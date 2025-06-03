Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“What An Idiot!”: Tourist Damages 2000-Year-Old Statues After Jumping Into 18-Foot Pit
Rows of 2000-year-old statues inside a large covered archaeological site damaged by a tourist jumping into an 18-foot pit.
News, World

“What An Idiot!”: Tourist Damages 2000-Year-Old Statues After Jumping Into 18-Foot Pit

Open list comments 0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

33

Open list comments

0

ADVERTISEMENT

Some of China’s most treasured artifacts have been damaged after a tourist jumped into a pit housing the 2,000-year-old Terracotta Army, severely destroying two ancient statues before being apprehended.

The incident occurred last Friday (May 30) at the Museum of Emperor Qin Shi Huang in the country’s Shaanxi Province.

According to local authorities, the man, a 30-year-old domestic tourist described as suffering from mental illness, leapt over a guardrail and plunged nearly 18 feet into an excavation zone.

Highlights
  • A local tourist jumped over a guardrail and damaged two 2,000-year-old Terracotta Army statues in China.
  • The Terracotta Army dates back to 209 BC and includes over 8,000 clay soldiers guarding China's first emperor's tomb.
  • Security concerns rose after the man easily accessed the excavation pit.

Video footage of the incident went viral. “What are you doing?” an onlooker can be heard shouting.

RELATED:

    “Mentally ill” tourist destroyed two millennia-old statues in China’s first emperor museum

    Image credits: Jo Panuwat D/Adobe Stock (Not the actual photo)

    “What an absolutely disgusting person. What is wrong with some people disrespecting the past? Hope they throw the book at him,” a netizen said.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    After falling, the man started “pushing and pulling” the clay warriors, damaging two of them to “varying degrees,” as per local sources.

    Ancient 2000-year-old statues at archaeological site damaged after tourist jumped into 18-foot pit inside museum.

    Image credits: BBC News

    Footage of the aftermath sees the man surrounded by the destroyed statues, laying on the ground clutching his head in pain.

    He was swiftly apprehended by the museum’s security personnel, who then closed the area and evacuated visitors.

    According to local law enforcement, the perpetrator was a “domestic tourist,” who had a mental breakdown due to suffering from an unspecified mental illness.

    “Thank God it’s not ‘The Ugly American’ striking again,” one user wrote.

    “He should do at least 15 years,” another replied.

    Terracotta army statues in an ancient pit showing 2000-year-old statues damaged by a tourist accident.

    Image credits: Zossolino/Wikimedia

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Built in 209 BC to guard the tomb of China’s first emperor, Qin Shi Huang, the Terracotta Army is a UNESCO World Heritage Site made up of more than 8,000 clay figures—soldiers, horses, and chariots—buried to serve the emperor in the afterlife.

    It’s considered by scientists and historians to be one of the most important archeological discoveries of the 20th century.

    A similar incident occurred last year in Israel, when a 5-year-old accidentally shattered a 3,500 jar

    Tweet criticizing tourist for damaging 2000-year-old statues after jumping into an 18-foot pit.

    Image credits: LegDayReps

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a tweet reacting to tourist damaging 2000-year-old statues after jumping into 18-foot pit.

    Image credits: FloraHL6

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “People are so disrespectful and entitled these days. Things like this are happening far too often lately,” a viewer wrote.

    In fact, this is not the first time ancient artifacts have suffered due to public mishandling—and it likely won’t be the last.

    Image credits: Emperor Qinshihuang’s Mausoleum site Museum

    The Terracota Army incident echoes another episode from August 2024, when a 5-year-old visiting the Hecht Museum in Haifa, Israel, shattered a 3,500-year-old Bronze Age jar.

    Footage of the child knocking over the jar went viral, sparking international outrage and a debate on whether the parents, children, or the museum were to blame.

    Ancient 2000-year-old statues damaged inside an 18-foot deep pit after a tourist jumped in causing destruction.

    Image credits: Lindy Buckley

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “This is the kid’s fault, the parent’s fault, and the museum’s fault,” a netizen argued. “The kid shouldn’t touch things in a museum, the parents should have made sure he didn’t and the museum should have put that sh*t behind glass.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a tweet referencing a tourist damaging 2000-year-old statues after jumping into an 18-foot pit incident.

    Image credits: zachwhit39

    Tweet reply on social media reacting to tourist damaging 2000-year-old statues after jumping into an 18-foot pit.

    Image credits: oec2025

    Another person followed up with: “Museums should be child-proof safe. Like the way it’s displayed was a disaster waiting to happen anyways.”

    “On the other hand, if it didn’t break, I would never have known of the existence of that particular vase, so who cares,” another added.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The museum reopened its doors the day after. It’s unclear if the man will face repercussions

    Terracotta warrior statues from 2000-year-old site showing damage after tourist jumped into 18-foot pit.

    Image credits: kevinmcgill/Wikimedia

    Chinese authorities have not informed what punitive measures—if any—will be taken against the man who damaged the Terracotta Army. Some viewers believe he’ll end up getting off lightly because of his status as a mentally ill person.

    “Please. He had ‘mental health issues.’ That seems to be the get-out clause for moronic actions nowadays,” a person wrote.

    Close-up of a 2000-year-old statue with a mustache, representing ancient historical art damaged by a tourist incident.

    Image credits: David Castor/Wikimedia

    ADVERTISEMENT

    But the bigger issue, as per critics, is how easily he was able to get into the pit in the first place. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    For many, the fact that he could leap into an UNESCO World Heritage Site without anyone stopping him in time, raised serious questions about how well the site is protected.

    Despite the 2,000-year-old statues being shattered to pieces, the museum swiftly reopened its doors, and by Saturday (May 31), citizens were able to access the premises and enjoy the display as if nothing had happened.

    “Fine and jail.” Netizens called for the man to be punished for his actions

    Comment on social media post expressing concern about tourist damaging 2000-year-old statues after jumping into an 18-foot pit.

    Comment by Patrick Bell stating how a thousand-year-old artifact was destroyed by a careless tourist.

    Comment expressing frustration about a tourist damaging 2000-year-old statues after jumping into an 18-foot pit.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment from Joanne Mitchell expressing frustration over tourist damaging 2000-year-old statues after jumping into pit.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a social media comment suggesting making a tourist into clay to replace a broken 2000-year-old statue.

    Tourist causing damage to 2000-year-old statues after jumping into an 18-foot pit at an archaeological site.

    Comment from user Lim Ban Lim expressing support for fine, jail, and compensation after tourist damages 2000-year-old statues.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by Nor Hafiz Hassan discussing a tourist vaulting over a high barrier to land in an 18-foot pit near ancient statues.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment expressing shock over tourist damaging 2000-year-old statues after jumping into an 18-foot pit.

    Comment on social media expressing frustration over tourist damaging 2000-year-old statues after jumping into an 18-foot pit.

    Comment on social media by Pat Bortnem expressing frustration over tourist damaging 2000-year-old statues after jumping into 18-foot pit.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment from Aurora H Velarde stating his ignorance is appalling in a social media post about tourist damaging statues.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment saying did you just fall in that pit and bang your head about tourist damaging ancient statues after jumping in pit

    Comment on social media post by Bob Lowstuter suggesting ten years in prison for tourist damaging 2000-year-old statues after jumping into 18-foot pit.

    Comment by Charles Cummings stating that the situation will not end well after tourist damages 2000-year-old statues in 18-foot pit.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment from Jo Ann Marianne reacting to tourist damaging 2000-year-old statues after jumping into 18-foot pit.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment box with text saying a person hopes the tourist who damaged 2000-year-old statues after jumping into an 18-foot pit gets kicked out immediately.

    Comment from Marsha Julyan criticizing a tourist for damaging 2000-year-old statues after jumping into an 18-foot pit.

    Comment expressing anger about tourist damaging 2000-year-old statues after jumping into an 18-foot pit.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment from Claire Nelson expressing anger about priceless statues damaged by a tourist jumping into an 18-foot pit.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    33

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    0
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    33

    Open list comments

    0

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Read less »
    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Read less »
    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    User avatar
    POST
    Back to Homepage
    More about News
    Homepage
    Trending
    News
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in News Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda