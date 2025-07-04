Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Bear Drags Tourist Off Cliff After He Ignores Warnings To Snap Selfie With Cub
Tourist in helmet takes selfie close to bear cub on gravel path, ignoring safety warnings in a grassy outdoor area.
World

Bear Drags Tourist Off Cliff After He Ignores Warnings To Snap Selfie With Cub

An Italian tourist was fatally mauled by a bear in Romania’s Carpathian Mountains on Thursday after stopping to take a selfie with a bear cub—turning what in his head was a wholesome moment into a deadly encounter.

Omar Farang Zin, a 49-year-old motorcycle enthusiast from Italy, had been exploring the rugged landscapes of Argeș County when he encountered the wild animal.

Highlights
  • An Italian tourist was fatally mauled by a bear after ignoring warnings and attempting a selfie with a bear cub in Romania.
  • The man was dragged 262 feet down a ravine by the mother bear protecting her cub, losing his life despite wearing protective gear.
  • The mother bear was euthanized by authorities, sparking debate on animal population control and wildlife management in Romania.

According to the BBC, Zin had parked his motorbike next to a warning sign that explicitly advised tourists not to feed or approach the bears. The sign, tragically ignored, stood just meters away from where the bear launched its deadly attack.

    Italian tourist was fatally mauled by a bear after trying to take a wholesome picture with a cub for social media

    Tourist posing at a mountain site with scenic view, unrelated to bear drags tourist off cliff incident.

    Image credits: Omar Farang Zin/Facebook

    According to Romanian authorities, Zin was dragged down a 262-foot ravine by the bear.

    By the time rescuers arrived, it was too late.

    “The injuries were extremely severe. Even though he was wearing a helmet and full protective gear, it wasn’t enough,” said Ion Sanduloiu, head of the Argeș County Mountain Rescue Service.

    Young bear standing on a dirt road near parked cars, illustrating bear encounter with tourists ignoring warnings.

    Image credits: Omar Farang Zin/Facebook

    Just a day before the deadly incident, an excited Zin shared images and videos on Facebook of a bear standing alarmingly close to him on the roadside. In one clip, he is heard exclaiming, “Here’s the bear! How beautiful. It’s coming towards me.”

    Tourist wearing helmet and sunglasses takes selfie near bear cub ignoring safety warnings in wooded area on sunny day.

    Image credits: Omar Farang Zin/Facebook

    Emergency services and police were alerted by other tourists in the hours that followed by tourists who witnessed the incident. After conducting an hour-long search of the area, authorities discovered Zin’s body at the bottom of the ravine.

    Romania’s Carpathian Mountains are home to the Eurasian brown bear, the largest terrestrial predator in Europe and a subspecies of the brown bear.

    Bear standing on a dirt path near forest edge, highlighting wildlife encounter warnings and tourist safety with bear cubs.

    Image credits: Omar Farang Zin/Facebook

    Even adolescent Eurasian brown bears—particularly those in their second or third year of life—can weigh anywhere between 200 and 300 pounds. While not fully grown, these juvenile bears have enough strength to tear a human apart, especially if startled, hungry, or fearful of humans.

    However, in Zin’s case, it’s implied that it was the cub’s mother who attacked, instinctively trying to protect her cub from the man.

    The cub’s mother was subsequently euthanized, igniting debates on animal population control in Romania

    Bear near roadside in forested area with warning sign visible, highlighting danger to tourists snapping selfies with cubs.

    Image credits: Omar Farang Zin/Facebook

    Zin, who worked at Milan Malpensa Airport, was remembered by friends and family as a passionate traveler and a beloved member of his community.

    “Goodbye Omar, I will always remember you with a smile,” one friend wrote online. Another called him “everyone’s friend.”

    Bear in forest near rusty guardrail, highlighting dangers tourists face when ignoring warnings to snap selfies with cubs.

    Image credits: Omar Farang Zin/Facebook

    The bear involved in the attack was later tracked down and euthanized by Romanian authorities—a standard response in fatal bear encounters that nevertheless sparked debate among conservationists and animal welfare advocates.

    The incident brought into question the country’s handling of its brown bear population, which is estimated to be around 10,000 and 13,000 specimens, the largest in Europe behind Russia.

    According to Romania’s environment ministry, almost 30 people have been killed by bears in the past two decades.

    Last year, a similar incident unfolded when a 19-year-old girl was attacked and thrown 330 feet down a cliff by a bear while hiking with her boyfriend in the Bucegi Mountains.

    Adult bear with two cubs in a grassy area, illustrating bear and tourist encounter near a cliff warning site.

    Image credits: Tom Fenske/Adobe Stock (Not the actual photo)

    This led to the controversial decision by the Romanian Parliament to double the annual bear cull quota to 481 in an attempt to curb the increasing number of attacks. 

    Wildlife experts, on the other hand, argue that the rise in violent encounters is more a result of human activity, and the resulting shrinking of habitats due to urban expansion and deforestation.

    While many lamented the tourist’s passing, many believe the incident was ultimately due to him disregarding warning signs

    Tourist taking selfie near cliff warning signs with mountainous landscape in background, bear drags off cliff incident concept.

    Image credits: Omar Farang Zin/Facebook

    Beyond the legislative debate, most of the public conversation online has turned toward a harsh criticism of tourists, accusing them of disregarding wildlife warnings.

    “Only himself to blame. He’s getting no sympathy from me!” a reader wrote.

    Others were more reflective, pointing out that the real tragedy may lie not just in the loss of human life, but in the chain of events that led to the death of a protective mother bear, doing what any animal would instinctively do to protect its young.

    Motorcyclist wearing helmet and sunglasses taking a selfie near a rocky cliff with a red Ducati motorcycle parked nearby.

    Image credits: Omar Farang Zin/Facebook

    “It wasn’t a vicious bear,” one user wrote. “It was just a mama bear protecting her cub.”

    “The mama bear got killed for protecting her cubs in her own habitat due to a stupid human,” another said.

    What may have seemed like an innocent photo opportunity for Zin became a sentence—not just for him, but for the bear as well.

    The National Park Service in the US and Romanian wildlife experts alike warn that approaching bear cubs is one of the most dangerous things a person can do, as mothers are biologically wired to defend their young at any cost.

    “Bears are the victim.” Netizens took to social media to debate on the attack

    Comment discussing the tragedy of a bear being put down and the cub likely dying after a tourist ignored warnings to snap a selfie.

    Comment from Jolene Dodd stating bears are the victims in the incident involving a tourist and bear cub.

    Comment by Angela Benwell expressing concern about a tourist ignoring bear warnings and risking safety near cub.

    Comment on social media by user Molly Malone criticizing a tourist’s actions near a bear cub, related to bear dragging incident.

    Comment warning against taking a selfie with a bear, referencing a bear dragging a tourist off cliff incident.

    Comment by Don Freeman stating animals in Disney movies aren't real and wild animals behave differently, emphasizing wildlife caution.

    Comment text by Marilyn Norton expressing sadness about a bear tragedy with a sad emoji.

    Comment by Jairus Lubanga stating that wild animals play no games with humans, emphasizing common sense and caution.

    Comment warning about wildlife dangers, emphasizing bears and tourists taking risky selfies with cubs.

    Comment about a bear dragging a tourist after ignoring warnings to take a selfie with a cub, highlighting human impact on nature.

    Comment by Ruben Bassani expressing confusion over why the mother bear was put down after a bear drags tourist incident.

    Comment criticizing a tourist for ignoring warnings and provoking a bear while trying to take a selfie with its cub.

    Comment from Avril Hopkins warning about taking a photo with a bear cub without checking for the mother nearby.

    Comment warning tourists to stay in their cars and avoid wild animals, related to bear dragging tourist off cliff incident.

    Comment by Carolina Bezmalinovic reacting to a bear dragging a tourist off a cliff incident after ignoring warnings.

    Comment about a mama bear protecting her baby after a tourist ignores warnings to approach the bear cub for a selfie.

    Comment on social media by Lisa Bruno saying Not the bears fault with a broken heart emoji, related to bear drags tourist off cliff incident.

    Comment by Richard Stewart about the protective nature of bears with cubs after tourist ignored warnings near a bear cub.

    Comment from a top fan warning that nobody should come between a mother bear and her cub for safety reasons.

    Comment warning about tourist ignoring warnings leading to bear dragging him off cliff after selfie attempt with cub.

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    jeolas1 avatar
    Jeolas1
    Jeolas1
    Community Member
    42 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I am so sad and angry for the bear. She just did what was natural. This makes me cry.

    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    Premium     53 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So mama bear was euthanized cuz a touron wanted a selfie with mama's cub? Stupido.

