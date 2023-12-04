Animals in paintings are not used only for fun, but to depict a certain theme. As a matter of fact, a lot of animals have specific themes or meanings assigned to their species.

For instance, dogs usually are used to portray loyalty. So, quite often, they are in the paintings of couples as a sign of fidelity. Or, if the portrayed woman is a widow, a dog near her might represent her devotion to her late partner.

Also, different breeds of dogs can have different meanings as well. Lapdogs can represent the upper social class while hunting dogs represent nobility or masculinity. But not only well-kept dogs can be painted. Here, images of street dogs can be used to evoke feelings of class struggle or desperation.

Artists who put cats in their paintings try to tell slightly different stories than those who portray dogs. Cats may be the symbol of sensuality, seduction and female promiscuity. Cats quite often are seen as unpredictable creatures, who can change their aims from pleasure to malice at any second.

Other times cats can be portrayed in the hunt for small birds as a representation of mortality and life. Or their predatory nature can be used for humorous scenes, portraying the priority of instinct instead of rationality.