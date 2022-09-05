Earth is no stranger to crazy things. I mean, it’s inhabited by humans, the most bizarre creatures ever, despite how normal we may look! Humans remain mysterious, even though we’ve been studying ourselves and the world for thousands of years.

And it’s not like we haven’t made any progress or found out tons of interesting facts about our planet, of course. It’s just that there are too many things to dive into and explore! Like, did you know that vending machines kill more people than sharks? Or that men have a 1 in 200 chance of being related to Genghis Khan? Or again, that the longest interval between the birth of twins is 87 days?

Yeah, there’s a lot of stuff going on around the globe, and here at Bored Panda we have a weird obsession for learning about insane coincidences and random events happening in this cool, cool world. If you’re like us, you’ll be mesmerized by the amazing facts we’ve collected on this list! Go on, read them and let your brain get tickled for good.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

In a 2008 survey, 58% of British teenagers thought Sherlock Holmes was a real person, while 23% thought Winston Churchill was not.

UKTV Gold Report

31points
POST
Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
1 month ago

If Sherlock Holmes wasn't real then who defeated Moriarty? Honestly, some people.....

14
14points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#2

A large percentage of the budget for Monty Python and the Holy Grail was donated by members of Led Zeppelin and Pink Floyd.

rollingstone.com/ Report

30points
POST
Pirates of Zen Pants
Pirates of Zen Pants
Community Member
1 month ago

Also true: Beatle George Harrison saved "Monty Python's Life of Brian" with an influx of 2 million pounds after the chairman of EMI shut down the project.

12
12points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#3

More people in the world currently suffer from obesity than from hunger.

thelancet.com Report

27points
POST
Pirates of Zen Pants
Pirates of Zen Pants
Community Member
1 month ago

Uh, go us?

10
10points
reply
View more comments
#4

Vending machines kill 4 times as many people as sharks per year.

CPSC , Florida Museum of Natural History Report

26points
POST
Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
1 month ago

At 9pmTonight! When Vending Machines ATTACK!

11
11points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#5

Along with the five traditional senses of sound, sight, touch, smell and taste, humans have 15 “other senses.” These include balance, temperature, pain and time as well as internal senses for suffocation, thirst, and fullness.

miraclelearningcentre.com Report

26points
POST
$cagsy
$cagsy
Community Member
1 month ago (edited)

There is also a very rare sense which few people seem to possess nowadays: 'Common'.

13
13points
reply
View more comments
#6

Machine-spun Cotton Candy was invented by a dentist.

Official Gazette of the United States Patent Office Report

25points
POST
Skara Brae
Skara Brae
Community Member
1 month ago

Job security.

17
17points
reply
View more comments
#7

The Canary Islands are named after dogs, not birds.

worldatlas.com Report

25points
POST
Paula Pattison
Paula Pattison
Community Member
1 month ago

And the bird is named after the islands

10
10points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#8

Japan is the world's most earthquake-prone country.

usgs.gov Report

25points
POST
Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
1 month ago

When you have Godzilla trampling up and down your country you are bound to feel a few earthquakes.

22
22points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#9

A TI-83 calculator has six times more processing power than the computer that landed Apollo 11 on the moon.

theconversation.com Report

24points
POST
Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
1 month ago

Yet you can't travel to the moon on a calculator. Just sayin'

7
7points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#10

You replace every particle in your body every seven years. You are literally not the same person you were 7 years ago.

drozshow.com Report

24points
POST
Pirates of Zen Pants
Pirates of Zen Pants
Community Member
1 month ago

Well, yeah. That person was a size 10!

18
18points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#11

Just before the Nazis invaded Paris, H.A. and Margret Rey fled on bicycles. They were carrying the manuscript for Curious George.

lib.usm.edu Report

23points
POST
Ronda News Channel
Ronda News Channel
Community Member
1 month ago

They're very fortunate

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#12

The "most typical human" is right-handed, makes less than $12,000 per year, has a mobile phone, and doesn't have a bank account.

Chinese Academy of Sciences Report

23points
POST
Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
1 month ago

Typical!

7
7points
reply
View more comments
#13

Boring, Oregon, and Dull, Scotland, have been sister cities since 2012.

oregonlive.com Report

23points
POST
Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
1 month ago

Are there any bored pandas in Boring?

6
6points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#14

The world wastes about 1 billion metric tons of food each year.

unep.org Report

23points
POST
DennyS (denzoren)
DennyS (denzoren)
Community Member
1 month ago

Highly believable and depressing.

9
9points
reply
View more comments
#15

Multiple "Marlboro Men" have died from lung cancer.

latimes.com , tobaccocontrol.bmj.com Report

22points
POST
Pirates of Zen Pants
Pirates of Zen Pants
Community Member
1 month ago (edited)

Odd fact: 100 years ago, Marlboros were marketed to women. The slogan was "ivory tips protect the lips." Men refused to buy the cigarettes, so the company wooed them back with images of a rugged cowboy alone on the range.

11
11points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#16

Michael Jordan makes more money from Nike annually than all of the Nike factory workers in Malaysia combined.

top-online-bookmakers.com Report

22points
POST
Jules
Jules
Community Member
1 month ago

That's obscene

19
19points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#17

Airplane food isn't very tasty because our sense of smell and taste decrease by around 30 percent during flights.

bbc.com Report

22points
POST
Vix Spiderthrust
Vix Spiderthrust
Community Member
1 month ago

And also because it's processed shite.

24
24points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#18

While working on Pac-Man, video game designer Toru Iwatani was allegedly inspired by the shape of a pizza with one slice removed.

time.com Report

21points
POST
Skara Brae
Skara Brae
Community Member
1 month ago

Sounds like he had an all-nighter at the office. Does anybody know what choices he rejected? And by the way: https://abcnews.go.com/Technology/GameOn/pac-man-10-secrets/story?id=13084900

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#19

Prairie dogs say hello with kisses.

northamericannature.com Report

21points
POST
Kate
Kate
Community Member
1 month ago

They also tend to carry bubonic plague (or rather, their fleas do), so please don't go kissing prairie dogs.

8
8points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#20

The best place in the world to see rainbows is in Hawaii.

journals.ametsoc.org Report

21points
POST
Sawdust
Sawdust
Community Member
1 month ago

Seems legit.

4
4points
reply
View more comments
#21

Humans are just one of the estimated 8.7 million species on Earth.

journals.plos.org Report

21points
POST
Pirates of Zen Pants
Pirates of Zen Pants
Community Member
1 month ago

And, as Mark Twain said, we're the only animal that blushes. Or needs to.

3
3points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#22

If "The Simpsons" aged normally, Bart would now be older than Marge was in the first season.

Report

20points
POST
Aunty Fairy
Aunty Fairy
Community Member
1 month ago

OH PLEASE NO DON'T DO THIS TO ME

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#23

The delegates who attended the Constitutional Convention spent much of their time getting drunk. One surviving document is a bill for a party on September 15th, 1787, two days before the signing of the Constitution. Items on the bill were: 54 bottles of Madeira, 60 bottles of Claret, 8 bottles of whiskey, 8 bottles of cider, 12 bottles of beer, and 7 bowls of alcoholic punch. All of this for 55 people.

scribd.com Report

20points
POST
Alyn Mann
Alyn Mann
Community Member
1 month ago

And a lot of the U.S.'s "patriotic" songs are old drinking songs. They really set the U.S. up for success, didn't they?

5
5points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#24

Goats have rectangular pupils.

Science Advances Report

20points
POST
$cagsy
$cagsy
Community Member
1 month ago

I didn't even realise goats were teaching.

15
15points
reply
View more comments
#25

The longest music piece in the world is being performed in the city of Halberstadt in Germany: John Cage's composition for organ ORGAN2/ASLSP.

John Cage Organ Project Report

20points
POST
Skara Brae
Skara Brae
Community Member
1 month ago

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bCoZ3KaT4vg

5
5points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#26

All the ants on Earth weigh about as much as all the humans.

bbc.com Report

20points
POST
#27

The unicorn is the national animal of Scotland.

visitscotland.com Report

20points
POST
Official Cat
Official Cat
Community Member
1 month ago

Best national animal ever!

5
5points
reply
View more comments
#28

The average adult human has one to three kilograms of bacteria in their body.

Human Microbiome Project Report

19points
POST
Sawdust
Sawdust
Community Member
1 month ago

But most of that bacteria is good, even vital, for your health!

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#29

Starfish can re-grow their arms. In fact, a single arm can regenerate a whole body.

John Edward Gray Report

19points
POST
DennyS (denzoren)
DennyS (denzoren)
Community Member
1 month ago

Tis but a scratch.

15
15points
reply
View more comments
#30

There are more atoms in a single glass of water than glasses of water in all the oceans of the Earth.

Volume of Earth's Oceans Report

19points
POST
DennyS (denzoren)
DennyS (denzoren)
Community Member
1 month ago

I'd really like to thank the person that did the math for this. Lol

6
6points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#31

You're more likely to become the President than you are to win the lottery.

reviewjournal.com/ Report

19points
POST
Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
1 month ago

Nope. Not born in the USA or born to USAvian parents.

5
5points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#32

Cookie Monster's real name is Sid.

MarshalGrover Report

18points
POST
Pirates of Zen Pants
Pirates of Zen Pants
Community Member
1 month ago (edited)

I didn't know this. Apparently this was revealed in the 2004 song "The First Time Me Eat Cookie," 35 years after the birth of Sesame Street.

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#33

In the mid-1980s, Fergie of The Black Eyed Peas was the voice of Charlie Brown's sister Sally.

Hal Erickson Report

18points
POST
#34

Neptune was the first planet to get its existence predicted by calculations before it was actually seen by a telescope.

Science and Technology Studies Report

18points
POST
UpQuarkDownQuark
UpQuarkDownQuark
Community Member
1 month ago (edited)

Uranus was discovered in 1781, but it’s orbit didn’t make sense, so they started looking for another planet. Neptune was found in 1846, it’s approximate location predicted ahead of time. Fun fact! At the time Neptune was discovered, asteroids Ceres (1801) and Palles (1802) were considered planets, and were only demoted as the real nature of the asteroid belt because apparent. Pluto is not the first to get the boot.

2
2points
reply
#35

Whale songs can be used to map out the ocean floor.

science.org Report

18points
POST
Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
1 month ago

oooOooOOo wheee OooOO WHEE ooOO! Translates as That's where our Dave lived after he left Phyllis.

11
11points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#36

New creatures have been found in deep-sea volcanoes.

pnas.org Report

18points
POST
Pirates of Zen Pants
Pirates of Zen Pants
Community Member
1 month ago

Yeti crabs: "Oh, no, brother, we're not new. *You're* new."

5
5points
reply
View more comments
#37

Mount Everest is bigger now than the last time it was measured.

nationalgeographic.com Report

18points
POST
Elliot Fowler
Elliot Fowler
Community Member
1 month ago (edited)

I think that is because the Indian subcontinent is still moving and pushing against the rest of Asia. So the mountain is being squeezed upwards as it is located along the intersection between the 2 land masses

13
13points
reply
View more comments
#38

The hottest chili pepper in the world is so hot it could kill you.

dailypost.co.uk Report

18points
POST
Pirates of Zen Pants
Pirates of Zen Pants
Community Member
1 month ago

Evolution: wiping out people who will put anything in their mouths since 300,000 BCE.

7
7points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#39

The longest place name on the planet is 169 letters long.

worldatlas.com Report

18points
POST
Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
1 month ago

It's not Llanfairpwllgwyngyllgogerychwyrndrobwllllantysiliogogogoch, that only has 58 letters.

5
5points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#40

The English word with the most definitions is "set."

guinnessworldrecords.com Report

18points
POST
Bouche Clay
Bouche Clay
Community Member
1 month ago

Sounds like a set-up to me.

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#41

Google's founders were willing to sell to Excite for under $1 million in 1999—but Excite turned them down.

techcrunch.com Report

17points
POST
Pirates of Zen Pants
Pirates of Zen Pants
Community Member
1 month ago

People in 2022: "Who's Excite?"

18
18points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#42

You have a 1 in 200 chance of being related to Genghis Khan.

The American Society of Human Genetics Report

17points
POST
Skara Brae
Skara Brae
Community Member
1 month ago

What is the chance I have ancestors that were murdered by him and his people?

10
10points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#43

Bubble wrap was originally designed to be used as wallpaper.

stevens.edu Report

17points
POST
James016
James016
Community Member
1 month ago

Tension Sheet (TM)

9
9points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#44

It's estimated that Sweden has more islands than any other country.

worldatlas.com Report

17points
POST
David Phillips
David Phillips
Community Member
1 month ago

Why "estimated"? Can't they go on Google Earth and count?

3
3points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#45

All giant pandas in zoos around the world are on loan from China.

history.com Report

17points
POST
Meredith Lawrence
Meredith Lawrence
Community Member
1 month ago

Not loan. Rented.

3
3points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#46

Copenhagen is the most bike-friendly city in the world.

copenhagenizeindex.eu Report

17points
POST
Bouche Clay
Bouche Clay
Community Member
1 month ago

🎶 I want to ride my bicycle. I want to ride my bike. I want to ride my bicycle. I want to ride it where I like. 🎶

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#47

Marie Curie is the only person to earn a Nobel prize in two different sciences.

nobelprize.org Report

17points
POST
#48

Space smells like seared steak.

space.com Report

17points
POST
James016
James016
Community Member
1 month ago

Enveloping the universe is the Cosmic George Forman Grill

9
9points
reply
View more comments
#49

If the human brain were a computer, it could perform 38 thousand-trillion operations per second. The world’s most powerful supercomputer, BlueGene, can manage only .002% of that.

blogs.scientificamerican.com Report

16points
POST
Pirates of Zen Pants
Pirates of Zen Pants
Community Member
1 month ago (edited)

Yeah, but the average human brain contains a lot of malware.

20
20points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#50

Jousting is the official sport of the state of Maryland.

msa.maryland.gov Report

16points
POST
Sawdust
Sawdust
Community Member
1 month ago

Where do they get all the ostriches?

7
7points
reply
View more comments
#51

In New York City, approximately 1,600 people are bitten by other humans annually.

New York City Health Department Report

16points
POST
Benita Valdez
Benita Valdez
Community Member
1 month ago

Well I mean it's probably higher because of babies and kids.

5
5points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#52

Recent droughts in Europe were the worst in 2,100 years.

ncei.noaa.gov Report

16points
POST
Bouche Clay
Bouche Clay
Community Member
1 month ago

Great. Now I'm thirsty.

5
5points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#53

More people visit France than any other country.

e-unwto.org Report

16points
POST
dxisy xo
dxisy xo
Community Member
1 month ago

Overrated

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#54

Muhammad is thought to be the most popular name in the world.

ons.gov.uk Report

16points
POST
$cagsy
$cagsy
Community Member
1 month ago

Are we counting all of the different spellings of Mohammed as the same?

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#55

Tokyo is the world's largest city with 37 million inhabitants.

worldometers.info Report

16points
POST
Bouche Clay
Bouche Clay
Community Member
1 month ago

*waves at all the Tokyoians*

1
1point
reply
#56

Creedence Clearwater Revival has the most No. 2 Billboard hits—without ever hitting No. 1.

slate.com Report

16points
POST
Bouche Clay
Bouche Clay
Community Member
1 month ago

They did "Proud Mary" first, and even wrote the song, I believe. Once I heard Tina Turner's version, I was like-- CCR who?

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#57

There is a garbage swirl in the Pacific Ocean twice the size of Texas.

theoceancleanup.com Report

15points
POST
Elliot Fowler
Elliot Fowler
Community Member
1 month ago

A company called Ocean Cleanup is doing a great job developing technology to clean plastic from the ocean

7
7points
reply
View more comments
#58

Climate change is causing flowers to change color.

cell.com Report

15points
POST
UpQuarkDownQuark
UpQuarkDownQuark
Community Member
1 month ago

People that think climate change isn’t real because it got extra cold outside yesterday are like those who would insist during the Great Depression that the economy was doing great because that one bakery down the street was doing good business. Talking to you, David.

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#59

The world's quietest room is located at Microsoft's headquarters in Washington state.

news.microsoft.com Report

15points
POST
Aishling O Leary
Aishling O Leary
Community Member
1 month ago

I wonder why they have a quiet room ... Listing in on us all 🤣

0
0points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#60

New Zealanders have more pets per household than any other country.

petsecure.com.au Report

15points
POST
Official Cat
Official Cat
Community Member
1 month ago

Most of them are sheep, the USA holds the record for most pet cats per household.

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#61

The first person convicted of speeding was going 8 mph. (13 kmh)

guinnessworldrecords.com Report

15points
POST
Bouche Clay
Bouche Clay
Community Member
1 month ago

One of the American presidents (I think it was Harrison) was ticketed for speeding while in office. When the cop realized whom he had ticketed, he tried to take the ticket back. The president insisted on paying the ticket.

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#62

Some people have an extra bone in their knee (and it's getting more common).

Michael A. Berthaume, Anthony M. J. Bull Report

15points
POST
Hugh Cookson
Hugh Cookson
Community Member
1 month ago

Why ?

3
3points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#63

For 100 years, maps have shown an island that doesn't exist.

smh.com.au Report

15points
POST
Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
1 month ago

This pointless fact was on the last list, also without any context.

8
8points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#64

The average four year-old child asks over three hundred questions a day.

Littlewoods Report

14points
POST
A girl
A girl
Community Member
1 month ago

Why?

6
6points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#65

"Rain of fish" is an annual weather event in which hundreds of fish rain from the sky onto the Honduran city of Yoro.

Noé Pineda Portillo Report

14points
POST
Bouche Clay
Bouche Clay
Community Member
1 month ago

How do the specific fish get chosen? Do they have to apply?

5
5points
reply
View more comments
#66

Half of all humans who have ever lived have died from malaria.

nature.com Report

14points
POST
Bouche Clay
Bouche Clay
Community Member
1 month ago

I blame the mosquitoes.

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#67

An adult is made up of 7,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000 (7 octillion) atoms. For perspective, there’s a ‘measly’ 300,000,000,000 (300 billion) stars in our galaxy.

Robert A. Freitas Jr. Report

14points
POST
Kate
Kate
Community Member
1 month ago

"We are stardust, we are golden/We are billion year old carbon"

5
5points
reply
View more comments
#68

90% of the world’s population lives in the Northern Hemisphere.

bigthink.com Report

14points
POST
Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
1 month ago

5% of the world's population live in the Southern Hemisphere. 5% of the world's population lives in the Inner Earth.

6
6points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#69

Four babies are born every second.

datatopics.worldbank.org Report

14points
POST
Alyn Mann
Alyn Mann
Community Member
1 month ago

how many people die every second though?

4
4points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#70

The global adult literacy rate is around 86%.

uis.unesco.org Report

14points
POST
Jake B
Jake B
Community Member
1 month ago

Not so as you would notice reading BP and watching the news...

2
2points
reply
#71

The heads on Easter Island have bodies.

eisp.org Report

14points
POST
Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
1 month ago

This was on the previous list from last week.

5
5points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#72

Pigeons can tell the difference between a painting by Monet and Picasso.

ncbi.nlm.nih.gov Report

14points
POST
Pirates of Zen Pants
Pirates of Zen Pants
Community Member
1 month ago

Well, yeah. One of them's good.

7
7points
reply
View more comments
#73

Bees sometimes sting other bees.

mq.edu.au Report

14points
POST
Sawdust
Sawdust
Community Member
1 month ago

Half the buzzing in the hive are apologies.

4
4points
reply
View more comments
#74

The healthiest place in the world is in Panama.

internationalliving.com Report

14points
POST
#75

Redheads aren't actually going extinct.

science.howstuffworks.com Report

14points
POST
Remen Zack
Remen Zack
Community Member
1 month ago

*thinks of Max from Stranger Things and thanks the heavens that red heads exists*

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#76

Bee hummingbirds are so small they get mistaken for insects.

birdnote.org Report

14points
POST
Mia Black
Mia Black
Community Member
1 month ago (edited)

Just red the size from beak (top) to tail (end) of a bee hummingbird is 5-7cm.

3
3points
reply
#77

Facebook engineers originally wanted to call the "Like" button the "Awesome" button.

Andrew 'Boz' Bosworth Report

13points
POST
#78

A Blue Whale's heart is the size of a VW Beetle and large enough that you could swim through it's arteries.

whalescientists.com Report

13points
POST
Bouche Clay
Bouche Clay
Community Member
1 month ago

I can't swim.

0
0points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#79

Two-thirds of Africa is in the Northern Hemisphere.

education.nationalgeographic.org/ Report

13points
POST
Peter H
Peter H
Community Member
1 month ago

As is 100% of mainland Asia - the only parts that extend below the equator are on islands.

1
1point
reply
#80

Glaciers and ice sheets hold about 69 percent of the world's freshwater.

global.oup.com Report

13points
POST
#81

Indonesia is home to some of the shortest people in the world.

telegraph.co.uk Report

13points
POST
David Smith
David Smith
Community Member
1 month ago

Did Randy Newman live there?

2
2points
reply
#82

The coldest temperature ever recorded was -144 degrees Fahrenheit. (-98 degrees Celsius)

nationalgeographic.com Report

13points
POST
dxisy xo
dxisy xo
Community Member
1 month ago

I can feel it through the screen 😢

1
1point
reply
#83

The Earth's ozone layer will make a full recovery in 50 years.

http://conf.montreal-protocol.org/ Report

13points
POST
David Smith
David Smith
Community Member
1 month ago

Oh, good. I can go back to using my deodorant now.

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#84

Only two countries use purple in their national flags.

worldatlas.com Report

13points
POST
Pirates of Zen Pants
Pirates of Zen Pants
Community Member
1 month ago

Dominica and Nicaragua. This is because purple dye used to be so expensive in the past.

7
7points
reply
#85

"New car smell" is the scent of dozens of chemicals.

compoundchem.com Report

13points
POST
Chocolate llama
Chocolate llama
Community Member
1 month ago

The same is technically true for the smell of flowers

1
1point
reply
See Also on Bored Panda
#86

Humans are the only animals that blush.

discoverwildlife.com Report

13points
POST
Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
1 month ago

Someone is being a lazy barsteward posting all these same facts again.

8
8points
reply
View more comments
#87

The wood frog can hold its pee for up to eight months.

Royal Society Report

13points
POST
Bouche Clay
Bouche Clay
Community Member
1 month ago

I wish I could hold mine for eight minutes.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#88

Rabbits can't puke.

homeandroost.co.uk Report

13points
POST
Nicole Weymann
Nicole Weymann
Community Member
1 month ago

Neither can rats and/or horses

4
4points
reply
View more comments
#89

Water makes different pouring sounds depending on its temperature.

npr.org Report

13points
POST
#90

Riding a roller coaster could help you pass a kidney stone.

Marc A Mitchell, David D Wartinger Report

13points
POST
Bouche Clay
Bouche Clay
Community Member
1 month ago

If I were on a roller coaster, I'm pretty sure I wouldn't need help passing anything.

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#91

The average hummingbird's heart rate is more than 1,200 beats per minute.

The Hummingbird Handbook: Everything You Need to Know about These Fascinating Birds Report

12points
POST
James Edwards
James Edwards
Community Member
1 month ago

When I see my crush!

1
1point
reply
#92

Humans share 50% of their DNA with bananas.

science.howstuffworks.com Report

12points
POST
Bouche Clay
Bouche Clay
Community Member
1 month ago

Half a human for scale, please.

6
6points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#93

Dolphins have names for each other and can call out for each other specifically.

Stephanie L. King, Vincent M. Janik Report

12points
POST
Jake B
Jake B
Community Member
1 month ago

Does Google translate work for Dolphin?

1
1point
reply
#94

Cleopatra lived closer in time to the first Moon landing than to the building of the Great Pyramid.

worldatlas.com Report

12points
POST
Peter H
Peter H
Community Member
1 month ago

Also, she was Greek - not Egyptian.

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#95

The entire world's population could fit inside Los Angeles.

nationalgeographic.com Report

12points
POST
Pirates of Zen Pants
Pirates of Zen Pants
Community Member
1 month ago

Do you want monkeypox? Because this is how you get monkeypox.

12
12points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
See Also on Bored Panda
#96

Africa and Asia are home to nearly 90 percent of the world's rural population.

data.worldbank.org Report

12points
POST
#97

The most expensive coin in the world was sold for more than $7 million.

ps://www.guinnessworldrecords.com Report

12points
POST
Vix Spiderthrust
Vix Spiderthrust
Community Member
1 month ago

Good luck getting change for that on the bus.

6
6points
reply
View more comments
#98

A record-breaking 92 countries competed in the 2018 Winter Olympics.

time.com Report

12points
POST
Peter H
Peter H
Community Member
1 month ago

Only 91 participated in the 2022 Winter Olympics.

1
1point
reply
#99

Interpol was founded in 1914 when legal professionals from 24 countries got together to discuss catching fugitives.

interpol.int Report

12points
POST
#100

Pineapple works as a natural meat tenderizer.

science.howstuffworks.com Report

12points
POST
James Edwards
James Edwards
Community Member
1 month ago

So does a wooden mallet.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#101

The dot over the lower case "i" or "j" is known as a "tittle."

worldwidewords.org Report

12points
POST
Bouche Clay
Bouche Clay
Community Member
1 month ago

Keep my tittles out of this.

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#102

Abraham Lincoln's bodyguard left his post at Ford's Theatre to go for a drink.

smithsonianmag.com Report

12points
POST
Pirates of Zen Pants
Pirates of Zen Pants
Community Member
1 month ago (edited)

Oh, please. He was just scoping out the perimeter. Next he was going to scope out the perimeter at the nearby whorehouse.

4
4points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#103

Children's medicine once contained morphine.

American Medical Association Report

12points
POST
Hugh Cookson
Hugh Cookson
Community Member
1 month ago

Although, back in the day, pretty much every medicine contained some sort of opiate, or mercury or strychnine .....

6
6points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#104

Our European ancestors were cannibals.

Louise Christine Noble Report

12points
POST
IamMe
IamMe
Community Member
1 month ago

At some point in time, every continent had people who ate other people. There was a lot of starving going on in ancient times.

10
10points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#105

Nutmeg can be fatally poisonous.

Robert B. Payne, M.D. , J. H. Scholefield Report

12points
POST
Nikki Sevven
Nikki Sevven
Community Member
1 month ago

Water can be fatally poisonous if you drink enough of it.

3
3points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
See Also on Bored Panda
#106

The first iPhone wasn't made by Apple.

cnet.com Report

12points
POST
Peign Gaming
Peign Gaming
Community Member
1 month ago (edited)

It was made by InfoGear in the late 90s and was a landline phone.

1
1point
reply
#107

North Korea and Cuba are the only places you can't buy Coca-Cola.

bbc.com Report

11points
POST
Pirates of Zen Pants
Pirates of Zen Pants
Community Member
1 month ago

You can buy Coca Cola in Cuba. They import it from Mexico.

4
4points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#108

The Paris Agreement on climate change was signed by the largest number of countries ever in one day.

unfoundation.org Report

11points
POST
David Phillips
David Phillips
Community Member
1 month ago

And so nice to see all of them taking it so seriously.

4
4points
reply
View more comments
#109

People who are currently alive represent about 7% of the total number of people who have ever lived.

prb.org Report

11points
POST
#110

People 60 years and older make up 12.3% of the global population.

un.org Report

11points
POST
Bouche Clay
Bouche Clay
Community Member
1 month ago

They're only making it up because they're getting older and can't remember so well any more.

4
4points
reply
#111

There are more than 24 time zones around the world.

timeanddate.com Report

11points
POST
M. L. Dew
M. L. Dew
Community Member
1 month ago

This one deserves a DUH.

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#112

Canada has 9% of the world's forests.

nrcan.gc.ca Report

11points
POST
Jake B
Jake B
Community Member
1 month ago

And soooo nice about it

1
1point
reply
#113

There are 41 countries that recognize sign language as an official language.

worldatlas.com Report

11points
POST
Bouche Clay
Bouche Clay
Community Member
1 month ago

There are far more than one sign language.

2
2points
reply
#114

The oceans contain almost 200,000 different viruses.

cell.com Report

11points
POST
Aunty Fairy
Aunty Fairy
Community Member
1 month ago

Funn

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#115

The world’s oldest wooden wheel has been around for more than 5,000 years.

slovenia.si Report

11points
POST
Lane Bass
Lane Bass
Community Member
1 month ago

aROUND, you say?

2
2points
reply
View more comments
See Also on Bored Panda
#116

The severed head of a sea slug can grow a whole new body.

Sayaka Mitoh, Yoichi Yusa Report

11points
POST
#117

Hair and nails grow faster during pregnancy.

Report

11points
POST
#118

Goosebumps are meant to ward off predators.

scientificamerican.com Report

11points
POST
Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
1 month ago

And also this one was on the previous list from last week.

5
5points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#119

Only two mammals like spicy food: humans and the tree shrew.

PLOS Biology Report

11points
POST
Elliot Fowler
Elliot Fowler
Community Member
1 month ago

I wonder what a tree shrew tastes like. Imagine an animal that comes readily seasoned

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#120

The human body literally glows.

journals.plos.org Report

11points
POST
Bouche Clay
Bouche Clay
Community Member
1 month ago

So does Edward.

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#121

A dozen bodies were once found in Benjamin Franklin's basement.

theguardian.com Report

11points
POST
Peign Gaming
Peign Gaming
Community Member
1 month ago

Trial and error for his kite experiment

3
3points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#122

There's a giant fish with a transparent head.

news.nationalgeographic.com Report

11points
POST
Kylie Mountain
Kylie Mountain
Community Member
1 month ago

I think this refers to the Barrel-Eye fish, which is freaky as heck.

1
1point
reply
#123

Showers really do spark creativity.

journals.sagepub.com Report

11points
POST
#124

Dolphins have been trained to be used in wars.

pbs.org Report

11points
POST
Bouche Clay
Bouche Clay
Community Member
1 month ago

As what?

0
0points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#125

Koalas have fingerprints.

livescience.com Report

11points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#126

Dinosaurs lived on every continent.

theguardian.com Report

11points
POST
David Phillips
David Phillips
Community Member
1 month ago

Wasn't there only one continent then anyway?

3
3points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#127

Chinese police use geese squads.

chinadaily.com.cn Report

11points
POST
Benita Valdez
Benita Valdez
Community Member
1 month ago

Now that's just vicious.

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#128

Fredric Baur invented the Pringles can. When he passed away in 2008, his ashes were buried in one.

time.com Report

10points
POST
Bouche Clay
Bouche Clay
Community Member
1 month ago

Nothing like taking your work with you.

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#129

Human fingers are so sensitive that if your fingers were the size of Earth, you could feel the difference between a house and a car.

KTH The Royal Institute of Technology Report

10points
POST
Vix Spiderthrust
Vix Spiderthrust
Community Member
1 month ago

Well, yes. One goes vroom when you push it.

3
3points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#130

The Dancing Plague of 1518 was a case of dancing mania that occurred in Germany, where people danced without rest for a month straight.

history.com Report

10points
POST
Nicolas Schirvel
Nicolas Schirvel
Community Member
1 month ago

Thanks LSD (true story)

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#131

Wilford Brimley was Howard Hughes' bodyguard.

powelltribune.com Report

10points
POST
#132

There are fossilized plants in Greenland under 1.4 km of ice.

pnas.org Report

10points
POST
#133

The world's most densely populated island is the size of two soccer fields.

thestar.com Report

10points
POST
#134

There are around 4 quadrillion quadrillion bacteria on Earth.

npr.org Report

10points
POST
#135

The world's largest man-made oyster reef was created in Maryland.

mentalfloss.com Report

10points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#136

There are only two countries with names that begin with "The."

worldatlas.com Report

10points
POST
Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
1 month ago

I've got four. The Bahamas and the Maldives. The Gambia and the Democratic Republic of the Congo. The United States. The Netherlands

8
8points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#137

A narwhal's tusk reveals its past living conditions.

cell.com Report

10points
POST
Trond Hermansen
Trond Hermansen
Community Member
1 month ago

Our own teeth do this as well.

0
0points
reply
#138

Many feet bones don't harden until you're an adult.

ontariochiropodist.com Report

10points
POST
#139

Some sea snakes can breathe through their skin.

Royal Society Report

10points
POST
Benita Valdez
Benita Valdez
Community Member
1 month ago

So subcutaneous respiration like frogs do

1
1point
reply
#140

The moon has moonquakes.

usgs.gov Report

10points
POST
Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
1 month ago

Also this was on the previous list from last week.

3
3points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#141

The feeling of getting lost inside a mall is known as the Gruen transfer.

Victor Gruen Report

10points
POST
James Edwards
James Edwards
Community Member
1 month ago

What about the "you are here" maps.

1
1point
reply
#142

The "M's" in M&Ms stand for "Mars" and "Murrie."

hersheyarchives.org Report

10points
POST
dxisy xo
dxisy xo
Community Member
1 month ago

What does it mean

0
0points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#143

Fingernails doesn't grow after you die.

bbc.com Report

10points
POST
Mark Berry
Mark Berry
Community Member
3 weeks ago

They doesn't?

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#144

Sea lions can dance to a beat.

psycnet.apa.org Report

10points
POST
#145

There's a country (Benin) where twins are most likely to be born.

journals.plos.org Report

10points
POST
Hugh Cookson
Hugh Cookson
Community Member
1 month ago

Ah, unless you are an old acquaintance of mine who was French and adopted, who got married to a girl from St Helena (look it up) who had twins in her families make up ; turns out, as he found out later, both of HIS natural parents had a high instance of twins - and multiple births - So, long story short, the first pregnancy ended up with twins, the second one she gave birth just short of 10 months after the first was twins again (at this point most of us would've had a vasectomy or at least been careful), his wife was pregnant within 6 weeks of giving birth to the second set of twins and 9 months after that, pushed out TRIPLETS !!! I have never seen a more broken man in my entire life - he was 25 ..... They are still together as far as I know 20 years later.

0
0points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
See Also on Bored Panda
#146

The Comic Sans font came from an actual comic book.

creativebloq.com Report

10points
POST
Mark Berry
Mark Berry
Community Member
3 weeks ago

There's a font out there called "STANLEE".

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#147

A tick bite can make you allergic to red meat.

npr.org Report

10points
POST
Kylie Mountain
Kylie Mountain
Community Member
1 month ago

Lone Star ticks carrying a certain disease, yes. Deer ticks give you Lyme disease, not meat allergies.

1
1point
reply
#148

There's a basketball court above the Supreme Court. It's known as the Highest Court in the Land.

atlasobscura.com Report

9points
POST
Luke Wensley
Luke Wensley
Community Member
1 month ago

That sounds like it should be a joke.

1
1point
reply
#149

Dentistry is the oldest profession in the world.

nature.com Report

9points
POST
David Smith
David Smith
Community Member
1 month ago

That's a new term for the world's oldest profession that I haven't heard before.

9
9points
reply
View more comments
#150

There are more twins now than ever before.

cdc.gov Report

9points
POST
Jihana
Jihana
Community Member
1 month ago

Well, there are more people than ever before.

6
6points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#151

There's only two countries in the world that doesn't use the metric system.

unknown Report

9points
POST