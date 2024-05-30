It’s crazy to think about how a simple Doge meme impacted the world. The fact that Dogecoin was created in 2013 as a joke and is now the 8th biggest cryptocurrency in the world just proves its influence. A meme based on a peculiar rescue dog holding billions of dollars of market value speaks volumes about the strange phenomenon of internet memes.

But now the Doge fandom commemorates the Shiba inu dog, Kabosu, passing away. Its 62-year-old owner, Atsuko Sato, a kindergarten teacher from the city of Sakura in Chiba Prefecture, Japan, confirmed the news on May 24.

"She quietly passed away as if asleep while I caressed her," Atsuko Sato wrote on her blog. "I think Kabo-chan was the happiest dog in the world. And I was the happiest owner."