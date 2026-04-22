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It's nice when people know and care about what you're up to. But there is a fine line – it's always best to keep people in suspense, even when we're talking about personal privacy. Unfortunately, most of us are used to oversharing, especially on social media. In fact, four in five Americans overshare personal data online, according to the cybersecurity company Tessian.

Yet some folks know how to overshare in the most cringeworthy ways possible. To shame them, the "Nobody Asked" subreddit was born, where you can find all sorts of embarrassing examples of people sharing stories no one really cares about. Is it attention-seeking, main character syndrome, or just genuine honesty? I guess we'll never know.

More info: Reddit