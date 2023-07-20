Woman’s Sister Would Mention Baby Name Only To Refuse To Tell Anyone, Gets Confronted In Public

Nobody likes attention seekers; it’s no big news! They’re emotionally draining, inauthentic, make everything seem rather one-sided, and are downright annoying.

Take this Redditor, for instance: u/traumadump23’s sister is expecting her second child and absolutely loves to bait others with her pregnancy secrets – however, the OP reached her boiling point when her beloved sibling wouldn’t stop bringing her baby-related things up during her baby shower.

This woman’s sister keeps baiting people into asking questions about her pregnancy

During the OP’s baby shower, she teased people about her baby’s name she wasn’t going to reveal

“AITA for asking my sister if she’s had enough attention?” – this internet user took to one of Reddit’s most judgemental communities to ask its members if she’s indeed a jerk for shutting down her attention-seeking sister who keeps baiting others into asking questions about her pregnancy. The post managed to garner 11K likes as well as 1.1K comments discussing the situation.

Family, love spending time with them, or strongly prefer their absence – sometimes, you will still have to suck it up! Weddings, major milestone celebrations, funerals and memorials, holidays, reunions, or as in this story’s case, baby showers.

Yes, sadly, not everyone’s granted a perfect character, and it just so happens that there are times when this certain someone turns out to be your own flesh and blood.

Surviving family gatherings with such individuals can be challenging even if you do see them once a year; you could try setting boundaries and hope that they will actually take a hint, minimize direct interactions, wander off with your fun aunt Linda, stay calm and try not to blow up at them (if possible), bring your own support system in the form of a partner or a friend, or simply have an exit plan for when you reach your ultimate boiling point.

However, all of that is inapplicable when you’re the one hosting the event!

Don’t get me wrong, pregnancy is beautiful, and it’s understandable to be so over the moon that you never want to stop talking about your baby – yet, there’s a limit to everything, and taking your sibling’s spotlight during her big day by continuously baiting guests into asking questions about your soon-to-be-born child without intending to actually reveal any details is kind of a jerk move.

Perhaps there could’ve been a better way to put an end to such antics – however, we’re all human, and sometimes, to get the point across, you just need to call people out.

The author of the post grew frustrated, so she shut her down then and there

And that’s exactly what u/traumadump23 did!

The siblings are expecting babies at the same time, and instead of cherishing the moment and doing all the cute mommy stuff together, they were forced to indulge in a little fight.

The OP’s older sister has a thing for attention where she constantly teases others into trying to guess the child’s gender or its name but without the intention of actually sharing the info.

Naturally, it got pretty annoying to the point where the family started to avoid this topic.

The OP has a different approach, and despite deciding to find out the gender at birth, she and her partner are not secretive about the names and share this detail with everyone who asks!

Anywho, fast forward to the author’s baby shower; the woman receives two onesies from her aunt, with one having the name that the couple picked out for a girl, and the other one for a boy. The mom-to-be barely gets to finish thanking her relative when her sibling barges in with the “Oh, we’ve picked a name too!”

Questions ensued, of course – however, nothing was answered, which essentially provoked the protagonist of the celebration to call her sister’s constant thirst for attention out.

Once the celebration ended, her mother phoned her up and chastised her for making her sibling cry, causing the woman to wonder whether she’s indeed overstepped a line.

What’s your take? Do you think u/traumadump23 was right to confront her sis?

