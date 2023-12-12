Guy Goes Around Asking Celebs What They Do For A Living, Their Honest Reactions Start A Debate
Edward Zharnitsky, better known online as Ted Zhar, has over one and a half million people following him across various social media platforms.
Zharnitsky made a mark on the internet in August 2020, after sharing a video in which he approached a Ferrari driver and asked him about his profession and how he had earned enough money to purchase the car.
The clip went viral and Zharnitsky began a series where he stops people and asks them what they do for work.
Every now and then, he also spots a celebrity and strikes up a conversation just as he would with a regular person. But these uploads often receive a mix of different reactions, prompting a discussion on entitlement as well as the blurred lines between fame and authenticity.
More info: Instagram | Facebook | TikTok | YouTube
This person goes around asking people what they do for a living, and he often bumps into celebrities as well
@tedzhar What Does Every Celebrity I’ve Met Do For A Living? #celeb #famous #nyc #viral #interview #wdydfal #jobs #career ♬ original sound – Ted Zhar
If some rando stuck a camera in your face on your way to a Dr appointment or something you'd be annoyed so as "civil" as you think you are, if someone did that to you every single day of your life and you had to hire bodyguards and wear shades and hats just to prevent it you'd be pissed by now too!!!
Is it just me or did anyone else fail to recognize most of these "celebrities"?
I was also confused, are these randos or celebs?
One of the few I actually heard before... they misspelled the name. J. Blavin? Seriously? The cringe-o-meter is off the chart.
I wouldn't judge the ones who got pissed off too hard. They probably have complete strangers getting into their space and being rude quite often and everyone has a bad day sometimes. If this were repeated behaviour though...
If some rando stuck a camera in your face on your way to a Dr appointment or something you'd be annoyed so as "civil" as you think you are, if someone did that to you every single day of your life and you had to hire bodyguards and wear shades and hats just to prevent it you'd be pissed by now too!!!
Is it just me or did anyone else fail to recognize most of these "celebrities"?
I was also confused, are these randos or celebs?
One of the few I actually heard before... they misspelled the name. J. Blavin? Seriously? The cringe-o-meter is off the chart.
I wouldn't judge the ones who got pissed off too hard. They probably have complete strangers getting into their space and being rude quite often and everyone has a bad day sometimes. If this were repeated behaviour though...