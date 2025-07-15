Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Footage Shows 21YO Daredevil Seriously Injuring Himself While Attempting Record-Breaking Dive
21YO daredevil mid-air during a high dive off cliffs surrounded by trees and blue sky, attempting record-breaking dive
Entertainment, Sports

Footage Shows 21YO Daredevil Seriously Injuring Himself While Attempting Record-Breaking Dive

An Australian national was left badly injured after jumping off a 42.5-meter (139 feet) cliff in the name of sport.

Vali Graham, 21, suffered a burst eardrum, fractured vertebrae, and other injuries after intentionally jumping off a waterfall cliff just outside of Sydney in June.

The incident is shining a light on Døds diving, also known as d**th diving, the extreme sport that was invented in Norway, but that has taken the world by storm.

Highlights
  • A 21-year-old Australian man is recovering from injuries sustained after he jumped 42.5 meters from a waterfall cliff
  • The man was participating in Døds diving, or “d**th diving”, an extreme sport popularized in Norway
  • The current world record in Døds diving is held by a Swiss national after jumping 41.7 meters last year

Vali Graham of Australia suffered broken bones and more after jumping from a waterfall in Australia

    21YO daredevil with wet hair standing shirtless on beach, preparing for record-breaking dive during golden hour.

    Image credits: Vali Graham / Facebook

    Young daredevil jumping off cliff into ocean attempting record-breaking dive on a sunny day with clear skies.

    Image credits: philosophyofsend / Instagram

    In the video, we see Graham as he’s standing at the edge of a cliff at the top of Minnehaha Falls in the Blue Mountains, about 80 kilometers (50 miles) west of Sydney’s central business district.

    He’s there to perform dødsing, or Døds diving, an extreme sport that’s gained popularity amongst people from Gen Z and Alpha. 

    On this particular day, June 11th, 21-year-old Graham was ready to break the current jump record from the location.

    21-year-old daredevil mid-air, losing grip of bike during a record-breaking dive attempt in a forested area.

    Image credits: philosophyofsend / Instagram

    With a few shouts of encouragement, the lithe young man with shoulder-length hair and purple trunks flung himself over the cliff and into the water.

    He hit like a ton of bricks. And his body paid the price.

    “I was walking 2 days after surgery,” Graham says he’s recovering from the jump

    A tall waterfall plunging into a deep natural pool surrounded by dense forest, site of a daredevil's record-breaking dive attempt.

    Image credits: lostmtns / philosophyofsend / Instagram

    According to Australian media outlet News.com.au, Graham chose the 42.5-meter location in a bid to beat the current Døds diving world record, which was from a height of 41.7 meters.

    After plummeting into the water, the media say Graham lost consciousness momentarily. But he quickly regained consciousness and was able to walk out of the water on his own. 

    Graham then walked for more than a kilometer to his friend’s car, which took him to the hospital.

    Young daredevil mid-air in shorts diving from high cliff into forested water below during record-breaking dive attempt.

    Image credits: lostmtns / philosophyofsend / Instagram

    Comment on social media from user warning about a 21-year-old daredevil seriously injuring himself attempting a record-breaking dive.

    “After regaining consciousness, I pulled myself out of the water and walked a steep 1.2km out to our car, where my friends took me to the hospital,” he told News.com.au.

    At the hospital, he was treated for a burst eardrum, fractured vertebrae, sternum, and skull.

    According to Graham’s Instagram page, he was back on his feet in no time.

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by #lostmtns (@lostmtns)

    “The support was amazing, I’ve had surgery on my back and sternum and was walking 2 days after surgery,” he said.

    “Back at home now, on my feet and grateful for life, good friends, family, and God.

    A sanctioned Døds diving competition has been taking place every year since 2008

    21-year-old daredevil mid-air during a record-breaking dive off cliff surrounded by trees and waterfall below.

    Image credits: khedoori / philosophyofsend / Instagram

    Døds diving, or dødsing, means ‘d**th diving’ and originated in Norway in the 1970s. 

    According to some renditions, the sport was popularized by the guitarist of a 1970s Norwegian rock band who started jumping from a 10-meter platform at a public pool in Oslo.

    Young daredevil mid-air during a record-breaking dive attempt near a rocky waterfall in a forested area.

    Image credits: khedoori / philosophyofsend / Instagram

    In 2008, the first sanctioned event, the Døds Diving World Championship, took place in Oslo. Today “the event has grown into a global spectacle, drawing thousands of fans and reaching over 200 million households via FOX Sports, DAZN, Extreme, and MBC,” the Døds website says.

    The official Døds body explains that “Døds diving involves leaping from significant heights into the water in the most dramatic and visually striking way possible.”

    Aerial view of a waterfall with a splash in the pool below as a 21YO daredevil attempts a record-breaking dive.

    Image credits: lostmtns / philosophyofsend / Instagram

    Comment from bradfordwhelanphotography criticizing irresponsible posting of footage showing 21YO daredevil seriously injuring himself during record dive.

    Comments discussing a young daredevil’s risky dive footage and his injury after a record-breaking diving attempt.

    Typically, the participant quickly curls into a ball the moment before hitting the water.

    There is an annual competition in a controlled environment, usually at a pool in Oslo. But this year the world competition will be held in the Caribbean country of Trinidad and Tobago on the island of Tobago on August 9th.

    “A perfect jump to end my send season”: The current Døds diving record holder is taking a break

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by Michael Khedoori (@khedoori)

    The sport has gained popularity in recent years as members of Generation Z and Gen Alpha have started showing interest in the sport.

    In most cases, participants choose their own locations, looking for things like a clear jump path, and deep enough water.

    Young daredevil shirtless with long hair sticking out tongue, possibly before attempting record-breaking dive stunt.

    Image credits: philosophyofsend / Instagram

    The current record holder is a Swiss national who jumped from a viaduct last year.

    According to the media, Lucien Charlon set the world record for the highest Døds dive at 41.7 meters, or 137 feet, from the Le Day Viaduct in western Switzerland.

    After his record-breaking jump, Charlon posted to his IG page: What a perfect jump to end my send season. Thanks to all the people who have supported me and made it possible to reach this goal.”

    Døds divers often refer to their moves as “sends”, as in “that was a great send”, which means they executed a particularly impressive jump with a strong landing.

    Experts say despite daredevil tragedies, people will still keep performing them

    21-year-old daredevil mid-air diving off cliff into ocean attempting a record-breaking stunt over clear water.

    Image credits: philosophyofsend / Instagram

    So-called daredevil stunts beyond Døds diving seem to be gaining popularity lately, with some ending in tragedy.

    Last year, an English influencer experienced a fatal fall while trying to climb the tallest bridge in Spain without safety gear.

    The family of 26-year-old Lewis Stevenson said they warned him not to attempt the stunt. Sadly, Stevenson’s life was taken after falling from the 192-meter, 630-feet-tall Castilla La Mancha bridge in Talavera de la Reina.

    21YO daredevil in a red jacket standing with arms outstretched in a mountainous outdoor setting before record-breaking dive footage

    Image credits: philosophyofsend / Instagram

    Experts predict that even more daredevil stunts will be attempted.

    A few years ago, on the BBC’s stunt program Top Gear, presenter Richard Hammond, who has suffered many hospitalizations for stunt accidents, said that when stunts fail, it’s not a deterrent for others. 

     

     

    21YO daredevil perched on rooftop edge overlooking city, capturing footage before attempting record-breaking dive stunt.

    Image credits: Lewis Stevenson / Facebook

    “I think in all television programs, if you’re taking risks you have to mitigate everywhere against those risks,” he said. 

    He continued with an insightful if obvious comment: “We’ve all got to remember, and occasionally I’m reminded, just because we’re on TV doesn’t mean we’re in some sort of magic protected bubble. Real-world things still apply.”

    Netizens’ opinions on extreme sports vary

    Screenshot of a social media comment saying worth almost dying with 10,100 likes related to footage of 21YO daredevil injuring himself.

    Comment on social media questioning the point of risking life for likes, related to footage of daredevil dive injury.

    Comment from jeremynicolllin discussing dangers of record-breaking dive attempts and injuries to daredevils seeking adrenaline.

    Comment on social media showing a 21-year-old daredevil seriously injuring himself during a record-breaking dive attempt.

    Comment discussing serious injury risk during a record-breaking dive attempt by a 21-year-old daredevil.

    Screenshot of a social media comment about a 21YO daredevil seriously injuring himself attempting a record-breaking dive.

    Comment on social media from user _n_a_t_a___l_i saying It looks terrifying with a skull emoji, reacting to footage of a 21YO daredevil seriously injuring himself while attempting record-breaking dive.

    Comment on social media about a 21-year-old daredevil injuring himself after misjudging altitude during a record-breaking dive attempt.

    Screenshot of an Instagram comment stating he was knocked unconscious during a 21-year-old daredevil's record-breaking dive attempt.

    Comment on social media post questioning the dangerous position of a 21-year-old daredevil after a record-breaking dive injury.

    Comment on social media expressing concern about footage showing a 21YO daredevil seriously injuring himself while attempting a record-breaking dive.

    Screenshot of an Instagram comment saying This shot goes so hard on a post related to a 21YO daredevil’s record-breaking dive footage.

    Instagram comment from user bluemtns_explore expressing disbelief with an astonished emoji on a record-breaking dive footage post.

    Commenters debate the 21YO daredevil seriously injuring himself attempting a record-breaking dive, discussing passion and risk.

    Comment on social media post by user rodloves_socks expressing that extreme sports require huge effort and are very extreme.

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Julie Christine Noce

    Julie Christine Noce

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hola! I'm a Julie, a giant panda currently living in the lush green bamboo groves of Barcelona. I spend my days lounging in the shade, munching on snacks, and trying to avoid becoming an Instagram influencer. Life's good. BP is my absolute place to find funny, weird, and heartwarming stories. I especially love the animal content (have you seen the dog wearing a panda costume? 🤣 You know he didn't put that on himself! Oh humans) I might be a panda, but even I get bored sometimes—so BP to the rescue! 🐼💻✨

    Julie Christine Noce

    Julie Christine Noce

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hola! I'm a Julie, a giant panda currently living in the lush green bamboo groves of Barcelona. I spend my days lounging in the shade, munching on snacks, and trying to avoid becoming an Instagram influencer. Life's good. BP is my absolute place to find funny, weird, and heartwarming stories. I especially love the animal content (have you seen the dog wearing a panda costume? 🤣 You know he didn't put that on himself! Oh humans) I might be a panda, but even I get bored sometimes—so BP to the rescue! 🐼💻✨

    impossiblekat avatar
    KatSaidWhat
    KatSaidWhat
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I have as much sympathy for this t**t as I do for that 24yo who got killed bull riding. i.e. Zero.

    schnitzelson avatar
    Schnitzel
    Schnitzel
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I was about to say something similar but you beat me to it! Not to be judgmental but SOME kids in Norway have very (!) rich parents and a lot (!) of time to k**l and this is what they come up with. I guess no pun intended with the k1ll...

    graigguillotte avatar
    Bored Sailor
    Bored Sailor
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    See it is easy to make stupid choices and do crazy stuff when others pay your medical and and disability bills. I was happy to pay $32 for my $100,000 neck surgery that was disease created so I do not have to pay for these fools. I will get many down votes as so many on here are happy to pay for idiots. But I do think some things need to change in a controlled manner, like health required medications and care for diseases that are of no ones fault.

    wookiee74 avatar
    Chewie Baron
    Chewie Baron
    Community Member
    Premium     50 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    To be spoken the way War Machine spoke to Nebula in Endgame: “So he’s an idiot then?”

