33 Weird And Nasty Things People Actually Put In Writing That Should've Just Stayed In Their Thoughts
Poets write love notes in a bid to win their lover’s heart, dreamers put their notes in a bottle and let the sea take care of it, and many people like you and me, they can imagine their shopping trip with a grocery list.
But sometimes, notes, or rather their writers, take a more sinister turn. As a result, from time to time, people spot passive-aggressive, weird and questionable notes and messages glued to anywhere from shop windows, coffee places, their own buildings, you name it.
Below we wrapped up some of the most mildly infuriating notes that make you wonder why some thoughts land on paper when they'd have been better off kept inside the writer's head.
Racist Karen Left This Note
Oh s**t. I dated a Chinese guy for 22 years and I'm a white person who was adopted at birth into a Mexican family. Not only did I sin with interracial dating, I sinned with INTERRACIAL BEING ALIVE!!! XD Also, "a neighbor" is such a racist chode-gargler. I was going to give them cráp for the horribly racist and pejorative term "Indian" vs. "indigenous person" or "Native" or even, you know, the actual tribe name/tribe identity of the person they sent the letter to. Then I remembered that árseholes like "a neighbor" just don't care.
To find out when leaving a note to someone is a good idea and when it isn’t, as well as how to sound nice in writing or when it is better to talk face-to-face, Bored Panda reached out to Beth Collier, a communication, creativity, & leadership consultant.
This Made Me Mad
That's heartbreaking. It looks so well done. Hope they found a different baby (and more appreciative parent!) to gift it to.
What Is Wrong With People? Open Your Own Mail
got curious over what was in a birthday card? more like wondering if there was money
When asked whether leaving a note to your neighbors about something that you don't like is the way to go, Beth said that it depends on the situation.
“A face-to-face conversation can be preferable, as you can get more information (and possibly a resolution) faster from a conversation.” She explained: “For example, your neighbor may not realize that their music is loud or that their barking dog is bothering you, and you might be able to resolve this situation quickly through a short conversation.”
Left On My Sister’s Windshield… Who Is From Asheville, But Has South Carolina Plates… Stay Classy Asheville
Go away and take that tourist money our economy benefits from with you immediately!!!!1
This USPS Delivery Guy Who Left A Passive-Agressive Note On My Mother's Package Of Cat Food. She Has An Injured Back
Apparently Submitting Assignments Before The Due Date Is Considered “Late”
On the other hand, the leadership consultant argues, “if you leave a note instead, your neighbor may interpret your message more critically, and may respond more negatively as a result.”
Beth says that if you don't feel safe or comfortable speaking to the neighbor, then it's OK to write a note, “just choose your words carefully."
My Friends Were Having A Discussion About Sororities And Frats At Breakfast Today. Apparently, Some Sorority Girls Were Eaves Dropping And Gave Us This Passive Aggressive Note Then Ran Off
Ah yes, these wonderfully charitable, kind, virtuous sororities... I seem to recall a story about how all 20+ sororities at an Alabama college refused to accept a transgender woman. So charitable and inclusive.
My Work Doesn’t Allow You To Use A Toilet As A Toilet
Stop! this bowl is for cereal only- if wishing to eat chile use other bowl!
This Note Left On A Truck
In order not to sound passive-aggressive in a note that could potentially aggravate the situation, Beth’s advice is to “be polite, explain the situation, and look for a solution together. Your neighbor may be inconsiderate, but they may not know there is even an issue.”
Beth argues that it’s best to “write the note like an adult speaking to another adult - not like a parent speaking to a naughty child. Keep your message short and simple - but be clear about what the issue is, and what you want.”
But… It Is…
One Of A Seemingly Endless Series Of Unreasonable Notes Left By My Boss. It’s Great Here
If they can't afford electricity, they surely can't afford to pay wages.
I Was Recently Engaged To My Girlfriend And Someone Sent Me This In The Mail
"If you know the neighbor and have a decent relationship with them, it can be easier (and faster) to speak to them face-to-face. When you talk to someone face-to-face, it is easier to communicate your tone and meaning than it is in writing,” Beth explained.
She also reminds readers to think about timing if you approach them (e.g. you might want to avoid meal times, or late at night/first thing in the morning). “And don't approach them when you're angry."
They Took Out All The Milk We Stored For My 3 Kids And Left Us This Note
Found In A Tenancy Facebook Group
This is shocking - not that they're trying to unfairly withhold bond, but that they're brazen enough to post about it!
Student Gets A Zero On An Assignment For Turning It In Unstapled
I would appeal this, take it to the head of faculty. It's nasty power play and nothing to do with academic ability.
*Gasp* Imagine Having The Audacity To Walk Barefoot In Your Own Apartment
I'd get me a nice pair of "indoor" Doc Martens and fire up some YouTube videos on learning Riverdance....
This Poorly Written Letter From My Passive Aggressive Neighbor Telling Me To Remove My 'Legally-Owned' Plants From My Property
Is this the police? Yes, I'd like to report fake plants on someone's porch.
The First Time I Went By Myself. Today I Took My Husband With Me. Spot The Difference
Found This Note On My Car After Work
This Note In The Window Of A DQ Here In Eastern KY
Wow, yeah, the government stimulus packages (of which none are even enough to cover an average month's rental cost) are TOTALLY the reason why "no one" wants to work in customer service/fast food/retail any more. Yep. Totally. The government.
That’s So Wrong
Dunkin’ Donuts By Me Blatantly Admitting That They Use Ice To Give You Less Coffee In Your Drink
Message I Received When Attempting To Cancel My Gym Membership
I'm *Trying* To Date And I Encounter This Constantly. Why Is It Such A Big Deal That I Choose Not To Drink Alcohol?
Received In The Mail From A Concerned Neighbor
Went To A Friendsgiving, They Let Their Neighbor Know Ahead Of Time That They Would Be Having People Over, It Was 4:45pm On A Saturday And About 6 People Were There At That Point. He Abruptly Knocked On The Door Once, Taped This Note To The Door And Ran Off
Someone’s Been Leaving Notes On My Car At Work, This Is The Most Recent And In Depth One Yet. Nope
Somebody Left This Note On My Car… In My Assigned Space…
Were you complaining about yourself parking in your assigned space? Perhaps you should give yourself a good talking to.
Found This Note Taped To Our Door After A Dog In The Complex Barked All Morning. We Don’t Own A Dog And We Were At Home All Day
So Sorry About Stealing Your Golf Clubs. Here's My Old Sh**ty Set... A Neighbor Of Mine Woke Up To Find This Note On Her Van The Day After It Was Broken Into
the fact he planned it out so much to even type out a note, and he still was like 'hey this is a good idea'
Got This Note From A Concerned Citizen. I Have An Electric Car And It Has “Dog Mode” Which Means It Uses Electricity To Keep The AC Running So My Groceries Don’t Overheat While I Made A Quick Stop In Another Store… there Were Only Gas Guzzlers Parked Next To Me
Neighbor Took Delivery Of A Package That Our Business Purchased, Used The Contents, And Now Wants Us To Pay For The Scraps
That's... literally theft. I hope OP took this literal signed confession to the police!