Japanese Artist Turns 40 Iconic Animal Memes Into Sculptures, And It’s Hard To Tell Which Are Funnier (New Pics)
A sculptor from Japan is turning famous animals of the internet into intricate works of art.
From fluffy cats openly hating the salad they're being served, to agile raccoons parkouring between trees, an anonymous creative who goes online by the name Meetissai is featuring them all.
Recreating the stars of viral images and videos as little figurines, the artist usually picks animals in weird poses and shows them from skewed perspectives to surprise their followers. And with great results!
More info: Twitter
Tell me, how easy is it to break? Pretty sure if I just touch Any of the green on the hat I'll break it immediately
On the third picture it looks like he's driving invisible car like in all those cartoons (couldn't find the picture)
reality check** is this Alien combined with an average penguin joe? idk what cug*a photoshopped this but i love it
Loved all of them. Keep up the good work lad!
These are awesome!
