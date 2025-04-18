ADVERTISEMENT

Why do so many of us enjoy memes so much? Because they’re relatable. They’re like little screenshots of our thoughts: only funnier, more dramatic, and somehow always posted at the exact right time. And if you've ever looked at a meme and thought, “Okay, that’s literally me,” then congratulations, you’re already part of the ‘Circle Of Idiots’ and honestly, it's a great place to be.

In this roundup, we’ve gathered some of the most hilarious, painfully relatable, and perfectly chaotic memes from the Instagram page that gets us. Whether you’re procrastinating, spiraling, or just need a quick laugh, these posts will have you nodding, chuckling, and forwarding them to your entire group chat. Keep scrolling for memes that prove we’re all in this weird, wonderful mess together.

#1

Funny meme about aging: "They say 40 is the new 30, and 50 is the new 40. All I know is 9 PM is definitely the new midnight."

circleofidiots Report

rileyhquinn avatar
Riley Quinn
Riley Quinn
Community Member
9 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

After getting up at the crack of dawn for decades, since retirement I'm staying up late and lollygagging in bed until mid-morning. I like the quiet late night offers.

View more commentsArrow down menu
    #2

    Text meme about feeling younger than your thirties, then realizing it around people in their twenties.

    circleofidiots Report

    rileyhquinn avatar
    Riley Quinn
    Riley Quinn
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm nearly 70, but still think I'm half my age. Right up until I try to get out of a chair.

    #3

    Text meme about the irony of wearing jumpsuits and needing the bathroom; humor from 'Circle Of Idiots'.

    circleofidiots Report

    We’re all guilty of chuckling at memes that hit a little too close to home. They’re funny, a bit too real, and somehow manage to sum up our daily chaos in one image. And while we laugh, we don’t always realize that we’re also doing something good for ourselves. 

    Laughter, after all, is more than just a reaction, it’s therapy with punchlines. Whether it’s a silly pun or a relatable struggle, those giggles actually carry some real health perks. According to health experts, it boosts your immune system, reduces stress hormones like cortisol, and relaxes your muscles. It’s like a tiny internal massage every time you let out a belly laugh. So yes, giggling at your phone counts as self-care.
    #4

    Text-based meme: "Do you know how much trauma it took to be this funny?" from Circle of Idiots.

    circleofidiots Report

    rileyhquinn avatar
    Riley Quinn
    Riley Quinn
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Humor is one of the best defensive tools. Only really perceptive people recognize using humor is how to keep people at arm's length.

    #5

    Text meme joking about ghost jobs in the afterlife, part of ‘Circle Of Idiots’ memes.

    circleofidiots Report

    mikefitzpatrick avatar
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Or your job is to haunt a drafty old house for eternity.

    #6

    Funny meme text about breakups and "relationship management degree."

    circleofidiots Report

    On the mental health side of things, humor has even more perks. Laughing can ease anxiety and tension after a stressful day. It’s like your brain gets to exhale after holding its breath for hours. Regular laughter can improve your mood and help you stay resilient. So next time you’re feeling off, maybe just scroll a little. 
    #7

    Text meme about leaving work due to no parking, captioned humor.

    circleofidiots Report

    #8

    Funny meme about friendship, highlighting the shift from exchanging memes to emotional phone calls.

    tessplease Report

    #9

    Tweet about sleep habits and worms, humorously challenging the "early bird" saying from Circle Of Idiots memes.

    circleofidiots Report

    Socially, memes are basically the new love language. Sending your friend a meme that screams, “This is so you” is like a tiny, digital hug. It says, “I thought of you and laughed.” Memes also help start conversations and build friendships. They can even help you get closer to your work bestie.
    #10

    Funny memes humor: a tweet about ducking head in parking garages, reflecting on intellect passed to kids.

    circleofidiots Report

    #11

    Social media meme about high rent costs, highlighting generational unhappiness.

    whoislos__ Report

    #12

    Cozy cartoon cat under blanket, representing funny memes that hit close to home.

    circleofidiots Report

    Even when conflict creeps in, humor can save the day. A well-timed joke can defuse tension faster than any apology. Memes provide a light-hearted way of saying, “Okay, we’re cool now.” They offer a neutral zone where people can meet and laugh again. Not to mention, group chats often thrive on shared memes alone. 
    #13

    Funny meme text about faking a laugh when unable to understand a conversation.

    circleofidiots Report

    #14

    Text meme from ‘Circle Of Idiots’ humorously defying conventional advice.

    circleofidiots Report

    #15

    Text meme from 'Circle Of Idiots' joking about the high cost of going out, stating staying in is cheaper.

    circleofidiots Report

    Sharing memes also gives us a sense of identity and belonging. There are entire meme communities for everything under the sun. From introverts and dog lovers to engineers and bookworms, you’ll always find a group of people who laugh just like you. Memes turn shared experiences into inside jokes with strangers. And that’s pretty powerful when you think about it.
    #16

    Text meme about life decisions, comparing ordering a Bloody Mary due to lack of apple juice to personal choices.

    circleofidiots Report

    #17

    Tweet from @ElyKreimendahl humorously describes wanting a parent-like hug. Funny memes, relatable feeling.

    circleofidiots Report

    #18

    Text meme about toilet paper behavior, reflecting humor from "Circle Of Idiots."

    circleofidiots Report

    We also learn a lot through memes, even without realizing it. From quick facts to social commentary, they’re mini thought-starters. They make big ideas digestible and funny. You might chuckle at a mental health meme, but it still plants the seed that it's okay to not be okay. It’s humor with a message, and we love to see it.
    #19

    Text meme humorously highlights the relatable monotony of work schedules.

    circleofidiots Report

    analynlahr avatar
    Analyn Lahr
    Analyn Lahr
    Community Member
    Premium     2 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Companies don't understand 5/8s is outdated. Sadly mine switched to 4/12s one week, 3/12s the next PLUS 8 hours of mandatory overtime most of the time. Nobody in my department on my shift is happy. We're supposed to have 4 days off every other week. That's what they promised. Sorry for the rant. I literally complain to everyone.

    #20

    Funny meme about Netflix humorously acknowledging movie requests without having them.

    circleofidiots Report

    emilu avatar
    Emilu
    Emilu
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I HATE THAT. And then gives you suggestions that are nothing like what you wanted, even though it knew EXACTLY what you wanted.

    #21

    Funny meme text saying nobody gives butterflies, only brain damage.

    circleofidiots Report

    #22

    Adults play a humorous game resembling Twister, with a card prompting emotional actions, adding a funny twist.

    circleofidiots Report

    So yes, that mindless meme scroll actually has a purpose. It's entertaining, healthy, and sometimes even educational. It’s a reminder that life doesn’t always need to be so serious. Laughter adds levity to the heavy and softness to the sharp. In a world where everything feels like a lot, memes feel like relief. And honestly, we all deserve more of that.
    #23

    Funny meme about a nephew offering wine as "Christmas juice," expressing admiration for his cleverness.

    circleofidiots Report

    #24

    Text meme with funny message about wishing to drop body at gym and pick it up ready; features circle of idiots humor.

    circleofidiots Report

    #25

    Text meme from TheTinderBlog humorously defending tequila against silly behavior.

    circleofidiots Report

    #26

    "Funny meme about wishing a career would pursue the person instead."

    circleofidiots Report

    Which one of these memes was your favorite? The chaotic ones? The painfully accurate ones? Or the ones that make you wheeze laugh at 2 a.m. for no reason? Whatever your taste, there’s a meme for it, and there will probably be three new ones by tomorrow. So go ahead, laugh a little or a lot. And don’t forget to share this with your bestie. 

    #27

    Text meme: "I am much smarter than my dating history would lead you to believe."

    circleofidiots Report

    #28

    Funny meme from Circle of Idiots stating, "Idk how to explain this but Thursday, November and 8pm are the same."

    circleofidiots Report

    #29

    Tweet humorously suggests CEOs apply to their own companies incognito to experience hiring frustrations.

    ChrisJBakke Report

    anubis1 avatar
    Hippopotamuses
    Hippopotamuses
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    No way. Too dangerous for them. They might find themselves being assessed by their ability.

    #30

    Funny meme text exchange about being "Gucci," with a witty reply about being "Goodwill" instead.

    circleofidiots Report

    emilu avatar
    Emilu
    Emilu
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Shouldn't have laughed (in Savers) at this as hard as I did.

    #31

    Funny meme about job market strengths: challenging authority and self-righteousness.

    circleofidiots Report

    #32

    Text meme from Circle of Idiots humorously wishes for stomach gas to fuel a car.

    circleofidiots Report

    #33

    Funny meme about privacy concerns in pharmacy lines, humorously highlighting oversharing personal details.

    circleofidiots Report

    bretsander avatar
    Bret Sander
    Bret Sander
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I now write it all down beforehand. It may look like a stick up, but it maintains my privacy.

    #34

    Retirement humor meme about driving slowly at 6AM and making people late for work.

    circleofidiots Report

    #35

    Cartoon character on phone at night versus tired in the morning, humorous meme from Circle of Idiots.

    circleofidiots Report

    #36

    Text meme with the joke: "all this forehead and I still can't remember anything."

    circleofidiots Report

    #37

    Text meme with humor about learning to stay in your lane by going bowling.

    circleofidiots Report

    #38

    Text meme with a humorous message about traveling to the Bermuda Triangle to disappear.

    circleofidiots Report

    #39

    Text meme questioning why it's easier to fall asleep unintentionally on the couch than in bed.

    circleofidiots Report

    #40

    Text meme with humorous quote about falling asleep instead of achieving goals.

    circleofidiots Report

    #41

    Text meme about intuition feeling eerily accurate, expressing surprise and amusement.

    circleofidiots Report

    #42

    "Funny meme text on a white background: 'Life is too short to be at work every day.'"

    circleofidiots Report

    #43

    Cartoon character in disbelief at a cereal box, humor highlighting relatable everyday frustration.

    circleofidiots Report

    #44

    Tweet about self-checkout experiences, highlighting everyday humor in technology use.

    circleofidiots Report

    #45

    Funny meme text by user vveetto about being able to tell someone was heavily involved on campus.

    circleofidiots Report

    #46

    Text meme humorously praising liver, part of "Circle Of Idiots" funny meme collection.

    circleofidiots Report

    mikefitzpatrick avatar
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I had a friend who used to say "I drink like this so my liver will win Charleston contests years after I'm dead".

    #47

    Funny meme about Thanksgiving family dynamics, shared by Ely Kreimendahl, highlighting tier 1 and tier 2 gatherings.

    circleofidiots Report

    anubis1 avatar
    Hippopotamuses
    Hippopotamuses
    Community Member
    1 minute ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Much to the peril of small children, who don't know the terms of engagement of this silent war.

    #48

    Funny meme text about Black Friday deals in a tweet format.

    circleofidiots Report

    #49

    Text meme about never feeling sad at a Mexican restaurant eating chips and salsa.

    circleofidiots Report

    #50

    Text meme about chaotic sleeping patterns from Circle of Idiots series.

    circleofidiots Report

    #51

    Funny meme with text conversation about stalking vs swimming in free time.

    circleofidiots Report

    #52

    Heart and brain debating feelings with alcohol humorously sending a message, funny meme scenario.

    circleofidiots Report

    #53

    Text meme about unrealistic gym expectations for weight loss from 'Circle Of Idiots'.

    circleofidiots Report

    #54

    Text meme with caption, "normalize booing in the workplace," humorously suggests workplace change.

    circleofidiots Report

    #55

    Text meme: "and u know what hurts the most? my back" on a black background. Funny memes from Circle Of Idiots.

    circleofidiots Report

    #56

    Text meme humorously discusses work bathroom breaks timing.

    circleofidiots Report

    anubis1 avatar
    Hippopotamuses
    Hippopotamuses
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's quite impressive. Where I worked, I got about 10 minutes before one on my staff 'need' me for something or other. I'm sure this was a conspiracy.

    #57

    Text meme about work-life balance saying working 5 days for 48 hours of freedom feels wrong.

    circleofidiots Report

    #58

    Tweet humor about changing baby name trends over time, featuring funny memes.

    circleofidiots Report

    anubis1 avatar
    Hippopotamuses
    Hippopotamuses
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Funny it runs in trends. I wonder whether is was always like that?

    #59

    Text meme about personal contradiction, with the phrase "never again" followed by "*agains*" for humor.

    circleofidiots Report

    #60

    Text meme from 'Circle Of Idiots' with the phrase, "If your ex blocks you, you won."

    circleofidiots Report

    #61

    Funny meme about Word document formatting frustrations and closing it in anger.

    circleofidiots Report

    #62

    Tweet meme from "Circle Of Idiots" humorously discussing who can visit unannounced: UPS, FedEx, Amazon.

    circleofidiots Report

    #63

    Tweet meme from Circle of Idiots: "Most disappointed I’ve ever been, no worries," by cursedkief with a pirate flag icon.

    circleofidiots Report

    #64

    Funny meme about a friend claiming to need a vacation after numerous trips.

    circleofidiots Report

    #65

    Funny meme with text: "we're living in increasingly unfergalicious times" from Circle of Idiots.

    circleofidiots Report

    #66

    Funny meme about coworkers approaching right after waking up.

    circleofidiots Report

    #67

    Text meme from Circle of Idiots reads: "a massage is not enough, I need to be rolled through a pasta machine."

    circleofidiots Report

    #68

    Funny meme questioning why grocery stores don't join Black Friday for discounts on essentials.

    circleofidiots Report

    #69

    A tweet humorously suggesting a "work jester" to lighten the office mood, tying into "funny memes."

    circleofidiots Report

    #70

    Humorous meme text: "daddy issues? nah, whole family issues."

    circleofidiots Report

    #71

    Calendar meme highlighting "WTF" for January 2025 start, with text questioning the odd start of the year.

    circleofidiots Report

    #72

    Funny meme about spending more money than a gift card at Target.

    circleofidiots Report

    #73

    Text meme about dating struggles with a crying emoji.

    circleofidiots Report

    #74

    Text meme about stabbing cereal to activate flavor; humorous take on breakfast rituals, part of Circle of Idiots memes.

    circleofidiots Report

    #75

    Text meme from Circle of Idiots saying, "Today, I'm really gonna give it my nothing."

    circleofidiots Report

    #76

    Funny meme about an email signature highlighting delay in responses, reflecting on immediacy culture and life's pace.

    circleofidiots Report

    #77

    Text meme about relatable laziness, saying, "She can sleep all day and still be sleepy. I am she, she is me."

    circleofidiots Report

    #78

    Humorous meme text about being weird to move the plot forward, from Circle of Idiots.

    circleofidiots Report

    #79

    Funny meme listing five humorous excuses for drinking.

    circleofidiots Report

    lisagillies86 avatar
    KnightOwl
    KnightOwl
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago

    This comment has been deleted.

    #80

    Text meme about increasing effort when told to tone it down; humor from Circle of Idiots.

    circleofidiots Report

    #81

    Three people in a basement discussing getting drunk for every holiday, a humorous take from Circle Of Idiots memes.

    circleofidiots Report

    #82

    Man in colorful shirt, sitting outdoors, looking at phone with a perplexed expression.

    circleofidiots Report

    #83

    Text meme about house hunting on Zillow with $150, humorously criticizing cabinet color preferences.

    circleofidiots Report

    #84

    Text meme from 'Circle Of Idiots' with humorous message about showing toughness in life.

    circleofidiots Report

    #85

    Funny meme about writing "sorry idk" on math tests.

    circleofidiots Report

    #86

    Funny meme text: "He had a choice and didn't choose you - my therapist at 11 am."

    circleofidiots Report

    #87

    Funny meme about unsending messages and Apple’s announcements, with the text expressing disbelief and eye emojis.

    circleofidiots Report

    #88

    Text meme about online shopping humor and staying home.

    circleofidiots Report

