A sculptor from Japan is turning famous animals of the internet into intricate works of art.

From fluffy cats openly hating the salad they're being served, to agile raccoons parkouring between trees, an anonymous creative who goes online by the name Meetissai is featuring them all.

Recreating the stars of viral images and videos as little figurines, the artist usually picks animals in weird poses and shows them from skewed perspectives to surprise their followers. And with great results!

Continue scrolling to check out their latest figurines and for the earlier ones, open up Bored Panda's older publications here, here, and here.

More info: Twitter

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Animals-Funny-Sculptures-Meetissai

meetissai Report

17points
POST
Oais Wright
Oais Wright
Community Member
19 minutes ago

I'm going to break it in world record time

0
0points
reply
#2

Animals-Funny-Sculptures-Meetissai

meetissai Report

16points
POST
Zara (she/they)
Zara (she/they)
Community Member
1 hour ago

>:( 🥗

2
2points
reply
#3

Animals-Funny-Sculptures-Meetissai

meetissai Report

16points
POST
alias D.
alias D.
Community Member
19 minutes ago

How?

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#4

Animals-Funny-Sculptures-Meetissai

meetissai Report

12points
POST
Liam Parks
Liam Parks
Community Member
1 hour ago

addicted to the posture

2
2points
reply
#5

Animals-Funny-Sculptures-Meetissai

meetissai Report

12points
POST
DumYum
DumYum
Community Member
46 minutes ago

Just working out the kinks in my back.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#6

Animals-Funny-Sculptures-Meetissai

meetissai Report

12points
POST
Liam Parks
Liam Parks
Community Member
1 hour ago

im... intriged. can dogs really toss their head that fast?

2
2points
reply
#7

Animals-Funny-Sculptures-Meetissai

meetissai Report

12points
POST
alias D.
alias D.
Community Member
18 minutes ago

☺️

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#8

Animals-Funny-Sculptures-Meetissai

meetissai Report

11points
POST
#9

Animals-Funny-Sculptures-Meetissai

meetissai Report

10points
POST
Liam Parks
Liam Parks
Community Member
1 hour ago

the bear is jus practicing

2
2points
reply
#10

Animals-Funny-Sculptures-Meetissai

meetissai Report

10points
POST
Demongrrrrl
Demongrrrrl
Community Member
1 hour ago

"For ME? How kind of you!"

1
1point
reply
#11

Animals-Funny-Sculptures-Meetissai

meetissai Report

9points
POST
Soda the Snake
Soda the Snake
Community Member
6 minutes ago

It’s a bored panda

0
0points
reply
#12

Animals-Funny-Sculptures-Meetissai

meetissai Report

9points
POST
#13

Animals-Funny-Sculptures-Meetissai

meetissai Report

9points
POST
Oais Wright
Oais Wright
Community Member
17 minutes ago

Tell me, how easy is it to break? Pretty sure if I just touch Any of the green on the hat I'll break it immediately

1
1point
reply
#14

Animals-Funny-Sculptures-Meetissai

meetissai Report

9points
POST
Oais Wright
Oais Wright
Community Member
16 minutes ago

Cwute

1
1point
reply
#15

Animals-Funny-Sculptures-Meetissai

meetissai Report

7points
POST
Liam Parks
Liam Parks
Community Member
1 hour ago

smash or pass?

3
3points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#16

Animals-Funny-Sculptures-Meetissai

meetissai Report

6points
POST
#17

Animals-Funny-Sculptures-Meetissai

meetissai Report

6points
POST
Demongrrrrl
Demongrrrrl
Community Member
1 hour ago

"Brother, can you spare a dime?"

0
0points
reply
#18

Animals-Funny-Sculptures-Meetissai

meetissai Report

6points
POST
Oais Wright
Oais Wright
Community Member
16 minutes ago

He polite

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#19

Animals-Funny-Sculptures-Meetissai

meetissai Report

6points
POST
Mister Dave
Mister Dave
Community Member
1 hour ago

OMG. Downward facing panda. So elusive. So seductive.

3
3points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#20

Animals-Funny-Sculptures-Meetissai

meetissai Report

6points
POST
Oais Wright
Oais Wright
Community Member
15 minutes ago

Happy owl

0
0points
reply
#21

Animals-Funny-Sculptures-Meetissai

meetissai Report

6points
POST
Oais Wright
Oais Wright
Community Member
15 minutes ago

Mini gym

0
0points
reply
#22

Animals-Funny-Sculptures-Meetissai

meetissai Report

5points
POST
Oais Wright
Oais Wright
Community Member
14 minutes ago

On the third picture it looks like he's driving invisible car like in all those cartoons (couldn't find the picture)

0
0points
reply
#23

Animals-Funny-Sculptures-Meetissai

meetissai Report

5points
POST
#24

Animals-Funny-Sculptures-Meetissai

meetissai Report

5points
POST
Liam Parks
Liam Parks
Community Member
1 hour ago

(puts as profile pic)

1
1point
reply
#25

Animals-Funny-Sculptures-Meetissai

meetissai Report

5points
POST
Oais Wright
Oais Wright
Community Member
13 minutes ago

Ball of fluff

0
0points
reply
#26

Animals-Funny-Sculptures-Meetissai

meetissai Report

5points
POST
#27

Animals-Funny-Sculptures-Meetissai

meetissai Report

5points
POST
Demongrrrrl
Demongrrrrl
Community Member
1 hour ago

It's a pushmepullyou!

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#28

Animals-Funny-Sculptures-Meetissai

meetissai Report

5points
POST
#29

Animals-Funny-Sculptures-Meetissai

meetissai Report

5points
POST
Zara (she/they)
Zara (she/they)
Community Member
1 hour ago

I need it.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#30

Animals-Funny-Sculptures-Meetissai

meetissai Report

4points
POST
Linus G.
Linus G.
Community Member
38 minutes ago

Wonderful!

1
1point
reply
See Also on Bored Panda
#31

Animals-Funny-Sculptures-Meetissai

meetissai Report

4points
POST
#32

Animals-Funny-Sculptures-Meetissai

meetissai Report

4points
POST
Linus G.
Linus G.
Community Member
37 minutes ago

My cat Rectangle.

0
0points
reply
#33

Animals-Funny-Sculptures-Meetissai

meetissai Report

4points
POST
#34

Animals-Funny-Sculptures-Meetissai

meetissai Report

3points
POST
Oais Wright
Oais Wright
Community Member
12 minutes ago

Another ball of fluff

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#35

Animals-Funny-Sculptures-Meetissai

meetissai Report

3points
POST
#36

Animals-Funny-Sculptures-Meetissai

meetissai Report

3points
POST
Liam Parks
Liam Parks
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited)

reality check** is this Alien combined with an average penguin joe? idk what cug*a photoshopped this but i love it

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#37

Animals-Funny-Sculptures-Meetissai

meetissai Report

3points
POST
Oais Wright
Oais Wright
Community Member
11 minutes ago

Eggdog

0
0points
reply
#38

Animals-Funny-Sculptures-Meetissai

meetissai Report

2points
POST
Linus G.
Linus G.
Community Member
35 minutes ago

This is great! He hangs on....

0
0points
reply
#39

Animals-Funny-Sculptures-Meetissai

meetissai Report

2points
POST
Mrs S
Mrs S
Community Member
1 hour ago

Black hole...

0
0points
reply
#40

Animals-Funny-Sculptures-Meetissai

meetissai Report

2points
POST
alias D.
alias D.
Community Member
17 minutes ago

Grandmaster Whitefur

0
0points
reply
See Also on Bored Panda

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!