We can all agree that usually, we work on the content to brighten up your day and to cheer you up at the time you need it, dear Pandas. However, this time, we would like to share with you some posts curated by the 'Awful Everything' community, which is dedicated to the not-so-entertaining side of life.

In fact, the members of this group are all about the most upsetting, unjust, and ridiculous facts from day-to-day life. Covering various topics, starting with the problems of today's society, the abuse of power by the police force, healthcare issues, or simply the overall degradation of today’s world, the subreddit aims to point out what doesn’t work or works as it's not supposed to and open a discussion about it.

If you would like to see our previous post featuring more awful stories shared by this community, you can click here.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Insurance Denies Nausea Medicine To Chemotherapy Patient

Insurance Denies Nausea Medicine To Chemotherapy Patient

Freezer12557 Report

36points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#2

Something Something Worst Timeline

Something Something Worst Timeline

theguynekstdoor Report

32points
POST
Sum Guy
Sum Guy
Community Member
55 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is not as clear cut as people think it is... it might not be fair (what is?), the employers will most likely never hire a disabled person if they will have to pay them the same and in a lot of cases a disabled person won't be as productive as an abled person. Its sad, but it is true

6
6points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#3

Seriously? She Risked Her Own Life To Save Them And Gets Treated Like A Criminal?

Seriously? She Risked Her Own Life To Save Them And Gets Treated Like A Criminal?

Dragoner_online Report

27points
POST
Pa4040
Pa4040
Community Member
58 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

As if the laws in U.S.A. weren't dumb enough already

4
4points
reply
View more comments
#4

Teachers Need To Understand Students Don’t Always Sleep In Class Just Cuz Of Laziness

Teachers Need To Understand Students Don’t Always Sleep In Class Just Cuz Of Laziness

Phantom_Wolf52 Report

26points
POST
View more comments
#5

Borodyanka, Ukraine – Before The War And Yesterday

Borodyanka, Ukraine – Before The War And Yesterday

irishrugby2015 Report

25points
POST
Madster
Madster
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Devastating. Can you imagine this happening in your town or city? Sadly some readers can more than imagine.

9
9points
reply
View more comments
#6

People Are The Worst

People Are The Worst

tandyman234 Report

25points
POST
troufaki13
troufaki13
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

So sad... 😥 Why are people like that???

9
9points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#7

Choose

Choose

likerofgoodthings Report

24points
POST
View more comments
#8

This Just Sucks

This Just Sucks

Soccer_Vader Report

23points
POST
Mrs Irish Mom
Mrs Irish Mom
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

FU(KING HELL the poor kid, he should of moved countries and he still be alive because most countries dont charge thousands to help you stay alive 😥

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#9

Modern Problems Require Modern Solutions

Modern Problems Require Modern Solutions

jambajuice718 Report

23points
POST
Rain Anderson
Rain Anderson
Community Member
12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Why does Texas have the worst laws ? Like seriously..

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#10

A Typical Night For Millions Of Ukrainian Kids After Russian Army Came To “Liberate” Them

A Typical Night For Millions Of Ukrainian Kids After Russian Army Came To “Liberate” Them

Similar_Ad9227 Report

22points
POST
Pa4040
Pa4040
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What can be said that people don't already know? This is a historic tragedy unfolding live before our eyes. Entire towns and villages ground to dust because of another nation's greed. I feel for the normal Russian population that doesn't agree with the war but in the end, they will end up paying the bill, while those responsible for all the death and horrors will live comfortably on some island or in a private mantion with a small army of guards till the end of their days.

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#11

*bruh*

*bruh*

SuperNovaAHCK2810 Report

21points
POST
Ameera (Amy)
Ameera (Amy)
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What the f#ck?? As a girl, I apologise on her behalf.

12
12points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#12

Doing His Best So This Doesn’t Happen To Another Family

Doing His Best So This Doesn’t Happen To Another Family

[deleted] Report

21points
POST
View more comments
#13

American Men “Picking Up” Ukrainian Teen Refugees

American Men “Picking Up” Ukrainian Teen Refugees

Hurbahns Report

21points
POST
Hawkmoon
Hawkmoon
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Right after the war started, I started getting spam emails to meet “beautiful Ukrainian women.” As I worked at the reception of the first refugees (who arrived in Belgium), it made me sick to witness the human misery of these refugees and receive in the same time emails from these sh*** scavengers.

9
9points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#14

This Mindset Is How So Many Boys Grow Up Emotionally Stunted/Violent, Let Them Feel!!

This Mindset Is How So Many Boys Grow Up Emotionally Stunted/Violent, Let Them Feel!!

EmptySpaceForAHeart Report

21points
POST
View more comments
#15

Not What You Want To See At The Dentist

Not What You Want To See At The Dentist

froggydoob Report

20points
POST
Tom Hardeveld
Tom Hardeveld
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"Hi, yes, could you please change the gloves since you have been petting your tapeworm with them befor putting it in my mouth? Thanks"

8
8points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#16

A Tale From Disney Land

A Tale From Disney Land

Kezzva Report

20points
POST
Mis Stake she/her 🇫🇮🇬🇧
Mis Stake she/her 🇫🇮🇬🇧
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That pore man. he will probably never forgive himself. Thats terrible

5
5points
reply
View more comments
#17

Smell Check

Smell Check

DMbuttstuff Report

20points
POST
Mrs Irish Mom
Mrs Irish Mom
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What if it smells like roses, like mine 🙈

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#18

Beyonce's Pseudo-Feminism Is Letting Her Keep The Evil Practice Under The Shroud

Beyonce's Pseudo-Feminism Is Letting Her Keep The Evil Practice Under The Shroud

uraeds Report

19points
POST
troufaki13
troufaki13
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Αgain... why are these people idolized?

7
7points
reply
View more comments
#19

Bruh

Bruh

soupinthering Report

19points
POST
View more comments
#20

This Is Just Horrible

This Is Just Horrible

[deleted] Report

19points
POST
View more comments
#21

This Coffee Shop In My City In Canada

This Coffee Shop In My City In Canada

velvet74 Report

18points
POST
Madster
Madster
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I thought all Canadians were polite. My day is ruined.

5
5points
reply
View more comments
#22

Reason #1 Why I Hate This World

Reason #1 Why I Hate This World

uphigh_studio Report

18points
POST
Mrs Irish Mom
Mrs Irish Mom
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Backwards and sick, this is same kinda c**p that.happens in Ireland

5
5points
reply
View more comments
#23

Someone’s Desperate For Internet Fame

Someone’s Desperate For Internet Fame

WoofWoofPin Report

18points
POST
StumblingThroughLife
StumblingThroughLife
Community Member
1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Child shaming on a whole (vile) new level. Rather than criminalising free speech, how about criminalising shaming/videoing children?

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#24

Aimee Bock Stole $250m Of A Government Aid Programme That Was Supposed To Feed Children In Need During The Pandemic

Aimee Bock Stole $250m Of A Government Aid Programme That Was Supposed To Feed Children In Need During The Pandemic

KingH1989 Report

18points
POST
View more comments
#25

Damn

Damn

Co0lbean563 Report

18points
POST
View more comments
#26

The Taliban Strikes Again

The Taliban Strikes Again

shah_mazing Report

18points
POST
Rocket Surgeon
Rocket Surgeon
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I believe that yes that's the idea. :(

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#27

Thieves And Looters, Who Take Advantage Of The War In Ukraine, Are Caught And Fixed In The Middle Of The Bombed Cities

Thieves And Looters, Who Take Advantage Of The War In Ukraine, Are Caught And Fixed In The Middle Of The Bombed Cities

Due_Sun4492 Report

17points
POST
Frank Ropen
Frank Ropen
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Did they steal out of desperation or just for profit?

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#28

When You Violate A “Don’t”, You Will Be Told “We Don’t Do That”

When You Violate A “Don’t”, You Will Be Told “We Don’t Do That”

ItsAntDawg Report

17points
POST
James016
James016
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Tell me you are a cult without telling me you are a cult.

11
11points
reply
View more comments
#29

Rule Of Law

Rule Of Law

qingcongdick Report

16points
POST
Rain Anderson
Rain Anderson
Community Member
4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

There should have been more toilet paper available during pandemic!

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#30

:•| The Thing

:•| The Thing

buffalopintor Report

16points
POST
Brittania Kelli
Brittania Kelli
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I just sicked in my mouth. 42 year old women smell of sick and disappointment.

5
5points
reply
View more comments
#31

A Father Holding The Hand Of His Deceased 13-Year Old Son Who Was Killed Today Whilst Waiting For A Bus By A Russian Missile Attack In Kharkiv

A Father Holding The Hand Of His Deceased 13-Year Old Son Who Was Killed Today Whilst Waiting For A Bus By A Russian Missile Attack In Kharkiv

hottodoggu2 Report

16points
POST
View more comments
#32

When The High School Has Too Many Pregnant Teenagers That They Had To Add A Breastfeeding Section In The New Building

When The High School Has Too Many Pregnant Teenagers That They Had To Add A Breastfeeding Section In The New Building

genius23sarcasm Report

16points
POST
View more comments
#33

Today, This Russian 16 Year Old Was Sentenced To 5 Years In Prison For Recreating Fsb Headquarters In Minecraft And Planning To Blow It Up In The Game, Back When He Was 14

Today, This Russian 16 Year Old Was Sentenced To 5 Years In Prison For Recreating Fsb Headquarters In Minecraft And Planning To Blow It Up In The Game, Back When He Was 14

BigDaddy0790 Report

15points
POST
Pa4040
Pa4040
Community Member
31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Hope he gets to do it IRL when he gets out

1
1point
reply
#34

Jfc

Jfc

LolaBijou Report

14points
POST
d-recovery
d-recovery
Community Member
31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

if you need me to pop over and slice open his abs with a knife so i can shake him 'gently' for pleasure (aka laughing in his goddam ficked up face)

4
4points
reply
View more comments
#35

63 Yearl Old Pastor Marries Pupil The Minute She Turns 18

63 Yearl Old Pastor Marries Pupil The Minute She Turns 18

ItsOnlyMoney03 Report

14points
POST
Rain Anderson
Rain Anderson
Community Member
4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm not joking, there seriously should be a legal age gap for marrying someone.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#36

The Average Human In An Industrialized Country Uses About 1% Of That Per Month

The Average Human In An Industrialized Country Uses About 1% Of That Per Month

3colorsdesign Report

14points
POST
troufaki13
troufaki13
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Why are these people idolized?? I will never understand

11
11points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#37

How Are People So Lazy

How Are People So Lazy

AllianIsBizarre Report

14points
POST
#38

Someone Said This Belongs Here?

Someone Said This Belongs Here?

ifuckedyomama2 Report

14points
POST
Pa4040
Pa4040
Community Member
27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Why can't they just be like the rest of the civilized world and make insulin free? The guy who invented it didn't pattent the cure so it would benefit mankind, but this big pharma still chooses to make billions of it? The audacity!

2
2points
reply
#39

Artists Not Being Able To Share Their Artwork Online Due To Ntfs

Artists Not Being Able To Share Their Artwork Online Due To Ntfs

siempremajima Report

13points
POST
d-recovery
d-recovery
Community Member
28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

wouldn't this be fixed if you put watermarks across the whole thing (or is that too easy to remove)..?

0
0points
reply
#40

I Don't Think This Needs Context Or Explanation

I Don't Think This Needs Context Or Explanation

MatrixMushroom Report

13points
POST
PeepPeep the duck
PeepPeep the duck
Community Member
37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

As long as it was ok and I was healthy and had no side affects from it, I wouldn’t care and would find it kinda funny. But I can see how it would feel violating

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#41

I'm Not Peta Or Anything But Wtf

I'm Not Peta Or Anything But Wtf

The_Sad_Memer Report

13points
POST
View more comments
#42

You Had One Job

You Had One Job

AristonD Report

13points
POST
Corvus
Corvus
Community Member
21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yeah, the proverbial "good guys with guns" failed to show up. Again.

1
1point
reply
#43

Awful Boss

Awful Boss

RIG_0059 Report

13points
POST
troufaki13
troufaki13
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

There's a saying in Greece "no-one's more ungrateful than the one who was benefited"

7
7points
reply
View more comments
#44

A Mother Hiding Her Face As She Puts Her Children For Sale. (Chicago USA,1948)

A Mother Hiding Her Face As She Puts Her Children For Sale. (Chicago USA,1948)

ishyaboikar Report

13points
POST
Cat Palmer
Cat Palmer
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is a tragic story: the mother was 24, had a 5th child on the way, her husband had lost his job, and they were about to be made homeless. She sold the kids knowing she had no way to feed or house them, and they mostly had pretty miserable lives. Not "awful people", just an unimaginably awful situation.

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#45

So Cruel

So Cruel

imawreck0 Report

13points
POST
Headless Horseman
Headless Horseman
Community Member
53 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'll take it and care for it 🥺

3
3points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#46

This Christmas Parade Float Near My Hometown

This Christmas Parade Float Near My Hometown

ItsMeAmy88 Report

12points
POST
Brittania Kelli
Brittania Kelli
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Surely more 'appropriate' for Easter, no?

6
6points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#47

Fresh Load

Fresh Load

Motherhazelhoff Report

12points
POST
Frank Ropen
Frank Ropen
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"Armpits, a*****e, crotch, and teeth."

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#48

Health Insurance In America

Health Insurance In America

MyNameGifOreilly Report

12points
POST
Jason Boyd
Jason Boyd
Community Member
34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Oh god, this is disgusting! How can this be?

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#49

That's One Way To Show Gratitude, I Guess

That's One Way To Show Gratitude, I Guess

WanderingCadet Report

12points
POST
Ameera (Amy)
Ameera (Amy)
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Pray he gets in another car accident, maybe even volunteer to be the driver;)

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#50

My Uncle's Tiling Project, He Hasn't Worked On It In Days And It's Making Life Hell

My Uncle's Tiling Project, He Hasn't Worked On It In Days And It's Making Life Hell

crabthemighty Report

11points
POST
sbj
sbj
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is never going to get done

2
2points
reply
View more comments
See Also on Bored Panda
#51

I Just Can't Believe This

I Just Can't Believe This

MrRimmer_BR Report

11points
POST
#52

There's No Retirement In The Us

There's No Retirement In The Us

[deleted] Report

11points
POST
#53

Land Of The Free! Unless You’re Taking The Bus, Then You’re Fired

Land Of The Free! Unless You’re Taking The Bus, Then You’re Fired

BeautifulNacho Report

10points
POST
XenoMurph
XenoMurph
Community Member
58 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

thats a long commute, none of the boss's business how you get there

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#54

Where The Sun Don't Shine No Longer Applies

Where The Sun Don't Shine No Longer Applies

[deleted] Report

10points
POST
RandomX123
RandomX123
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Apollo would probably be enjoying the view

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#55

Men Are "Scared" Of Her

Men Are "Scared" Of Her

thefreshbraincompany Report

10points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#56

Amazing Weight Loss Transformation

Amazing Weight Loss Transformation

befarked247 Report

10points
POST