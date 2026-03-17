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Anne Hathaway Reveals ‘Trick’ Behind Taut Face After Fans Scrutinized Her Oscars Appearance
Anne Hathaway with elegant jewelry and makeup, showcasing the trick behind her taut face at a formal event.
Awards & Events, Celebrities

Anne Hathaway Reveals ‘Trick’ Behind Taut Face After Fans Scrutinized Her Oscars Appearance

anwesha.n Anwesha Nag BoredPanda staff
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Anne Hathaway’s look at the 2026 Oscars reignited the debate over whether she had cosmetic enhancements done on her face.

The Bride Wars actress showed up at the event in a black off-shoulder Valentino gown with pink flowers on it and a wide black belt cinching at the waist. She accessorized with black velvet opera gloves, diamond earrings, a diamond necklace, and Roger Vivier heels.

Highlights
  • Anne Hathaway’s Oscars 2026 look got netizens speculating about potential cosmetic surgery done on her face.
  • The Devil Wears Prada actress responded to the backlash with a behind-the-scenes video.
  • Over the years, Hathaway has refused to confirm or deny the allegations, but cosmetic surgeons believe she has been under the knife.

But it was her youthful face that caught people’s attention. “She has a very talented surgeon,” one person commented about her appearance on social media.

In an Instagram post shared a day after the Oscars, Hathaway addressed the rumors and shared the trick behind her sharp facial features.

RELATED:

    Anne Hathaway revealed the secret behind her Oscars look, and it was not cosmetic surgery

    Anne Hathaway at Oscars event wearing elegant floral dress and diamond jewelry, showing taut face trick revealed by actress

    Image credits: bvlgari

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    Hathaway walked the red carpet on Sunday, March 15, at Dolby Theater in Los Angeles for the 98th Academy Awards. She later took the stage with Vogue chief Anna Wintour to give away the Best Costume Design and Best Makeup & Hairstyling award to Kate Hailey for Frankenstein.

    Reacting to the internet’s speculations, she shared a behind-the-scenes video of her getting ready for the Oscars. The clip featured her team of stylists, including hairstylist Orlando Pita, makeup artist Hun Vanngo, and facialist Gavin McLeod-Valentine.

    Anne Hathaway posing at an Oscars event wearing a black floral dress and long black gloves, showcasing a taut face.

    Image credits: Mike Coppola/Getty Images

    “This is The Witches 2: The Return of the Grand High Witch,” Hathaway joked at the beginning of the video, referring to a potential sequel to her 2020 movie, The Witches. “She figured out mouse life and she’s back.”

    In the film, Hathaway played the Grand High Witch, who  planned to exterminate all children in England but is turned into a rat and devoured by her cat, Hades.

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    Anne Hathaway at the Oscars wearing a black floral gown, revealing the trick behind her taut face after scrutiny.

    Comment from Deborah Burrell-Horn praising a stunning and gorgeous appearance after Anne Hathaway’s Oscars face scrutiny.

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    Her joke was in response to the user comments that called her a “witch” or “vampire” for allegedly looking much younger than 43.

    Later in the video, Hathaway called on her hairstylist, Pita, to reveal the real trick that gave her face a taut, smooth look.

    “All right, drum roll please, Orlo, show them our secret,” she said.

    Anne Hathaway getting makeup and nail treatment revealing trick behind taut face after Oscars scrutiny

    Image credits: annehathaway

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    Pita explained that the secret was to do a small, tight braid on each side of her head, just behind her ears, then pull them to the back of her head and secure them in place, hidden under her hairdo.

    “And you look a little bit more awake,” said Hathaway of the hairstyle, giggling. “That’s the trick.”

    A plastic surgeon explained the cosmetic work Anne Hathaway might have done for her look

    Anne Hathaway wearing a floral black gown and long gloves, posing indoors revealing trick behind taut face.

    Image credits: annehathaway

    User comment praising Anne Hathaway's makeup and face look after Oscars appearance scrutiny.

    Anne Hathaway has long been accused of undergoing cosmetic surgery or using Botox, but she has consistently refused to answer the question.

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    In an October 2024 interview with Vogue France, the Interstellar actress was asked whether she still stood by her 2010 comment that she would never use Botox.

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    Anne Hathaway with eyes closed while a stylist works on her hair revealing trick behind taut face.

    Image credits: annehathaway

    “It’s strange to comment on a statement from fifteen years ago,” Hathaway said. “I know who the young woman was who said it, I know why she said it, but today she strikes me as unbearable and moralizing.”

    “As for my opinion on the matter, I would say that asking people about surgery is a bit like asking them if they have s*x: it’s an extremely intimate question,” she added.

    Hairstylist demonstrating a hair trick on a woman’s dark hair, relating to Anne Hathaway's taut face reveal.

    Image credits: annehathaway

    Comment mentioning the trick behind Anne Hathaway’s taut face using hair braids as face lift tape.

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    “It’s yet another way of treating women differently, which is why I don’t like this conversation… which I find unfairly loaded. Anyone’s appearance goes so much further than cosmetic procedures they have or don’t have.”

    However, experts believe that Hathaway has undergone cosmetic procedures, even though the alterations to her face look natural and not overdone.

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    Anne Hathaway getting hair styled backstage, revealing the trick behind her taut face after Oscars scrutiny.

    Image credits: annehathaway

    Plastic surgeon Dr. David Gilpin from Nashville, Tennessee, broke down her look after her Ralph Lauren Fashion Week 2025 appearance: “She has most likely had a deep plane facelift and neck lift, with some neck sculpturing. She probably also had a little bit of nano or micro fat around her cheeks.”

    “She has a really nice, defined jawline, and in my opinion, there’s really no other way to get that without a really well executed deep plane facelift—one that looks natural, one that pulls the jowls very nicely and tight… and also she has a little bit of youth to her cheeks,” Dr. Gilpin said.

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    Netizens slammed Anne Hathaway for giving in to Botox culture

    Anne Hathaway at Oscars event wearing statement earrings and diamond necklace, revealing trick behind taut face appearance.

    Image credits: bvlgari

    As Bored Pandapreviously reported, Hathaway got picked apart on the internet for her Oscars appearance. Many complimented her look, calling her stunning, but most focused on the alleged surgeries and Botox use.

    “Seems she’s had work done to her face,” one said. “Didn’t think she’d be the type to fall for it. Another wrote, “More work than a Canadian town during an oil boom.”

    Comment from Julia Jules sharing a hair tied ponytail trick for a taut face look inspired by Anne Hathaway.

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    Anne Hathaway smiling at an event, showcasing her taut face and elegant jewelry.

    Image credits: Roger Kisby/Getty Images

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    “She’s still beautiful, but she absolutely had work done and has a ton of Botox,” a third commented. “She lost all ability to emote with her eyes and forehead.”

    A fourth posted: “She basically looks the same. She’s done a deal with the devil.”

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by Anne Hathaway (@annehathaway)

    “She hath no wrinkles,” said one user. “Burn the witch!!” Another shared, “How many liters of blood does she drink per day to stay young?”

    “Imo she’s always been more girl next door than outrageous stunner, but now she’s kind of in the middle of the two after all the surgery,” another person said. “No longer looks like herself, shame.”

    “I’m convinced she’s a vampire.” Netizens blasted Anne Hathaway for alleged cosmetic surgery

    Comment about beauty police mentioning facelift and Botox in response to Anne Hathaway's taut face after Oscars appearance scrutiny.

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    Comment on social media by Jon Brandoné saying sleep and a facelift will do the trick with heart eyes emoji.

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    User comment on Emily Blunt’s photo mentioning a vampire joke about her ageless appearance.

    Anne Hathaway smiling at the Oscars, revealing the trick behind her taut face after fan scrutiny.

    Comment by Lucia Haywood stating she's beautiful with heart eyes emoji on a social media post about Anne Hathaway's taut face trick.

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    Comment by Julie Wiggins expressing opinion on Anne Hathaway’s taut face and resemblance to another celebrity’s eyes.

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    Comment about Anne Hathaway's Oscars appearance praising her look and style shared in a social media post.

    Erika Spence commenting on Anne Hathaway's taut face and speculating about a possible recent face lift.

    Anne Hathaway smiling at an event, revealing the trick behind her taut face after Oscars appearance scrutiny.

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    Anne Hathaway smiling warmly in a casual setting, revealing her trick behind a taut face after Oscars scrutiny.

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    Comment praising Anne Hathaway's timeless beauty in a social media post with profile picture displayed.

    Anne Hathaway revealing trick behind taut face during Oscars appearance amid fan scrutiny in glamorous setting

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    Anwesha Nag

    Anwesha Nag

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Anwesha Nag is a seasoned digital journalist with nearly a decade's experience in covering sports, lifestyle, and entertainment. Her work has previously been published on Sportskeeda, FanSided, and PFSN, and featured on Google News and Discover. She is also a reader, a caffeine enthusiast, a cat parent, and a nerd, who is obsessed with the power of words and storytelling.

    Read less »
    Anwesha Nag

    Anwesha Nag

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Anwesha Nag is a seasoned digital journalist with nearly a decade's experience in covering sports, lifestyle, and entertainment. Her work has previously been published on Sportskeeda, FanSided, and PFSN, and featured on Google News and Discover. She is also a reader, a caffeine enthusiast, a cat parent, and a nerd, who is obsessed with the power of words and storytelling.

    Read less »
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