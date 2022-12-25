29 People Share Their “Anti-Bucket” List Of Things They Will Never, Ever Do, No Matter What
We often hear the notion that you should try everything at least once, especially when peer pressure comes into play. But it's not really valid, or healthy. Still, there's some expectation that people should just universally want to do some things that are considered 'milestones'.
Well, one user on Reddit was wondering what people absolutely refuse to try even once, aka their "anti-bucket list" items. There's no need to have an excuse not to do something - "No" is a full sentence - though these people still made some very valid and interesting points.
Maybe they're missing out on the hype, maybe they're protecting their sanity, but over 4k people shared their biggest 'nopes' in this thread, and Bored Panda selected the most popular answers. Scroll down and and let us know if you find these relatable, or maybe they are actually on your bucket list? Either way, don't forget to upvote your favorites, and make sure to share what you would never ever try in the comments below! And if you want to read more stories on a similar topic, here's our post on things people actually did, but would never do again.
This post may include affiliate links.
Climbing mount Everest. Too cold, not enough oxygen, too many dead bodies. I don't get why people feel the need to do it/try, but I sure don't, ESPECIALLY after watching Everest. Nope.
I will never understand the appeal of reaching the summit on Everest. Once you reach the death zone, your body is literally dying.
SURSTRÖMMIMG
Or as others know it, the Swedish rotten fish.
Drunk driving. I live in Wisconsin and the number of people who do it is astounding to me.
Sky Diving
I did a tandem jump for charity. On the whole, not too bad, but during the last, controlled stage of the descent, the changing level of the horizon, or something, made me nauseous. I didn't throw up, but felt like I might do for about three hours afterwards. I'm not prone to travel sickness, but that skydive triggered something.
Not wearing a seat belt
Cigarettes. My grandfather passed away from lung cancer and was a heavy smoker back in the day. The fact that he didn't smoke for so long before he was diagnosed really shows how bad smoking is. The thought of cigarettes and even seeing others smoke repulses me and I never want to try one.
An open relationship.
Casu marzu. You couldn't pay or bribe me with anything.
Balut
Cave-diving. Crawling through very small, dark spaces and chances of getting stuck and suffocating down there. With almost no way of calling for help, if u did it alone. Even if you were with someone there is still not much time to get help if you are stuck. No sir, I am never gonna do that.
That stupid amusement park ride where you look like you're bungee jumping to your death. No, thank you.
Energy Drinks.
Main reason: they smell awful to me. I don't care if they taste better than they smell, they'd still probably taste horrible.
Spelunking! I'm so claustrophobic that even thinking about being in a tight cave gives me the chills.
Having children. I'm not passing on my fibromyalgia or any of my sucky genes. I have my own under control very well, but I just can't put someone else through that. I refuse. Plus I'd rather have freedom, than take care of children. I don't hate them or anything, but mom life isn't for me. Neither is married life.
Anything involvinf height like bungee jumping ect
Going on a cruise. I get seasick really easily. Like REALLY easily. I’m also very introverted so the idea of being stuck on a boat with a bunch of strangers while barfing myself to death sounds like torture.
Karaoke. Not enough alcohol in the world.
To be clear, I have nothing against karaoke, I just know full well that I would suck at it. Ergo, not on my bucket list.
Drinking alcohol. I don't like saying this because it sounds whiny, but i've had too much problems in my life and i'm afraid i would find alcohol as a solution and get a bigger problem.
Work on stage somehow like an actor or singer.
A quiji board
Chitlins
Contact lenses. Eyes are not meant to be touched.
Tattoo
Weed. My roommates are major pot heads and they're always trying to get me to smoke with them. But I'm just not interested. That's some of the grossest s**t I've ever smelled in my life. To each their own, it's just not for me.
Deep sea diving. I know whats down there, and id rather not go say hi.
As a diver...i'm going to say that you don't know what's actually down there. It's amazing, peaceful and just another world. I've introduced so many people to diving and even just snorkeling that regret ever having the view that the ocean is a terrifying place and that they would never dive and they couldn't wait the go again. But yeah yesterday's dive with sea turtles was truly terrifying and horrible experience 😛
Coffee, I hate bitter things and I know by the smell I won't like it.
A durian fruit. I can't get past the smell.
Lobster. Not vegetarian but the thought of how its cooked and breaking it open to get to the meat gives me the heeby jeebys.