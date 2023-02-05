Art for charity: to raise money for conversations programs committed to the conservation of wild cats, such as tigers, lions, and leopards, travel and lifestyle platform 'The Bite-Sized Backpacker' started the #dtiys campaign ‘Draw for Wild Cats’.

With the campaign, the team behind the (travel) platform hopes to inspire (digital) artists to utilize their drawing skills to create a portrait of the website's mascot, backpacking stuffed animal Fluffy, also known as 'The Bite-Sized Backpacker'. The campaign thus takes the form of a 'DTIYS'. Within the artist community, 'DTIYS' stands for 'draw this in your style'. ‘Draw for Wild Cats’ invites artists from all countries to draw their own interpretation of Fluffy.

Who is 'The Bite-Sized Backpacker'?

Fluffy, a small leopard plushie, takes center stage on the travel platform. The stuffed animal has been traveling around the world step by step, visiting anything from grandeur national parks and cultural heritage sights to small villages and towns. The little nomadic plushie, nicknamed 'The Bite-Sized Backpacker' has visited more than 400 destinations in nearly 50 countries.

How does it work?

Joining the campaign is simple: any artist can draw their own interpretation of Fluffy, 'The Bite-Sized Backpacker'. For inspiration, they can visit his Instagram profile or the page for Draw for Wild Cats!

With the artists' permission, the Draw for Wild Cats team can get to work on creating merchandise based on the designs. The proceeds are donated to conservation programs committed to the conservation of wild cats.

The campaign is ongoing and new artworks are still welcome!

More info: thebitesizedbackpacker.com | Instagram | Facebook

#1

Kippy Sage, United States

#2

Fhiona Galloway, United Kingdom

#3

Annemieke Satijn, The Netherlands

#4

Camilla, Sweden

#5

Gabriela Hernandes, Brazil

#6

Cristiana Raneri, Italy

#7

Andrea Lukács, Hungary

#8

Giulia Puglisi, Italy

#9

Hanemizu, Italy

#10

Isa Soto, Spain

#11

Ivano ‘Pandi’ Zanotti, Italy

#12

Ivy Furlong, Mexico

#13

Keiko Kojima, Japan

#14

Bugabaloo, United States

#15

Khang Do, Vietnam

#16

Ppjr Media, The Netherlands

#17

Mãepai, Germany

#18

Manami Nunoya, Japan

#19

Marina Ferrari, Portugal

#20

Martin Künzi, Switzerland

#21

Mois Van Mierlo, The Netherlands

#22

Pezi Creation, Austria

#23

Freshy, Thailand

#24

Tauhid Bondia, United States

#25

Saeki Kensuke, Japan

#26

Shaine Teredel, The Philippines

#27

Tay Summerlin, United States

#28

Giully Leão, Brazil

#29

Victoria, Russia

