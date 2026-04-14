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“World’s Sexiest Athlete” Alica Schmidt Goes Viral After Revealing “The Picture No One Got To See”
Alica Schmidt, the world's sexiest athlete, holding a coconut drink and wearing sunglasses in an outdoor setting.
Celebrities, Entertainment

“World’s Sexiest Athlete” Alica Schmidt Goes Viral After Revealing “The Picture No One Got To See”

anwesha.n Anwesha Nag BoredPanda staff
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German runner Alica Schmidt decided to keep things real in a series of honest behind-the-scenes photos posted on social media.

The 27-year-old, who has been competing professionally since 2017, has won a silver medal at the 2017 European Athletics U20 Championships, a bronze medal at the 2019 European Athletics U23 Championships, and was selected for the German squad for the 2024 Summer Olympics.

Highlights
  • German runner Alica Schmidt, who has 5.3 million followers, shared the rejected versions of her Instagram-worthy photos.
  • Schmidt recently posted a photo with fellow Hugo Boss ambassador David Beckham, sparking speculation about a collaboration.
  • Schmidt was labeled “the world’s sexiest athlete” at 19, but she isn’t a fan of the tag.

On April 14, Schmidt shared three sets of her pictures and their outtakes, which usually would not see the light of day, with her 5.3 million Instagram followers.

“Great reminder of Instagram vs. reality,” a user commented.

RELATED:

    Alica Schmidt sent a “reminder” about the difference between social media and reality

    Alica Schmidt lying on grass with headphones on, showing a close-up of the world's sexiest athlete's face and blonde hair.

    Image credits: alicasmd

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    In the first set, she is wearing black lingerie, a crop top, and black shades, holding a coconut with a straw. “The picture 5 million people saw,” the photo is labeled.

    The next snap is a candid of hers, holding her phone. “The picture no one got to see,” she said about it.

    Alica Schmidt, world's sexiest athlete, wearing sunglasses and sporty outfit, holding a coconut while posing outdoors at night.

    Image credits: alicasmd

    In the third, she stands against a scenic mountain backdrop, wearing a fur coat, her blonde hair framing her face. “The picture I posted,” she wrote in the picture.

    In the next photo, she is at the same location, wearing the same clothes, but her hands are awkwardly spread. “The picture I’ll delete,” the text read.

    Alica Schmidt, the world's sexiest athlete, sitting on a beach holding a phone with a rocky background.

    Image credits: alicasmd

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    The fifth picture showed her posing on a sunlit balcony, with palm trees in the distance, wearing a powder-blue gown and playfully shielding her face from the light. “The picture I find aesthetic,” the label said.

    “The picture I would never post,” said the next photo of hers, taken at the same place, but with a different pose. She shared another set of photos, wearing white pants and a halter-neck top, and with a similar message.

    Alt text: Alica Schmidt sharing a message about reality versus highlights, related to the world's sexiest athlete viral moment.

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    Alica Schmidt, world's sexiest athlete, posing outdoors in winter coat with snowy mountains and trees in the background.

    Image credits: alicasmd

    “A picture is only a picture,” she said at the end of the Instagram carousel. “It never captures all the perspectives.”

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    “What people get to see vs. what’s also the reality,” she added in the caption of the post. “Just a reminder that we only share the highlights, not the whole story.”

    Alica Schmidt’s reality check earned support from fellow athletes

    Alica Schmidt posing on a terrace with palm trees, wearing a light blue strapless dress with a high slit under sunny skies.

    Image credits: alicasmd

    The post earned nearly 85,000 likes and more than 800 comments in less than 24 hours. Among those who voiced their support were Schmidt’s fellow athletes.

    Slovakian runner Gabriela Gajanova said, “I love the second ones even more. Croatia’s Nina Vuković wrote, “So true! Btw, I love them all.

    Schmidt’s compatriot, Smilla Kolbe, said, “Aww, all 11/10 anyway.”

    Social media comment highlighting the contrast between Instagram and reality, related to the world's sexiest athlete Alica Schmidt.

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    World's sexiest athlete Alica Schmidt relaxing outdoors, sipping a drink on a lounge with tropical greenery in the background.

    Image credits: alicasmd

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    Her fans also hyped her up with positive comments.

    “Transparency queen,” one said. Another wrote, “So pretty in 10 pictures.”

    “You are simply gorgeous even when you are spontaneous, Alica,” said a third.

    Schmidt recently shared a photo with soccer legend David Beckham, which also garnered significant attention.

    Alica Schmidt sitting outdoors at a table with food, surrounded by lush greenery in a tropical setting.

    Image credits: alicasmd

    “Last 48 hours,” she wrote in the caption. “Congrats, David Beckham, on your amazing Boss collection!”

    Schmidt and Beckham are both ambassadors for Hugo Boss. The post could be indicating a possible collaboration between the two athletes, featuring the German designer’s products.

    The “world’s sexiest athlete” tag made social media “weird” for Alica Schmidt

    Comment from user gabigajanova expressing love for the second pictures with heart eyes and grinning face emojis.

    Alica Schmidt, the world's sexiest athlete, posing on a running track in sporty attire during golden hour and sunset.

    Image credits: alicasmd

    In 2017, the Australian magazine BustedCoverage called Schmidt “the world’s sexiest athlete,” which sent her social media following through the roof.

    She told Olympics.com in 2022 that the sudden popularity made it difficult for her to maintain her privacy: “It was kind of weird then to post something on social media because so many people are watching it. And of course, I wanted to keep something private, like my family and friends.”

    Alica Schmidt, the world's sexiest athlete, posing in black bikini by rocks near clear blue water under sunny sky.

    Image credits: alicasmd

    She added that despite the inconvenience, she was thankful for the fame.

    The same year, she told The Sun that she was selective about what she posted on social media, especially about her personal life.

    “I really don’t feel comfortable sharing my private life with people who don’t know me personally – but at the same time I enjoy using social media and only share the aspects of my life that I want to share,” she revealed.

    Comment on social media post praising Alica Schmidt, the world's sexiest athlete, for her transparency and authenticity.

    Alica Schmidt lying down wearing a purple top with BOSS logo, winking and sticking out her tongue in a playful pose.

    Image credits: alicasmd

    She also told the outlet that the tag of “the world’s sexiest athlete” did not mean anything to her.

    “It’s based on a subjective opinion of someone else judging the appearance of a person,” she said. “I like to think that beauty comes from the inside!”

    According to her social media posts, Schmidt is currently in a training camp in South Africa, preparing for the 2026 outdoor season.

    “Beautiful and unforgettable.” Alica Schmidt’s honesty on social media earned love and support from her followers

    Comment on social media thanking Alica Schmidt, with emojis, related to world's sexiest athlete viral moment.

    Screenshot of Instagram comment by angelika_sarna praising a post with emojis expressing excitement and approval.

    Comment by user nninavukovic expressing love for a group, with smiling and heart emojis, related to world's sexiest athlete Alica Schmidt.

    Comment on social media post reading Alica Queen with an ice cube emoji, related to World's Sexiest Athlete Alica Schmidt viral photo.

    Comment praising Alica Schmidt, the world's sexiest athlete, describing a picture as beautiful and unforgettable with a heart emoji.

    Instagram comment praising Alica Schmidt, the world's sexiest athlete, calling her gorgeous and spontaneous with heart and camera emojis.

    Comment on social media post praising world's sexiest athlete Alica Schmidt as hot and stunning with fire and heart emojis.

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    Anwesha Nag

    Anwesha Nag

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Anwesha Nag is a seasoned digital journalist with nearly a decade's experience in covering sports, lifestyle, and entertainment. Her work has previously been published on Sportskeeda, FanSided, and PFSN, and featured on Google News and Discover. She is also a reader, a caffeine enthusiast, a cat parent, and a nerd, who is obsessed with the power of words and storytelling.

    Read less »
    Anwesha Nag

    Anwesha Nag

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Anwesha Nag is a seasoned digital journalist with nearly a decade's experience in covering sports, lifestyle, and entertainment. Her work has previously been published on Sportskeeda, FanSided, and PFSN, and featured on Google News and Discover. She is also a reader, a caffeine enthusiast, a cat parent, and a nerd, who is obsessed with the power of words and storytelling.

    Read less »
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