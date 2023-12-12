Guy Goes Around Asking Celebs What They Do For A Living, Their Honest Reactions Start A Debate

ADVERTISEMENT

Edward Zharnitsky, better known online as Ted Zhar, has over one and a half million people following him across various social media platforms.

Zharnitsky made a mark on the internet in August 2020, after sharing a video in which he approached a Ferrari driver and asked him about his profession and how he had earned enough money to purchase the car.

The clip went viral and Zharnitsky began a series where he stops people and asks them what they do for work.

Every now and then, he also spots a celebrity and strikes up a conversation just as he would with a regular person. But these uploads often receive a mix of different reactions, prompting a discussion on entitlement as well as the blurred lines between fame and authenticity.

This person goes around asking people what they do for a living, and he often bumps into celebrities as well

You never know how such an interaction will play out

Some people aren’t pleased with the way certain celebrities responded

But others defend their right to privacy