“World’s Sexiest Athlete” Alica Schmidt Goes Viral After Revealing “The Picture No One Got To See”

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German runner Alica Schmidt decided to keep things real in a series of honest behind-the-scenes photos posted on social media.

The 27-year-old, who has been competing professionally since 2017, has won a silver medal at the 2017 European Athletics U20 Championships, a bronze medal at the 2019 European Athletics U23 Championships, and was selected for the German squad for the 2024 Summer Olympics.

Highlights German runner Alica Schmidt, who has 5.3 million followers, shared the rejected versions of her Instagram-worthy photos.

Schmidt recently posted a photo with fellow Hugo Boss ambassador David Beckham, sparking speculation about a collaboration.

Schmidt was labeled “the world’s sexiest athlete” at 19, but she isn’t a fan of the tag.

On April 14, Schmidt shared three sets of her pictures and their outtakes, which usually would not see the light of day, with her 5.3 million Instagram followers.

“Great reminder of Instagram vs. reality,” a user commented.

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Alica Schmidt sent a “reminder” about the difference between social media and reality

Image credits: alicasmd

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In the first set, she is wearing black lingerie, a crop top, and black shades, holding a coconut with a straw. “The picture 5 million people saw,” the photo is labeled.

The next snap is a candid of hers, holding her phone. “The picture no one got to see,” she said about it.

Image credits: alicasmd

In the third, she stands against a scenic mountain backdrop, wearing a fur coat, her blonde hair framing her face. “The picture I posted,” she wrote in the picture.

In the next photo, she is at the same location, wearing the same clothes, but her hands are awkwardly spread. “The picture I’ll delete,” the text read.

Image credits: alicasmd

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The fifth picture showed her posing on a sunlit balcony, with palm trees in the distance, wearing a powder-blue gown and playfully shielding her face from the light. “The picture I find aesthetic,” the label said.

“The picture I would never post,” said the next photo of hers, taken at the same place, but with a different pose. She shared another set of photos, wearing white pants and a halter-neck top, and with a similar message.

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Image credits: alicasmd

“A picture is only a picture,” she said at the end of the Instagram carousel. “It never captures all the perspectives.”

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“What people get to see vs. what’s also the reality,” she added in the caption of the post. “Just a reminder that we only share the highlights, not the whole story.”

Alica Schmidt’s reality check earned support from fellow athletes

Image credits: alicasmd

The post earned nearly 85,000 likes and more than 800 comments in less than 24 hours. Among those who voiced their support were Schmidt’s fellow athletes.

Slovakian runner Gabriela Gajanova said, “I love the second ones even more. Croatia’s Nina Vuković wrote, “So true! Btw, I love them all.

Schmidt’s compatriot, Smilla Kolbe, said, “Aww, all 11/10 anyway.”

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Image credits: alicasmd

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Her fans also hyped her up with positive comments.

“Transparency queen,” one said. Another wrote, “So pretty in 10 pictures.”

“You are simply gorgeous even when you are spontaneous, Alica,” said a third.

Schmidt recently shared a photo with soccer legend David Beckham, which also garnered significant attention.

Image credits: alicasmd

“Last 48 hours,” she wrote in the caption. “Congrats, David Beckham, on your amazing Boss collection!”

Schmidt and Beckham are both ambassadors for Hugo Boss. The post could be indicating a possible collaboration between the two athletes, featuring the German designer’s products.

The “world’s sexiest athlete” tag made social media “weird” for Alica Schmidt

Image credits: alicasmd

In 2017, the Australian magazine BustedCoverage called Schmidt “the world’s sexiest athlete,” which sent her social media following through the roof.

She told Olympics.com in 2022 that the sudden popularity made it difficult for her to maintain her privacy: “It was kind of weird then to post something on social media because so many people are watching it. And of course, I wanted to keep something private, like my family and friends.”

Image credits: alicasmd

She added that despite the inconvenience, she was thankful for the fame.

The same year, she told The Sun that she was selective about what she posted on social media, especially about her personal life.

“I really don’t feel comfortable sharing my private life with people who don’t know me personally – but at the same time I enjoy using social media and only share the aspects of my life that I want to share,” she revealed.

Image credits: alicasmd

She also told the outlet that the tag of “the world’s sexiest athlete” did not mean anything to her.

“It’s based on a subjective opinion of someone else judging the appearance of a person,” she said. “I like to think that beauty comes from the inside!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alica Ѕchmidt | Olympian (@alicasmd)

According to her social media posts, Schmidt is currently in a training camp in South Africa, preparing for the 2026 outdoor season.

“Beautiful and unforgettable.” Alica Schmidt’s honesty on social media earned love and support from her followers