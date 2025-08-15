“You’ve Been Married Four Times”: Andy Cohen Goes Viral For Brutal Roast Of Anti-LGBTQ Activist Kim Davis

ADVERTISEMENT

Andy Cohen was praised for his response to former Kentucky county clerk Kim Davis.

In 2015, Davis was jailed for refusing to issue marriage licenses to same-sex couples following the US Supreme Court’s decision legalizing same-sex marriage.

The LGBTQ+ rights opponent recently made headlines for petitioning the Supreme Court to overturn the landmark decision, Obergefell v. Hodges.

Highlights Andy Cohen mocked Kim Davis for her multiple marriages while opposing same-sex marriage rights.

Davis was jailed in 2015 for defying the Supreme Court's ruling to issue marriage licenses to gay couples.

Kim Davis is petitioning the Supreme Court to overturn Obergefell v. Hodges, which legalized same-sex marriages.

Bravo host Andy Cohen slammed Davis, pointing out that her own marriage history did not reflect the respect for the institution she claimed to uphold in public.

BP Daily - Your Source for Balanced News

Share icon Andy Cohen slammed Kim Davis, the former county clerk who refused to issue marriage licenses to LGBTQ+ couples



Image credits: Maya Dehlin Spach/Getty Images

“Lady, you’ve been married four times to three different people, reportedly getting pregnant with husband number three while still married to husband number one,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“And you want to lecture us on the sanctity of marriage?”

Share icon

Image credits: Fox News

Andy, the first openly gay host of an American late-night talk show, continued to lash out at Davis for her attack on the Supreme Court’s landmark ruling.

“How about you take your high-body-count hair, bigoted, bump-it a** to therapy to figure out your relationship issues before you try to nuke our basic civil rights.

“Overturn this, lady!” Andy added, pointing his middle finger to the floor.

Andy pointed out that she wasn’t the right person to speak about “the sanctity of marriage” given her three husbands

Share icon

Image credits: bravoandy

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: bravoandy

Davis gained international attention 10 years ago after denying marriage licenses to same-sex couples.

ADVERTISEMENT

The former clerk defied court orders to issue the licenses until a federal judge jailed her for contempt of court in September 2015.

She was released after her staff issued the licenses on her behalf, removing her name from the form.

The Kentucky Legislature later enacted a law removing the names of all county clerks from state marriage licenses, as per AP.

The Bravo host was applauded for his brutal roast of the anti-gay activist

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Andy Cohen (@bravoandy)

Davis first married in 1986 when she was 18 and divorced a decade later, according to NBC News. Five months after the divorce was finalized, she had twins with another man.

She married a second time in 1996, and her husband, Joe Davis, adopted the twins. The couple divorced in 2006.

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2007, she married the father of the twins. The marriage lasted less than a year.

In 2009, she remarried Joe Davis, and the two remain wed.

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Netizens supported Andy Cohen for mocking the controversial activist, with one person writing, “Thank you, Andy she needed a lecture.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“As the old saying goes, ‘People that live in glass houses should not throw stones!’” noted someone else.

“Right?! It’s the hypocrisy for me,” a third added.

A separate user shared: “She worked in a government office where she served the people. All people. She deserves nothing but the backlash she is receiving.”

“Not this hideous b*tch again,” posted writer Sam Greisman, the son of Sally Field

Share icon

Image credits: thesallyfield

Share icon

Image credits: SAMGREIS

“Her lack of self-awareness just floors me, and her entitlement,” wrote another user. “Couple that with the fact that she’s been married 4 times, and it hardly makes her a poster child for the sanctity of marriage.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Others asked Andy to release some “OVERTURN THIS, LADY” merch.

Jailed in 2015 for defying the Supreme Court ruling, Davis is now attempting to overturn the landmark decision

Share icon

Image credits: Carter County Detention Center

ADVERTISEMENT

After her release from jail, Davis stood by her decision, saying that issuing the marriage licenses “would be conflicting with God’s definition of marriage as a union between one man and one woman,” which would “be an act of disobedience to my God.”

Davis met Pope Francis in Rome and was parodied on Saturday Night Live.

According to ABC News, Davis is now appealing the jury verdict that ordered her to pay $100,000 for emotional damages and $260,000 for attorneys’ fees to a gay couple she refused to marry.

Share icon

Image credits: CNN

ADVERTISEMENT

The 59-year-old contends that the First Amendment’s protection of religious freedom shields her from any repercussions for denying those marriage licenses in 2015.

Additionally, she said she wants Obergefell v. Hodges overturned, calling it “egregiously wrong.”

“The mistake must be corrected,” wrote Davis’ attorney Mathew Staver in the petition.

Davis’ petition appears to mark the first time since 2015 that the Supreme Court has been formally asked to overturn the ruling.

Andy is the first openly gay host of an American late-night talk show

Share icon

Image credits: Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen

A federal appeals court panel noted earlier this year that the ex-clerk “cannot raise the First Amendment as a defense because she is being held liable for state action, which the First Amendment does not protect.”

“Not a single judge on the Us Court of Appeals showed any interest in Davis’s rehearing petition, and we are confident the Supreme Court will likewise agree that Davis’s arguments do not merit further attention,” said William Powell, attorney for David Ermold and David Moore, the now-married couple that sued Davis for damages.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Hypocrisy at its finest,” wrote one reader as others celebrated Andy’s roast

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT