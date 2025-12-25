‘Wizard Of Oz’ Performance Outrages Audience With Hundreds Walking Out

ADVERTISEMENT

A touring stage production marketed as a family-friendly reimagining of The Wizard of Oz faced a strong wave of backlash after a December performance left audiences angry and walking out in large numbers.

The show, which was staged at Manchester’s AO Arena just days before Christmas, prompted refund demands and notable complaints, with many accusing the show’s organizers of falsely advertising the nature and spectacle of the production.

Highlights Hundreds of audience members reportedly walked out of a touring Wizard of Oz–themed production.

Furious audience members said the performance felt misleading, poorly executed, and inappropriate for children.

Multiple attendees described adult jokes, cheap staging, and chaotic moments on stage.

Producers defended the show, insisting that the show was always intended as a pantomime-style cirque experience.

RELATED:

Audiences said expectations collapsed within minutes of the show starting

Actors in colorful costumes performing a Wizard of Oz scene on stage with vibrant lighting and a scenic backdrop.

Image credits: Manchester Theatres

The production, titled The Wicked Wizard of Oz: A Cirque Spectacular, had promised a “brand-new, breath-taking Cirque staging” of L. Frank Baum’s classic story. Promotional materials encouraged audiences to expect a polished fusion of pantomime and circus, with the tagline “pantomime meets cirque – be amazed!”

ADVERTISEMENT

As the show unfolded at the AO Arena, many attendees discovered that the performance didn’t resemble what was advertised at all.

Performer in colorful costume on a suspended bicycle during Wizard of Oz performance amid audience reaction.

Image credits: Visit Manchester

Michelle Radford, who attended the show, described her reaction bluntly. “It was atrocious,” she said. “I have never seen anything so bad in my life. We presumed it would be themed around the Wizard of Oz. We were wrong. We thought it would be like Cirque de Soleil, it was presented as a fantastic show. I am speechless for how bad it was.”

She added that visible chaos backstage made the show even worse. Crew members could be seen “running around like something was wrong,” and the overall show felt “more like an amateur production.”

Cast members in colorful Wizard of Oz costumes performing on stage during a controversial theatrical production.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Manchester Theatres

“It wasn’t professional at all. It just wasn’t what I expected,” she continued. “There were a lot of people walking out before the break.”

“The munchkins were on stilts. The Wicked Witch was on a bike on top of a golf buggy. In the trailer, she was flying around. It was unbelievable.”

Michelle said she was still waiting for a response after requesting a refund.

Parents said adult jokes and simulated accents made the show uncomfortable and inappropriate for children

Actors in a Wizard of Oz performance in colorful costumes, including a tiger-striped lion and a robot character on stage.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment from Michelle Radford questioning why the Tin Man was a transformer, relating to Wizard Of Oz performance outrage.

Comment from James Andrew Whiteley expressing dissatisfaction with a Wizard Of Oz performance that outraged the audience.

Actress in a yellow checkered dress reacting dramatically during a Wizard of Oz performance that outraged the audience.

Image credits: Manchester Theatres

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Several parents who attended with children said the performance’s content felt wildly inappropriate for a supposed family-oriented holiday show, according to The Mirror.

One anonymous parent, who brought her young children, said the production’s humor immediately raised red flags. “The jokes were not very good for the kids. They were making jokes about p*nises, about Donald Trump, the kids didn’t really understand them,” she said.

Actors in colorful costumes performing a Wizard Of Oz stage show with vibrant dresses and lively action on stage.

Image credits: Manchester Theatres

She added that the show failed to deliver what had been advertised months earlier. “We bought these tickets over six months ago because of what we saw advertised. It was not in the show. We have high expectations from shows at the AO Arena.”

The parent also criticized the use of accents and political references. “They were putting on Indian accents and making jokes about illegal immigration,” she said.

Actor dressed as a witch flying on a broomstick during Wizard Of Oz performance with dramatic green stage lighting and fog effects.

Image credits: Manchester Theatres

Another attendee, Liam Hopkins, echoed similar concerns, saying the tone often felt mismatched for the audience. “Several elements felt closer to adult holiday entertainment than a family-friendly pantomime, and some moments were awkward or inappropriate for an audience with children,” he said.

“You could sense parents quietly reassessing whether this was actually the right show for them.”

A theater producer who watched the show claimed that hundreds left mid-performance

The Wizard of Oz performance at AO Arena with vibrant costumes and stage lights during a live show.

Performer in a Wizard Of Oz stage show wearing a dark costume with green laser lights illuminating the background.

Image credits: Visit Manchester

Bolton-based theater producer Tracie Ross attended the performance with her adult daughter and said she knew almost immediately that something was wrong.

“It started and there was no ‘Welcome to the show,’ no opening number,” she said. “It was two men picking up a load of boxes on the stage and balancing them.”

Performer in a tiger costume walking a tightrope during a Wizard of Oz performance amid audience outrage and walkouts.

Image credits: Manchester Theatres

She criticized the visual presentation, saying, “The dancers’ costumes looked cheap and tacky.” One moment reportedly pushed her over the edge. “During the tornado, they came into the crowd and were shooting the crowd with water guns. After 15 minutes, I left.”

Later that evening, Tracie said she encountered a steward who appeared to be tracking departing audience members. “He said 800 people had left through that door alone,” she recalled. “It was just bad. I don’t understand how the arena didn’t vet the production before it came.”

Comment on Wizard Of Oz performance outrage, stating the lion was actually in a tiger suit, posted by Sue Walley.

Audience outrage over Wizard Of Oz performance leads to hundreds walking out, with complaints about ticket value and show quality.

Performance from Wizard Of Oz show with acrobats and vibrant stage lights causing audience outrage and walkouts

Image credits: Manchester Theatres

Online backlash quickly followed. A Facebook group titled The Woeful Wicked Wizard of Oz – A Not-So Cirque Spectacular attracted hundreds of members, many of whom said they attended the Manchester performance or other stops on the tour.

Producers defended the show and rejected comparisons to Cirque du Soleil

Stage performers in Wizard of Oz themed costumes during a circus act with aerial silks and tightrope walking.

Image credits: Manchester Theatres

In response to the growing criticism, producers The World’s Biggest Productions pushed back, saying the show had been misunderstood and unfairly compared to higher-budget productions.

A spokesperson said the show had previously received strong feedback elsewhere. “Wicked Wizard Of Oz opened in Blackpool to a fantastic response in October,” the spokesperson said, adding that promotional videos featured acts that appeared in Manchester.

The spokesperson added that the branding clearly positioned the show as a pantomime-style production. “The show title ‘Wicked Wizard of Oz’ has a smaller typeface descriptor ‘cirque spectacular’ and ‘panto meets cirque,’ which reasonably identified that circus elements would be included in a panto-style show.”

The spokesperson also addressed comparisons to Cirque du Soleil. “It was never suggested this was a Cirque de Soleil production,” they said, pointing out ticket prices ranged from £29 to £70. “When compared to (Soleil’s) prices… it would be unrealistic to expect similar production values.”

They concluded by defending the show’s humor, stating, “Our show, like all pantomimes, contains some jokes in the pantomime tradition of being silly… and if maybe 0.1% do not appreciate one joke in the show, it feels rather unbalanced reporting.”

Netizens shared their thoughts about the Wicked Wizard of Oz: A Cirque Spectacular on social media

Comment from Bill Bennett criticizing a Wizard of Oz performance, reflecting audience outrage and walkouts.

Audience member criticizes Wizard Of Oz performance as amateur, with poor sound, causing many to walk out in frustration.

Social media post sharing a negative reaction to a Wizard of Oz performance that outraged the audience.

Facebook post from an audience member expressing disappointment with Wizard Of Oz performance at Birmingham.

Audience comment expressing outrage over Wizard Of Oz performance, describing it as dreadful and disappointing.

Comment on a social media post praising a Wizard Of Oz performance that outraged the audience, leading to hundreds walking out.

Social media comment criticizing Wizard Of Oz performance as amateurish, appalling, and a waste of time and money.

Comment from JJ Black praising the Wizard Of Oz performance, highlighting unexpected humor despite audience outrage.

Comment on social media post reading it was absolutely terrible with two likes, related to Wizard Of Oz performance outrage.

Audience member’s comment criticizing Wizard Of Oz performance as so bad that they left the show.

Comment on social media expressing amusement with emojis, related to the Wizard Of Oz performance outrage.

Screenshot of a social media comment describing audience outrage and hundreds walking out during a Wizard of Oz performance.

Comment by Daniel Walmsley praising the Wizard Of Oz performance despite audience outrage and walkouts.