TikToker Points Out Some Foods That Are Banned In Other Countries But Are Perfectly Legal In The US
Eating healthy can be more of a challenge in some countries than it is in others. This can be due to numerous factors, such as living conditions, customs, and food quality in local stores, to name a few. The last point is quite a significant one, especially when it comes to the US.
A certified personal trainer and holistic nutritionist named Josh Dech turned to TikTok to discuss why certain products found in the States are banned in other countries. Formerly a licensed paramedic, Josh revealed what additives are used in popular foods, such as meat, salmon, or milk. His video went viral and attracted over 650k views and loads of comments—people didn’t shy away from expressing their opinions on food processing in the US.
Holistic nutritionist Josh Dech went viral on TikTok after he revealed what additives used in the US make certain foods banned in other countries
@theguthealthsolution Healthy foods that are banned in other countries… #ibd #ibs #guthealth #nutritionist #foryou #fyp #health #food ♬ original sound - Josh Dech
This post may include affiliate links.
Pork is banned due to a chemical called Ractopamine in the animal feed that increases weight before the animal goes to market, linked to major health issues. That chemical is actually banned in over 160 countries except the States
Salmon is banned because of chemicals in the feed like methyl mercury, dioxins, and antibiotics
The mercury & dioxins are in the feed because they feed them (cheap, wild-caught) fish that live in a polluted ocean (and being higher in the food chain they concentrate them; and these being fat-soluble and salmon being fatty fish they concentrate them more). Spoiler: EU fish has EXACTLY the same problems --- see all the advice to pregnant women not to eat e.g. tuna. I remember (20y ago) wild-caught Dutch smoked eel to be high in dioxine; just 6grammes/ under quarter-ounce would have 100% of your daily limit.
American ground beef is banned by the European Union because of a chemical called Pink Slime that uses ammonia gas for antimicrobial properties and it's dangerous to consume and destroys your gut
Milk is banned due to a synthetic growth hormone called rBGH made by Monsanto that increases cancer risk in humans
Froot Loops, they're banned because of the soybean oil, sugars, coloring, and cottonseed oil which are considered dangerous in other countries
Mountain Dew is also banned due to brominated vegetable oil and bromine is a chemical used in fire retardants
American chicken is banned by the European Union because it's washed in chlorine
Ritz Crackers are also banned due to high sodium, hydrogenated cottonseed oil, and trans fats, considered very dangerous, highly inflammatory, and carcinogenic
Hydrogenated cottonseed oil is the reason. That is the stuff that contains transfats, which are very heavily regulated. The company makes them with different ingredients to distribute to European markets, I can easily get them but they have modified ingredients, sae with anything containing hfcs.
Coffee Mate is also banned due to hydrogenated soybean oil and cottonseed oil which is known to have trans fats, which is bad for your heart
The UK version of Coffee Mate (we only have powdered, no extra flavours) is manufactured without the use of hydrogenated vegetable oil, thankfully.
The holistic nutritionist and certified personal trainer emphasized the importance of being aware of the products you consume
When it comes to additives in the food industry, Americans are split into two camps. According to Pew Research Center, just over half of them (51%) believe they can harm one’s health over the years. Others say the amount of additives is too small to have a strong negative effect on people’s well-being. The research center revealed that there are over 10,000 additives used in food processing, around 3,000 of which the FDA defines as "generally recognized as safe".
The reason the food is made with c**p is because the manufacturer want American addicted to them so that people will buy the products. They don’t care that they are ruining our health for a long as they take in profits,the citizens are not entirely blameless in this we could not buy the products.
I don't know many people that aren't addicted to eating, though... once they start, they can't kick the habit, needing their fix 3x or even 4x a day!
Just…wow. 😵💫
I have absolutely nothing against Americans, but this is another reason why I will never be going to America. Some people think I'm mad but I refuse. Guns, police, healthcare, judicial system is enough but hearing all of the people saying they get a bad stomach, im gonna add poisoning to the list.
The reason the food is made with c**p is because the manufacturer want American addicted to them so that people will buy the products. They don’t care that they are ruining our health for a long as they take in profits,the citizens are not entirely blameless in this we could not buy the products.
I don't know many people that aren't addicted to eating, though... once they start, they can't kick the habit, needing their fix 3x or even 4x a day!
Just…wow. 😵💫
I have absolutely nothing against Americans, but this is another reason why I will never be going to America. Some people think I'm mad but I refuse. Guns, police, healthcare, judicial system is enough but hearing all of the people saying they get a bad stomach, im gonna add poisoning to the list.