Yeah, there’s a lot of stuff going on around the globe, and here at Bored Panda we have a weird obsession for learning about insane coincidences and random events happening in this cool, cool world. If you’re like us, you’ll be mesmerized by the amazing facts we’ve collected on this list! Go on, read them and let your brain get tickled for good.

And it’s not like we haven’t made any progress or found out tons of interesting facts about our planet, of course. It’s just that there are too many things to dive into and explore! Like, did you know that vending machines kill more people than sharks? Or that men have a 1 in 200 chance of being related to Genghis Khan? Or again, that the longest interval between the birth of twins is 87 days?

Earth is no stranger to crazy things. I mean, it’s inhabited by humans, the most bizarre creatures ever, despite how normal we may look! Humans remain mysterious, even though we’ve been studying ourselves and the world for thousands of years.

#1 In a 2008 survey, 58% of British teenagers thought Sherlock Holmes was a real person, while 23% thought Winston Churchill was not.

#2 A large percentage of the budget for Monty Python and the Holy Grail was donated by members of Led Zeppelin and Pink Floyd.

#3 More people in the world currently suffer from obesity than from hunger.

#4 Vending machines kill 4 times as many people as sharks per year.

#5 Along with the five traditional senses of sound, sight, touch, smell and taste, humans have 15 “other senses.” These include balance, temperature, pain and time as well as internal senses for suffocation, thirst, and fullness.

#6 Machine-spun Cotton Candy was invented by a dentist.

#7 The Canary Islands are named after dogs, not birds.

#8 Japan is the world's most earthquake-prone country.

#9 A TI-83 calculator has six times more processing power than the computer that landed Apollo 11 on the moon.

#10 You replace every particle in your body every seven years. You are literally not the same person you were 7 years ago.

#11 Just before the Nazis invaded Paris, H.A. and Margret Rey fled on bicycles. They were carrying the manuscript for Curious George.

#12 The "most typical human" is right-handed, makes less than $12,000 per year, has a mobile phone, and doesn't have a bank account.

#13 Boring, Oregon, and Dull, Scotland, have been sister cities since 2012.

#14 The world wastes about 1 billion metric tons of food each year.

#15 Multiple "Marlboro Men" have died from lung cancer.

#16 Michael Jordan makes more money from Nike annually than all of the Nike factory workers in Malaysia combined.

#17 Airplane food isn't very tasty because our sense of smell and taste decrease by around 30 percent during flights.

#18 While working on Pac-Man, video game designer Toru Iwatani was allegedly inspired by the shape of a pizza with one slice removed.

#19 Prairie dogs say hello with kisses.

#20 The best place in the world to see rainbows is in Hawaii.

#21 Humans are just one of the estimated 8.7 million species on Earth.

#22 If "The Simpsons" aged normally, Bart would now be older than Marge was in the first season.

#23 The delegates who attended the Constitutional Convention spent much of their time getting drunk. One surviving document is a bill for a party on September 15th, 1787, two days before the signing of the Constitution. Items on the bill were: 54 bottles of Madeira, 60 bottles of Claret, 8 bottles of whiskey, 8 bottles of cider, 12 bottles of beer, and 7 bowls of alcoholic punch. All of this for 55 people.

#24 Goats have rectangular pupils.

#25 The longest music piece in the world is being performed in the city of Halberstadt in Germany: John Cage's composition for organ ORGAN2/ASLSP.

#26 All the ants on Earth weigh about as much as all the humans.

#27 The unicorn is the national animal of Scotland.

#28 The average adult human has one to three kilograms of bacteria in their body.

#29 Starfish can re-grow their arms. In fact, a single arm can regenerate a whole body.

#30 There are more atoms in a single glass of water than glasses of water in all the oceans of the Earth.

#31 You're more likely to become the President than you are to win the lottery.

#32 Cookie Monster's real name is Sid.

#33 In the mid-1980s, Fergie of The Black Eyed Peas was the voice of Charlie Brown's sister Sally.

#34 Neptune was the first planet to get its existence predicted by calculations before it was actually seen by a telescope.

#35 Whale songs can be used to map out the ocean floor.

#36 New creatures have been found in deep-sea volcanoes.

#37 Mount Everest is bigger now than the last time it was measured.

#38 The hottest chili pepper in the world is so hot it could kill you.

#39 The longest place name on the planet is 169 letters long.

#40 The English word with the most definitions is "set."

#41 Google's founders were willing to sell to Excite for under $1 million in 1999—but Excite turned them down.

#42 You have a 1 in 200 chance of being related to Genghis Khan.

#43 Bubble wrap was originally designed to be used as wallpaper.

#44 It's estimated that Sweden has more islands than any other country.

#45 All giant pandas in zoos around the world are on loan from China.

#46 Copenhagen is the most bike-friendly city in the world.

#47 Marie Curie is the only person to earn a Nobel prize in two different sciences.

#48 Space smells like seared steak.

#49 If the human brain were a computer, it could perform 38 thousand-trillion operations per second. The world’s most powerful supercomputer, BlueGene, can manage only .002% of that.

#50 Jousting is the official sport of the state of Maryland.

#51 In New York City, approximately 1,600 people are bitten by other humans annually.

#52 Recent droughts in Europe were the worst in 2,100 years.

#53 More people visit France than any other country.

#54 Muhammad is thought to be the most popular name in the world.

#55 Tokyo is the world's largest city with 37 million inhabitants.

#56 Creedence Clearwater Revival has the most No. 2 Billboard hits—without ever hitting No. 1.

#57 There is a garbage swirl in the Pacific Ocean twice the size of Texas.

#58 Climate change is causing flowers to change color.

#59 The world's quietest room is located at Microsoft's headquarters in Washington state.

#60 New Zealanders have more pets per household than any other country.

#61 The first person convicted of speeding was going 8 mph. (13 kmh)

#62 Some people have an extra bone in their knee (and it's getting more common).

#63 For 100 years, maps have shown an island that doesn't exist.

#64 The average four year-old child asks over three hundred questions a day.

#65 "Rain of fish" is an annual weather event in which hundreds of fish rain from the sky onto the Honduran city of Yoro.

#66 Half of all humans who have ever lived have died from malaria.

#67 An adult is made up of 7,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000 (7 octillion) atoms. For perspective, there’s a ‘measly’ 300,000,000,000 (300 billion) stars in our galaxy.

#68 90% of the world’s population lives in the Northern Hemisphere.

#69 Four babies are born every second.

#70 The global adult literacy rate is around 86%.

#71 The heads on Easter Island have bodies.

#72 Pigeons can tell the difference between a painting by Monet and Picasso.

#73 Bees sometimes sting other bees.

#74 The healthiest place in the world is in Panama.

#75 Redheads aren't actually going extinct.

#76 Bee hummingbirds are so small they get mistaken for insects.

#77 Facebook engineers originally wanted to call the "Like" button the "Awesome" button.

#78 A Blue Whale's heart is the size of a VW Beetle and large enough that you could swim through it's arteries.

#79 Two-thirds of Africa is in the Northern Hemisphere.

#80 Glaciers and ice sheets hold about 69 percent of the world's freshwater.

#81 Indonesia is home to some of the shortest people in the world.

#82 The coldest temperature ever recorded was -144 degrees Fahrenheit. (-98 degrees Celsius)

#83 The Earth's ozone layer will make a full recovery in 50 years.

#84 Only two countries use purple in their national flags.

#85 "New car smell" is the scent of dozens of chemicals.

#86 Humans are the only animals that blush.

#87 The wood frog can hold its pee for up to eight months.

#88 Rabbits can't puke.

#89 Water makes different pouring sounds depending on its temperature.

#90 Riding a roller coaster could help you pass a kidney stone.

#91 The average hummingbird's heart rate is more than 1,200 beats per minute.

#92 Humans share 50% of their DNA with bananas.

#93 Dolphins have names for each other and can call out for each other specifically.

#94 Cleopatra lived closer in time to the first Moon landing than to the building of the Great Pyramid.

#95 The entire world's population could fit inside Los Angeles.

#96 Africa and Asia are home to nearly 90 percent of the world's rural population.

#97 The most expensive coin in the world was sold for more than $7 million.

#98 A record-breaking 92 countries competed in the 2018 Winter Olympics.

#99 Interpol was founded in 1914 when legal professionals from 24 countries got together to discuss catching fugitives.

#100 Pineapple works as a natural meat tenderizer.

#101 The dot over the lower case "i" or "j" is known as a "tittle."

#102 Abraham Lincoln's bodyguard left his post at Ford's Theatre to go for a drink.

#103 Children's medicine once contained morphine.

#104 Our European ancestors were cannibals.

#105 Nutmeg can be fatally poisonous.

#106 The first iPhone wasn't made by Apple.

#107 North Korea and Cuba are the only places you can't buy Coca-Cola.

#108 The Paris Agreement on climate change was signed by the largest number of countries ever in one day.

#109 People who are currently alive represent about 7% of the total number of people who have ever lived.

#110 People 60 years and older make up 12.3% of the global population.

#111 There are more than 24 time zones around the world.

#112 Canada has 9% of the world's forests.

#113 There are 41 countries that recognize sign language as an official language.

#114 The oceans contain almost 200,000 different viruses.

#115 The world’s oldest wooden wheel has been around for more than 5,000 years.

#116 The severed head of a sea slug can grow a whole new body.

#117 Hair and nails grow faster during pregnancy.

#118 Goosebumps are meant to ward off predators.

#119 Only two mammals like spicy food: humans and the tree shrew.

#120 The human body literally glows.

#121 A dozen bodies were once found in Benjamin Franklin's basement.

#122 There's a giant fish with a transparent head.

#123 Showers really do spark creativity.

#124 Dolphins have been trained to be used in wars.

#125 Koalas have fingerprints.

#126 Dinosaurs lived on every continent.

#127 Chinese police use geese squads.

#128 Fredric Baur invented the Pringles can. When he passed away in 2008, his ashes were buried in one.

#129 Human fingers are so sensitive that if your fingers were the size of Earth, you could feel the difference between a house and a car.

#130 The Dancing Plague of 1518 was a case of dancing mania that occurred in Germany, where people danced without rest for a month straight.

#131 Wilford Brimley was Howard Hughes' bodyguard.

#132 There are fossilized plants in Greenland under 1.4 km of ice.

#133 The world's most densely populated island is the size of two soccer fields.

#134 There are around 4 quadrillion quadrillion bacteria on Earth.

#135 The world's largest man-made oyster reef was created in Maryland.

#136 There are only two countries with names that begin with "The."

#137 A narwhal's tusk reveals its past living conditions.

#138 Many feet bones don't harden until you're an adult.

#139 Some sea snakes can breathe through their skin.

#140 The moon has moonquakes.

#141 The feeling of getting lost inside a mall is known as the Gruen transfer.

#142 The "M's" in M&Ms stand for "Mars" and "Murrie."

#143 Fingernails doesn't grow after you die.

#144 Sea lions can dance to a beat.

#145 There's a country (Benin) where twins are most likely to be born.

#146 The Comic Sans font came from an actual comic book.

#147 A tick bite can make you allergic to red meat.

#148 There's a basketball court above the Supreme Court. It's known as the Highest Court in the Land.

#149 Dentistry is the oldest profession in the world.

#150 There are more twins now than ever before.