Eating healthy can be more of a challenge in some countries than it is in others. This can be due to numerous factors, such as living conditions, customs, and food quality in local stores, to name a few. The last point is quite a significant one, especially when it comes to the US.

A certified personal trainer and holistic nutritionist named Josh Dech turned to TikTok to discuss why certain products found in the States are banned in other countries. Formerly a licensed paramedic, Josh revealed what additives are used in popular foods, such as meat, salmon, or milk. His video went viral and attracted over 650k views and loads of comments—people didn’t shy away from expressing their opinions on food processing in the US.

Holistic nutritionist Josh Dech went viral on TikTok after he revealed what additives used in the US make certain foods banned in other countries

@theguthealthsolution Healthy foods that are banned in other countries… #ibd #ibs #guthealth #nutritionist #foryou #fyp #health #food ♬ original sound - Josh Dech

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

TikToker Points Out Some Foods That Are Banned In Other Countries But Are Perfectly Legal In The US Pork is banned due to a chemical called Ractopamine in the animal feed that increases weight before the animal goes to market, linked to major health issues. That chemical is actually banned in over 160 countries except the States

theguthealthsolution , voltan1 Report

10points
POST
#2

TikToker Points Out Some Foods That Are Banned In Other Countries But Are Perfectly Legal In The US Salmon is banned because of chemicals in the feed like methyl mercury, dioxins, and antibiotics

theguthealthsolution , tycoon101 Report

10points
POST
Marcellus II
Marcellus II
Community Member
36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The mercury & dioxins are in the feed because they feed them (cheap, wild-caught) fish that live in a polluted ocean (and being higher in the food chain they concentrate them; and these being fat-soluble and salmon being fatty fish they concentrate them more). Spoiler: EU fish has EXACTLY the same problems --- see all the advice to pregnant women not to eat e.g. tuna. I remember (20y ago) wild-caught Dutch smoked eel to be high in dioxine; just 6grammes/ under quarter-ounce would have 100% of your daily limit.

0
0points
reply
#3

TikToker Points Out Some Foods That Are Banned In Other Countries But Are Perfectly Legal In The US American ground beef is banned by the European Union because of a chemical called Pink Slime that uses ammonia gas for antimicrobial properties and it's dangerous to consume and destroys your gut

theguthealthsolution , sea_wave Report

9points
POST
Akiba1907
Akiba1907
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Now I understand why most people in the US are shocked when they learn that there are countries (like Germany where I'm from) where we eat that stuff raw. I wouldn't like to eat the US stuff after learning what's inside 😅

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#4

TikToker Points Out Some Foods That Are Banned In Other Countries But Are Perfectly Legal In The US Milk is banned due to a synthetic growth hormone called rBGH made by Monsanto that increases cancer risk in humans

theguthealthsolution , Mike Mozart Report

9points
POST
Meowmeow
Meowmeow
Community Member
16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And sadly raw or unpasteurized milk is not legal for sale in the US. The only way to legally get it would be to own a cow.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#5

TikToker Points Out Some Foods That Are Banned In Other Countries But Are Perfectly Legal In The US Froot Loops, they're banned because of the soybean oil, sugars, coloring, and cottonseed oil which are considered dangerous in other countries

theguthealthsolution , Mike Mozart Report

9points
POST
#6

TikToker Points Out Some Foods That Are Banned In Other Countries But Are Perfectly Legal In The US Mountain Dew is also banned due to brominated vegetable oil and bromine is a chemical used in fire retardants

theguthealthsolution , Mike Mozart Report

8points
POST
~blobcow
~blobcow
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

wait did i actually read that right

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#7

TikToker Points Out Some Foods That Are Banned In Other Countries But Are Perfectly Legal In The US American chicken is banned by the European Union because it's washed in chlorine

theguthealthsolution , bondarillia Report

7points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#8

TikToker Points Out Some Foods That Are Banned In Other Countries But Are Perfectly Legal In The US Ritz Crackers are also banned due to high sodium, hydrogenated cottonseed oil, and trans fats, considered very dangerous, highly inflammatory, and carcinogenic

theguthealthsolution , Mike Mozart Report

6points
POST
Zia Barrett
Zia Barrett
Community Member
33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Hydrogenated cottonseed oil is the reason. That is the stuff that contains transfats, which are very heavily regulated. The company makes them with different ingredients to distribute to European markets, I can easily get them but they have modified ingredients, sae with anything containing hfcs.

0
0points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#9

TikToker Points Out Some Foods That Are Banned In Other Countries But Are Perfectly Legal In The US Coffee Mate is also banned due to hydrogenated soybean oil and cottonseed oil which is known to have trans fats, which is bad for your heart

theguthealthsolution , Mike Mozart Report

6points
POST
StumblingThroughLife
StumblingThroughLife
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The UK version of Coffee Mate (we only have powdered, no extra flavours) is manufactured without the use of hydrogenated vegetable oil, thankfully.

2
2points
reply
View more comments

The holistic nutritionist and certified personal trainer emphasized the importance of being aware of the products you consume

When it comes to additives in the food industry, Americans are split into two camps. According to Pew Research Center, just over half of them (51%) believe they can harm one’s health over the years. Others say the amount of additives is too small to have a strong negative effect on people’s well-being. The research center revealed that there are over 10,000 additives used in food processing, around 3,000 of which the FDA defines as "generally recognized as safe".

Josh’s video encouraged a lot of people to share their thoughts in the comments

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!