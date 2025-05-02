This Facebook Page Is All About Hilarious Memes, And Here’s 109 Of Their Best Posts (New Pics)
Memes have been around for awhile and are probably not going anywhere anytime soon. Like any successful organism, they are adaptable, changing constantly as people experiment with new ideas and formats. At the end of the day, it’s many folk’s preferred way to amuse and entertain themselves.
The “Sarcasm” Facebook page is dedicated to posting hilarious, relatable and just random memes gathered from around the internet. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your thoughts in the comments below.
More info: Facebook
This post may include affiliate links.
My dad had the dreaded combover in the 80's. He started going bald in his 20's unfortunately. We all hated that stupid style but couldn't convince him it was better to just be totally bald on top. As a kid I can recall when the wind blew and that long piece of hair would stand straight up, LOL. It was not a good look for him.
D**n, ai is getting scary good, this is the best ai world map I've seen yet (but it's still obviously pretty bad; Madagascar was the first indication for me)
looks like one of those eels that pokes its head up from the sand lmao https://encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com/images?q=tbn:ANd9GcSxpSPzjpad1ZMli2_ZWy78syfOfjIy1Z3JDg&s
Not only personality i have rough hands too. Had a hard time buying a bracelet for me few days ago. Those things are so delicate, have such soft designs. And that I hadn't shaved my hands didn't help.
A girl did it to my friend on the first date. She wanted him to buy a top she liked at some store. He refused and there was no second date