ADVERTISEMENT

It's nice when people know and care about what you're up to. But there is a fine line – it's always best to keep people in suspense, even when we're talking about personal privacy. Unfortunately, most of us are used to oversharing, especially on social media. In fact, four in five Americans overshare personal data online, according to the cybersecurity company Tessian.

Yet some folks know how to overshare in the most cringeworthy ways possible. To shame them, the "Nobody Asked" subreddit was born, where you can find all sorts of embarrassing examples of people sharing stories no one really cares about. Is it attention-seeking, main character syndrome, or just genuine honesty? I guess we'll never know.

More info: Reddit

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Thank You For Sharing

Thank You For Sharing

MuzzleOfNemesis Report

11points
POST
leonmalone avatar
Charlie the Cat
Charlie the Cat
Community Member
26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yay! Happy chlamydia day!🎈 🎂

0
0points
reply
RELATED:
    #2

    Why Is That Relevant Tho?

    Why Is That Relevant Tho?

    RamboLoops Report

    10points
    POST
    #3

    I Often Wonder, What Are These Guys Hoping To Achieve, And Does This Ever Work?

    I Often Wonder, What Are These Guys Hoping To Achieve, And Does This Ever Work?

    Luko31 Report

    10points
    POST
    #4

    Found This While Watching Mr Beast

    Found This While Watching Mr Beast

    First_Produce7527 Report

    10points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    On A Slime Vid

    On A Slime Vid

    Sabine_Boo Report

    9points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Found This On A Dr Phil Video Compilation

    Found This On A Dr Phil Video Compilation

    SillyMovie13 Report

    9points
    POST
    sarah-jones avatar
    sbj
    sbj
    Community Member
    Premium     3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Creepy and weird

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments
    #7

    On A Thread About Game Recommendations

    On A Thread About Game Recommendations

    SpiderArcana Report

    9points
    POST
    #8

    My Wife Cheated, Send Prayers

    My Wife Cheated, Send Prayers

    hbm2340 Report

    9points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    An Amazon Review About A Ring

    An Amazon Review About A Ring

    godfatheroffilth Report

    9points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    Not Even Remotely Relevant

    Not Even Remotely Relevant

    imunique1543 Report

    9points
    POST
    #11

    Okay David, Thank You For Sharing

    Okay David, Thank You For Sharing

    kazen141 Report

    9points
    POST
    #12

    Real Estate Blog / Recipe Review

    Real Estate Blog / Recipe Review

    chalbers85 Report

    9points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    Amazon Headphones Review

    Amazon Headphones Review

    Aretas_the_17th Report

    9points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    Why Would I Care Whether Or Not You’re In A Relationship?

    Why Would I Care Whether Or Not You’re In A Relationship?

    Alibium Report

    9points
    POST
    #15

    50 Big Macs

    50 Big Macs

    [Deleted] Report

    9points
    POST

    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    I’m From The Planet Mars

    I’m From The Planet Mars

    xX_08_Adam_80_Xx Report

    9points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    On A Video Of An Elvis Recording

    On A Video Of An Elvis Recording

    [Deleted] Report

    8points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    This Was On A Post About A Youtuber Having Depression

    This Was On A Post About A Youtuber Having Depression

    thatannoyingsong Report

    8points
    POST
    #19

    How About Reviewing The Book Before Posting Your Memoirs, Al

    How About Reviewing The Book Before Posting Your Memoirs, Al

    ToiletRollTubeGuy Report

    8points
    POST
    sprite420 avatar
    Jeremy James
    Jeremy James
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    ...and then I went to some countries a few times and a few countries one time. And I also went to at least one country never, and almost all of them nearly once.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #20

    Poor Eileen

    Poor Eileen

    expiredwilltolive Report

    8points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #21

    Congrats

    Congrats

    rugop Report

    8points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #22

    Found This On A Hells Kitchen Video

    Found This On A Hells Kitchen Video

    NotYourSusie_ Report

    8points
    POST
    #23

    Found This In A Breakbot Music Video

    Found This In A Breakbot Music Video

    Zoinks____Scoob Report

    8points
    POST
    #24

    On A TikTok Of A Group Of Boys Doing A Silly Dance Routine

    On A TikTok Of A Group Of Boys Doing A Silly Dance Routine

    Diamond123682 Report

    8points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #25

    Why Laura

    Why Laura

    [Deleted] Report

    8points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #26

    That's Information Worth Sharing, But Maybe In A Dm Or Your Own Post

    That's Information Worth Sharing, But Maybe In A Dm Or Your Own Post

    witchofawind Report

    7points
    POST
    #27

    On An Article About The EU

    On An Article About The EU

    teemodidntdieforthis Report

    7points
    POST
    #28

    Under A Post Of A Dog Playing With A Crow

    Under A Post Of A Dog Playing With A Crow

    Just__Kamil Report

    7points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #29

    Saw This On A Post About The 'Perfect Marshmallow'

    Saw This On A Post About The 'Perfect Marshmallow'

    corgiswithshoes Report

    7points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #30

    This Was Posted In My University Facebook Group

    This Was Posted In My University Facebook Group

    Corn_Beef_Veteran Report

    6points
    POST
    #31

    My Friend Is A TV Producer, Shared A Link About An Explosion In LA That Injured Firefighters. This Person Picked A Weird Time To Solicit Jobs For Her Family

    My Friend Is A TV Producer, Shared A Link About An Explosion In LA That Injured Firefighters. This Person Picked A Weird Time To Solicit Jobs For Her Family

    RogueX23 Report

    6points
    POST
    #32

    Um, Nobody Mentioned Any Of That

    Um, Nobody Mentioned Any Of That

    vanilla-ghost Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #33

    On A Bed Bath And Beyond Ad For Newly Engaged Couples

    On A Bed Bath And Beyond Ad For Newly Engaged Couples

    kissbetterthanicook Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #34

    Found On A Video About How To Plate Charcuterie Boards

    Found On A Video About How To Plate Charcuterie Boards

    angelatina1101 Report

    6points
    POST
    #35

    What?

    What?

    Garbayim Report

    6points
    POST
    #36

    “I Am A Gay Female” Why?

    “I Am A Gay Female” Why?

    dascoop03 Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #37

    On A Video About A Calf Chasing A Tiger With Funky Town Playing In The Back

    On A Video About A Calf Chasing A Tiger With Funky Town Playing In The Back

    cal_amity524 Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #38

    Thirst Commenting Is Big Sad

    Thirst Commenting Is Big Sad

    esotetris Report

    6points
    POST
    #39

    How Dare You Enjoy Your Birthday

    How Dare You Enjoy Your Birthday

    NotANagger Report

    6points
    POST
    #40

    What's The Thought Process Of This People? I Really Can't Get It

    What's The Thought Process Of This People? I Really Can't Get It

    MMauro94 Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #41

    Found This

    Found This

    launchedeight79 Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #42

    I Bet His Parents Are Proud

    I Bet His Parents Are Proud

    General-kenobi456 Report

    6points
    POST
    #43

    Posts About Your Wedding On The Community Page For 20k People Who Don't Know You

    Posts About Your Wedding On The Community Page For 20k People Who Don't Know You

    EGM0130 Report

    6points
    POST
    #44

    Thanks Man, Big Help

    Thanks Man, Big Help

    AfricanHolocaust Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #45

    Who On Earth Asked?

    Who On Earth Asked?

    nachosandqueso Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #46

    Not Even Sure What That Had To Do With The Image

    Not Even Sure What That Had To Do With The Image

    [Deleted] Report

    6points
    POST
    #47

    It's Just A Funny Meme Sharon

    It's Just A Funny Meme Sharon

    apsoein Report

    6points
    POST
    #48

    For Real Tho

    For Real Tho

    burnout_boy_grimes Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #49

    Found On A Video About Tool Tips

    Found On A Video About Tool Tips

    Chance_Pomegranate_1 Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #50

    Thanks For The Update

    Thanks For The Update

    nudgedout Report

    5points
    POST
    #51

    This Is Peak Karen Humor

    This Is Peak Karen Humor

    gnawingonhumanbones Report

    5points
    POST
    #52

    Guys She's Struggling With Finding Herself

    Guys She's Struggling With Finding Herself

    nottherealkunal Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #53

    Dude In The Red Was Literally Talking About A Mac And Cheese Recipe

    Dude In The Red Was Literally Talking About A Mac And Cheese Recipe

    knizm0 Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #54

    Found On A Video Of A Crab Biting Someones Hand

    Found On A Video Of A Crab Biting Someones Hand

    PortaHJ Report

    5points
    POST
    #55

    Oh, Um... Go To Sleep, I Guess?

    Oh, Um... Go To Sleep, I Guess?

    fujuicee Report

    5points
    POST
    #56

    Comment Was Asking If Hwasa's (A Singer) Real Name Is Maria

    Comment Was Asking If Hwasa's (A Singer) Real Name Is Maria

    luxmainbtw Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #57

    This Makes Me Feel So Much Better, Thanks

    This Makes Me Feel So Much Better, Thanks

    pierceisstreetsahead Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #58

    A Rice Dish

    A Rice Dish

    EthanV2 Report

    5points
    POST
    Follow