Bored Panda reached out to Aaditya Shrirang Bhat and asked some questions about his unique sunset photos. First, we found out how he discovered his passion for photography: “I started my hobby of photography during the lockdown. I bought a smartphone for the first time because of my online classes.”

"After the online classes, I used to walk around with my mobile phone in the field behind our house, in the forest as a pastime and suddenly if I saw any insects, butterflies, snakes, or birds, I would slowly take pictures of them. I used to share them on my social media profile. Slowly the interest grew. Before this, I had never even picked up a camera or mobile. The reason why I have taken all the photos to date only with mobile is that it is easy to handle and the price is also low compared to a camera.”