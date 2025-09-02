Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Model Slams Flight Attendant Who Forced Her To Button Up, Claims Big Breasts Discrimination
Model taking a mirror selfie in a yellow plaid shirt and black top, relating to big breasts discrimination on a flight.
Lifestyle, Travel

Model Slams Flight Attendant Who Forced Her To Button Up, Claims Big Breasts Discrimination

abelsimonmusamino Abel Musa Miño
Entertainment News Writer
Open list comments 19
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

16

Open list comments

19

ADVERTISEMENT

Sara Blake Cheek, a former Playboy Playmate and current OF model, has accused American Airlines of discrimination, particularly over her body and choice of outfit.

The confrontation took place last Sunday (August 31) in Atlanta, just before boarding. The 34-year-old said a flight attendant stopped her at the gate and told her to button her shirt or she wouldn’t be allowed to board

Highlights
  • An adult model accused American Airlines of discrimination after a flight attendant asked her to cover her chest.
  • AAL apologized and is now investigating the incident internally.
  • The airline is facing renewed criticism for inconsistent enforcement of their dress code, which critics say is vague and discriminatory.

The model had been wearing a black bandeau top underneath an unbuttoned yellow flannel, paired with jeggings, high socks, and sneakers.

“I was unaware that American Airlines had a dress code that said you can’t wear athletic attire if you have a big chest,” she wrote on X, along with a photo of the outfit.

RELATED:

    Adult model accused American Airlines of discrimination after she was asked to button her shirt before boarding a plane

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: onlysarablake / Instagram

    Cheek justified her reaction by explaining the confrontation had occurred  after a grueling day of canceled flights, two reschedulings, and yet another delay out of Atlanta.

    Just as she was finally about to board, a flight attendant approached her and told her to button her shirt.

    “Now the flight attendant tells me to button my shirt,” she wrote, “but not the other women wearing the same outfit, just in a different color than me.”

    American Airlines airplane landing near airport tower, illustrating flight attendant and big breasts discrimination issues.

    Image credits: Shutr / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    The model said no other passengers dressed similarly were approached, only her.

    “Glad I’m a platinum member,” she added sarcastically.

    For the adult model, the issue was clear. The complaints weren’t about her outfit, but about her body and how her “attributes” looked underneath her top.

    Model posing outdoors holding a box of colorful balls, wearing bunny ears and casual summer clothing, big breasts discrimination.

    Image credits: onlysarablake / Instagram

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Supporters wasted no time in making their outrage known. They slammed the airline for body-shaming and policing the appearances of curvier women, especially those with public platforms.

    Model criticizes flight attendant over big breasts discrimination after being forced to button up shirt before boarding flight.

    Image credits: saracheeky1

    ADVERTISEMENT

    More neutral netizens, on the other hand, pointed to American Airlines’ dress code, which explicitly states that passengers should “dress appropriately,” with bare feet and offensive clothing in particular being enough to deny boarding.

    Woman wearing an unbuttoned plaid shirt and sports bra showing cleavage, highlighting big breasts discrimination on a flight.

    Image credits: saracheeky1

    The airline has gone on to describe what “appropriately” means in that context, explaining that, “When we say offensive or distractive, we mean you shouldn’t wear anything that’s overly revealing,” AAL wrote.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    American Airlines issued an apology and said they would investigate the issue internally

    Tweet by Sara Blake Cheek describing flight attendant forcing her to button shirt, highlighting big breasts discrimination during travel delay.

    Image credits: saracheeky1

    Cheek’s post, coupled with her ability to rile up her fans and make waves on social media, made the airline cave into the pressure, and they have since issued an apology.

    Tweet from model sharing outfit a flight attendant told her to fix before boarding, highlighting big breasts discrimination issue.

    Image credits: saracheeky1

    “We have a deep culture of respect for both our customers and our team members, and we’re sorry for anything less than consistent and friendly service,” AAL wrote.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “We’re sharing this experience with crew leadership internally.”

    The airline also invited the adult model to send her contact information so a “specialist” could take a closer look at her case, hinting at a refund.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Model taking mirror selfie in leggings and open flannel, highlighting big breasts discrimination by flight attendant controversy.

    Image credits: saracheeky1

    As many outlets have pointed out, this isn’t the first time American Airlines has butted heads with female influencers trying to board planes while wearing slightly revealing clothes; something that’s not surprising given the airlines’ aforementioned dress code.

    Blonde model with long wavy hair smiling, wearing a black shirt, involved in big breasts discrimination claim.

    Image credits: onlysarablake / Instagram

    For instance, in 2022, former Miss Universe Olivia Culpo was asked to cover her chest after arriving in a black crop top and bike shorts ahead of a flight to Mexico.

    Echoing what happened to Cheek, Culpo said she later saw another woman in a nearly identical outfit who was allowed to board without issue.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    American Airlines responds to a model slamming flight attendant over big breasts discrimination and dress code enforcement.

    Image credits: AmericanAir

    The following year, comedians Chrissie Mayr and Keanu Thompson were stopped at the gate before a flight to Dallas and allegedly forced to change clothes in public.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Mayr had been wearing sparkly pants and a cropped top. Thompson was in a bralette and slit skirt. Neither was told specifically what rule they were violating.

    Model posing indoors wearing striped top, highlighting big breasts discrimination and controversy with flight attendant.

    Image credits: onlysarablake / Instagram

    “The man at the gate just touched me on the arm and said, ‘Come with me… you have to change your pants,’” Mayr recalled.

    “It was such a panicked situation, I felt like I had to instantly do what he said or else we wouldn’t be allowed to board.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    As a result of these incidents, people believe AAL specifically targets influencers more severely, and uses them as examples to enforce vague policies in a performative way.

    The airline was accused of racism in 2024 after they removed a group of Black men from a flight due to “bad odor”

    Model posing confidently in denim shorts and camouflage boots, highlighting issues of big breasts discrimination.

    Image credits: onlysarablake / Instagram

    Beyond social media controversies, the vagueness in American Airlines’ internal policies has landed them in legal hot water, and is now at the center of a federal lawsuit.

    In January 2024, three Black men, Alvin Jackson, Emmanuel Jean Joseph, and Xavier Veal, were ordered off a flight from Phoenix to New York, along with five other Black male passengers, after a flight attendant reportedly complained about “body odor.”

    Model wearing black mask and outfit at airport, highlighting her big breasts and addressing discrimination claims by flight attendant.

    Image credits: auroraculpo / Instagram

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    The airline never identified which passenger the complaint referred to. Nor did they accuse any of the men directly.

    The men didn’t know each other. They weren’t seated together. But they all shared one thing in common: the color of their skin.

    Two women posing in stylish outfits and a selfie of two women seated, highlighting big breasts discrimination claims.

    Image credits: keanuCthompson

    “Imagine a flight attendant ordering every white person off a plane because of a complaint about one white person. That would never happen,” the plaintiffs said in a joint statement.

    According to the complaint, an American Airlines representative at the gate admitted she didn’t “disagree” when the men pointed out that only Black passengers were being removed. And when the pilot informed the rest of the cabin about the supposed odor issue, the implication was clear.

    “Just doing their job.” Netizens took to social media to debate on the airlines’ dress code

    Man in a black shirt responding to a tweet about big breasts discrimination involving a flight attendant and model controversy.

    Image credits: wahoosooner

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a social media reply commenting on big breasts discrimination involving a flight attendant and model controversy.

    Image credits: 1ravenbird

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing flight attendant forcing model to button up, highlighting big breasts discrimination on flights.

    Image credits: CraigMilburn5

    Tweet from user DJ Ray Truth criticizing flight attendant's order to button up, highlighting big breasts discrimination concerns.

    Image credits: Hustler99882946

    Screenshot of a social media reply criticizing discrimination against big breasts by a flight attendant.

    Image credits: ElfWrangler

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing big breasts discrimination by a flight attendant who forced a model to button up.

    Image credits: JeffDowey

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing discrimination faced by a model involving a flight attendant and big breasts.

    Image credits: KentBerry1

    Tweet by user James D responding about flight attendant rule, discussing big breasts discrimination in airline dress code dispute.

    Image credits: Benede11Di

    Tweet from Mark Evans discussing flight dress code, highlighting issues related to big breasts discrimination on airlines.

    Image credits: maevans613

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet discussing flight attendant forcing model to button up, highlighting claims of big breasts discrimination on a flight.

    Image credits: CraigMilburn5

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet showing a user commenting on being forced to button up, related to big breasts discrimination by flight attendant.

    Image credits: Doingitrealbig

    Screenshot of a tweet replying to a flight attendant incident, mentioning big breasts discrimination controversy.

    Image credits: BigBen621

    Tweet criticizing a model’s dress, mentioning use of buttons and attention, related to big breasts discrimination claims.

    Image credits: MrCCarlino

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet criticizing revealing clothing, related to model slamming flight attendant for big breasts discrimination.

    Image credits: FRED34671294

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet criticizing flight attendant for forcing model to button up, highlighting big breasts discrimination issue.

    Image credits: blackwhiteALL

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing flight attendant forcing model to button up, highlighting big breasts discrimination issues.

    Image credits: 68Faddish

    Tweet criticizing flight attendant’s dress code enforcement, discussing big breasts discrimination and buttoning up policy.

    Image credits: FRED34671294

    ADVERTISEMENT
    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    16

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    19
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    16

    Open list comments

    19

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    Born in Santiago, Chile, with a background in communication and international relations, I bring a global perspective to entertainment reporting at Bored Panda. I cover celebrity news, Hollywood events, true crime, and viral stories that resonate across cultures. My reporting has been featured on Google News, connecting international audiences to the latest in entertainment. For me, journalism is about bridging local stories with global conversations, arming readers with the knowledge necessary to make up their own minds. Research is at the core of my work. I believe that well-sourced, factual storytelling is essential to building trust and driving meaningful engagement.

    Read less »
    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    Born in Santiago, Chile, with a background in communication and international relations, I bring a global perspective to entertainment reporting at Bored Panda. I cover celebrity news, Hollywood events, true crime, and viral stories that resonate across cultures. My reporting has been featured on Google News, connecting international audiences to the latest in entertainment. For me, journalism is about bridging local stories with global conversations, arming readers with the knowledge necessary to make up their own minds. Research is at the core of my work. I believe that well-sourced, factual storytelling is essential to building trust and driving meaningful engagement.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Maybe don't wear your jammies/"athletic wear" on the plane next time? Wear, ya know, actual clothes? Jeans, tees, slacks, shirts, skirts, dresses, etc.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    michaellargey avatar
    Michael Largey
    Michael Largey
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It may have had nothing to do with any airline dress code and everything to do with the flight attendant's personal religious/moral views.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    biache34 avatar
    Ellinor she/they/elle
    Ellinor she/they/elle
    Community Member
    57 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Maybe it's just me but her outfit doesn't seems weird or inappropriate at all ? But I live in a warm place with no dress-codes in schools so maybe I'm just used to seeing people dressed in lighter clothes.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    olegroschin avatar
    Gebidozo
    Gebidozo
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Of course it isn’t inappropriate. American Airlines are behaving like f*****g Taliban.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    Load More Comments
    User avatar
    POST
    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Maybe don't wear your jammies/"athletic wear" on the plane next time? Wear, ya know, actual clothes? Jeans, tees, slacks, shirts, skirts, dresses, etc.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    michaellargey avatar
    Michael Largey
    Michael Largey
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It may have had nothing to do with any airline dress code and everything to do with the flight attendant's personal religious/moral views.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    biache34 avatar
    Ellinor she/they/elle
    Ellinor she/they/elle
    Community Member
    57 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Maybe it's just me but her outfit doesn't seems weird or inappropriate at all ? But I live in a warm place with no dress-codes in schools so maybe I'm just used to seeing people dressed in lighter clothes.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    olegroschin avatar
    Gebidozo
    Gebidozo
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Of course it isn’t inappropriate. American Airlines are behaving like f*****g Taliban.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    Load More Comments
    Back to Homepage
    More about Celebrities
    Homepage
    Trending
    Celebrities
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Celebrities Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT