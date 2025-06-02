ADVERTISEMENT

“Vulgar,” “cringe,” and “desperate.” Those were some of the words many viewers used to describe Kesha’s provocative performance at London’s Mighty Hoopla festival yesterday (June 1).

The 38-year-old headlined the second night of the LGBT+ and pop-focused music event in Brockwell Park, complete with a controversial set that saw her suggestively sucking on a banana placed on a backup dancer’s crotch.

A clip of the stunt went viral on social media, where users wasted no time in making their disgust known. For many, Kesha’s performance is part of an, in their opinion, exasperating trend of female singers simulating intimate acts on stage.

“Music is supposed to be art, not p*rn,” one viewer wrote. “Where’s the art?”

    Singer Kesha was criticized for simulating an intimate act on a backup dancer during concert

    Kesha wearing sunglasses and a corset top, sitting on the floor, linked to Mighty Hoopla x-rated act controversy.

    Image credits: kesha / Instagram

    “She’s desperate for attention,” another replied. “This is what happens when you become irrelevant.”

    Kesha is far from being the only female artist at the receiving end of such criticism. Netizens have long been expressing their concern over pop stars pushing the envelope too far on stage.

    Kesha in sunglasses and red gloves enjoying a popsicle, amidst colorful ice cream truck advertisements and posters.

    Image credits: kesha / Instagram

    For instance, the backlash mirrors recent controversy surrounding Sabrina Carpenter, who has been criticized multiple times for s*xually suggestive performances during her Short n’ Sweet tour. As part of the show’s gimmick, she mimics a different s*xual position for each performance.

    Kesha performing at Mighty Hoopla with dancers in masks, engaging in a controversial and provocative act on stage.

    Image credits: zachaniff / TikTok

    During a Paris concert, Carpenter simulated a three*ome with two male dancers in a staged recreation of what’s been dubbed the “Eiffel Tower” position—one man in front, one behind, and the singer bent over between them.

    Kesha performing an X-rated act on stage at Mighty Hoopla with dancers in a provocative show setting.

    Image credits: zachaniff / TikTok

    Much like Kesha’s act, Carpenter’s routine drew outrage online.

    “I’m sorry but there are little kids in the audience and this is taking it way too far,” a user wrote on X.

    “She’s one step away from starting an OF at this point,” another replied.

    The moment stood in stark contrast to an emotional collaboration with the UK’s Trans Voices Choir

    Kesha performing a provocative act on stage with dancers at Mighty Hoopla festival during a controversial moment.

    Image credits: zachaniff / TikTok

    What made Kesha’s performance particularly jarring for some was the dramatic contrast with another moment during her set that drew widespread admiration from her fanbase.

    Screenshot of a tweet reacting to Kesha’s x-rated act involving a banana at the Mighty Hoopla music festival.

    Image credits: jayblew

    Tweet criticizing Kesha for performing an X-rated act involving a banana at the Mighty Hoopla music festival.

    Image credits: yapperellla

    Wearing a “Protect the Dolls” t-shirt—popularized by actor Pedro Pascal—Kesha performed an emotional rendition of her ballad Praying, accompanied by the UK’s Trans Voices Choir.

    @zachaniff icon status achieved @Kesha @mighty_hoopla #mightyhoopla#kesha#performance#live#music#london#concert♬ original sound – zachaniff

    The collaboration allegedly brought some attendants to tears.

    “Cried my eyes out, always the most special song,” one fan commented.

    “Serving vocals, shivers down my spine,” another wrote.

    Kesha performing at Mighty Hoopla, involved in a controversial X-rated act with a dancer on stage.

    Image credits: zachaniff / TikTok

    The Trans Voices Choir, described as “the UK’s first professional trans+ vocal collective,” helped elevate the performance into what Kesha’s fans considered one of the most powerful moments of the weekend.

    Tweet from a Kesha fan defending her amid backlash over an X-rated banana act at Mighty Hoopla music festival.

    Image credits: KeshaWorld91

    Kesha has long been a supporter of LGBT+ causes. Her performance comes at a particularly sensitive time for transgender individuals in the UK, as the Supreme Court passed a ruling on April 16 that specifies that the definition of s*x in the 2010 Equality Act refers to biological s*x.

    Fans defended the choreography, defending the rights of singers to express themselves in whichever way they want

    Kesha performing a provocative act with dancers during Mighty Hoopla, featuring bold and risqué choreography on a vibrant pink stage.

    Image credits: Sabrina Carpenter / YouTube

    Not all reactions were negative, however, as supporters argued that both Kesha and Carpenter were merely expressing their s*xuality freely on their own terms—and challenging “outdated” expectations of modesty along the way.

    Kesha performing at Mighty Hoopla in glitter outfit with dancers, involving an edgy and controversial stage act.

    Image credits: BuzzingPop / X

    “If you bring your kids to her shows, that’s on you,” a fan argued. “She is very honest that her music is not for kids.”

    Still, that defense did little to calm the waters.

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by Mighty Hoopla (@mightyhoopla)

    “If this is entertainment these days, I’ll pass. Give me a Heartconcert, Stevie Nicks, not this absolute cr*p these clown pop singers out,” a viewer said.

    “But It’s ok for Sabrina Carpenter to do it and the vile cesspit that is Cardi B,” another followed.

    Regardless of the criticism, one thing’s certain: the stunts keep people talking, fans buying, and eyes glued to these singers.

    “Sabrina paved the way.” Netizens took to social media to share their opinions on the trend

    Tweet criticizing Kesha’s performance, questioning her dance breaks and singing during Mighty Hoopla event.

    Image credits: Fallin4I

    Tweet showing a reaction to Kesha’s X-rated act at Mighty Hoopla involving a dancer and a banana.

    Image credits: yah_deh1

    Tweet replying to a comment about ticket sales, mentioning an x-rated act at Mighty Hoopla involving a banana stunt.

    Image credits: pnkthereup

    Tweet screenshot showing user expressing disbelief that people paid to watch Kesha's X-rated act involving a banana at Mighty Hoopla.

    Image credits: YSLONIKA

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing public reaction, related to Kesha's x-rated act at Mighty Hoopla involving a dancer and a banana.

    Image credits: YouPayAddison

    Kesha performing a provocative act at Mighty Hoopla, sucking a banana from a dancer’s crotch on stage.

    Image credits: qxeenbey4

    Twitter user reacting to Kesha slammed for x-rated act at Mighty Hoopla, calling it cheap, tacky, and classless.

    Image credits: chainedtosel

    Social media reaction to Kesha’s x-rated act involving a banana at Mighty Hoopla music festival performance.

    Image credits: iaamantoinee

    Kesha during Mighty Hoopla performance involving a controversial x-rated act with a dancer and a banana on stage.

    Image credits: kalisredmoon

    User comment criticizing Kesha’s explicit act at Mighty Hoopla, calling it disgusting and unprofessional.

    Image credits: mansuroutsold

    Tweet text on a white background with a profile picture, discussing a comparison of Sabrina, Charli, and Britney Spears.

    Image credits: EASTERNONIKA

    Tweet by user jose replying to another, criticizing Kesha’s explicit act at Mighty Hoopla with skull emojis indicating shock or disapproval.

    Image credits: mollywrlds

    Tweet by user luka expressing support for Kesha encouraging eating bananas with a positive comment about healthy fruit.

    Image credits: lukacherryb

    Kesha performing a provocative act with a dancer involving a banana at the Mighty Hoopla music festival.

    Image credits: LILROMANXDRAPS

    Tweet from Flora's Burner replying to @YSLONIKA with the phrase mother is mothering posted on June 2, 2025.

    Image credits: SafeFloraWork

    Tweet reply saying lol kesha being kesha, related to Kesha slammed for x-rated act at Mighty Hoopla involving banana and dancer’s crotch.

    Image credits: zerophocks

    Twitter reply from user kyle praising a performance, mentioning Kesha and a controversial act involving a banana at Mighty Hoopla.

    Image credits: iama_lion_

