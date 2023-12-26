This Photographer Captures People’s Silhouettes And Nature During Sunset (17 Pics)Interview With Artist
Today, we would like to present you with images by Aaditya Shrirang Bhat, a young photography enthusiast from India who creates unique photo stories during the sunset. The 21-year-old man is a recent graduate with a degree in psychology from the Arts faculty.
Most of the photos shared by the photographer online feature nature. On his Facebook profile, you can admire some macro shots, as well as breathtaking landscapes. Finally, there are photo stories showcasing people’s silhouettes and the sun, playing a crucial role in each shot. Scroll down to see a selection of the best images by Aaditya and to read our interview with the photographer.
Bored Panda reached out to Aaditya Shrirang Bhat and asked some questions about his unique sunset photos. First, we found out how he discovered his passion for photography: “I started my hobby of photography during the lockdown. I bought a smartphone for the first time because of my online classes.”
"After the online classes, I used to walk around with my mobile phone in the field behind our house, in the forest as a pastime and suddenly if I saw any insects, butterflies, snakes, or birds, I would slowly take pictures of them. I used to share them on my social media profile. Slowly the interest grew. Before this, I had never even picked up a camera or mobile. The reason why I have taken all the photos to date only with mobile is that it is easy to handle and the price is also low compared to a camera.”
The photographer shared with us that now it’s been 3 years since he became more interested in photography. Asked if he took any courses or learned everything about photography himself, Aaditya answered: “No, I didn’t take any courses. I slowly developed my own photography by practicing using social media a bit.”
We were wondering what inspired Bhat to photograph nature. We learned that: “Nature is my favorite subject so I like to use natural elements artistically in my pictures. Also, when I see beautiful animals while walking in the forest, I can’t stop the temptation to take pictures of them.”
Next, we wanted to know what kind of photography is Aaditya’s favorite. He told us: “Till now I have done a lot of macro, creative, sunset, nature landscape, and astro photography. I love creative and macro photography.”
Lastly, we asked Aaditya Shrirang Bhat if photography is his full-time job, and we found out: “No, at the moment mobile photography is my hobby, but I would like to pursue a photography career.”
These were incredible!
