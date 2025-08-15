Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“You’ve Been Married Four Times”: Andy Cohen Goes Viral For Brutal Roast Of Anti-LGBTQ Activist Kim Davis
Andy Cohen pointing and speaking during a broadcast, going viral for brutal roast of anti-LGBTQ activist Kim Davis.
“You’ve Been Married Four Times”: Andy Cohen Goes Viral For Brutal Roast Of Anti-LGBTQ Activist Kim Davis

Andy Cohen was praised for his response to former Kentucky county clerk Kim Davis.

In 2015, Davis was jailed for refusing to issue marriage licenses to same-sex couples following the US Supreme Court’s decision legalizing same-sex marriage.

The LGBTQ+ rights opponent recently made headlines for petitioning the Supreme Court to overturn the landmark decision, Obergefell v. Hodges.

  • Andy Cohen mocked Kim Davis for her multiple marriages while opposing same-sex marriage rights.
  • Davis was jailed in 2015 for defying the Supreme Court's ruling to issue marriage licenses to gay couples.
  • Kim Davis is petitioning the Supreme Court to overturn Obergefell v. Hodges, which legalized same-sex marriages.

Bravo host Andy Cohen slammed Davis, pointing out that her own marriage history did not reflect the respect for the institution she claimed to uphold in public.

    Andy Cohen slammed Kim Davis, the former county clerk who refused to issue marriage licenses to LGBTQ+ couples
    Andy Cohen wearing a white suit at a Bravo event, known for viral roast of anti-LGBTQ activist Kim Davis.

    Image credits: Maya Dehlin Spach/Getty Images

    “Lady, you’ve been married four times to three different people, reportedly getting pregnant with husband number three while still married to husband number one,” he said. 

    “And you want to lecture us on the sanctity of marriage?”

    Kim Davis in a news interview wearing glasses and a coral sweater, known as an anti-LGBTQ activist.

    Image credits: Fox News

    Andy, the first openly gay host of an American late-night talk show, continued to lash out at Davis for her attack on the Supreme Court’s landmark ruling.

    “How about you take your high-body-count hair, bigoted, bump-it a** to therapy to figure out your relationship issues before you try to nuke our basic civil rights.

    “Overturn this, lady!” Andy added, pointing his middle finger to the floor.

    Andy pointed out that she wasn’t the right person to speak about “the sanctity of marriage” given her three husbands

    Andy Cohen speaking during a TV interview while roasting anti-LGBTQ activist Kim Davis about her marriages.

    Image credits: bravoandy

    Andy Cohen pointing and speaking during a talk show, going viral for his roast of anti-LGBTQ activist Kim Davis.

    Image credits: bravoandy

    Davis gained international attention 10 years ago after denying marriage licenses to same-sex couples. 

    The former clerk defied court orders to issue the licenses until a federal judge jailed her for contempt of court in September 2015.

    She was released after her staff issued the licenses on her behalf, removing her name from the form.

    The Kentucky Legislature later enacted a law removing the names of all county clerks from state marriage licenses, as per AP.

    The Bravo host was applauded for his brutal roast of the anti-gay activist

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by Andy Cohen (@bravoandy)

    Davis first married in 1986 when she was 18 and divorced a decade later, according to NBC News. Five months after the divorce was finalized, she had twins with another man.

    She married a second time in 1996, and her husband, Joe Davis, adopted the twins. The couple divorced in 2006.

    In 2007, she married the father of the twins. The marriage lasted less than a year.

    In 2009, she remarried Joe Davis, and the two remain wed.

    Comment praising Andy Cohen for supporting the LGBTQ community and roasting anti-LGBTQ activist Kim Davis.

    Comment on social media highlighting Andy Cohen’s viral brutal roast of anti-LGBTQ activist Kim Davis.

    Screenshot of a social media comment praising Andy Cohen’s brutal roast of anti-LGBTQ activist Kim Davis.

    Netizens supported Andy Cohen for mocking the controversial activist, with one person writing, “Thank you, Andy she needed a lecture.”

    “As the old saying goes, ‘People that live in glass houses should not throw stones!’” noted someone else.

    “Right?! It’s the hypocrisy for me,” a third added.

    A separate user shared: “She worked in a government office where she served the people. All people. She deserves nothing but the backlash she is receiving.”

    “Not this hideous b*tch again,” posted writer Sam Greisman, the son of Sally Field

    Middle-aged woman smiling and hugging young man in tank top, highlighting Andy Cohen viral roast of anti-LGBTQ activist.

    Image credits: thesallyfield

    Tweet by Sam Greisman expressing strong negative opinion, related to Andy Cohen's viral roast of anti-LGBTQ activist Kim Davis.

    Image credits: SAMGREIS

    “Her lack of self-awareness just floors me, and her entitlement,” wrote another user. “Couple that with the fact that she’s been married 4 times, and it hardly makes her a poster child for the sanctity of marriage.”

    Others asked Andy to release some “OVERTURN THIS, LADY” merch.

    Jailed in 2015 for defying the Supreme Court ruling, Davis is now attempting to overturn the landmark decision

    Mugshot of anti-LGBTQ activist Kim Davis against height chart wearing glasses and a light blue shirt.

    Image credits: Carter County Detention Center

    After her release from jail, Davis stood by her decision, saying that issuing the marriage licenses “would be conflicting with God’s definition of marriage as a union between one man and one woman,” which would “be an act of disobedience to my God.”

    Davis met Pope Francis in Rome and was parodied on Saturday Night Live.

    According to ABC News, Davis is now appealing the jury verdict that ordered her to pay $100,000 for emotional damages and $260,000 for attorneys’ fees to a gay couple she refused to marry.

    Kim Davis smiling and waving while leaving a courthouse, surrounded by several people including a man in a suit holding her hand.

    Image credits: CNN

    The 59-year-old contends that the First Amendment’s protection of religious freedom shields her from any repercussions for denying those marriage licenses in 2015.

    Additionally, she said she wants Obergefell v. Hodges overturned, calling it “egregiously wrong.”

    “The mistake must be corrected,” wrote Davis’ attorney Mathew Staver in the petition.

    Davis’ petition appears to mark the first time since 2015 that the Supreme Court has been formally asked to overturn the ruling.

    Andy is the first openly gay host of an American late-night talk show

    Andy Cohen in a pink suit during a viral moment roasting anti-LGBTQ activist Kim Davis on a TV talk show set.

    Image credits: Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen

    A federal appeals court panel noted earlier this year that the ex-clerk “cannot raise the First Amendment as a defense because she is being held liable for state action, which the First Amendment does not protect.”

    “Not a single judge on the Us Court of Appeals showed any interest in Davis’s rehearing petition, and we are confident the Supreme Court will likewise agree that Davis’s arguments do not merit further attention,” said William Powell, attorney for David Ermold and David Moore, the now-married couple that sued Davis for damages.

    “Hypocrisy at its finest,” wrote one reader as others celebrated Andy’s roast

    Comment from Barbara Mauro Intile criticizing Kim Davis amid Andy Cohen's viral roast of anti-LGBTQ activist debate.

    Screenshot of a social media comment criticizing relevance in a conversation about Andy Cohen roasting anti-LGBTQ activist Kim Davis.

    Facebook comment by Amy Murphy saying Ahh yes hypocrisy at its finest with laughing emojis, related to Andy Cohen roast of Kim Davis.

    Comment by Matthew Storey saying she doesn’t respect her vows or religion in discussion about Andy Cohen roasting Kim Davis.

    Comment by Adele Lappat Dey criticizing anti-LGBTQ activist Kim Davis for being judgmental and intrusive.

    Comment from Top Fan Duree Lee supporting Andy Cohen in a text post about a controversial anti-LGBTQ activist debate.

    Comment by Toni Enomoto criticizing control, related to Andy Cohen's viral roast of anti-LGBTQ activist Kim Davis.

    Comment on social media praising Andy Cohen for his viral roast of anti-LGBTQ activist Kim Davis.

    Chris Wendland commenting on anti-LGBTQ activist Kim Davis, calling her misguided and irrelevant.

    Comment on social media screen mentioning Kim and unused wedding cake referencing Andy Cohen’s viral anti-LGBTQ activist roast.

    Comment by Troy Knowles discussing irony of people on multiple marriages lecturing about sanctity of marriage on social media.

    Comment from Marilyn Harer expressing support and questioning anti-LGBTQ hatred in a social media post.

    Comment by Vicki Godwin Sloan saying Tell her Andy in a social media post about Andy Cohen roasting anti-LGBTQ activist Kim Davis.

    Facebook comment by Ruth Sale thanking Andy Cohen for a lecture during a viral roast of anti-LGBTQ activist Kim Davis.

    Comment by Daniel Collie praising Andy Cohen for roasting anti-LGBTQ activist Kim Davis on social media.

    Comment from Jerrilyn Clark praising Andy Cohen for his brutal roast of anti-LGBTQ activist Kim Davis on social media.

    Comment from top fan Harjay Dapiosen praising Andy Cohen for a background check in a viral roast of anti-LGBTQ activist.

    User comment reading I'm not a huge fan of Andy's but for this TELL IT, SON in black text on light blue background.

    Comment from Cris Cowan-Zaffuto questioning who someone chooses to love, with rainbow and question mark emojis.

    Comment from Ruthie Wickline Loftis humorously responding to a controversial anti-LGBTQ activist in a social media post.

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Marina is a writer at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor's degree in Social Science. In her spare time, she enjoys baking, reading, and watching documentaries. Her main areas of interest include pop culture, literature, and education.

    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    magicjacket avatar
    MagicJacket
    MagicJacket
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Maybe she has a point. Gay marriage has so destroyed the sanctity of marriage that she had four of them, although that is even unfair to her, as two of her marriages were to the same guy, which makes it only three. Her return to that guy shows her overcoming the deleterious effect gay marriage has had on her life. 🤣 My goodness, she is such a horrid woman.

    anoniemereserve avatar
    Jaya
    Jaya
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Don't like gay marriage? Don't get married to a person of the same séx. And other people's marriages are none of your business.

