Woman Who Slept With 583 Men In A Day Claims She Was Chased By Man With Machete In ‘Scary’ Incident

Adult content creator Annie Knight revealed that she escaped an attempted assault by a man threatening her with a machete on the street.

The Australian star was reportedly on vacation in the United States when the incident occurred.

On her Instagram page, Annie said she was walking along a main street with two friends when they were “chased down by a man with a machete.”

“We (myself and my 2 girlfriends) sprinted into a restaurant and were visibly shaking and scared,” she wrote.

The woman, who previously made headlines for sleeping with over 500 men in a day, recounted that witnesses offered no help during the frightening encounter.

Image credits: anniekknight

“No one batted an eyelid,” the 28-year-old lamented, before comparing the United States to what she believes the reaction would have been like in her native Australia.

“It was one of the scariest things to happen to me,” Annie wrote. “But I was shocked at how normal that must be here. If that happened in Australia, there [would have been] police helicopters flying overhead… and it [would have] been on national news,” she continued.

“Stay safe out there, folks.”

Image credits: anniekknight

Annie didn’t mention whether she reported the incident to the police or if officers managed to disarm the man.

It comes after a 35-year-old man waving a machete near Crypto.com Arena in downtown Los Angeles was fatally shot by police. In July, officers responded to the scene after 9 a.m, after receiving reports of a man in the middle of the street waving a machete, ABC News reported.

The adult content creator was with two friends when the incident occurred

Image credits: anniekknight

Image credits: anniekknight

Officers gave multiple commands for the man, Gurpreet Singh, to drop the weapon, police said in a statement. However, he failed to comply and began “driving erratically” until he crashed with an officer’s vehicle. Gurpreet then began charging at the officers with the machete. He was shot and then rushed to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

In June, Annie shared another vulnerable moment with her followers, revealing that she had been assaulted by a fellow adult entertainer while they filmed a video together.

“No one batted an eyelid,” the 28-year-old said of the witnesses

Image credits: Los Angeles Police Department

Image credits: Giovanni Asturias / ABC7

She said the alleged assaulter was “a verified creator, but only as of recently, so they’re not really in the industry or anything like that.”

The 28-year-old explained that, before they started filming, she had clearly “laid down [her] boundaries” and clarified what she did and didn’t want to do.

“I told him that I didn’t want restraining of any kind,” she shared. However, when they started recording, he ignored her requests.

🇺🇸 #LAPD releases video of officers shooting man with a machete outside Crypto-com Arena in July. The man was identified as 36-year-old Gurpreet Singh. Officers opened fire after Singh charged at them. No officers were injured during the incident. #LosAnglespic.twitter.com/EX0yE09B1D — Ian Collins (@Ian_Collins_03) August 28, 2025



“Straight away, he is doing the things that I’ve told him I don’t want to do,” Annie said through tears. “I asked him multiple times for him to stop and he didn’t. So I was trying to get him off me, and the more I was pushing him, the more he kept pushing me down … I couldn’t get up.”

When Annie started screaming, a security guard came to her aid and got the man off of her.

In a follow-up video, she revealed that she learned through her security guard that the man was allegedly a convicted felon. She also urged adult entertainers to conduct background checks on actors they collaborate with for safety reasons.

Image credits: djhrishi

Image credits: sampurnnagrik

“I was so naive in thinking that because I’ve been doing this for so long, now that this kind of thing doesn’t happen,” she concluded. “I am just so lucky that I, I guess, still had a security guard close by just in case.”

Annie was hospitalized after bedding 583 men in a single day in May. In an Instagram Story, the woman said she had been dealing with pain and bleeding for months prior to the stunt.

After the event, she said her body “just hit a wall.”

Annie made headlines after being hospitalized following a bedroom stunt involving 500 men

Image credits: anniekknight

On May 20, the influencer surprised her followers by posting a selfie from a hospital bed, writing, “Being hospitalized after taking 583 [men] in a day was not on my 2025 bingo card.”



At the time, she told Us Weekly that she wasn’t “doing very well” and she had been “bleeding a lot” since the challenge. “It was definitely a bit raw down there and I did get a small cut.”

The social media star said some men drove six hours or flew to her state to be a part of the X-rated stunt, which she doesn’t regret, and that she received over 2,000 registrations from men wanting to participate.

“That’s the reality of being a woman,” one netizen commented

