Sunsets are one of the little things everyone enjoys. A fleeting moment of beauty and calm, bathed in the prettiest colors. But capturing them is an art in and of itself. Photographers can’t just point a camera at a pretty sky. A great sunset shot is all about timing, weather, and patience, waiting for the clouds to light up, balancing the blazing highlights near the horizon with the darker foreground, and catching that short window when the colors peak and then disappear.

The images in this list come from Best Sunset Pics, a curated page in the wider BestPics Community network, of which we recently featured the best night shots. Rather than showcasing one person’s portfolio, here we have standout photos from many photographers around the world. So what you’re seeing here is a rolling “best of” gallery of golden-hour and afterglow moments, sourced from different creators, styles, and corners of the planet.

Let us know which are your favorites and if you have a fond memory of a particularly special sunset.

More info: Instagram

#1

Andrés Navarro

    #2

    Location: Japan

    Neo Betty

    #3

    Location: New York

    Andrés Navarro

    #4

    Location: Germany

    Frei Zeit Photos

    #5

    Location: South Africa

    Ann

    #6

    Location: Whitby Abbey, UK

    Tom Dobinson

    #7

    Location: Italy

    Daniele Montanaro Photography

    #8

    Location: Punta San Vigilio, Italy

    Maddalena Veronesi

    #9

    Location: Veneto, Italy

    Elena

    #10

    Location: Mumbai, India

    AJ

    #11

    Location: Sardinia, Italy

    Giacomo Floris

    #12

    Location: Iceland

    Laura Gómez

    #13

    Location: Italy

    Aniset

    #14

    Location: Greece

    Inessa Miliou

    #15

    Location: Tuscany, Italy

    Marina Subona

    #16

    Location: Trentino, Italy

    Andrea Pozza

    #17

    Location: Siegen-Wittgenstein, Germany

    Linda

    #18

    Location: Netherlands

    Ellen

    #19

    Location: Unknown

    Andrés Navarro

    #20

    Location: Venice, Italy

    Elisa Traficante

    #21

    Location: Toronto, Canada

    Gaetano Hobby Photography

    #22

    Location: Lamington National Park, Australia

    Beau Davis

    #23

    Location: Amantea, Italy

    Antonio

    #24

    Location: Finland

    Auli Sorjonen

    #25

    Location: Finland

    Maria Silén

    #26

    Location: Germany

    Linda

    #27

    Location: Lombardy, Italy

    Lucian Navales

    #28

    Location: California, USA

    J. Sand Photography

    #29

    Location: Campania, Italy

    Alessandro Salamone

    #30

    Location: Capadocia, Turkey

    ttamerbolatt

    #31

    Location: Japan

    Sora

    #32

    Location: Finland

    Maria Silén

    #33

    Location: Galicia, Spain

    BEKA

    #34

    Location: Lazio, Italy

    Marco Russo

    #35

    Jessy

    #36

    Location: Calabria, Italy

    Roberto Lorenzo

    #37

    Location: Florence, Italy

    Teresa

    #38

    Location: Japan

    Ryu

    #39

    Location: Sicily

    Lucia

    #40

    Location: Tokyo, Japan

    SHIGE

    #41

    Location: Unknown

    Lauren Fowler

    #42

    Location: Frankfurt, Germany

    Markus Zobel

    #43

    Location: Canale Monterano, Italy

    Giada

