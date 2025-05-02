ADVERTISEMENT

Memes have been around for awhile and are probably not going anywhere anytime soon. Like any successful organism, they are adaptable, changing constantly as people experiment with new ideas and formats. At the end of the day, it’s many folk’s preferred way to amuse and entertain themselves.

The “Sarcasm” Facebook page is dedicated to posting hilarious, relatable and just random memes gathered from around the internet. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your thoughts in the comments below.

More info: Facebook

#1

Man in a yellow suit and glasses carefully adding liquid to test tubes in a hilarious memes post about pillows.

Sarcasm

13points
justagirl
justagirl
justagirl
Community Member
54 minutes ago

that's why i get the saggiest pillow I can find in IKEA, get two, and jam them in the same pillowcase. works-ish.

2points
    #2

    Hand holding a tiny bike-shaped pizza cutter over a pepperoni pizza, featuring hilarious memes and funny posts.

    Sarcasm

    11points
    #3

    A pair of pants with pockets resembling eyes, humorously representing wasted money in hilarious meme style.

    Sarcasm

    11points
    #4

    Man reading a humorous book titled how to get rich without doing anything in a hilarious memes Facebook page post.

    Sarcasm

    10points
    markglass avatar
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago

    If you have to buy and read the book, you're not following its premise. A conundrum.

    2points
    #5

    Baby lying on tummy with wide eyes in a hilarious meme about wasting time, featured on a Facebook page with funny memes.

    Sarcasm

    10points
    #6

    Black and white cat held up with caption about being the manager, a hilarious meme from a Facebook page collection.

    Sarcasm

    9points
    #7

    Two bronze busts showing contrasting facial expressions, illustrating hilarious memes from a popular Facebook page.

    Sarcasm

    9points
    #8

    Close-up of a surprised dog meme illustrating hilarious reactions, featured on a popular Facebook page with funny memes.

    Sarcasm

    9points
    #9

    Person covered in cucumber slices lying down on a green surface, illustrating a hilarious meme about stress relief.

    Sarcasm

    9points
    #10

    TV remote normally versus TV remote after accidentally sitting on it, shown in a hilarious meme from popular Facebook meme page.

    Sarcasm

    9points
    #11

    Photo of a student ID form humorously listing sex as no experience, from a Facebook page about hilarious memes.

    Sarcasm

    9points
    #12

    Comparison of animated characters showing being 30 in the 80s versus being 30 in 2024 from a hilarious memes Facebook page.

    Sarcasm

    8points
    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    48 minutes ago

    My dad had the dreaded combover in the 80's. He started going bald in his 20's unfortunately. We all hated that stupid style but couldn't convince him it was better to just be totally bald on top. As a kid I can recall when the wind blew and that long piece of hair would stand straight up, LOL. It was not a good look for him.

    1point
    #13

    Animated character humorously riding a fake horse, illustrating a meme about work promotion with the same pay.

    Sarcasm

    8points
    #14

    Boy filming with a camera at night, illustrating humorous memes about friends taking care in viral funny meme posts.

    Sarcasm

    8points
    #15

    Cartoon character underwater with text about alarm turning into part of your dream, humorous meme from Facebook page.

    Sarcasm

    8points
    #16

    Bus with digital sign reading struggle and caption about catching bus, a funny meme from a Facebook page of hilarious memes.

    Sarcasm

    8points
    #17

    Hand holding a wallet stuffed with cash, representing a hilarious meme about an ideal problem in life.

    Sarcasm

    8points
    #18

    Crying man meme expressing sadness after finishing a TV series, relating to hilarious memes on a Facebook page.

    Sarcasm

    8points
    #19

    Escalator designed as stairs with text Wi-Fi with no internet, featured on a hilarious memes Facebook page.

    Sarcasm

    8points
    #20

    Funny meme showing Google Maps behavior before, during, and after a turn with a seagull expressing sarcasm.

    Sarcasm

    8points
    #21

    Kid from Home Alone carrying grocery bags, part of hilarious memes collection on Facebook page with funny posts.

    Sarcasm

    7points
    #22

    Text message meme showing a humorous conversation about love and prioritizing a car, from a Facebook page with hilarious memes.

    Sarcasm

    7points
    mikefitzpatrick avatar
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago

    🎶I'm in love with my car, gotta feel for my automobile🎶

    0points
    #23

    Two people dressed as Darth Vader and Batman face each other humorously on a subway, a funny meme moment.

    Sarcasm

    7points
    #24

    Plastic cake container with caption about the whole world hearing you try to open it late at night, hilarious memes theme.

    Sarcasm

    7points
    #25

    Surprised cat meme illustrating hilarious memes from a popular Facebook page with funny and relatable content.

    Sarcasm

    7points
    #26

    Robot sitting with head down looking sad, representing a hilarious meme from a Facebook page about funny posts.

    Sarcasm

    6points
    mikefitzpatrick avatar
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    1 minute ago

    Rethinking it's life after a round with an idiot like me.

    0points
    #27

    Cracked pavement with small bandage representing a funny meme about college scholarships and huge fees on Facebook page.

    Sarcasm

    6points
    #28

    Bed with world map bedding and pillows, illustrating a budget travel meme from a hilarious memes Facebook page.

    Sarcasm

    6points
    hammerheadsharkgamer avatar
    Dragons Exist
    Dragons Exist
    Community Member
    31 minutes ago

    D**n, ai is getting scary good, this is the best ai world map I've seen yet (but it's still obviously pretty bad; Madagascar was the first indication for me)

    1point
    #29

    Funny meme comparing a camera icon labeled sarcasm and a mirror with caption about lying for hilarious memes.

    Sarcasm

    6points
    #30

    Toddler wearing sunglasses giving thumbs up with caption about dad typing, humorous meme from popular Facebook page with hilarious memes.

    Sarcasm

    6points
    #31

    Meme from a Facebook page about hilarious memes showing a sperm meeting an egg with therapist text joke.

    Sarcasm

    6points
    #32

    Cargo ship smoothly navigating canal alone contrasted with stuck ship, illustrating hilarious memes about awkward moments when watched.

    Sarcasm

    6points
    #33

    Student dramatically lying on the floor in classroom meme representing hilarious memes from a popular Facebook page.

    Sarcasm

    5points
    #34

    Animated character Sully from Monsters Inc with eyes closed and fingers pinching air, representing hilarious memes from Facebook page.

    Sarcasm

    5points
    #35

    Car tip meme showing a phone in a plastic bag hanging from a rearview mirror for hands-free navigation while driving.

    Sarcasm

    5points
    #36

    Monkey lying in bed using a laptop late at night, a hilarious meme from a Facebook page about funny memes.

    Sarcasm

    5points
    #37

    Cartoon baby with an exaggerated large chin held in hand, featured in a hilarious meme from a Facebook meme page.

    Sarcasm

    5points
    #38

    A cat sitting on heavy machinery with the word CAT, a funny meme from a page featuring hilarious memes.

    Sarcasm

    5points
    #39

    A funny meme showing a torn banner behind a tree that hides the secret of happiness phrase.

    Sarcasm

    5points
    #40

    Funny cooking meme showing a fork struggling to open a ketchup packet on a kitchen counter for hilarious memes.

    Sarcasm

    5points
    #41

    Dog sitting by torn blinds with caption about removing unhappiness, a humorous meme from a Facebook meme page.

    Sarcasm

    5points
    #42

    Amusing-Sarcasm-Memes

    Sarcasm

    5points
    #43

    Sleeping white rat under a blanket, representing hilarious memes about solving problems in a relaxed way.

    Sarcasm

    5points
    #44

    Animated fish character with loading symbol on forehead, representing a humorous meme from a hilarious Facebook meme page.

    Sarcasm

    4points
    #45

    Man with long hair looking serious in a hilarious meme about texting, emphasizing sarcasm and funny Facebook page content.

    Sarcasm

    4points
    #46

    Rubber duck labeled sarcasm in turbulent ocean waves, illustrating chaos amid responsibilities in a hilarious meme format.

    Sarcasm

    4points
    #47

    Two-panel meme from a hilarious Facebook page showing luxury car goal versus a sarcastic dog relaxing every day.

    Sarcasm

    4points
    #48

    Funny meme showing two Shiba Inu dogs comparing computer performance before and after a restart for hilarious meme content.

    Sarcasm

    4points
    #49

    Text message meme showing a funny exchange about math and numbers, featured on a hilarious memes Facebook page.

    Sarcasm Report

    4points
    #50

    Three-headed dragon meme showing how parents see their middle, oldest, and youngest child with hilarious meme style.

    Sarcasm Report

    4points
    #51

    Man in uniform holding his face looking distressed, a hilarious meme from a Facebook page about funny memes.

    Sarcasm Report

    4points
    #52

    Side-by-side images show a bald man with glasses before and after shaving his beard, funny meme about appearance change.

    Sarcasm Report

    4points
    27nkennington avatar
    Betta Fish
    Betta Fish
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    looks like one of those eels that pokes its head up from the sand lmao https://encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com/images?q=tbn:ANd9GcSxpSPzjpad1ZMli2_ZWy78syfOfjIy1Z3JDg&s

    1point
    #53

    Animated lion with wild hair standing in jungle, used as a hilarious meme on a popular Facebook page about funny memes.

    Sarcasm Report

    4points
    #54

    Close-up size comparison of a grain of rice, the world's smallest computer, and a man shorter than six feet, meme content.

    Sarcasm Report

    4points
    #55

    Hilarious meme reminding to throw away half a lemon from your fridge, featured on a popular Facebook meme page

    Sarcasm Report

    4points
    #56

    Man relaxing in a muddy water pothole on the road with a motorcycle nearby, hilarious memes content.

    Sarcasm Report

    4points
    #57

    Scenic coastal town with buildings on hillside and humorous meme caption about Italians moving to New Jersey.

    Sarcasm Report

    4points
    #58

    Messy bathroom counter full of makeup and toiletries shown in a hilarious meme from a Facebook page about funny memes.

    Sarcasm Report

    4points
    #59

    Man making a funny face in a hilarious meme about pranking his girlfriend on a popular Facebook page.

    Sarcasm Report

    4points
    #60

    Spider-Man meme about relatable social media moments on a Facebook page dedicated to hilarious memes and posts.

    Sarcasm Report

    4points
    #61

    Hilarious memes showing an extrovert friend confidently ordering food while others reach out in a crowded restaurant scene.

    Sarcasm Report

    4points
    #62

    Person looking sad and watching buses on a mountain road, funny meme about financial struggles and trips from a hilarious memes page.

    Sarcasm Report

    4points
    #63

    Text message exchange meme showing a sarcastic reply about hating being away, featured on hilarious meme Facebook page.

    Sarcasm Report

    3points
    #64

    Close-up of two men with one whispering a funny meme about studying later, highlighting hilarious memes on a Facebook page.

    Sarcasm Report

    3points
    #65

    Child lying down and looking at phone in relaxed pose, illustrating hilarious meme about last-minute readiness.

    Sarcasm Report

    3points
    #66

    Screenshot of a hilarious meme showing family texts where the sister warns not to come back due to cigarettes, funny meme post.

    Sarcasm Report

    3points
    #67

    Black and white meme from a Facebook page about hilarious memes showing a muscular man with sarcastic text about being st*pid rich.

    Sarcasm Report

    3points
    #68

    Hilarious memes Facebook page featuring a joke about money saved if not spent on food, with cash in a wallet.

    Sarcasm Report

    3points
    #69

    Black keyboard with green plants growing between the keys illustrating a hilarious meme about waiting for a reply.

    Sarcasm Report

    3points
    #70

    Hilarious meme showing a character looking suspiciously, highlighting social reactions during 2020 pandemic times.

    Sarcasm Report

    3points
    #71

    Hilarious meme showing a clown surrounded by praying nuns with caption about feeling after oversharing.

    Sarcasm Report

    3points
    #72

    Four crows with text captions creating a hilarious meme about Power Rangers introducing themselves one by one.

    Sarcasm Report

    3points
    #73

    Man monitoring multiple security screens representing a hilarious meme about a boss keeping the workplace unhappy.

    Sarcasm Report

    3points
    #74

    Man sitting in a tree with text about keeping secrets, a funny meme from a hilarious memes Facebook page.

    Sarcasm Report

    3points
    #75

    A humorous meme featuring a smiling dog and woman with text about a useless dog being chased by another dog.

    Sarcasm Report

    3points
    #76

    Hand holding large pink eraser labeled For BIG Mistakes erasing words My life in a hilarious meme post.

    Sarcasm Report

    3points
    #77

    Cartoon dog wearing sunglasses driving a car, captioned about replaying the same 14 songs for an hour, hilarious memes.

    Sarcasm Report

    3points
    #78

    Hilarious meme showing Instagram profile and sarcastic message about following and saying no.

    Sarcasm Report

    2points
    #79

    A serious man in a cloak with caption about explaining the same thing five times, from hilarious memes collection.

    Sarcasm Report

    2points
    #80

    Cartoon dog looking awkward with caption about feeling after saying appreciate it instead of thank you, funny memes content.

    Sarcasm Report

    2points
    #81

    Patrick Star from SpongeBob making a heart shape with hands showing a hilarious meme about remembering small details.

    Sarcasm Report

    2points
    #82

    Man concentrating deeply with hands on temples in a humorous meme from a hilarious memes Facebook page.

    Sarcasm Report

    2points
    #83

    Empty wooden bench in a green field under cloudy sky with text about taking a break on a hilarious memes Facebook page.

    Sarcasm Report

    2points
    #84

    Man with concerned expression in a hilarious meme about marriage money from a popular Facebook meme page.

    Sarcasm Report

    2points
    #85

    Toddler with a serious expression reacting to best friend's lowkey feedback in a hilarious meme from a popular Facebook page.

    Sarcasm Report

    2points
    #86

    Two people searching for clothes on a large pile of unorganized clothes in a hilarious memes Facebook post.

    Sarcasm Report

    2points
    #87

    Two plush cats with annoyed expressions illustrating a hilarious meme about friend reactions on a Facebook page.

    Sarcasm Report

    2points
    #88

    Meme showing two characters from a movie with text about not hearing a friend at a party, funny Facebook memes.

    Sarcasm Report

    2points
    #89

    Pink socks dipped in mud illustrating a hilarious meme about feeling pictures shared on a popular Facebook memes page.

    Sarcasm Report

    2points
    #90

    Man lying in bathtub looking at phone, illustrating hilarious memes from a popular Facebook page about funny posts.

    Sarcasm Report

    2points
    #91

    Young man looking serious in an elevator, reflecting the tone of hilarious memes about growing older from a popular Facebook page.

    Sarcasm Report

    2points
    #92

    Man dressed in a pink tutu and fairy wings illustrating hilarious memes about dads' personalities in a comedic setting

    Sarcasm Report

    2points
    soniborah avatar
    Howl's sleeping castle
    Howl's sleeping castle
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Not only personality i have rough hands too. Had a hard time buying a bracelet for me few days ago. Those things are so delicate, have such soft designs. And that I hadn't shaved my hands didn't help.

    0points
    #93

    Couple holding hands outdoors with caption about liking the same reel as a crush, highlighting hilarious memes humor.

    Sarcasm Report

    1point
    #94

    Funny meme showing iPhone Notes app icon with caption about seeing someone at their worst, from hilarious memes.

    Sarcasm Report

    1point
    #95

    Cartoon penguin meme with text about missing college, featured on a Facebook page known for hilarious memes and funny posts.

    Sarcasm Report

    1point
    #96

    Man giving a skeptical look in a hilarious meme about relationships featured on a Facebook page with funny memes.

    Sarcasm Report

    1point
    soniborah avatar
    Howl's sleeping castle
    Howl's sleeping castle
    Community Member
    36 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    A girl did it to my friend on the first date. She wanted him to buy a top she liked at some store. He refused and there was no second date

    0points
    #97

    Young man distracted by phone during a lecture, highlighting hilarious memes from a popular Facebook page about funny posts.

    Sarcasm Report

    1point
    #98

    Baby wrapped in a blanket with meme text about staying in, representing hilarious memes on a popular Facebook page.

    Sarcasm Report

    1point
    #99

    Cute white kitten wearing glasses and looking at a smartphone, illustrating hilarious memes from a popular Facebook page.

    Sarcasm Report

    1point
    #100

    Woman sitting on a gym bench looking distracted and overthinking, illustrating gym humor from hilarious meme posts.

    Sarcasm Report

    1point
    #101

    Man behind glass door putting finger up to block woman, illustrating hilarious memes about avoiding people who hurt you.

    Sarcasm Report

    1point
    #102

    Miffy bunny figurine as DJ with music mixer and laptop, illustrating hilarious memes about posting music on stories.

    Sarcasm Report

    1point
    #103

    Funny meme showing a person carrying a smaller friend with a harness labeled sarcasm, for hilarious Facebook memes.

    Sarcasm Report

    1point
    #104

    Young woman with teary eyes giving thumbs up, illustrating a hilarious meme about a simple routine from a Facebook meme page.

    Sarcasm Report

    1point
    #105

    Winnie the Pooh looking confused at a paper with text about showing your mom a meme, related to hilarious memes.

    Sarcasm Report

    1point
    #106

    Puzzle pieces labeled sarcasm with text sometimes I just hate my mind, a hilarious meme from a Facebook meme page.

    Sarcasm Report

    0points
    #107

    A hilarious meme showing a broken USB device with a caption about finding the person who sold it.

    Sarcasm Report

    0points
    #108

    Squidward walking under a smiling rainbow and sun, illustrating a bad day in 2016 with hilarious memes humor.

    Sarcasm Report

    0points
    #109

    Man in superhero costume giving a sarcastic look, meme about male teachers interrupted during flirting, hilarious memes post.

    Sarcasm Report

    0points
