Everyone has their own understanding of how a house should look. Some feel the coziest in a small dwelling next to the woods while others dream about owning a big property with a basketball court next to a lake.

But regardless of what your dream place looks like, chances are this Twitter account has already found something like that in the wild. Called 'Home And Decor', it combs through the internet in search of the most beautiful projects and shares them with its followers. So let's take a look at the stunning homes in which people reside.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Amazing-Aesthetic-Houses-Twitter

homeanddecor_ Report

18points
POST
#2

Amazing-Aesthetic-Houses-Twitter

homeanddecor_ Report

18points
POST
Marcellus II
Marcellus II
Community Member
38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Not sure how a cold shed with an Ikea kitchen made it to nr. 1. But then I haven't seen any of the following ones, if there's even more luke-warm then it's explained.

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#3

Amazing-Aesthetic-Houses-Twitter

homeanddecor_ Report

15points
POST
Marcellus II
Marcellus II
Community Member
36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I like how you arrive and the house is 60:40 divided cars:humans. Priorities! But yeah the water part is glorious.

0
0points
reply
#4

Amazing-Aesthetic-Houses-Twitter

homeanddecor_ Report

15points
POST
Zara the Squiddy Squid 🦑
Zara the Squiddy Squid 🦑
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Perfect for you and me, I can be in the ocean and you can be in the pool

2
2points
reply
#5

Amazing-Aesthetic-Houses-Twitter

homeanddecor_ Report

14points
POST
Jaq Jack
Jaq Jack
Community Member
42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

As a housekeeper I abhor clear glass shower doors. Scum of the day, day after day. Never will look as good as when installed. A nightmare to clean!

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#6

Amazing-Aesthetic-Houses-Twitter

homeanddecor_ Report

13points
POST
#7

Amazing-Aesthetic-Houses-Twitter

homeanddecor_ Report

11points
POST
Daria
Daria
Community Member
47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Stairs with no handrails :(

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#8

Amazing-Aesthetic-Houses-Twitter

homeanddecor_ Report

11points
POST
Daria
Daria
Community Member
49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Wonderful view! 😍

0
0points
reply
#9

Amazing-Aesthetic-Houses-Twitter

homeanddecor_ Report

11points
POST
#10

Amazing-Aesthetic-Houses-Twitter

homeanddecor_ Report

10points
POST
#11

Amazing-Aesthetic-Houses-Twitter

homeanddecor_ Report

10points
POST
#12

Amazing-Aesthetic-Houses-Twitter

homeanddecor_ Report

10points
POST
god's burnt toast
god's burnt toast
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The CRIMES I'd commit for his house are heinous it's so pretty!

2
2points
reply
#13

Amazing-Aesthetic-Houses-Twitter

homeanddecor_ Report

10points
POST
Brendan (banned for downvotes)
Brendan (banned for downvotes)
Community Member
59 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That top photo! It can't be real. It must be from a Disney production.

2
2points
reply
#14

Amazing-Aesthetic-Houses-Twitter

homeanddecor_ Report

10points
POST
Olga Furman
Olga Furman
Community Member
14 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The placement of the windows are really triggering my OCD....

-1
-1point
reply
#15

Amazing-Aesthetic-Houses-Twitter

homeanddecor_ Report

9points
POST
#16

Amazing-Aesthetic-Houses-Twitter

homeanddecor_ Report

9points
POST
Daria
Daria
Community Member
42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Very positively 😎

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#17

Amazing-Aesthetic-Houses-Twitter

homeanddecor_ Report

8points
POST
Daria
Daria
Community Member
43 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Dusting these shelves though

0
0points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#18

Amazing-Aesthetic-Houses-Twitter

homeanddecor_ Report

8points
POST
Little Wonder
Little Wonder
Community Member
31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Little dark for me, but with a coat of paint I'd be happy. (Dark is fine for those that love it though!)

0
0points
reply
#19

Amazing-Aesthetic-Houses-Twitter

homeanddecor_ Report

8points
POST
#20

Amazing-Aesthetic-Houses-Twitter

homeanddecor_ Report

7points
POST
#21

Amazing-Aesthetic-Houses-Twitter

homeanddecor_ Report

7points
POST
#22

Amazing-Aesthetic-Houses-Twitter

homeanddecor_ Report

7points
POST
crazy_rat_owner
crazy_rat_owner
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The view is beautiful but the house is too big and clinical feeling for me.

1
1point
reply
#23

Amazing-Aesthetic-Houses-Twitter

homeanddecor_ Report

7points
POST
LK
LK
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

They look lovely, but they are horrendous for people with mobility problems.

1
1point
reply
#24

Amazing-Aesthetic-Houses-Twitter

homeanddecor_ Report

7points
POST
Daria
Daria
Community Member
40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Perfect for me! 😍👍

0
0points
reply
#25

Amazing-Aesthetic-Houses-Twitter

homeanddecor_ Report

7points
POST
#26

Amazing-Aesthetic-Houses-Twitter

homeanddecor_ Report

7points
POST
#27

Amazing-Aesthetic-Houses-Twitter

homeanddecor_ Report

6points
POST
#28

Amazing-Aesthetic-Houses-Twitter

homeanddecor_ Report

6points
POST
#29

Amazing-Aesthetic-Houses-Twitter

homeanddecor_ Report

6points
POST
#30

Amazing-Aesthetic-Houses-Twitter

homeanddecor_ Report

6points
POST
#31

Amazing-Aesthetic-Houses-Twitter

homeanddecor_ Report

6points
POST
#32

Amazing-Aesthetic-Houses-Twitter

homeanddecor_ Report

6points
POST
#33

Amazing-Aesthetic-Houses-Twitter

homeanddecor_ Report

6points
POST
#34

Amazing-Aesthetic-Houses-Twitter

homeanddecor_ Report

6points
POST
#35

Amazing-Aesthetic-Houses-Twitter

homeanddecor_ Report

6points
POST
#36

Amazing-Aesthetic-Houses-Twitter

homeanddecor_ Report

6points
POST
#37

Amazing-Aesthetic-Houses-Twitter

homeanddecor_ Report

6points
POST
#38

Amazing-Aesthetic-Houses-Twitter

homeanddecor_ Report

6points
POST
#39

Amazing-Aesthetic-Houses-Twitter

homeanddecor_ Report

6points
POST
#40

Amazing-Aesthetic-Houses-Twitter

homeanddecor_ Report

6points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#41

Amazing-Aesthetic-Houses-Twitter

homeanddecor_ Report

6points
POST
Full of Giggles
Full of Giggles
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This has been featured multiple times as a redesign in the game Redecor. If you’ve never played and enjoy interior designing, I highly recommend it.

0
0points
reply
#42

Amazing-Aesthetic-Houses-Twitter

homeanddecor_ Report

6points
POST
#43

Amazing-Aesthetic-Houses-Twitter

homeanddecor_ Report

6points
POST
#44

Amazing-Aesthetic-Houses-Twitter

homeanddecor_ Report

6points
POST
#45

Amazing-Aesthetic-Houses-Twitter

homeanddecor_ Report

6points
POST
#46

Amazing-Aesthetic-Houses-Twitter

homeanddecor_ Report

6points
POST
#47

Amazing-Aesthetic-Houses-Twitter

homeanddecor_ Report

6points
POST
#48

Amazing-Aesthetic-Houses-Twitter

homeanddecor_ Report

6points
POST
Zara the Squiddy Squid 🦑
Zara the Squiddy Squid 🦑
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Idk about this one….a castle with a swimming pool 🤔

0
0points
reply
#49

Amazing-Aesthetic-Houses-Twitter

homeanddecor_ Report

6points
POST
#50

Amazing-Aesthetic-Houses-Twitter

homeanddecor_ Report

6points
POST
Snorky The Pig
Snorky The Pig
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I love this, but at the same time, it looks terrifying.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
See Also on Bored Panda
#51

Amazing-Aesthetic-Houses-Twitter

homeanddecor_ Report

6points
POST
#52

Amazing-Aesthetic-Houses-Twitter

homeanddecor_ Report

6points
POST
#53

Amazing-Aesthetic-Houses-Twitter

homeanddecor_ Report

6points
POST
#54

Amazing-Aesthetic-Houses-Twitter

homeanddecor_ Report

5points
POST
#55

Amazing-Aesthetic-Houses-Twitter

homeanddecor_ Report

5points
POST
#56

Amazing-Aesthetic-Houses-Twitter

homeanddecor_ Report

5points
POST
#57

Amazing-Aesthetic-Houses-Twitter

homeanddecor_ Report

5points
POST
#58

Amazing-Aesthetic-Houses-Twitter

homeanddecor_ Report

5points
POST
#59

Amazing-Aesthetic-Houses-Twitter

homeanddecor_ Report

5points
POST
#60

Amazing-Aesthetic-Houses-Twitter

homeanddecor_ Report

5points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#61

Amazing-Aesthetic-Houses-Twitter

homeanddecor_ Report

5points
POST
#62

Amazing-Aesthetic-Houses-Twitter

homeanddecor_ Report

5points
POST
#63

Amazing-Aesthetic-Houses-Twitter

homeanddecor_ Report

5points
POST
#64

Amazing-Aesthetic-Houses-Twitter

homeanddecor_ Report

5points
POST
#65

Amazing-Aesthetic-Houses-Twitter

homeanddecor_ Report

5points
POST
#66

Amazing-Aesthetic-Houses-Twitter

homeanddecor_ Report

5points
POST
#67

Amazing-Aesthetic-Houses-Twitter

homeanddecor_ Report

5points
POST
#68

Amazing-Aesthetic-Houses-Twitter

homeanddecor_ Report

5points
POST
#69

Amazing-Aesthetic-Houses-Twitter

homeanddecor_ Report

5points
POST
#70

Amazing-Aesthetic-Houses-Twitter

homeanddecor_ Report

5points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#71

Amazing-Aesthetic-Houses-Twitter

homeanddecor_ Report

5points
POST
#72

Amazing-Aesthetic-Houses-Twitter

homeanddecor_ Report

5points
POST
#73

Amazing-Aesthetic-Houses-Twitter