Guy Goes Around Asking Celebs What They Do For A Living, Their Honest Reactions Start A Debate
Celebrities, Entertainment

Guy Goes Around Asking Celebs What They Do For A Living, Their Honest Reactions Start A Debate

Edward Zharnitsky, better known online as Ted Zhar, has over one and a half million people following him across various social media platforms.

Zharnitsky made a mark on the internet in August 2020, after sharing a video in which he approached a Ferrari driver and asked him about his profession and how he had earned enough money to purchase the car.

The clip went viral and Zharnitsky began a series where he stops people and asks them what they do for work.

Every now and then, he also spots a celebrity and strikes up a conversation just as he would with a regular person. But these uploads often receive a mix of different reactions, prompting a discussion on entitlement as well as the blurred lines between fame and authenticity.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | TikTok | YouTube

This person goes around asking people what they do for a living, and he often bumps into celebrities as well

@tedzhar What Does Every Celebrity I’ve Met Do For A Living? #celeb #famous #nyc #viral #interview #wdydfal #jobs #career ♬ original sound – Ted Zhar

You never know how such an interaction will play out

Some people aren’t pleased with the way certain celebrities responded

But others defend their right to privacy

sheriesmith avatar
Skulls.N.Succulents
Skulls.N.Succulents
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If some rando stuck a camera in your face on your way to a Dr appointment or something you'd be annoyed so as "civil" as you think you are, if someone did that to you every single day of your life and you had to hire bodyguards and wear shades and hats just to prevent it you'd be pissed by now too!!!

Vote comment up
11
11points
Vote comment down
reply
zeljkoklaric78_1 avatar
Bernd Herbert
Bernd Herbert
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Is it just me or did anyone else fail to recognize most of these "celebrities"?

Vote comment up
11
11points
Vote comment down
reply
feuerrabe avatar
VioletHunter
VioletHunter
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I wouldn't judge the ones who got pissed off too hard. They probably have complete strangers getting into their space and being rude quite often and everyone has a bad day sometimes. If this were repeated behaviour though...

Vote comment up
8
8points
Vote comment down
reply
