We often hear the notion that you should try everything at least once, especially when peer pressure comes into play. But it's not really valid, or healthy. Still, there's some expectation that people should just universally want to do some things that are considered 'milestones'.

Well, one user on Reddit was wondering what people absolutely refuse to try even once, aka their "anti-bucket list" items. There's no need to have an excuse not to do something - "No" is a full sentence - though these people still made some very valid and interesting points.

Maybe they're missing out on the hype, maybe they're protecting their sanity, but over 4k people shared their biggest 'nopes' in this thread, and Bored Panda selected the most popular answers. Scroll down and and let us know if you find these relatable, or maybe they are actually on your bucket list? Either way, don't forget to upvote your favorites, and make sure to share what you would never ever try in the comments below! And if you want to read more stories on a similar topic, here's our post on things people actually did, but would never do again.

#1

Climbing mount Everest. Too cold, not enough oxygen, too many dead bodies. I don't get why people feel the need to do it/try, but I sure don't, ESPECIALLY after watching Everest. Nope.

HigherMind9200

16points
POST
Susan Green
Susan Green
Community Member
1 minute ago

I will never understand the appeal of reaching the summit on Everest. Once you reach the death zone, your body is literally dying.

0
0points
reply
#2

SURSTRÖMMIMG
Or as others know it, the Swedish rotten fish.

anon

10points
POST
V33333P
V33333P
Community Member
1 minute ago

I've tried Icelandic fermented shark and it's honestly not that bad XD

0
0points
reply
#3

Drunk driving. I live in Wisconsin and the number of people who do it is astounding to me.

RufRufRufio

8points
POST
JB
JB
Community Member
44 minutes ago

Illinoisan here, can confirm, but also seems like more drunk driving everywhere since the pandemic.

1
1point
reply
#4

Sky Diving

PandaGod2003

8points
POST
GFSTaylor
GFSTaylor
Community Member
32 minutes ago

I did a tandem jump for charity. On the whole, not too bad, but during the last, controlled stage of the descent, the changing level of the horizon, or something, made me nauseous. I didn't throw up, but felt like I might do for about three hours afterwards. I'm not prone to travel sickness, but that skydive triggered something.

1
1point
reply
#5

Not wearing a seat belt

Anife89

8points
POST
#6

Cigarettes. My grandfather passed away from lung cancer and was a heavy smoker back in the day. The fact that he didn't smoke for so long before he was diagnosed really shows how bad smoking is. The thought of cigarettes and even seeing others smoke repulses me and I never want to try one.

raciallyconfuzzeled

7points
POST
#7

An open relationship.

flirtingwithdanger

7points
POST
#8

Casu marzu. You couldn't pay or bribe me with anything.

AvsMama

7points
POST
ShyWahine
ShyWahine
Community Member
29 minutes ago

Nope. Nope, Nope. Hard pass. Just Google'd it: translates as rotten cheese in Sardinian including wriggling maggots and their cheesy excretions.

1
1point
reply
#9

Balut

Not_quite_a

6points
POST
Kat O.
Kat O.
Community Member
23 minutes ago

For those wondering, Balut is a fertilized developing egg embryo that is boiled or steamed and eaten from the shell.

1
1point
reply
#10

Cave-diving. Crawling through very small, dark spaces and chances of getting stuck and suffocating down there. With almost no way of calling for help, if u did it alone. Even if you were with someone there is still not much time to get help if you are stuck. No sir, I am never gonna do that.

ttucker2016

6points
POST
JB
JB
Community Member
40 minutes ago

yep, no. Super sketchy

0
0points
reply
#11

That stupid amusement park ride where you look like you're bungee jumping to your death. No, thank you.

Lulu_42

5points
POST
#12

Energy Drinks.

Main reason: they smell awful to me. I don't care if they taste better than they smell, they'd still probably taste horrible.

Not-Sure24

5points
POST
KombatBunni
KombatBunni
Community Member
14 minutes ago

Plus they can wreck your kidneys 😑

0
0points
reply
#13

Spelunking! I'm so claustrophobic that even thinking about being in a tight cave gives me the chills.

nownowthethetalktalk

4points
POST
#14

Having children. I'm not passing on my fibromyalgia or any of my sucky genes. I have my own under control very well, but I just can't put someone else through that. I refuse. Plus I'd rather have freedom, than take care of children. I don't hate them or anything, but mom life isn't for me. Neither is married life.

DetectiveSnickers

4points
POST
#15

Anything involvinf height like bungee jumping ect

anon

4points
POST
#16

Going on a cruise. I get seasick really easily. Like REALLY easily. I'm also very introverted so the idea of being stuck on a boat with a bunch of strangers while barfing myself to death sounds like torture.

RackhamJack

4points
POST
ShyWahine
ShyWahine
Community Member
10 minutes ago

Visited Antarctica about three years ago - the Drake Passage was brutal. I vomited for over a week....

0
0points
reply
#17

Instagram

thisyourspecialBUSH

4points
POST
#18

Karaoke. Not enough alcohol in the world.

To be clear, I have nothing against karaoke, I just know full well that I would suck at it. Ergo, not on my bucket list.

dr_tess

3points
POST
Wadofbees
Wadofbees
Community Member
40 minutes ago

But being bad at it is the point

2
2points
reply
#19

Drinking alcohol. I don't like saying this because it sounds whiny, but i've had too much problems in my life and i'm afraid i would find alcohol as a solution and get a bigger problem.

HeavyWeath3r

3points
POST
#20

Work on stage somehow like an actor or singer.

anon

3points
POST
#21

A quiji board

Im-addicted-to-memes

3points
POST
#22

Chitlins

chabs1965

3points
POST
#23

Contact lenses. Eyes are not meant to be touched.

FatherDuffy

2points
POST
ShyWahine
ShyWahine
Community Member
9 minutes ago

IKR? touching my eyeball creeps me out - I can't do it.

0
0points
reply
#24

Tattoo

ambroochia

2points
POST
JB
JB
Community Member
38 minutes ago

Just can't commit to something permanent on my skin for life. Nothing is that profound or meaningful, I change and grow

1
1point
reply
#25

Weed. My roommates are major pot heads and they're always trying to get me to smoke with them. But I'm just not interested. That's some of the grossest s**t I've ever smelled in my life. To each their own, it's just not for me.

troysplay

2points
POST
JB
JB
Community Member
37 minutes ago

It's an acquired taste, just like alcohol and coffee. I'd posit it's healthier than alcohol. (All should be done in moderation)

1
1point
reply
#26

Deep sea diving. I know whats down there, and id rather not go say hi.

CLTalbot

1point
POST
Ivanh
Ivanh
Community Member
39 minutes ago

As a diver...i'm going to say that you don't know what's actually down there. It's amazing, peaceful and just another world. I've introduced so many people to diving and even just snorkeling that regret ever having the view that the ocean is a terrifying place and that they would never dive and they couldn't wait the go again. But yeah yesterday's dive with sea turtles was truly terrifying and horrible experience 😛

4
4points
reply
#27

Coffee, I hate bitter things and I know by the smell I won't like it.

X0AN

1point
POST
Kimba
Kimba
Community Member
16 minutes ago

I love the smell of coffee, but I hate the taste of it. Every since I tried a moccachino, I can't start my day without one of some sort.

0
0points
reply
#28

A durian fruit. I can't get past the smell.

anon

1point
POST
ShyWahine
ShyWahine
Community Member
3 minutes ago

Tried durian ice cream - still quite pungent! Could not remove the strong taste even after rinsing with Listerine several times...

0
0points
reply
#29

Lobster. Not vegetarian but the thought of how its cooked and breaking it open to get to the meat gives me the heeby jeebys.

MostlyInTheMiddle

0points
POST

