greyhounds enjoy lounging about and resting indoors, so don't worry about them wanting to romp around your house at top speed — they'll reserve it for their daily walk in the park.
Brussels Griffon
The Brussels griffon is one breed that makes an excellent apartment dog. These so-called bearded dogs are cheery little critters, despite their grumpy-appearing faces. They can have red, black, beige, or black and tan coats. If you have one, you can anticipate an overload of affection from them.
Basset Hound
The basset hound is your best bet if you’re looking for a kid-friendly, relaxed family dog. This adorable dog breed tends to be a little slothful and, hence, relatively easy to care for. Their tendency to drool is one thing to take into account.
Tibetan Spaniel
Given regular exercise and daily walks, Tibetan spaniels are adaptable dogs who can adjust to apartment living. They dislike spending time alone at home, though. These dogs crave company since they are a loving, sensitive breed.
This list bogus. A "vocal" breed in an apartment? Seems to me they just collected which ever breed they googled.
All great and interesting. Now show me the cats.
This list bogus. A "vocal" breed in an apartment? Seems to me they just collected which ever breed they googled.
All great and interesting. Now show me the cats.