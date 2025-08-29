Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Woman Who Slept With 583 Men In A Day Claims She Was Chased By Man With Machete In ‘Scary’ Incident
Blonde woman with sunglasses smiling in black dress on busy city street, related to woman who slept with 583 men topic.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Woman Who Slept With 583 Men In A Day Claims She Was Chased By Man With Machete In ‘Scary’ Incident

Open list comments 3
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

23

Open list comments

3

ADVERTISEMENT

Adult content creator Annie Knight revealed that she escaped an attempted assault by a man threatening her with a machete on the street.

The Australian star was reportedly on vacation in the United States when the incident occurred.

On her Instagram page, Annie said she was walking along a main street with two friends when they were “chased down by a man with a machete.”

Highlights
  • Annie Knight escaped an attempted assault by a man with a machete while vacationing in the US.
  • Witnesses didn’t intervene during the incident, highlighting different reactions between the US and Australia, she said.
  • A recent machete attack near Crypto.com Arena ended with police fatally shooting the suspect.

“We (myself and my 2 girlfriends) sprinted into a restaurant and were visibly shaking and scared,” she wrote.

The woman, who previously made headlines for sleeping with over 500 men in a day, recounted that witnesses offered no help during the frightening encounter.

RELATED:

    Annie Knight said she was chased by a man with a machete in the United States
    Woman who slept with 583 men in a day wearing black dress and sunglasses walking in busy city street.

    Image credits: anniekknight

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “No one batted an eyelid,” the 28-year-old lamented, before comparing the United States to what she believes the reaction would have been like in her native Australia. 

    “It was one of the scariest things to happen to me,” Annie wrote. “But I was shocked at how normal that must be here. If that happened in Australia, there [would have been] police helicopters flying overhead… and it [would have] been on national news,” she continued. 

    “Stay safe out there, folks.”

    Woman with long blonde hair smiling at a restaurant, holding a glass of wine, relating to woman who slept with 583 men.

    Image credits: anniekknight

    Annie didn’t mention whether she reported the incident to the police or if officers managed to disarm the man.

    It comes after a 35-year-old man waving a machete near Crypto.com Arena in downtown Los Angeles was fatally shot by police. In July, officers responded to the scene after 9 a.m, after receiving reports of a man in the middle of the street waving a machete, ABC News reported.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The adult content creator was with two friends when the incident occurred

    Woman with blonde hair smiling outdoors, sharing experience of being chased by a man with a machete in a scary incident.

    Image credits: anniekknight

    Woman in blue swimsuit smiling on beach with trees, related to woman who slept with 583 men in a day incident.

    Image credits: anniekknight

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Officers gave multiple commands for the man, Gurpreet Singh, to drop the weapon, police said in a statement. However, he failed to comply and began “driving erratically” until he crashed with an officer’s vehicle. Gurpreet then began charging at the officers with the machete. He was shot and then rushed to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

    In June, Annie shared another vulnerable moment with her followers, revealing that she had been assaulted by a fellow adult entertainer while they filmed a video together.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “No one batted an eyelid,” the 28-year-old said of the witnesses

    Man walking on street wearing blue head covering and casual clothes, related to woman chased by man with machete incident.

    Image credits: Los Angeles Police Department

    Man chasing in street holding machete during scary incident linked to woman who slept with 583 men in a day story.

    Image credits: Giovanni Asturias / ABC7

    She said the alleged assaulter was “a verified creator, but only as of recently, so they’re not really in the industry or anything like that.”

    The 28-year-old explained that, before they started filming, she had clearly “laid down [her] boundaries” and clarified what she did and didn’t want to do.

    “I told him that I didn’t want restraining of any kind,” she shared. However, when they started recording, he ignored her requests.

    ADVERTISEMENT


    “Straight away, he is doing the things that I’ve told him I don’t want to do,” Annie said through tears. “I asked him multiple times for him to stop and he didn’t. So I was trying to get him off me, and the more I was pushing him, the more he kept pushing me down … I couldn’t get up.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    When Annie started screaming, a security guard came to her aid and got the man off of her.

    In a follow-up video, she revealed that she learned through her security guard that the man was allegedly a convicted felon. She also urged adult entertainers to conduct background checks on actors they collaborate with for safety reasons.

    Tweet from Hrishikesh Shinde stating it is not normal to flash a machete in public, discussing a scary incident involving a woman.

    Image credits: djhrishi

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet discussing a man with a machete and safety concerns related to policing in an urban setting.

    Image credits: sampurnnagrik

    “I was so naive in thinking that because I’ve been doing this for so long, now that this kind of thing doesn’t happen,” she concluded. “I am just so lucky that I, I guess, still had a security guard close by just in case.”

    Annie was hospitalized after bedding 583 men in a single day in May. In an Instagram Story, the woman said she had been dealing with pain and bleeding for months prior to the stunt.

    After the event, she said her body “just hit a wall.”

    Annie made headlines after being hospitalized following a bedroom stunt involving 500 men

    Young woman posing outdoors near large green tropical leaves, related to woman who slept with 583 men SEO keywords.

    Image credits: anniekknight

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    On May 20, the influencer surprised her followers by posting a selfie from a hospital bed, writing, “Being hospitalized after taking 583 [men] in a day was not on my 2025 bingo card.”

    At the time, she told Us Weekly that she wasn’t “doing very well” and she had been “bleeding a lot” since the challenge. “It was definitely a bit raw down there and I did get a small cut.”

    The social media star said some men drove six hours or flew to her state to be a part of the X-rated stunt, which she doesn’t regret, and that she received over 2,000 registrations from men wanting to participate.

    “That’s the reality of being a woman,” one netizen commented

    Woman in a casual outfit sitting on a bench, appearing thoughtful with arms crossed, related to machete chase incident story.

    Text post discussing disbelief about encountering a situation in a US city street, mentioning Brooklyn and plantations.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Woman with a shocking claim about sleeping with 583 men in a day and a scary incident involving a man with a machete.

    Screenshot of text discussing stalkers targeting a woman who slept with 583 men in a day in a scary machete chase incident.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text post with username rvmm saying nobody will believe anything someone like her has to say. Keywords: woman, chased by man, scary incident.

    Woman wearing a black top and glasses, sitting indoors with a serious expression and holding her hands together.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of an online comment discussing a woman who slept with 583 men and a scary machete incident.

    Screenshot of a social media post commenting on a woman who slept with 583 men in a day and a scary machete incident.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Woman wearing headphones and glasses, smiling, representing a woman involved in a scary machete incident.

    Text post by Turtlesrule stating "It's not a good time to be a woman," relating to woman chased by man with machete incident.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text post titled Sad reality by Warburn, discussing a woman who claims to have slept with 583 men in a day and a machete chase incident.

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    23

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    3
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    23

    Open list comments

    3

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

    Read less »
    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

    Read less »
    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    novarook avatar
    Nova Rook
    Nova Rook
    Community Member
    48 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    A lighthearted article with all kinds of gamour shots of the pretty girl. Also, a man is distress was killed but hey - BP shared a lot of pictures of the pretty influencer that people resent so this will drive engagements. But yeah, a man is dead too.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    martinhamilton226 avatar
    Bailey
    Bailey
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Amazing how often these dramatic things keep happening to attention seekers who need to make online content

    Vote comment up
    -1
    -1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    novarook avatar
    Nova Rook
    Nova Rook
    Community Member
    48 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    A lighthearted article with all kinds of gamour shots of the pretty girl. Also, a man is distress was killed but hey - BP shared a lot of pictures of the pretty influencer that people resent so this will drive engagements. But yeah, a man is dead too.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    martinhamilton226 avatar
    Bailey
    Bailey
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Amazing how often these dramatic things keep happening to attention seekers who need to make online content

    Vote comment up
    -1
    -1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Back to Homepage
    More about Celebrities
    Homepage
    Trending
    Celebrities
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Celebrities Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT