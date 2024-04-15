ADVERTISEMENT

Today, we’re bringing back the amazing project focusing on animals, insects, and even some popular movie characters, created utilizing nature elements only. Yes, you read that right! The art pieces you’re about to see are inspired by the ancient and traditional Japanese art of flower arrangement—ikebana.

The last time we spoke with Raku Inoue, the artist behind this unique series of portraits, we learned about the origins of his passion for floral compositions: “It all started when one day, it was very windy and the petals of a rose bush in my backyard fell to the ground. I picked those up and made my first unique design: a rose petal beetle. I found the process to be so calming and therapeutic that I made this a creative exercise that I would do in the morning while drinking coffee. With time, these animal portraits became my artistic identity.”

