Nobody Asked: 58 Times People Just Had To Overshare With Their Stories
It's nice when people know and care about what you're up to. But there is a fine line – it's always best to keep people in suspense, even when we're talking about personal privacy. Unfortunately, most of us are used to oversharing, especially on social media. In fact, four in five Americans overshare personal data online, according to the cybersecurity company Tessian.
Yet some folks know how to overshare in the most cringeworthy ways possible. To shame them, the "Nobody Asked" subreddit was born, where you can find all sorts of embarrassing examples of people sharing stories no one really cares about. Is it attention-seeking, main character syndrome, or just genuine honesty? I guess we'll never know.
More info: Reddit
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Thank You For Sharing
Why Is That Relevant Tho?
I Often Wonder, What Are These Guys Hoping To Achieve, And Does This Ever Work?
Found This While Watching Mr Beast
On A Slime Vid
Found This On A Dr Phil Video Compilation
On A Thread About Game Recommendations
My Wife Cheated, Send Prayers
An Amazon Review About A Ring
Not Even Remotely Relevant
Okay David, Thank You For Sharing
Real Estate Blog / Recipe Review
Amazon Headphones Review
Why Would I Care Whether Or Not You’re In A Relationship?
50 Big Macs
I’m From The Planet Mars
On A Video Of An Elvis Recording
This Was On A Post About A Youtuber Having Depression
How About Reviewing The Book Before Posting Your Memoirs, Al
...and then I went to some countries a few times and a few countries one time. And I also went to at least one country never, and almost all of them nearly once.