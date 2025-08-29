“Your Kids Are Not My Problem”: Mom Vents Online After 6-Leg Flight With A Kid ‘Traumatized Her’

ADVERTISEMENT

Air travel, for all its magic, is often plagued with different bureaucratic minutia that take away from the very real fact that we’ve enabled people to fly. Airline rules, crowded airplanes, uncomfortable seats and restrictive baggage policies all come together to add perhaps unnecessary stress to what still remains the fast way to travel.

A netizen shared her experience on a three-legged flight with her family and how other passenger’s seat selections caused her some issues. Readers were quick to debate her points and quickly an extensive discussion started in the comments.

These days, many airlines make seat selection an extra you pay for

So one woman detailed how this feature disrupted travel for her family

There are advantages to the system of selecting seats

Flying has become an act of preference adjustment, and perhaps the most contentious argument for travelers is whether it’s worthwhile to pay extra for a specific seat. Seat selection has become an airline business model, with airlines charging more for aisle, window, or front-row seating and reserving middle seats or “random assignments” for the cheaper option. For the traveler, this arrangement has both self-evident benefits and equally self-evident annoyances.

On the pro side, buying a specific seat offers peace of mind. For many travelers, especially those flying long-haul or with families, the ability to guarantee where you’ll sit can make or break the journey. Parents can ensure they sit next to their children, friends traveling together can avoid being scattered throughout the cabin, and solo travelers can secure their preferred aisle or window. For taller riders, taking an exit-row or bulkhead seat isn’t simply about comfort, dodging hours of cramped misery is on the line. Being in charge of your location makes a stressful ordeal into a more secure experience, and that’s invaluable when dealing with airports and tight timelines.

There’s also the psychological comfort of dodging worst-case scenarios. The middle seat is the economy boogeyman, dreaded for its closeness and inevitable elbow battles. Getting to miss that fate by paying a bit extra can be like an insurance policy. Other than that, seat selection has consequences for the rest of the flight: window equals view and wall to nap against, and aisle equals easy access to the bathroom and slightly more room in bending your knees. No wonder people are shelling out extra money for the security of choosing your pick.

But the downsides are just as apparent

But on the negative side, many flyers perceive seat selection fees as nickel-and-diming. Flights are already expensive, and paying for the sole privilege of not getting wedged into a middle seat seems unjust to others. For families especially, the system can be expensive and stressful: a parent might be charged extra simply to sit next to his or her child, which seems less of a luxury and more of a requirement. Something that has to be an integral part of safe and intelligent travel has become yet another product on the airline’s bottom line.

There is also the reality that even once paid for, not everything goes as expected. Flights are changed, equipment swaps, or flights overbooked and can result in seating at the last minute being reconfigured. That leaves paying customers sometimes feeling let down as well, with the extra indignity of the monetary loss. And then there are passengers who refuse to pay and accept what they are allocated, and sometimes they get lucky and score a good seat at no cost, further supporting the impression that the system is as much a lottery as it is a promise.

For price-conscious consumers, the downside is clear: the total expense of choosing seats on several different flights quickly totals as much as a second night’s stay in a hotel room or a better meal on the trip. Most travelers begrudge being placed in a situation where comfort is an optional add-on rather than an included aspect of the ticket.

Ultimately, from the perspective of passengers, seat choice is about priorities. To those who value certainty, comfort, or sitting with loved ones, the advantages are worth the frustration of the fee. But to those who would prefer to gamble, and save money for something tangible, the disadvantages make skipping seat choice the wiser choice. It’s a cost vs. control trade-off, yet another decision in the ever more convoluted air travel labyrinth passengers face before they even reach the runway.

She gave some more details in the comments

Not everyone was convinced by her arguments

