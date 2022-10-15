A sculptor from Japan is turning famous animals of the internet into intricate works of art.

From fluffy cats openly hating the salad they're being served, to agile raccoons parkouring between trees, an anonymous creative who goes online by the name Meetissai is featuring them all.

Recreating the stars of viral images and videos as little figurines, the artist usually picks animals in weird poses and shows them from skewed perspectives to surprise their followers. And with great results!

Continue scrolling to check out their latest figurines and for the earlier ones, open up Bored Panda's older publications here, here, and here.

More info: Twitter