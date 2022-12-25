We often hear the notion that you should try everything at least once, especially when peer pressure comes into play. But it's not really valid, or healthy. Still, there's some expectation that people should just universally want to do some things that are considered 'milestones'.

Well, one user on Reddit was wondering what people absolutely refuse to try even once, aka their "anti-bucket list" items. There's no need to have an excuse not to do something - "No" is a full sentence - though these people still made some very valid and interesting points.

Maybe they're missing out on the hype, maybe they're protecting their sanity, but over 4k people shared their biggest 'nopes' in this thread, and Bored Panda selected the most popular answers. Scroll down and and let us know if you find these relatable, or maybe they are actually on your bucket list? Either way, don't forget to upvote your favorites, and make sure to share what you would never ever try in the comments below! And if you want to read more stories on a similar topic, here's our post on things people actually did, but would never do again.