168 Amazing Facts For Your Daily Dose Of Knowledge
Earth is no stranger to crazy things. I mean, it’s inhabited by humans, the most bizarre creatures ever, despite how normal we may look! Humans remain mysterious, even though we’ve been studying ourselves and the world for thousands of years.
And it’s not like we haven’t made any progress or found out tons of interesting facts about our planet, of course. It’s just that there are too many things to dive into and explore! Like, did you know that vending machines kill more people than sharks? Or that men have a 1 in 200 chance of being related to Genghis Khan? Or again, that the longest interval between the birth of twins is 87 days?
Yeah, there’s a lot of stuff going on around the globe, and here at Bored Panda we have a weird obsession for learning about insane coincidences and random events happening in this cool, cool world. If you’re like us, you’ll be mesmerized by the amazing facts we’ve collected on this list! Go on, read them and let your brain get tickled for good.
In a 2008 survey, 58% of British teenagers thought Sherlock Holmes was a real person, while 23% thought Winston Churchill was not.
A large percentage of the budget for Monty Python and the Holy Grail was donated by members of Led Zeppelin and Pink Floyd.
Also true: Beatle George Harrison saved "Monty Python's Life of Brian" with an influx of 2 million pounds after the chairman of EMI shut down the project.
More people in the world currently suffer from obesity than from hunger.
Vending machines kill 4 times as many people as sharks per year.
Along with the five traditional senses of sound, sight, touch, smell and taste, humans have 15 “other senses.” These include balance, temperature, pain and time as well as internal senses for suffocation, thirst, and fullness.
Machine-spun Cotton Candy was invented by a dentist.
The Canary Islands are named after dogs, not birds.
Japan is the world's most earthquake-prone country.
A TI-83 calculator has six times more processing power than the computer that landed Apollo 11 on the moon.
Yet you can't travel to the moon on a calculator. Just sayin'
You replace every particle in your body every seven years. You are literally not the same person you were 7 years ago.
Just before the Nazis invaded Paris, H.A. and Margret Rey fled on bicycles. They were carrying the manuscript for Curious George.
The "most typical human" is right-handed, makes less than $12,000 per year, has a mobile phone, and doesn't have a bank account.
Boring, Oregon, and Dull, Scotland, have been sister cities since 2012.
The world wastes about 1 billion metric tons of food each year.
Multiple "Marlboro Men" have died from lung cancer.
Odd fact: 100 years ago, Marlboros were marketed to women. The slogan was "ivory tips protect the lips." Men refused to buy the cigarettes, so the company wooed them back with images of a rugged cowboy alone on the range.
Michael Jordan makes more money from Nike annually than all of the Nike factory workers in Malaysia combined.
Airplane food isn't very tasty because our sense of smell and taste decrease by around 30 percent during flights.
While working on Pac-Man, video game designer Toru Iwatani was allegedly inspired by the shape of a pizza with one slice removed.
Sounds like he had an all-nighter at the office. Does anybody know what choices he rejected? And by the way: https://abcnews.go.com/Technology/GameOn/pac-man-10-secrets/story?id=13084900
Prairie dogs say hello with kisses.
The best place in the world to see rainbows is in Hawaii.
Humans are just one of the estimated 8.7 million species on Earth.
And, as Mark Twain said, we're the only animal that blushes. Or needs to.
If "The Simpsons" aged normally, Bart would now be older than Marge was in the first season.
The delegates who attended the Constitutional Convention spent much of their time getting drunk. One surviving document is a bill for a party on September 15th, 1787, two days before the signing of the Constitution. Items on the bill were: 54 bottles of Madeira, 60 bottles of Claret, 8 bottles of whiskey, 8 bottles of cider, 12 bottles of beer, and 7 bowls of alcoholic punch. All of this for 55 people.
Goats have rectangular pupils.
The longest music piece in the world is being performed in the city of Halberstadt in Germany: John Cage's composition for organ ORGAN2/ASLSP.
All the ants on Earth weigh about as much as all the humans.
The unicorn is the national animal of Scotland.
The average adult human has one to three kilograms of bacteria in their body.
Starfish can re-grow their arms. In fact, a single arm can regenerate a whole body.
There are more atoms in a single glass of water than glasses of water in all the oceans of the Earth.
I'd really like to thank the person that did the math for this. Lol
You're more likely to become the President than you are to win the lottery.
Cookie Monster's real name is Sid.
I didn't know this. Apparently this was revealed in the 2004 song "The First Time Me Eat Cookie," 35 years after the birth of Sesame Street.
In the mid-1980s, Fergie of The Black Eyed Peas was the voice of Charlie Brown's sister Sally.
Neptune was the first planet to get its existence predicted by calculations before it was actually seen by a telescope.
Uranus was discovered in 1781, but it’s orbit didn’t make sense, so they started looking for another planet. Neptune was found in 1846, it’s approximate location predicted ahead of time. Fun fact! At the time Neptune was discovered, asteroids Ceres (1801) and Palles (1802) were considered planets, and were only demoted as the real nature of the asteroid belt because apparent. Pluto is not the first to get the boot.
Whale songs can be used to map out the ocean floor.
New creatures have been found in deep-sea volcanoes.
Yeti crabs: "Oh, no, brother, we're not new. *You're* new."
Mount Everest is bigger now than the last time it was measured.
I think that is because the Indian subcontinent is still moving and pushing against the rest of Asia. So the mountain is being squeezed upwards as it is located along the intersection between the 2 land masses
The hottest chili pepper in the world is so hot it could kill you.
Evolution: wiping out people who will put anything in their mouths since 300,000 BCE.
The longest place name on the planet is 169 letters long.
The English word with the most definitions is "set."
Google's founders were willing to sell to Excite for under $1 million in 1999—but Excite turned them down.
You have a 1 in 200 chance of being related to Genghis Khan.
What is the chance I have ancestors that were murdered by him and his people?
Bubble wrap was originally designed to be used as wallpaper.
It's estimated that Sweden has more islands than any other country.
Why "estimated"? Can't they go on Google Earth and count?
All giant pandas in zoos around the world are on loan from China.
Copenhagen is the most bike-friendly city in the world.
🎶 I want to ride my bicycle. I want to ride my bike. I want to ride my bicycle. I want to ride it where I like. 🎶
Marie Curie is the only person to earn a Nobel prize in two different sciences.
Space smells like seared steak.
If the human brain were a computer, it could perform 38 thousand-trillion operations per second. The world’s most powerful supercomputer, BlueGene, can manage only .002% of that.
Yeah, but the average human brain contains a lot of malware.
Jousting is the official sport of the state of Maryland.
In New York City, approximately 1,600 people are bitten by other humans annually.
Well I mean it's probably higher because of babies and kids.
Recent droughts in Europe were the worst in 2,100 years.
More people visit France than any other country.
Muhammad is thought to be the most popular name in the world.
Tokyo is the world's largest city with 37 million inhabitants.
Creedence Clearwater Revival has the most No. 2 Billboard hits—without ever hitting No. 1.
They did "Proud Mary" first, and even wrote the song, I believe. Once I heard Tina Turner's version, I was like-- CCR who?
There is a garbage swirl in the Pacific Ocean twice the size of Texas.
A company called Ocean Cleanup is doing a great job developing technology to clean plastic from the ocean
Climate change is causing flowers to change color.
People that think climate change isn’t real because it got extra cold outside yesterday are like those who would insist during the Great Depression that the economy was doing great because that one bakery down the street was doing good business. Talking to you, David.
The world's quietest room is located at Microsoft's headquarters in Washington state.
I wonder why they have a quiet room ... Listing in on us all 🤣
New Zealanders have more pets per household than any other country.
Most of them are sheep, the USA holds the record for most pet cats per household.
The first person convicted of speeding was going 8 mph. (13 kmh)
One of the American presidents (I think it was Harrison) was ticketed for speeding while in office. When the cop realized whom he had ticketed, he tried to take the ticket back. The president insisted on paying the ticket.
Some people have an extra bone in their knee (and it's getting more common).
For 100 years, maps have shown an island that doesn't exist.
The average four year-old child asks over three hundred questions a day.
"Rain of fish" is an annual weather event in which hundreds of fish rain from the sky onto the Honduran city of Yoro.
Half of all humans who have ever lived have died from malaria.
An adult is made up of 7,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000 (7 octillion) atoms. For perspective, there’s a ‘measly’ 300,000,000,000 (300 billion) stars in our galaxy.
90% of the world’s population lives in the Northern Hemisphere.
Four babies are born every second.
The global adult literacy rate is around 86%.
The heads on Easter Island have bodies.
Pigeons can tell the difference between a painting by Monet and Picasso.
Bees sometimes sting other bees.
The healthiest place in the world is in Panama.
Redheads aren't actually going extinct.
*thinks of Max from Stranger Things and thanks the heavens that red heads exists*
Bee hummingbirds are so small they get mistaken for insects.
Facebook engineers originally wanted to call the "Like" button the "Awesome" button.
A Blue Whale's heart is the size of a VW Beetle and large enough that you could swim through it's arteries.
Two-thirds of Africa is in the Northern Hemisphere.
Glaciers and ice sheets hold about 69 percent of the world's freshwater.
Indonesia is home to some of the shortest people in the world.
The coldest temperature ever recorded was -144 degrees Fahrenheit. (-98 degrees Celsius)
The Earth's ozone layer will make a full recovery in 50 years.
Only two countries use purple in their national flags.
Dominica and Nicaragua. This is because purple dye used to be so expensive in the past.
"New car smell" is the scent of dozens of chemicals.
Humans are the only animals that blush.
The wood frog can hold its pee for up to eight months.
Rabbits can't puke.
Water makes different pouring sounds depending on its temperature.
Riding a roller coaster could help you pass a kidney stone.
If I were on a roller coaster, I'm pretty sure I wouldn't need help passing anything.
The average hummingbird's heart rate is more than 1,200 beats per minute.
Humans share 50% of their DNA with bananas.
Dolphins have names for each other and can call out for each other specifically.
Cleopatra lived closer in time to the first Moon landing than to the building of the Great Pyramid.
The entire world's population could fit inside Los Angeles.
Do you want monkeypox? Because this is how you get monkeypox.
Africa and Asia are home to nearly 90 percent of the world's rural population.
The most expensive coin in the world was sold for more than $7 million.
A record-breaking 92 countries competed in the 2018 Winter Olympics.
Interpol was founded in 1914 when legal professionals from 24 countries got together to discuss catching fugitives.
Pineapple works as a natural meat tenderizer.
The dot over the lower case "i" or "j" is known as a "tittle."
Abraham Lincoln's bodyguard left his post at Ford's Theatre to go for a drink.
Oh, please. He was just scoping out the perimeter. Next he was going to scope out the perimeter at the nearby whorehouse.
Children's medicine once contained morphine.
Although, back in the day, pretty much every medicine contained some sort of opiate, or mercury or strychnine .....
Our European ancestors were cannibals.
Nutmeg can be fatally poisonous.
The first iPhone wasn't made by Apple.
It was made by InfoGear in the late 90s and was a landline phone.
North Korea and Cuba are the only places you can't buy Coca-Cola.
You can buy Coca Cola in Cuba. They import it from Mexico.
The Paris Agreement on climate change was signed by the largest number of countries ever in one day.
People who are currently alive represent about 7% of the total number of people who have ever lived.
People 60 years and older make up 12.3% of the global population.
They're only making it up because they're getting older and can't remember so well any more.
There are more than 24 time zones around the world.
Canada has 9% of the world's forests.
There are 41 countries that recognize sign language as an official language.
The oceans contain almost 200,000 different viruses.
The world’s oldest wooden wheel has been around for more than 5,000 years.
The severed head of a sea slug can grow a whole new body.
Hair and nails grow faster during pregnancy.
Goosebumps are meant to ward off predators.
Only two mammals like spicy food: humans and the tree shrew.
I wonder what a tree shrew tastes like. Imagine an animal that comes readily seasoned
The human body literally glows.
A dozen bodies were once found in Benjamin Franklin's basement.
There's a giant fish with a transparent head.
I think this refers to the Barrel-Eye fish, which is freaky as heck.
Showers really do spark creativity.
Dolphins have been trained to be used in wars.
Koalas have fingerprints.
Dinosaurs lived on every continent.
Chinese police use geese squads.
Fredric Baur invented the Pringles can. When he passed away in 2008, his ashes were buried in one.
Human fingers are so sensitive that if your fingers were the size of Earth, you could feel the difference between a house and a car.
The Dancing Plague of 1518 was a case of dancing mania that occurred in Germany, where people danced without rest for a month straight.
Wilford Brimley was Howard Hughes' bodyguard.
There are fossilized plants in Greenland under 1.4 km of ice.
The world's most densely populated island is the size of two soccer fields.
There are around 4 quadrillion quadrillion bacteria on Earth.
The world's largest man-made oyster reef was created in Maryland.
There are only two countries with names that begin with "The."
A narwhal's tusk reveals its past living conditions.
Many feet bones don't harden until you're an adult.
Some sea snakes can breathe through their skin.
The moon has moonquakes.
The feeling of getting lost inside a mall is known as the Gruen transfer.
The "M's" in M&Ms stand for "Mars" and "Murrie."
Fingernails doesn't grow after you die.
Sea lions can dance to a beat.
There's a country (Benin) where twins are most likely to be born.
Ah, unless you are an old acquaintance of mine who was French and adopted, who got married to a girl from St Helena (look it up) who had twins in her families make up ; turns out, as he found out later, both of HIS natural parents had a high instance of twins - and multiple births - So, long story short, the first pregnancy ended up with twins, the second one she gave birth just short of 10 months after the first was twins again (at this point most of us would've had a vasectomy or at least been careful), his wife was pregnant within 6 weeks of giving birth to the second set of twins and 9 months after that, pushed out TRIPLETS !!! I have never seen a more broken man in my entire life - he was 25 ..... They are still together as far as I know 20 years later.
The Comic Sans font came from an actual comic book.
A tick bite can make you allergic to red meat.
Lone Star ticks carrying a certain disease, yes. Deer ticks give you Lyme disease, not meat allergies.
There's a basketball court above the Supreme Court. It's known as the Highest Court in the Land.
Dentistry is the oldest profession in the world.
That's a new term for the world's oldest profession that I haven't heard before.
There are more twins now than ever before.
There's only two countries in the world that doesn't use the metric system.