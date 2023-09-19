‘Awful Everything’ Shames The World’s Worst People, And Here’s 84 Of Their Most Hated Ones (New Pics)
We can all agree that usually, we work on the content to brighten up your day and to cheer you up at the time you need it, dear Pandas. However, this time, we would like to share with you some posts curated by the 'Awful Everything' community, which is dedicated to the not-so-entertaining side of life.
In fact, the members of this group are all about the most upsetting, unjust, and ridiculous facts from day-to-day life. Covering various topics, starting with the problems of today's society, the abuse of power by the police force, healthcare issues, or simply the overall degradation of today’s world, the subreddit aims to point out what doesn’t work or works as it's not supposed to and open a discussion about it.
If you would like to see our previous post featuring more awful stories shared by this community, you can click here.
Insurance Denies Nausea Medicine To Chemotherapy Patient
Something Something Worst Timeline
This is not as clear cut as people think it is... it might not be fair (what is?), the employers will most likely never hire a disabled person if they will have to pay them the same and in a lot of cases a disabled person won't be as productive as an abled person. Its sad, but it is true
Seriously? She Risked Her Own Life To Save Them And Gets Treated Like A Criminal?
Teachers Need To Understand Students Don’t Always Sleep In Class Just Cuz Of Laziness
Borodyanka, Ukraine – Before The War And Yesterday
People Are The Worst
Choose
This Just Sucks
FU(KING HELL the poor kid, he should of moved countries and he still be alive because most countries dont charge thousands to help you stay alive 😥
Modern Problems Require Modern Solutions
A Typical Night For Millions Of Ukrainian Kids After Russian Army Came To “Liberate” Them
What can be said that people don't already know? This is a historic tragedy unfolding live before our eyes. Entire towns and villages ground to dust because of another nation's greed. I feel for the normal Russian population that doesn't agree with the war but in the end, they will end up paying the bill, while those responsible for all the death and horrors will live comfortably on some island or in a private mantion with a small army of guards till the end of their days.
*bruh*
What the f#ck?? As a girl, I apologise on her behalf.
Doing His Best So This Doesn’t Happen To Another Family
American Men “Picking Up” Ukrainian Teen Refugees
Right after the war started, I started getting spam emails to meet “beautiful Ukrainian women.” As I worked at the reception of the first refugees (who arrived in Belgium), it made me sick to witness the human misery of these refugees and receive in the same time emails from these sh*** scavengers.
This Mindset Is How So Many Boys Grow Up Emotionally Stunted/Violent, Let Them Feel!!
Not What You Want To See At The Dentist
"Hi, yes, could you please change the gloves since you have been petting your tapeworm with them befor putting it in my mouth? Thanks"
A Tale From Disney Land
That pore man. he will probably never forgive himself. Thats terrible
Smell Check
Beyonce's Pseudo-Feminism Is Letting Her Keep The Evil Practice Under The Shroud
Bruh
This Is Just Horrible
This Coffee Shop In My City In Canada
Reason #1 Why I Hate This World
Backwards and sick, this is same kinda c**p that.happens in Ireland
Someone’s Desperate For Internet Fame
Child shaming on a whole (vile) new level. Rather than criminalising free speech, how about criminalising shaming/videoing children?
Aimee Bock Stole $250m Of A Government Aid Programme That Was Supposed To Feed Children In Need During The Pandemic
Damn
The Taliban Strikes Again
Thieves And Looters, Who Take Advantage Of The War In Ukraine, Are Caught And Fixed In The Middle Of The Bombed Cities
When You Violate A “Don’t”, You Will Be Told “We Don’t Do That”
Rule Of Law
There should have been more toilet paper available during pandemic!
:•| The Thing
I just sicked in my mouth. 42 year old women smell of sick and disappointment.
A Father Holding The Hand Of His Deceased 13-Year Old Son Who Was Killed Today Whilst Waiting For A Bus By A Russian Missile Attack In Kharkiv
When The High School Has Too Many Pregnant Teenagers That They Had To Add A Breastfeeding Section In The New Building
Today, This Russian 16 Year Old Was Sentenced To 5 Years In Prison For Recreating Fsb Headquarters In Minecraft And Planning To Blow It Up In The Game, Back When He Was 14
Jfc
if you need me to pop over and slice open his abs with a knife so i can shake him 'gently' for pleasure (aka laughing in his goddam ficked up face)
63 Yearl Old Pastor Marries Pupil The Minute She Turns 18
I'm not joking, there seriously should be a legal age gap for marrying someone.
The Average Human In An Industrialized Country Uses About 1% Of That Per Month
How Are People So Lazy
Someone Said This Belongs Here?
Artists Not Being Able To Share Their Artwork Online Due To Ntfs
wouldn't this be fixed if you put watermarks across the whole thing (or is that too easy to remove)..?
I Don't Think This Needs Context Or Explanation
As long as it was ok and I was healthy and had no side affects from it, I wouldn’t care and would find it kinda funny. But I can see how it would feel violating
I'm Not Peta Or Anything But Wtf
You Had One Job
Awful Boss
There's a saying in Greece "no-one's more ungrateful than the one who was benefited"
A Mother Hiding Her Face As She Puts Her Children For Sale. (Chicago USA,1948)
This is a tragic story: the mother was 24, had a 5th child on the way, her husband had lost his job, and they were about to be made homeless. She sold the kids knowing she had no way to feed or house them, and they mostly had pretty miserable lives. Not "awful people", just an unimaginably awful situation.
So Cruel
This Christmas Parade Float Near My Hometown
Fresh Load
Health Insurance In America
That's One Way To Show Gratitude, I Guess
Pray he gets in another car accident, maybe even volunteer to be the driver;)