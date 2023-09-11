Nowadays, on the internet, no one is safe from becoming a meme, especially not art. In fact, historical art memes have been ‘teaching’ new generations and connecting them with art way more than the art teachers do (though we advise against fact-checking this claim). Therefore, we at Bored Panda feel honored to occasionally enlighten our readers by presenting you with some of the most hilarious art memes that are guaranteed to enhance your appreciation of classical art.

This collection was picked from various corners of the internet, crafted by the finest meme creators, who share their unique perspectives of these timeless pieces of art. And though they are made exclusively for laughs, you are sure to have more images of classical art in your head installed after scrolling through this list. So, without further ado, let's hop into this gallery of art memes, and let us know in the comments which one has the most accurate caption.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Art-History-Memes-Trippin-Through-Time

trippinthroughtime Report

12points
POST
Rohit Remesh
Rohit Remesh
Community Member
25 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"trade my t-shirt for candy bars?"

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#2

Art-History-Memes-Trippin-Through-Time

trippinthroughtime Report

11points
POST
cadena kuhn
cadena kuhn
Community Member
4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

She got a book of printed screenshots ur done

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#3

Art-History-Memes-Trippin-Through-Time

trippinthroughtime Report

11points
POST
View more comments
#4

Art-History-Memes-Trippin-Through-Time

whynotwarp10 Report

11points
POST
View more comments
#5

Art-History-Memes-Trippin-Through-Time

trippinthroughtime Report

11points
POST
#6

Art-History-Memes-Trippin-Through-Time

trippinthroughtime Report

10points
POST
Will Cable
Will Cable
Community Member
34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

.....And you've been posted overseas for the last 10 months

3
3points
reply
#7

Art-History-Memes-Trippin-Through-Time

plarah Report

10points
POST
Duvet Woman
Duvet Woman
Community Member
2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Actually I genuinely want to know what is going on here. Don't suppose anyone knows the name of the painting?

1
1point
reply
#8

Art-History-Memes-Trippin-Through-Time

trippinthroughtime Report

9points
POST
#9

Art-History-Memes-Trippin-Through-Time

Handy_McHandFace Report

9points
POST
Hawkmoon
Hawkmoon
Community Member
40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

When you try to eat with your doggo around.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#10

Art-History-Memes-Trippin-Through-Time

trippinthroughtime Report

9points
POST
Auntriarch
Auntriarch
Community Member
2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I suppose trench coats hadn't been invented then

0
0points
reply
#11

Art-History-Memes-Trippin-Through-Time

Howlinger Report

8points
POST
Mycroft1967
Mycroft1967
Community Member
27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Rock 'em Sock 'em knights.

1
1point
reply
#12

Art-History-Memes-Trippin-Through-Time

Classical Art Memes Report

8points
POST
#13

Art-History-Memes-Trippin-Through-Time

trippinthroughtime Report

8points
POST
#14

Art-History-Memes-Trippin-Through-Time

trippinthroughtime Report

8points
POST
#15

Art-History-Memes-Trippin-Through-Time

bigbloodymess69 Report

7points
POST
#16

Art-History-Memes-Trippin-Through-Time

trippinthroughtime Report

7points
POST
Will Cable
Will Cable
Community Member
36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I thought it was wind....I choose poorly

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#17

Art-History-Memes-Trippin-Through-Time

trippinthroughtime Report

7points
POST
#18

Art-History-Memes-Trippin-Through-Time

StrangeClownRabbit Report

7points
POST
#19

Art-History-Memes-Trippin-Through-Time

Classical Art Memes Report

7points
POST
#20

Art-History-Memes-Trippin-Through-Time

mattreyu Report

7points
POST
#21

Art-History-Memes-Trippin-Through-Time

trippinthroughtime Report

7points
POST
Mycroft1967
Mycroft1967
Community Member
25 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Get the warm water and shaving cream.

1
1point
reply
#22

Art-History-Memes-Trippin-Through-Time

trippinthroughtime Report

7points
POST
#23

Art-History-Memes-Trippin-Through-Time

Classical Art Memes Report

7points
POST
#24

Art-History-Memes-Trippin-Through-Time

Classical Art Memes Report

7points
POST
#25

Art-History-Memes-Trippin-Through-Time

loganga Report

7points
POST
#26

Art-History-Memes-Trippin-Through-Time

Classical Art Memes Report

7points
POST
Mycroft1967
Mycroft1967
Community Member
24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Just stop the room from spinning. I'll be OK.

1
1point
reply
#27

Art-History-Memes-Trippin-Through-Time

logangrey123 Report

7points
POST
Mark
Mark
Community Member
24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I hate when that happens

1
1point
reply
#28

Art-History-Memes-Trippin-Through-Time

MedievalReacts Report

7points
POST
General Anaesthesia
General Anaesthesia
Community Member
33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

“I spent a lot of money on booze, birds [presumably fast], and fast cars. The rest I just squandered.” - George Best, erstwhile world famous best football (soccer) player in the world.

1
1point
reply
#29

Art-History-Memes-Trippin-Through-Time

tkmj75 Report

7points
POST
#30

Art-History-Memes-Trippin-Through-Time

trippinthroughtime Report

6points
POST
#31

Art-History-Memes-Trippin-Through-Time

Kalibrering Report

6points
POST
#32

Art-History-Memes-Trippin-Through-Time

empa111 Report

6points
POST
Will Cable
Will Cable
Community Member
32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Thunderbolt and lightning very very frightening me....

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#33

Art-History-Memes-Trippin-Through-Time

tkmj75 Report

6points
POST
#34

Art-History-Memes-Trippin-Through-Time

Classical Art Memes Report

6points
POST
#35

Art-History-Memes-Trippin-Through-Time

trippinthroughtime Report

6points
POST
#36

Art-History-Memes-Trippin-Through-Time

trippinthroughtime Report

6points
POST
#37

Art-History-Memes-Trippin-Through-Time

trippinthroughtime Report

6points
POST
#38

Art-History-Memes-Trippin-Through-Time

GallowBoob Report

6points
POST
#39

Art-History-Memes-Trippin-Through-Time

trippinthroughtime Report

6points
POST
#40

Art-History-Memes-Trippin-Through-Time

Paperskittles1 Report

6points
POST
#41

Art-History-Memes-Trippin-Through-Time

trippinthroughtime Report

6points
POST
#42

Art-History-Memes-Trippin-Through-Time

I_PUNCH_INFANTS Report

6points
POST
#43

Art-History-Memes-Trippin-Through-Time

trippinthroughtime Report

6points
POST
#44

Art-History-Memes-Trippin-Through-Time

MedievalReacts Report

6points
POST
#45

Art-History-Memes-Trippin-Through-Time

trippinthroughtime Report

6points
POST
#46

Art-History-Memes-Trippin-Through-Time

trippinthroughtime Report

6points
POST
#47

Art-History-Memes-Trippin-Through-Time

JXDB Report

6points
POST
#48

Art-History-Memes-Trippin-Through-Time

Classical Art Memes Report

6points
POST
#49

Art-History-Memes-Trippin-Through-Time

trippinthroughtime Report

6points
POST
#50

Art-History-Memes-Trippin-Through-Time

trippinthroughtime Report

6points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#51

Art-History-Memes-Trippin-Through-Time

trippinthroughtime Report

6points
POST
#52

Art-History-Memes-Trippin-Through-Time

Dancing_Cthulhu Report

5points
POST
#53

Art-History-Memes-Trippin-Through-Time

empa111 Report

5points
POST
#54

Art-History-Memes-Trippin-Through-Time

hymanholocaust13 Report

5points
POST
#55

Art-History-Memes-Trippin-Through-Time

quarterchicken Report

5points
POST
#56

Art-History-Memes-Trippin-Through-Time

trippinthroughtime Report

5points
POST
#57

Art-History-Memes-Trippin-Through-Time

empa111 Report

5points
POST
#58

Art-History-Memes-Trippin-Through-Time

trippinthroughtime Report

5points
POST
#59

Art-History-Memes-Trippin-Through-Time

tkmj75 Report

5points
POST
#60

Art-History-Memes-Trippin-Through-Time

empa111 Report

5points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#61

Art-History-Memes-Trippin-Through-Time

iam4real Report

5points
POST
#62

Art-History-Memes-Trippin-Through-Time

nick9000 Report

5points
POST
#63

Art-History-Memes-Trippin-Through-Time

nimnum Report

5points
POST
#64

Art-History-Memes-Trippin-Through-Time

trippinthroughtime Report

5points
POST
#65

Art-History-Memes-Trippin-Through-Time

empa111 Report

5points
POST
#66

Art-History-Memes-Trippin-Through-Time

trippinthroughtime Report

5points
POST
#67

Art-History-Memes-Trippin-Through-Time

empa111 Report

5points
POST
#68

Art-History-Memes-Trippin-Through-Time

empa111 Report

5points
POST
#69

Art-History-Memes-Trippin-Through-Time

trippinthroughtime Report

5points
POST
#70

Art-History-Memes-Trippin-Through-Time

Classical Art Memes Report

5points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#71

Art-History-Memes-Trippin-Through-Time

trippinthroughtime Report

5points
POST
#72

Art-History-Memes-Trippin-Through-Time