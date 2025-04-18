ADVERTISEMENT

Why do so many of us enjoy memes so much? Because they’re relatable. They’re like little screenshots of our thoughts: only funnier, more dramatic, and somehow always posted at the exact right time. And if you've ever looked at a meme and thought, “Okay, that’s literally me,” then congratulations, you’re already part of the ‘Circle Of Idiots’ and honestly, it's a great place to be.

In this roundup, we’ve gathered some of the most hilarious, painfully relatable, and perfectly chaotic memes from the Instagram page that gets us. Whether you’re procrastinating, spiraling, or just need a quick laugh, these posts will have you nodding, chuckling, and forwarding them to your entire group chat. Keep scrolling for memes that prove we’re all in this weird, wonderful mess together.